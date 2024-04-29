Headlines for Monday, April 29, 2024

Weekend Storms Slam Northeast Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Severe storms rolled across Kansas and the Midwest over the weekend knocking down trees and power lines, and causing several traffic accidents. The National Weather Service reports numerous tornadoes and funnel clouds in Kansas, including sightings in Brown, Doniphan, and Nemaha Counties in northeast Kansas on Saturday, as well as several sightings in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that strong winds blew over several semi-trucks on Interstate 70, slowing and closing traffic in Dickinson, Geary, and Riley counties. Thousands of Kansans lost power due to the storms. Locally heavy rainfall continued to cause flooding and flash flooding in portions of eastern Kansas Sunday.

==========

Kansas Won't Have Legal Medical Marijuana or Expand Medicaid for at Least Another Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will remain among the handful of states that haven't legalized the medical use of marijuana or expanded their Medicaid programs for at least another year.

Republican state senators on Friday blocked efforts to force debates on both issues before the GOP-controlled Legislature's scheduled adjournment for the year Tuesday. Supporters of each measure fell short of the 24 of 40 votes required to pull a bill on each subject out of committee.

Backers of both proposals argue that they have popular support yet have been thwarted going on a decade in each case. Kansas doesn't allow voters to put proposed laws on the ballot statewide, a path that has led to approval for each measure in other states.

All but 12 states have legalized medical marijuana, and all but 10 have expanded Medicaid in line with the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act and its promise to cover almost all of the cost. Besides Kansas, only Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming have done neither, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“We're behind the times,” state Sen. John Doll, a western Kansas Republican who voted for both measures, said after Friday's votes.

Republican leaders had expected both efforts to fail, given the GOP's 29-11 Senate majority, and viewed them largely as political grandstanding.

The medical marijuana vote was 12-25, with three senators absent. Law enforcement officials oppose the idea, seeing medical marijuana as likely to be close to legalizing recreational use.

During committee testimony earlier this year, opponents also pointed to Oklahoma officials' frustration with the legalization of medical marijuana by ballot initiative there in 2018. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, a Republican, has said the explosive growth of the marijuana industry under a lax law has attracted an influx of criminals and foreign nationals for illegal black-market operations.

"We had no idea we were going to have 10,000 growers, way more than they have in California and all these other states, and anybody with a hangnail could get a medical card," Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

But Oklahoma also received nearly $52 million in revenue from its excise tax on marijuana and an additional $67 million in state and local sales taxes in 2023.

Cheryl Kumberg, a registered western Kansas nurse and president of the Kansas Cannabis Coalition, said Oklahoma's problems stem from its lax law. She said Kansas residents who can get cannabis from other states are using it, risking legal issues to address their medical problems.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “I can go 45 minutes one way, a couple hours in the other direction, and you can just you can just use it however you want.”

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly even linked medical marijuana to Medicaid expansion in 2021, unsuccessfully pitching marijuana taxes to cover the state's relatively small share of the cost of expanding Medicaid health coverage to another 150,000 people.

The Medicaid expansion vote Friday was 18-17 despite months of aggressive public campaigning by Kelly and other expansion advocates. In early January, she said she was taking a “more political approach” and suggested plans to hit anti-expansion Republicans hard during the fall campaign.

She backed off that idea this month, telling reporters after one pro-expansion event, “Whether it's an election year or not — that's irrelevant.”

But last year, Kelly formed the Middle of the Road political action committee, and it raised nearly $1 million by the end December for elections this year for all legislative seats.

Also last year, two former Kelly campaign aides helped form a nonprofit advocacy group, the Kansas Coalition for Common Sense, to back the governor's goals. That group put out a post-vote statement suggesting that a no vote was a vote against lowering health care costs and helping rural hospitals.

But Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, said before the vote that he wasn't expecting Medicaid expansion to become a major campaign issue. He dismissed surveys and polling that expansion supporters released showing its popularity as “just based on how the question is asked.”

"If you ask them, 'Do you want able-bodied people to get free health care?” people will vote no," Masterson said, repeating a common GOP argument.

==========

Derek Schmidt to Run for Congressional Seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Former state Attorney General Derek Schmidt Friday announced a run for the second congressional district in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that Schmidt is the highest profile Republican to enter the race since U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner announced he would not seek another term. Schmidt served as Kansas attorney general for 12 years before running against Democratic Governor Laura Kelly in 2022. He ultimately lost that race by 2 percent of the vote. LaTurner’s former senior advisor Jeff Kahrs is also running for the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, Elgin Woody IV has filed for the race but says he will withdraw and run for the Kansas Legislature instead.

==========

Attorney Dakota Loomis Announces Bid for Douglas County DA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) - Baldwin City Prosecutor Dakota Loomis has announced plans to run as a Democrat for Douglas County district attorney. The Lawrence Times reports that incumbent DA Suzanne Valdez and Tonda Hill, a prosecutor in Wyandotte County, have also filed to run for the seat. The three — and anyone else who might file for the seat before the deadline of June 3 — will face off in the Democratic primary election on Aug. 6. No Republicans have filed for the seat so far. Loomis is 43-years-old and is a native of Lawrence. He graduated from New York University School of Law. He lives in Lawrence with his wife and daughters. The announcement comes after a panel of attorneys released their final report last week on disciplinary matter against current DA Suzanne Valdez. The panel is recommending she face a public censure for comments she made about the county’s chief judge, but the Kansas Supreme Court will make the final decision in the case.

==========

KCPD Officer Facing Charges of Embezzling from Anti-Crime Charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCStar) - A Kansas City, Missouri police officer is facing 16 felonies, including wire fraud and money laundering, for allegedly collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in the name of an anti-crime charity then spending the money on himself. The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Aaron Wayne McKie has been indicted on charges of for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 over a period of 14 years. McKie was arrested after the federal indictment was unsealed Friday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bond. McKie joined KCPD in 2000 and was president of the non-profit group Mid-America Crime Free, which was created to promote anti-crime programs. Authorities allege that McKie defrauded the charity throughout his tenure, skimming hundreds of thousands of dollars and allegedly spending the money on travel, entertainment, and luxury merchandise.

==========

Lawrence Commission Approves Rezoning of Land Near Baker Wetlands

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) - Nearly 200 acres next to rare wetland habitat just south of Lawrence could become a housing and business development. Last month, the Lawrence city commission approved rezoning for 177 acres just west of the Baker wetlands to potentially be developed. Now a private developer wants to buy 16 acres of the property to build housing next to the wetland parking lot and discovery center. Baker University owns the Baker Wetlands, home to hundreds of plant and animal species. University officials say they are evaluating the offer. Baker says the 16 acres being considered for development are not actually wetland and not positioned within the floodplain. The Lawrence Times reports that environmental groups oppose developing the area and have expressed concern about the sale and, what they say, is a lack of public engagement in the process.

==========

Barber County Officials Break Ground on Utility-Scale Solar Project

PIXLEY, Kan. (KNS) - Barber County officials have broken ground on the state’s first large scale solar project in south central Kansas. Once completed, the 190 megawatt project will be able to power more than 40,000 homes. Solar energy production in Kansas increased by 29% in 2023, and more growth is expected in the coming years. Almost half of the energy in the state now comes from renewable sources. But Kimberly Svaty, public policy director for renewable energy in Kansas, says there also has been more opposition to solar projects in the past couple of years. “We work very closely with landowners to make sure that we are caring for their ground, we are just guests on their ground.” Svaty says bridging the gap between local communities and renewable energy can bring more investment into rural Kansas. The Pixley Solar Energy Center in Barber County is targeted to begin operating in 2025. Pixley is in south-cemtral Kansas, about 100 miles southwest of Wichita.

==========

Kansas Senator Calls for Action After Reports of Official Misconduct at Haskell University

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas is calling for changes to the oversight of Native American educational institutions. Moran sent a letter to the Department of the Interior after the release of a report detailing serious problems at Haskell Indian Nations University including misconduct by leadership, a lack of safeguards against sexual assault, and improper treatment of university employees. WIBW TV reports that the Bureau of Indian Education investigated several allegations against the University’s administrators. Students at Haskell say they submitted claims of sexual assault, harassment and abuses of power to university administrators, but did not see any action taken. Moran is calling for an overhaul of the Bureau of Indian Education to create more transparency and accountability within the agency.

=========

Kansas Governor Signs Law Tightening Rules on Civil Forfeiture

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – People who have their property taken by Kansas police will soon have a better chance at getting it back. The Kansas News Service reports that Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has signed a new law tightening rules on civil asset forfeiture. The changes include raising the legal standard for forfeitures, speeding up the court process and forcing the return of seized property faster. It also denies forfeiture in cases of lower level crimes like simple possession of drugs. Sam MacRoberts of the Kansas Justice Institute says it was previously too easy for police to take property and cash from people, even if they are not charged with a crime. “We think this is a really good start to cut down on the more abusive forfeiture cases,” he said. The bill received broad bipartisan support in the Legislature. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation had opposed some proposals but supported the final bill that became law. (Read more about this story.)

==========

A Ban in Kansas on Gender-Affirming Care Also Would Bar Advocacy for Kids' Social Transitions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposed ban in Kansas on gender-affirming care for minors also would bar state employees from promoting it — or even children's social transitioning.

Teachers and social workers who support LGBTQ+ rights worry that they could be disciplined or fired for helping kids who are exploring their gender identities.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the proposed ban, and top Republicans anticipated Friday that the GOP-controlled Legislature will attempt to override her action before lawmakers adjourn for the year Tuesday. Their bill appeared to have the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to override a veto when it passed last month, but that could depend on all Republicans being present and none of them switching.

Supporters of the bill said the provision now being singled out for criticism is designed to ensure that the banned care — puberty blockers, hormone treatments and surgery — isn't still promoted with tax dollars or other state resources.

But compared to the restrictions or bans on gender-affirming care in two dozen other states, the Kansas proposal appears more sweeping because of its broad language against the promotion of social transitioning that applies to state employees “whose official duties include the care of children," LGBTQ+ rights advocates said.

“That is not something that we have seen before," said Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, an attorney for the LGBTQ+ rights group Lambda Legal. “It really allows us to look behind the curtain at what is the true motivation behind this bill, which has nothing to do with protecting the health and safety of youth and everything to do with attacking transgender people and erasing transgender identity.”

About 300,000 youths ages 13 to 17 identify as transgender in the U.S., according to estimates by the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ+ research center at UCLA Law. It estimates that in Kansas, about 2,100 youths in that age group identify as transgender.

Other provisions of the proposed ban would prevent gender-affirming care from occurring on state property and prohibit groups receiving state funds from advocating medications or surgery to treat a child whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth.

Brittany Jones, an attorney and policy director for the conservative Kansas Family Voice, said courts have consistently ruled that a state “has the right to direct what is being done with its funds.”

“This does not block any child from socially transitioning, but it cannot be at the behest of a government entity,” she said in an email.

In statehouses across the U.S., Republicans have promoted restrictions on gender-affirming care by portraying it as experimental and the potential source of long-term medical problems.

Backers of the Kansas proposal have repeatedly pointed to the National Health Service of England's recent decision to stop prescribing puberty blockers as a routine treatment for minors seeking gender transitions.

“Obviously, we believe in our heart of hearts that they shouldn’t be steering students toward that sort of thing, that they should be looking at all alternative counseling and things of that nature,” said state Sen. Mike Thompson, a conservative Kansas City-area Republican.

Such bans are opposed by major American medical groups, which have firmly endorsed gender-affirming care for minors. At least 200 Kansas medical and mental health professionals signed a letter to lawmakers opposing the proposed ban.

Young transgender Kansas residents have repeatedly said their transitions improved their lives dramatically. Parents of transgender kids have described gender-affirming care as vital to combatting severe depression and suicidal tendencies.

But as troubling as they and others find the loss of access for kids to gender-affirming care, they have focused in recent weeks on the provision against promoting social transitioning as especially scary to them.

“I was taught to uplift students and make them know that I will support them 100 percent, no matter who they are,” Riley Long, a transgender special education teacher, said during a news conference in the Kansas City area. “This bill makes it seem like it is only OK to listen to my cisgender students, and that my transgender students are automatically incorrect.”

Under the bill, social transitioning includes “the changing of an individual’s preferred pronouns or manner of dress.” The measure doesn’t spell out what constitutes promoting it.

The Kansas State Department of Education says public school teachers and administrators aren’t legally considered state employees. However, educators who support transgender rights aren’t confident that they wouldn't fall under the ban — or that opponents of transgender rights wouldn’t attack their jobs regardless.

Isaac Johnson, who is completing a social work degree and just finished an internship in Topeka’s public schools, said problems could arise from interactions like one he had with a girl who told him, “I don’t really feel like a girl. I only feel like a boy.”

“All I said back in response is, ‘Well, what does that mean? What does it mean to be a girl?’ ” Johnson, who is transgender, told reporters during a Statehouse news conference Thursday. “My fear is that, per the law, because I didn’t come out explicitly and say, ‘No, you’re a girl. You’ll always be a girl,’ that will be seen as promoting social transition.”

Transgender Kansas residents and parents of transgender kids also believe they have even more cause to be nervous after Republican lawmakers last year overrode Kelly's veto of a measure that ended the state's legal recognition of transgender people's gender identities. The law's most visible consequence has been to keep transgender people from changing their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities — something that wasn't the focus of last year's debate.

Aaron Roberts, the pastor of a United Church of Christ congregation in the Kansas City area, said support from social workers was crucial to his transgender daughter before she joined his family out of foster care. She is now a college student.

“All the support that she got from those wonderful social workers who went above and beyond to help her navigate her gender identity — this bill wipes them out," he said. “Gone.”

==========

KU Faculty and Academic Staff Vote to Join Labor Union

UNDATED (KNS) – More than 1,500 professors, researchers and librarians at the University of Kansas will be represented by a labor union. The Kansas News Service reports that faculty and academic staff voted Thursday to form the union. More than 85% of the vote was in favor of the new organization that will bargain on behalf of the employees. Organizers pointed to wages, job security and academic freedom as driving factors for the union. Berl Oakley, a molecular biologist at KU, says the union gives employees a voice. “This will give us more of a say in what the university does.” The union will next focus on negotiating its first contract. A university spokesperson says administrators look forward to working with the union.

==========

Kansas Approved for Federal Funding to Expand Internet Access

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas is among the first states to be approved for the latest round of federal funding to increase internet access for everyone. The Kansas News Service reports that the $452 million should help connect more underserved Kansans. With new updates in technology, people should be more connected than ever. But many rural Kansans are left out when it comes to reliable internet access That’s where this federal funding comes in: State officials will use it to build fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure across the state. Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of broadband development for Kansas, says one of the requirements of the program is to keep costs low for internet users. “It doesn't do any bit of good to have infrastructure running past your home if you can't afford to take advantage of it, ” she added. The next step will be to designate funding to applicants that will bid to provide service in the state. Efforts will focus on western and southeast Kansas, where service is needed the most.

==========

Kansas GOP Senator Calls for Action on Farm Bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran is calling on his colleagues to pass a new Farm Bill. The bill is typically updated every five years. It helps support farmers and food producers, as well as providing funding for crop insurance and conservation initiatives. The Kansas News Service reports Moran said Thursday in Wichita that some members of the agriculture committee are satisfied with extending funding for the bill and are not interested in creating a new one. “We need a new farm bill to take into account the new circumstances that farmers are facing. And those…circumstances are pretty damning in the cost of production, and the reduction in income,” he added. Moran says the new bill needs to address issues such as drought and inflation. Lawmakers passed an extension of the 2018 farm bill last year, which is set to expire in September.

==========

Riley County Police Apprehend Kidnapping Suspect

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - A suspect has been taken into custody following an armed kidnapping in Riley County and a high speed chase on Interstate 70. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports they were called in by the Riley County Police Department after the suspect fled eastbound on I-70 toward Kansas City. He was apprehended after, troopers deployed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver. KHP reports the victim escaped from the kidnapper before the arrest and is safe. The Kansas Highway Patrol was assisted by the Bonner Springs and Kansas City, Kansas police departments.

==========

Hunter Dickinson Announces His Return to KU for a Final Season

UNDATED (AP) – University of Kansas star center Hunter Dickinson announced Friday he would return for a final season with the Jayhawks.

Coach Bill Self also announced he has signed a fourth player from the transfer portal in Rylan Griffen, a starter on the Alabama team that reached the NCAA Final Four.

Dickinson was a first-team All-Big 12 pick and conference newcomer of the year after averaging 17.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in his first season with the Jayhawks after transferring from Michigan.

“Yeah you're right coach. I guess it's time to tell everyone I'm coming back! Rock Chalk!” Dickinson wrote on social media.

Griffen started 33 of 37 games and averaged 11.2 points per game for Alabama. He should help a KU offense that ranked 11th in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting.

“Rylan’s won everywhere he’s been,” Self said. “He’s a solid shooter, making 39% from 3-point range on last season’s Final Four team at Alabama. He’s also a solid defender, often guarding the best perimeter player on the opposing team. Rylan fits our system well.”

Griffen scored a career-high 21 points twice last season, against Missouri and at Kentucky. He had 19 games of 10 or more points and had 10 games where he made at least three 3s.

The Jayhawks also have signed AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Riley Kugel (Florida) and Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State).

“We’ve had a lot of good things happen since the end of the season and Hunter coming back has definitely added to that," Self said. "Hunter made a huge impact on our team last year. He played and fought through injuries and was still one of the most consistent players in the Big 12 and nationally. Not only is Hunter a terrific player, he’s a great leader and teammate. We expect him to contend for first-team All-American next season.”

==========

Cyclones and Wildcats Will Open 2025 Season in Annual College Football Game in Ireland

UNDATED (AP) – Iowa State and Kansas State will play their 2025 season opener in Ireland at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The Cyclones and Wildcats will close the 2024 regular season in Ames, Iowa, on November 24, and meet again on August 23, 2025, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The fourth annual game in Ireland, announced Wednesday, marks the first time ISU and K-State have met in a season opener and third time they've squared off at a neutral site. They played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2009 and 2010.

“The opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and fans to visit one of the world’s top travel destinations and to showcase our football program and brand on a global stage was one we could not pass up,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said.

Iowa State will be playing outside the United States for the first time. Kansas State played Nebraska in Tokyo in 1992.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the Big 12 Conference to play one of its classic rivalries on a global stage while showcasing our university and its football program,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “We are honored that Aer Lingus selected the Cyclones to participate in this prestigious game, which will afford a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our student-athletes to experience international travel while also helping to grow the game of college football outside of the United States.”

==========

