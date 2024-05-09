Headlines for Thursday, May 9, 2024

Ascension Health System Suffers Multi-State Cyberattack

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - A multi-state cyber attack has been launched against the health nonprofit company Ascension... and it's disrupting clinical operations at Ascension Via Christi hospitals and clinics in Kansas. Ascension has been telling its business partners to disconnect from the Ascension network. It remains unclear how long or how extensive the disruption will be. Ascension operates hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes in Kansas and 18 other states.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are blaming the director of a Russian ransomware group for launching a cyberattack against the city of Wichita's website. The U.S. Justice Department has named Dimitry Khoroshev and his company, LockBit, in a 26-count indictment. LockBit has also claimed responsibility for the hack on city computers. The U.S. Department of the Treasury, along with officials in Australia and the United Kingdom, also announced financial sanctions against Khoroshev, 31.

And the State Department is offering up to $10 million for information that leads to his arrest.

Justice officials say LockBit has targeted more than 2,000 victims globally and stolen more than $100 million in ransomware payments.

Cyberattacks have recently affected Kansas City, Missouri, as well as Jackson County, Missouri. And last fall, the Kansas judicial branch saw its online court system go offline as the result of a ransomware attack. (Read more.)

==========

KU and WSU Collaborate to Opem Biomed Campus in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas officials and education leaders broke ground Wednesday on a new biomedical campus in downtown Wichita. The $300 million facility is a collaboration between the University of Kansas and Wichita State University.

The campus will house KU’s schools of medicine and pharmacy in Wichita, and WSU and WSU Tech’s colleges of health professions. Leaders say it’ll help facilitate interdisciplinary research and attract more students. Governor Laura Kelly says that’s critical because Kansas has a shortage of health care workers. “That means better health outcomes for everyday Kansans. And for the people in this area, access to superb health care right in your own backyard," she said. The first phase of the new facility is slated to open in 2027.

==========

Westmoreland Expresses Gratitude for Help After Tornado

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (KPR) - The city of Westmoreland - the county seat of Pottawatomie County in northeast Kansas - is still trying to recover from a deadly tornado that struck in late April. City officials are expressing gratitude to the hundreds of people who have helped out in their reovery efforts, including first responders, search and rescue teams, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the residents of nearby communities, like Wamego. City officials say donations of supplies are no longer needed. However, Westmorelan is still accepting cash donations. The town was hit by an EF-3 tornado on April 30th. The twister killed one person, injured three and destroyed dozens of homes in the town of 750 people.

==========

KCK Public School Bond Issue Fails

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - This week, voters in Kansas City, Kansas, rejected a $420 million bond issue to replace some of the school district’s aging buildings. The bond would have raised property taxes for the next 30 years. But the Kansas City Beacon reports some residents were skeptical about paying higher taxes because the district lost and regained full accreditation in the past year. Randy Lopez is president of KCK's board of education. He said the district will do its best to maintain and improve facilities. "The reality is, there's just not enough capital dollars in any school budget, or any district budget, to do the projects that we were hoping to do," he said. Lopez said the school board will engage with the community and decide whether to move forward with another bond proposal.

==========

Missouri Has One of Worst Drug Problems in U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - A recent study reveals that the drug crisis in Missouri is one of the worst in the U.S. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed statistics from many sources, including the CDC, FBI, and federal Drug Enforcement Administration. The study found that Missouri is the 6th-worst state for drug usage. Kansas is ranked as the 19th worst state for drug usage. WalletHub used the date to compare all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescription use and employee drug testing laws.

==========

KCK Police Investigate After Homicide Confession

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of the year. KCTV reportsthat a man entered the emergency room at KU Medical Center, fired his gun into the ceiling, and confessed to killing someone and giving the address. Police later found a woman at that address dead with gunshot wounds. The suspect is in custody. No one at the hospital was injured.

==========

Home Security Company Ordered to Pay $500,000 to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A Utah-based company has been ordered to pay a half-million dollars to Kansas after the state alleged the company used deceptive business practices. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Kansas settled with Vivint after accusing the company of renewing consumer contracts without consent, charging customers after cancelling, selling faulty equipment and lying to its customers. Vivint is one of the largest home security companies in the country, offering security cameras, smart thermostats, and solar energy products. The company has settled similar lawsuits with Arkansas, Nebraska, and several other states for what consumer protection groups called misleading and aggressive sales tactics.

==========

KU Police Arrest Protester

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KC Star) - Campus police at the University of Kansas say they arrested one person after disbanding a pro-Palestine / anti-Israel protest. Demonstrators had set up an encampment outside Fraser Hall last week. The Kansas City Star reports that KU warned protesters several times that police would be called in if protesters didn't voluntarily remove their tents. Police took down the tents Tuesday and arrested one protester who refused to leave. A university spokesperson says the arrested person was not a KU student.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.