Headlines for Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Stormy Weather Expected on Thursday and Through Weekend

TOPEKA , Kan. (KPR) – Eastern Kansas will enjoy relatively pleasant weather today (TUE) and Wednesday but the National Weather Service in Topeka says a strong storm system is expected to bring rain to central Kansas beginning as early as late Wednesday night. The weather service says some of the storms are likely to be severe with the greatest probability for severe thunderstorms over northeast Kansas on Friday. Forecasters still don't know the exact location and timing of the storms but say hail, tornadoes, high winds and flooding are all be possible.

==========

Kansas Governor Signs Several New Bills into Law

TOPEKA , Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has signed off on several bills that will become new state laws. Among the bills signed by the governor yesterday is one that will create a new state agency to protect the well-being of children. KSNT reports that the new law establishes the Office of the Child Advocate as an independent state agency. Another new law will prohibit public utilities from exercising eminent domain for the placement of solar generation facilities. Other legislation establishes new specialty license plates including tags for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, and the Topeka Zoo among others. Another bill signed by Kelly will establish new state funds to address deferred maintenance and demolition of facilities at Kansas universities and colleges.

==========

Study: Kansas Health Care System Performs Worse for Black People than for Other Groups

UNDATED (KNS) – Fresh data from the Commonwealth Fund shows the health care system in Kansas performs the worst for Black people. The Kansas News Service reports that David Radley, an author for the study, says there are racial and ethnic disparities in health care in every state. He says in Kansas, the number of Black people who die before age 75 from treatable conditions, like appendicitis or certain cancers, is two times higher than that of white people. “You know, that is sort of, I think, the-the key measure here that sort of points to the amount of disparity that’s happened," he explained. Radley says Black Kansans are also more likely than their white peers to be uninsured or go without care because of medical expenses. He says expanding Medicaid and diversifying primary care in Kansas may help reduce these inequities. The Commonwealth Fund is a private foundation that addresses disparities in health care through research and grants.

==========

Judge Denies New Sentencing Hearing for 2 Brothers Awaiting Execution for 'Wichita Massacre'

UNDATED (AP) – A Kansas judge on Monday denied a request for a re-sentencing hearing for two brothers awaiting execution for a quadruple killing known as the “Wichita massacre,” ruling that he lacks jurisdiction to approve a reexamination of the sentences.

The legal setback was the latest for Jonathan Carr, 44, and Reginald Carr, 46. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to request a formal re-sentencing hearing, a decision that came a little less than a year after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the two brothers had received fair trials and upheld their death sentences. “I don’t know that I can do anything about that sentence until somebody vacates it,” Sedgwick County Chief Judge Jeff Goering said at the hearing.

Attorneys for the Carr brothers said they planned to appeal.

The brothers were convicted of breaking into a home in December 2000 and forcing three men and two women to have sex with one another and later to withdraw money from ATMs. Police said the women were repeatedly raped before all five victims were taken to a soccer field, where they were shot.

Aaron Sander, 29; Brad Heyka, 27; Jason Befort, 26; and Heather Muller, 25, all died. The woman who survived testified against the Carr brothers, who also were convicted of killing another person in a separate attack. Each brother accused the other of carrying out the crimes.

Kansas has nine men on death row, but the state has not executed anyone since the murderous duo James Latham and George York were hanged on the same day in June 1965.

Attorneys for the brothers argued Monday that since some convictions were tossed out in previous appeals, a new sentencing hearing is appropriate. Julia Spainhower, the attorney for Reginald Carr, told Goering he had a chance to correct “what was an obvious error.”

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said there was no “lack of clarity” in the Kansas Supreme Court ruling that the death penalty should stand. “What the defense wants to do is reopen the whole thing,” Bennett said.

Attorneys for both brothers raised concerns in the latest round of court filings that the trial attorneys were ineffective — Reginald Carr’s defense said they were “egregiously” so — and failed to aggressively push for a continuance to give themselves more time to prepare. They also agreed that prospective jurors weren’t properly questioned about racial biases. The brothers are Black, their victims white.

Reginald Carr’s attorney’s also brought up an investigation into members of the Wichita Police Department exchanging racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images. Several were ultimately disciplined, and Carr’s attorney wrote that one of them was involved in the investigation of the brothers.

From there, the attorneys for the brothers deviate in their court filings. Jonathan Carr’s attorneys argued that the trial attorneys failed to investigate and present evidence that Reginald Carr, who is older, had a powerful influence over his younger brother and sexually abused him. A Kansas Department of Correction evaluation conducted just days after Jonathan Carr was sentenced to death said he “appears to idolize his brother,” his attorneys wrote.

Meanwhile, Reginald Carr’s attorneys wrote that the trial attorneys were unprepared to rebut Jonathan’s defense, which it described as “largely consisting of family members prepped to promote saving Jonathan Carr’s life over his older brother’s life.” And they further argued that DNA evidence and identification was actually stronger against Jonathan Carr.

The Kansas Supreme Court upheld their convictions in 2014 but overturned their death sentences, concluding that not having separate hearings violated the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed that decision in 2016, returning the case to the Kansas Supreme Court.

When the Kansas Supreme Court took up the brothers’ cases again, their attorneys raised questions about how their cases weren’t conducted separately when jurors were considering whether the death penalty was warranted. Other issues they raised included the instructions that were given to jurors and how closing arguments were conducted.

The Kansas court’s majority concluded that while the lower-court judge and prosecutors made errors, those errors did not warrant overturning their death sentences again.

==========

I-70 Drug Busts Nets One Arrest and 11 Pounds of Cocaine

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody after law enforcement officers intercepted more than 11 pounds of cocaine early Sunday along Interstate 70 in western Wabaunsee County. WIBW TV reports that the drug bust was made public this (MON) morning on the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. According to the post, Wabaunsee County sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from Dickinson and Marshall counties, intercepted five kilos of cocaine near Tallgrass Road, just east of the Wabaunsee-Riley county line.

==========

Study: Industrialization Makes Wildfires Worse

UNDATED (KNS) — New research makes clear that industrialization has made wildfires worse. Scientists say greenhouse gases cause global warming and a hotter planet translates into more dry conditions, which are ripe for wildfires in places like Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. But now, there’s something else at play: University of California scientists say the increased CO2 spurs so much plant growth that extra kindling is also a key driver of wildfires. Scientists at Kansas State University have shown that extra CO2 is one reason prairies are turning into woodland and shrub-land. That conversion is making Great Plains wildfires fiercer and harder to control.

Check out this related article about wildfires across the High Plains: A "Green Glacier" of Trees and Shrubs Is Burying Prairies,Threatening Ranchers and Wildlife

==========

KC Current Owners Announce Plans for Stadium District Along the Kansas City Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The ownership group of the Kansas City Current announced plans Monday for the development of the Missouri River waterfront, where the club recently opened a purpose-built stadium for the National Women's Soccer League team.

CPKC Stadium will serve as the hub for the project, which will break ground later this year and include residential units, public recreation and gathering spaces, and restaurant locations designed to create a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood setting.

Chris and Angie Long, part of the KC Current ownership group, said in a statement that more than $200 million in private funds have been guaranteed for the project. It is expected to exceed $800 million in total investment. “Kansas City was founded at the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas rivers. With the next phase of our investment in Berkley Riverfront Park, our goal is to reconnect Kansas Citians to their riverfront, bringing even more energy and activity to the water,” Angie Long said. "We believe this foundational investment will benefit our community for years to come and cement the Berkley Riverfront as one of Kansas City’s great neighborhoods for residents and visitors alike.”

The announcement of the waterfront district, which lies on the north edge of downtown Kansas City, comes after residents in Jackson County, Missouri, voted down the extension of a sales tax initiative that would have earmarked money for the Chiefs and the Royals. The Chiefs wanted to use their share to help fund renovations to Arrowhead Stadium, while the Royals hoped to use their share to help fund a new stadium that would anchor a ballpark district at the southern edge of the downtown area.

The renderings unveiled by the KC Current show modern glass-and-stone buildings along with a promenade, and the club said the intention is for public spaces to be used year-round for movie nights, food festivals, live music and other gatherings.

The centerpiece of the project remains CPKC Stadium, which opened March 16. The $117 million stadium was almost entirely financed through private money and is believed to be the first of its size built for a women's professional sports franchise. “We are creating an experience on par with some of the best waterfront redevelopment projects in the country,” Chris Long said. “The Berkley Riverfront is the front door to Kansas City and our aim is to make it a world-class destination for all in our region.”

Marquee Development is leading the development alongside the KC Current. It has worked on projects such as Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field in Chicago, the North Loop Green in Minneapolis and FC Cincinnati's mixed-use district.

Perkins Eastman will provide the architectural designs. It has worked on waterfront projects in New York and Washington.

The club said an impact study estimated the first phase of this project would deliver more than $210 million in economic output for the city over the next 30 years. It also said a portion of the residences would be set aside for lower-income housing. “The historic development plan signed with the Current will connect Kansas Citians and visitors to entertainment, housing and retail opportunities," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said, "generating millions in economic activity and thousands of jobs for generations to come in a long-underinvested area.”

==========

