Headlines for Monday, May 6, 2024

Rainy, Stormy Weather Headed for Eastern Kansas... Again

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Another round of rain and thunderstorms is headed for eastern Kansas. The National Weather Service says there's a 40% chance of rain & storms in eastern Kansas this afternoon and a nearly 100% chance for showers & storms this evening. Some of the evening and overnight storms may be severe. Heavy rainfall is possible.

Stay "Weather Aware" and be sure to have more than one way to receive the latest weather information. A tornado has already claimed one life in Kansas so far this year.

GOP Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto of Border Security Funding, Pregnancy Crisis Centers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Republican lawmakers in Kansas overrode a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly to allocate nearly $16 million for security at the U.S. southern border. The funding is earmarked to send National Guard troops to Texas amid its border dispute with the federal government. That dispute centers on a Texas law permitting officers to arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally. Democrats say enforcing immigration law is up to the feds. But Republicans, like Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, say sending troops to the border is necessary to combat the drug trade and human trafficking. “It’s a real and present danger. We’re a little insulated up here, but it’s coming," he said. Kelly could still disregard the measure. She says she's the sole commander-in-chief of the Kansas National Guard.

The Republican-controlled Legislature also successfully overrode a veto from the governor to provide more money to pregnancy counseling centers or, what critics call, "anti-abortion counseling centers."

Kansas Lawmakers Likely Headed Toward Special Session

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - State lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session last week but lawmakers expect to return to the Kansas Statehouse later this month for a special session. That's because the governor has vowed to veto a bipartisan tax-cut bill. With Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and the GOP-controlled Legislature at odds over tax cuts and other items, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Kelly will likely call lawmakers back to town this month to hammer-out a deal.

Kansas Has a New Border Security Mission and Tougher Penalties for Killing Police Dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican-controlled legislature has given the state's National Guard a mission to help Texas officials in their dispute with the Biden administration over border security. They also have increased the penalties for killing police dogs. Both of those policies were enacted when GOP lawmakers overrode vetoes by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly before adjourning their annual session Wednesday. The next state budget has $15.7 million for a mission on the U.S-Mexico border, but Kelly argues that she's not obligated to comply because the state constitution makes her the guard's commander. Republicans also passed a bill to restrict foreign land ownership but couldn't enact several major proposals for tightening election laws.

Republican legislators overrode Kelly's veto of budget provisions on immigration before adjourning their annual session early Wednesday. They also enacted a new law increasing the penalties for killing police dogs and horses, also over Kelly's veto, and finished work on a $25.4 billion state budget for the 12 months beginning July 1.

Action on notable issues of this year's session:

IMMIGRATION

The immigration provisions task the Kansas National Guard with helping Texas officials and also set aside $15.7 million to pay for sending personnel and equipment to the U.S.-Mexico border.

But it's not clear it will happen.

Kelly said this week that she doesn't have to spend the money as directed because the state constitution makes her the guard's commander, and legislators don't control its operations. “I don't work for them,” she said in a brief interview.

In response, state Senator J.R. Claeys, a Salina Republican who championed the provisions, said they will have the force of law when the budget takes effect July 1. Claeys, also an adviser to GOP state Attorney General Kris Kobach, said a lawsuit is an option if Kelly ignores the directive. “My hope would be that we would just simply send support for the Texas border mission,” Claeys said. “I believe that the governor will act rationally when it comes to that.” Kobach declined to comment Friday, saying he might eventually have to issue a legal opinion.

Texas' Republican governor Greg Abbott championed a law allowing state officials to arrest migrants they suspect of being in the U.S. illegally. That's led to a court battle with Democratic President Joe Biden, whose administration argues that the federal government controls border security.

CONCERNS ABOUT CHINA

GOP legislators passed a bill that would restrict the ownership of commercial property by foreign nationals or companies they control, but they didn't appear to have the two-thirds majority necessary in the Senate to override a potential veto.Backers of the bill said they are concerned about potential spying and other activities by people from China or other nations “of concern” as identified by the U.S. government, including Cuba, Iraq, North Korea and Venezuela.The bill would prohibit more than 10% ownership of any non-residential property within 100 miles of any military installation — which is most of the state — by foreign nationals from those countries.Critics suggested that the measure, which is most likely to affect immigrant small business owners, was driven by xenophobia.A Kansas State University report for lawmakers last fall said foreign individuals or companies owned only 2.4% of the state’s 49 million acres of privately held agricultural land and Chinese ownership accounted for only a single acre.The Senate failed to override Kelly's veto of another GOP bill touted as a security measure. It would have barred government agencies from buying drones with critical parts made in countries of concern. She called it “well-intentioned” but said its “overly broad” provisions would burden agencies.Kelly allowed a third related bill to become law without her signature. It requires the state pension system and other agencies to have no investments tied to countries of concern by the start of 2026.

POLICE DOGS

Starting July 1, people convicted of harming or killing law enforcement dogs and horses in Kansas could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.The new law was inspired by the November 2023 death of Bane, an 8-year-old Wichita police dog, and was championed by House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican.Increased penalties have had bipartisan support across the U.S., but Kelly vetoed the measure, describing it as flawed and saying the issue needed more study. Legislators overrode the veto.Hawkins called Kelly's veto “political pettiness" and posted a meme on the social platform X depicting the governor as the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz,” along with, “I'll get you, Law Enforcement, and your little dogs too!”

ELECTION LAWS

Republicans who wanted to tighten up state election laws failed to enact several major proposals. Lawmakers argued that they're addressing constituents’ concerns about state elections integrity, though there is no evidence of major problems in either 2020 or 2022.Under one measure, starting in 2025, voters would no longer have had three extra days after polls closed on Election Day to return mail ballots. That failed narrowly in the Senate.Republican lawmakers passed a bill to prohibit state and local officials from using federal funds for election administration or promoting voting unless the Legislature specifically authorized it. Kelly vetoed the measure and the Senate failed to override her action.Kelly also vetoed a bill designed to lead to more aggressive enforcement of a 2021 state law limiting people to delivering absentee ballots for 10 other people. There was no attempt at an override.

"Purple Alert" Approved by Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - People in Kansas could soon see a new type of alert issued for missing people. State lawmakers unanimously approved a bill to establish the Purple Alert. Similar to the Silver and Amber alerts that notify the public when someone is missing, the new Purple Alert would be issued specifically for missing adults who have intellectual disabilities. It would be issued when a missing person’s disability could prevent them from safely returning without assistance. Law enforcement officials say the alerts can help them locate missing people in time to ensure their safety. Governor Laura Kelly will have 10 days to sign or veto the bill once it reaches her desk.

State of Kansas Could Buy Former Home of VP Charles Curtis

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - The state of Kansas is taking steps to buy the former Topeka home of Charles Curtis, a Native American who became the nation's first vice president of color. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the proposed omnibus budget bill includes money to buy the former Curtis House at 1101 SW Topeka Blvd. Governor Laura Kelly is currently considering the omnibus budget bill, which includes $300,000 to help the Kansas Historical Society buy the property. The current owners value the house at more than $700,000.

SNAP Benefits a Hot Topic in New Farm Bill Negotiations

UNDATED (HPM) - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - has become one of the hottest topics in the farm bill. As negotiations resume, Democrats have been unwilling to budge on possible cuts to the program, which accounts for the largest part of the Farm Bill. In debt ceiling negotiations last year, congressional Democrats agreed to raise work requirements for those who qualify for SNAP. That had been the priority of some Republicans. But some GOP representatives are making the push again. Democratic Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says that’s bad policy. Instead, he’d like to make small increases and avoid big ones. Vilsack says cutting SNAP benefits is a non-starter. SNAP benefits account for the largest part of Farm Bill by far, totaling roughly $600 billion over five years. Congress extended the farm bill last fall. It will expire this September. The House Agriculture Committee is scheduled to vote on first proposals later this month.

Are Kansas Kids Missing Out? Fewer Applications Made for 4-H International Exchanges

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS/KPR) - Former Republican President Dwight Eisenhower thought one of the best ways to achieve world peace was to start cultural and student exchange programs between countries. And after leading the Allies to victory in World War II, the man from Abilene did just that. In 1956, Eisenhower launched the People-to-People Program. Since then, a host of other exchange programs have flourished, including one operated by 4-H. But fewer applications and host families may hurt rural Kansas kids’ chances for international cultural exchanges and exposure led by 4-H. The youth organization has several international exchange programs. However, the programs have had fewer applications in the past few years. One program, the International Farm Youth Exchange, was canceled this year because of that.

Officials say part of the reason is that as Kansas agriculture consolidates, fewer family-owned farms have the time to take in exchange students. Zyanya Bravo, an eighth grader from Oakley in northwest Kansas, spent a month in South Korea. She says her peers could benefit from exposure to other cultures. “It kind of opens your mind so much. And they tell you about how you used to think these things. And you're like, I was so closed minded on this.” Bravo says she feels more confident in having big goals after her trip, despite being from a small town.

Topeka Inmate Dies in Women's Prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the weekend death of an inmate at the state prison for women in Topeka. Officials at the Topeka Correctional Facility say 36-year-old Asa Hashanna Adams died Saturday. She was found unresponsive in her cell. The cause of her death is pending the results of an autopsy. Adams was serving a life sentence for first degree murder in Sedgwick County.

Motorist Pulled over for Driving 120+ MPH in Central Kansas

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A driver in central Kansas has been issued a speeding ticket for driving 121 miles per hour. KSNW TV reports that the McPherson County Sheriff's Office stopped a driver Saturday and issued a $435 speeding ticket that comes with $108 in court costs. The Kansas Highway Patrol said earlier this year that there's been an increase in the number of drivers pulled over for driving more than 100 miles-per-hour.

Kyle Larson Wins NASCAR Race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (CBS/KPR) - NASCAR driver Kyle Larson captured an extremely close victory at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. It was an overtime finish that will now be replayed for years to come, as Larson made it past the checkered flag in a photo finish to win the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. According to CBS Sports, it was the closest ever finish in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

(AP version)

Larson Edges Buescher at Kansas Speedway in Closest Finish in NASCAR Cup Series History

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher to the line at Kansas Speedway on Sunday in the closest finish in NASCAR history. The official winning margin for the Cup Series race Sunday was a thousandth of a second. A caution flag forced a green-white-checkered finish, and Larson pulled behind Buescher on the backstretch of the final lap, then came around him through the final corner. The two cars banged doors as they headed for the stripe. Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth and Denny Hamlin, who had the lead on the final restart, faded back to fifth. The win was Larson's second of the season.

Larson came roaring around the outside of Chris Buescher on the final lap at Kansas Speedway, banging doors with him all the way to the finish line, only to be told by his team over the radio that everything he had given was not quite enough.

It wasn't until Larson was in Turn 3 of the cool-down lap that he saw his spotter, Tyler Monn, dancing high above the track.

In the closest finish in NASCAR history, one that only became official with a grainy black-and-white photo at the line, the No. 5 car was declared the winner by a thousandth of a second — every bit as close as the Kentucky Derby a day earlier, and an even more dramatic finish than the three-at-the-line conclusion to the Cup Series race at Atlanta earlier this season. “Had no clue if I won or not," Larson said, "but honestly didn't really care. I was like, ‘Man, that was frickin' awesome.'”

Not so awesome for Buescher's team, which had begun celebrating before the result became official. His crew chief, Scott Graves, asked to meet with NASCAR officials in their hauler. Shown the finish-line photo, he accepted the outcome. “I don’t know what to say right now,” Buescher said, shaking his head while standing beside his No. 17 car. “I haven’t seen a replay other than just the picture, and I sure can’t see in that picture. That sucks to be that close.”

The edge-of-your-seat finish came after a caution for Kyle Busch's spin forced the green-white-checkered finish. Larson had pulled behind Buescher on the backstretch of the last lap, then came around him in the final corner. To the naked eye, Buescher looked as if he had edged ahead, and even Larson had started to congratulate his team on a strong second-place run.

A few minutes later, he was doing a celebratory burnout on the front stretch.

It was a brilliant start to a busy month of May for Larson, who will attempt to run the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day Memorial Day weekend. The win was his second of the season for Hendrick Motorsports, and it gave him a bit of retribution after finishing second to Denny Hamlin last week at Dover and in the spring race at Kansas a year ago.

Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth Sunday and Hamlin, who had the lead on the final restart, faded back to fifth place. “Had a great view of the finish,” Hamlin said with a smile.

Making the finish an even bigger bummer for Buescher was the fact that he had overcome a big miscue midway through the race. He had just won the second stage and led the field to pit road when a crew member came over the wall early. The penalty sent him to the rear, and Buescher had to spend much of the final stage working his way back to the front.

Ultimately, Buescher's team opted for a different pit strategy than the other leaders. So did Hamlin's team, which had survived its own share of pit problems. And it might have worked out for both of them had the race finished under green.

Instead, the late caution forced the leaders to pit, and set up a finish that went down in NASCAR history. “I mean, I'll always remember this, for sure," Larson said. "There's definitely wins that you can kind of get lost in the distance a little bit, but when you finish and have the closest finish in Cup Series history, I don't think you're ever going to forget about it, even if it gets broken someday. Great to be on this side of it.”

BEST OF THE REST

Christopher Bell started on the pole but struggled to run up front all day in a race that began after a 3 1/2-hour rain delay. He finished sixth, and was followed by Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch, whose spin brought out the last caution. Noah Gragson and Michael McDowell joined Buescher in giving Ford, which has yet to win this season, three cars in the top 10.

YELLOW FLAGS

There were no cautions other than for stage breaks until Jimmie Johnson wrecked with 91 laps to go. The seven-time champion, back in the No. 84 for the second consecutive week, was hit from behind by Corey LaJoie after he had checked up. “Just trying to set up for the corner, I got a little help from behind and just kind of hanging on from there,” Johnson said. The yellow flags then came in quickly: Hamlin made contact with Austin Cindric, sending the No. 2 into a wreck that spun out Bubba Wallace and McDowell. Harrison Burton wrecked on the restart, then Joey Logano did on the next one.

ODDS AND ENDS

Corey Heim, who won the Truck Series race Saturday night, finished 22nd while subbing for Erik Jones in the No. 43 car for Legacy Motor Club. ... Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was 16th in his first race since signing a contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing. He also did it after going for a wild ride in his sprint car Saturday night at nearby Lakeside Speedway. ... Gragson has had strong back-to-back weeks after finishing sixth at Dover. ... The series heads to Darlington next for its annual throwback weekend.

