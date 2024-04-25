Headlines for Thursday, April 25, 2024

Story Weather Rolling Across Eastern Kansas and into the Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — A series of rain showers and thunderstorms are expected across eastern Kansas for the next couple of days. The National Weather Service says some of the storms could be severe, particularly Friday and Saturday. Kansas residents are asked to stay"weather aware" for the next several daysdue to the potential for severe weather.

Forecasters say widespread severe weather on Saturday could bring very large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes.

Kansas Governor Vetoes Bipartisan Tax Cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas's Democratic governor on Wednesday vetoed a broad package of tax cuts for the second time in three months, describing it as “too expensive” despite the bipartisan support it enjoyed in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Governor Laura Kelly and her staff had signaled that she had misgivings about a package of income, sales and property tax cuts worth $1.5 billion over the next three years. Her chief of staff said before it cleared the Legislature this month that it was larger than Kelly thought the state could afford in the long term. The governor also told fellow Democrats that she believes Kansas' current three personal income tax rates ensure that the wealthy pay their fair share. The plan would have moved to two rates.

The governor immediately proposed new tax cuts worth roughly $1.3 billion over the next three years, but the Kansas House's top Republican immediately said the governor “isn't serious” about tax relief. The Legislature was set to reconvene Thursday following a spring break and wrap up its work for the year in just six days. “While I appreciate the bipartisan effort that went into this tax cut package and support many of the provisions included, I cannot sign into law a bill that jeopardizes our state’s future fiscal stability," Kelly wrote in her veto message. “This bill is too expensive."

Top Republican legislators have wanted to move Kansas to a single personal income tax rate, which at least five other GOP-led states have done since July 2021, according to the conservative Tax Foundation. But their dispute with Kelly over that idea has meant that Kansas hasn't enacted big tax cuts, even as surplus funds have filled its coffers.

In January, Kelly vetoed a plan to cut taxes by $1.6 billion over three years that Democrats largely opposed. It would have moved Kansas to a single-rate personal income tax, and Kelly argued it would have benefited the “super wealthy,” which Republicans disputed. “Kansans need and deserve tax relief, and Governor Kelly isn’t serious when she says she wants to provide it," House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said in a statement.

Democrats were split over the bill Kelly vetoed. In the Senate, they largely opposed it for the same reasons Kelly did, while in the House, no members voted against it.

Overriding a veto requires two-thirds majorities in both chambers. The House's top Democrat, state Rep. Vic Miller, of Topeka, said he likes Kelly's new plan but doubts Republicans will embrace it, making the bill Kelly vetoed possibly the best that Democrats can expect. “I’m not sure I want to risk what she’s willing to risk," he said of the governor.

Kelly isn't the only governor at odds with lawmakers over taxes. In neighboring Nebraska, Republican Gov. Jim Pillen said he'll call a special legislative session over rising property taxes. The conservative Legislature there adjourned last week without passing Pillen’s plan to fund property tax relief by raising the state’s sales tax and applying it to more goods and services, including candy, soda and digital advertising.

The bill Kelly vetoed also would eliminate income taxes on Social Security benefits, which kick in when a retiree earns $75,000 a year. It would reduce the state’s property taxes for public schools and eliminate an already-set-to-expire 2% sales tax on groceries six months early, on July 1.

In moving Kansas from three personal income tax rates to two, it would drop the highest top rate from 5.7% to 5.55%.

Kelly's new plan includes the same sales tax and Social Security provisions, as well as a version of the property tax cut. Her plan would keep all three personal income tax rates and lower them. Her highest rate would be 5.65%.

Last week, a new fiscal forecast provided a stable picture for state government through the end of June 2025. A separate projection from legislative researchers said that even with extra spending approved by lawmakers this year and the tax cuts Kelly vetoed, the state would end June 2025 with more than $3.7 billion in surplus. Kelly argues that problems would arrive in future years, though Republicans strongly disagree.

Kelly won the first of her two terms in 2018 by running against the fiscal policies of a Republican predecessor, Governor Sam Brownback. Big budget shortfalls followed large income tax cuts in 2012 and 2013 and continued until most of the cuts were repealed in 2017 over Brownback's veto.

But Republicans argue that warnings from Kelly hearkening back to Brownback's policies have lost credibility as surplus revenues have piled up. “It’s far past time for the governor to put her worn-out Brownback rhetoric on the back burner and finally make our Kansas families the top priority,” House Taxation Committee Chair Adam Smith, a western Kansas Republican, wrote in a column Tuesday in the Kansas City Star.

Kansas Legislature Commits Millions to Aid Public Universities with Deferred Maintenance Needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Legislature has committed nearly $200 million over the next six years to help public universities address deferred maintenance. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill signed by Governor Laura Kelly allocates $30 million a year to state universities and $2.7 million a year to community and technical colleges to address a backlog of building maintenance, repairs or demolition. Chad Bristow, director of facilities for the Kansas Board of Regents, says the state funds — plus a required dollar-for-dollar match from universities — will help tackle about $1.2 billion worth of projects. “A lot of maintenance and a lot of needs have accrued, but the big idea here is, don’t keep adding to that. Get to a point where you’re not deferring maintenance," he explained. The plan encourages schools to reduce their campus footprint and to focus on mission-critical buildings.

Kansas Governor Signs Several Bills into Law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has signed several bills into law including one which establishes the Kansas Blueprint for Literacy. KSNT TV reports that the Kansas Board of Regents will receive $10 million in additional funding to implement the plan. It provides teachers with retraining in the science of reading. State universities will operate six Centers for Excellence in Reading to provide assessment of reading difficulties, and train educators in the use of new teaching technologies. Kelly also signed bills making it a criminal offense to encourage someone to attempt suicide. Another new law will create a preference in state employment for people with disabilities.

Coalition to Host Spanish-Language Health Conference Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - The Immunize Kansas Coalition will host a conference for Spanish speakers this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas. The conference will focus on women’s health. Called “Entre Mujeres: The Health of Women,” the conference will be held from noon to 4 pm Sunday at Memorial Hall in KCK. Giovannie Gone, executive director of the Immunize Kansas Coalition, says the conference will highlight preventive health care for women and their children and help connect them to resources. “Women are key to the health of their family," she said. The presentations will be translated into English. Free HPV vaccines will also be available. Gone says women are encouraged to bring their teenagers and male partners. People can register online or in person the day of the conference. An optional $10 donation is requested to cover lunch.

Kansas Accountant Accused of Embezzling Client's Money to Build House

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) — A certified public accountant in Colby is accused of defrauding his clients, taking their money and using it to build a home. Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Quintin Flanagin made his first appearance Wednesday in federal court in Wichita.

He's facing various charges, including bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements and money laundering. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Flanagin created a fake business called "Middle Finger Ranch" and then used that company to allegedly steal more than $400,000 from one of his clients, Diamond M. Farms in Thomas County. Prosecutors say Flanagin used the stolen money to build a house.

Kansas Hospital Employee Turnover Remains at Record-High Levels

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Turnover for hospital employees in Kansas remains at record high levels. That's according to the Kansas Hospital Association (KHA), in its annual Health Care Workforce Report. More than 100 hospitals participated in the survey. KSNT reports that the vacancy rates were the highest for ultrasound technologists, nursing assistants and X-ray techs. The overall employee turnover rate in Kansas averaged 19%.

The KHA says enrollment in public schools, colleges and universities has continued to decline, which has led to fewer students seeking health care credentials, licenses and degrees. That, in turn, has led to fewer healthcare employees working in Kansas.

Kansas Creates Office of the Child Advocate as Independent State Agency

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has approved a bill codifying the state’s foster care oversight office. The Kansas News Service reports that the Office of the Child Advocate is now an independent state agency. Kelly created the Child Advocate position through an executive order in 2021. But that meant she or the next governor could remove it at any time. Now that it has been written into state law as a formal state agency, the position of Child Advocate will be appointed by the governor and requires Senate confirmation. The individual will serve a five-year term. The position independently reviews complaints about the Kansas child welfare system.

New Law Reforms Kansas Civil Asset Forfeiture Process

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law that strengthens protections for people whose property has been seized by law enforcement. KSNT reports that Kelly signed Senate Bill 458 Tuesday. The legislation establishes new guidelines for asset forfeiture, aiming to improve due process for property owners and increase accountability for law enforcement. The bill introduces several reforms to the asset seizure and forfeiture process, making it easier for Kansans to recover property that has been improperly seized. It also imposes limitations on requests by law enforcement for property seizures, ensuring those requests are made only under specific circumstances related to joint investigations or serious public safety concerns.

Prosecutors Charge Fifth Member of Anti-Government Group in Kansas Women's Killings

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors charged a fifth member of an anti-government group on Wednesday with killing and kidnapping two Kansas women. Paul Jeremiah Grice, 31, was charged in Texas County with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder. Grice told an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent that he participated in the killing and burial of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, of Hugoton, Kansas, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the case. Grice is being held without bond at the Texas County Detention Center in Guymon, a jail official said. Court and jail records don't indicate if Grice has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Four others have been charged in connection with the deaths and are being held without bail: Tifany Adams, 54, and her boyfriend, Tad Cullum, 43, of Keyes, and Cole, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, of Texhoma, Oklahoma.

Butler and Kelley disappeared March 30 while driving to pick up Butler’s two children for a birthday party. Adams, who is the children's grandmother, was in a bitter custody dispute with Butler, who was only allowed supervised visits with the children on Saturdays. Kelley was authorized to supervise the visits, according to the affidavits.

A witness who spoke to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents said all five suspects were part of “an anti-government group that had a religious affiliation,” according to the affidavit. Investigators learned the group called themselves “God’s Misfits” and held regular meetings at the home of the Twomblys and another couple.

Kansas Marine Corps Veteran Pleads Guilty to January 6th Charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – A Marine Corps veteran from Kansas pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from his part in the January 6th riot in Washington, D.C. KCUR reports that online court records say 44-year-old Chad Suenram pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building, a misdemeanor. Suenram originally faced four misdemeanor charges after being arrested in Haysville, just south of Wichita. Charging documents say when Suenram entered the Capitol building, he was wearing an American flag face mask and had an American flag painted on his head. Court records show he’ll be sentenced in August and faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Wichita Asks Influencers to Label Paid Social Media Content

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The city of Wichita is asking local influencers to label social media and digital content that the city has paid for. The Kansas News Service reports that the move comes after a video from a local influencer about the city’s work to patch potholes went viral on TikTok. The video was paid for by the city, but not labeled as such. Paid content labels are required by the Federal Trade Commission, according to recently issued guidelines. City spokesperson Megan Lovely says the city is learning as it grows its partnership with influencers in an effort to share information with the public. “We all know the fractured state of media, if everyone was getting their news in one place that would make our job a whole lot easier,” she added. In 2023, the city spent nearly $26 thousand dollars working with influencers. It’s likely to match or exceed that expenditure this year.

