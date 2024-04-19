Headlines for Friday, April 19, 2024

Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner Won't Seek Re-Election

UNDATED (KNS) – Two-term Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner of Kansas says he will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. The Kansas News Service reports that the announcement creates an open seat to represent the Republican-leaning district of eastern Kansas. LaTurner was first elected to the 2nd Congressional District of Kansas in 2020. He was re-elected in 2022 with 57% of the vote. He had previously served as the Kansas Treasurer and in the Kansas Legislature. But LaTurner, who is 36, says he wants to spend more time with his four young children and will not seek another term. The now-open seat will likely attract many Republican candidates. (Read more.)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner is not running for reelection this year in his GOP-leaning eastern Kansas district so that he can spend more time with his four young children, he announced Thursday. LaTurner is among nearly two dozen Republicans in the U.S. House who are not running again or seeking another office. “The unrepeatable season of life we are in, where our kids are still young and at home, is something I want to be more present for,” LaTurner said.

LaTurner's announcement leaves Republicans with no declared candidates in a district he likely would have had little trouble winning again. While the district includes Democratic strongholds in the state capital of Topeka and northern Kansas City, they're offset by rural areas that heavily favored former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

LaTurner, 36, has put on hold what seemed a promising long-term political career, saying also that he wouldn't seek any office in 2026. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is term-limited and Republicans had mentioned LaTurner as a possible candidate for the job that year. He worked for U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins when he won a state Senate seat in 2012 at age 24, and he became Kansas' youngest-ever state treasurer at 29 when then-GOP Gov. Sam Brownback appointed him to fill a vacancy.

LaTurner's statement mentioned “the current dysfunction on Capitol Hill,” with the narrow Republican majority in the House and a threat from the hard-right to topple Speaker Mike Johnson, but he also said he's optimistic about the nation's future. Instead, he said, serving in Congress has taken a toll on him, his wife, Suzanne, and their children. “I am hopeful that in another season of life, with new experiences and perspectives, I can contribute in some small way and advocate for the issues I care most about,” his statement Thursday said.

While Republicans have represented the 2nd District in 27 of the past 30 years, Democrats have waged aggressive campaigns since Jenkins decided not to seek reelection in 2018. One Democrat, former teacher Eli Woody IV, has filed to run in November.

In the 2020 primary, LaTurner handily defeated Republican Steve Watkins and won the November election by almost 15 percentage points. In 2022, LaTurner won his general election race by a slightly wider margin.

In June 2022, the congressman beefed up security at his home and Topeka office out of concern for his family's safety after a man left a threatening voicemail after hours that said, “I will kill you.”

The man, Chase Neill, is now serving a sentence of nearly four years in prison after being convicted in federal court of one count of threatening a U.S. official. LaTurner testified at the trial, and Neill, representing himself, cross-examined him personally.

Northeast Kansas Town Still Cleaning Up After This Week's Storms

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Several communities in Northeast Kansas are still cleaning up after severe storms slammed the area Wednesday night. KSNT TV reports that thunderstorms and strong winds caused major damage to houses, schools, and cars in Pottawatomie and Jefferson counties and left many people in Northeast Kansas without power. The Kaw Valley School District cancelled classes in St. Marys Friday because of extensive damage to school property.

Kansas City Pharmacist Convicted of Diluting Drugs to Be Released to Halfway House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - A Kansas City pharmacist who was convicted of diluting prescription drugs will be released to a halfway house in June while families of victims are calling for him to be charged with murder and kept in custody. The Kansas City Star reports that Robert Courtney was convicted of diluting patients’ medications to treat cancer, AIDS and other serious medical conditions. Authorities estimated that his scheme could have affected more than 4,000 patients. The 71-year-old former pharmacist was sentenced in December 2002 to the maximum sentence of 30 years. Courtney is currently incarcerated at the federal prison in Littleton, Colorado. Federal officials sent a letter to victims and their families informing them that Courtney will be released to a halfway house in Springfield, Missouri, until his release in May, 2026. Courtney admitted to diluting 72 different medications over nearly a decade. His insurance company agreed to pay $35 million to victims.

Kansas Governor Says She's Not Involved in Efforts to Relocate Kansas City Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly says she’s not involved in an effort to get the Kansas City Chiefs to relocate to Kansas. That effort surfaced after voters in Jackson County, Missouri rejected the renewal of a sales tax that supports the team. The Kansas News Service reports that the sales tax would have helped fund renovations at Arrowhead Stadium. Instead, it will now end in 2031 when the Chiefs’ lease expires. Some politicians say that gives Kansas a chance to lure the team across state lines to build a new stadium. But Kelly says the state doesn’t have the money to do so. “We claim them as our team, but we are fine – recognize that it’s probably in their best interest to stay where they are,” she explained. Chiefs President Mark Donovan says he hopes to extend the partnership between the team and Jackson County. (Read more.)

Kansas Police Lieutenant Accused of Child Sex Crimes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a southeast Kansas police officer for child sex crimes. KBI agents took 55-year-old David Justice, of Baxter Springs, into custody Wednesday morning. Justice is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, indecent solicitation and promoting obscenity to a minor. Justice served as a Lieutenant with the Columbus Police Department but has been on unpaid administrative leave since February 2023, when allegations against him were first reported.

Kansas Woman Indicted for Making Threats Against U.S. Presidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Kansas woman has been indicted for making threats against President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton. A grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday against Lori Davis, of Park City, who allegedly threatened to kill both presidents. The Kansas Reflector reports that Davis is accused of posting a series of threats to social media and leaving threatening voice messages. Davis faces up to five years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines if convicted. The Secret Service is investigating the case.

Low-Income Kansans Wait to Learn If Internet Discount Bill Will Be Allowed to Expire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Thousands of Kansans could see their internet bill go up if Congress fails to extend a pandemic-era program by the end of April. The Kansas News Service reports that the program gives a discount of up to $30 per month on internet service to lower income households. More than 130,000 Kansas households are set to lose that discount when the program expires at the end of the month. Jade Piros de Carvalho leads the Kansas Office of Rural Broadband Development. She says people need affordable internet access to participate in the economy, especially in rural areas. “People can’t apply for a job without a broadband connection. They can’t work from home; they don’t have remote work opportunities,” she explained. Piros de Carvalho says there’s widespread support in Congress to renew the program but House leaders have not yet allowed a vote.

Kansas River Cleanup Part of Earth Day Activities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — A group called the Friends of the Kaw has been trying to keep the Kansas River clean for the past 10 years and on Saturday, the group will host yet another cleanup. The Lawrence Times reports that Dawn Buehler, the executive director of the Friends of the Kaw, says the cleanup will take place from 9 am to 1 pm Saturday at North Second Street and Locust Avenue in North Lawrence, as part of Earth Day activities. The Lawrence Earth Day Fair will be held after the Kansas River cleanup, from 1 to 4 pm Saturday afternoon at South Park.

KU Secures Federal Grant to Support Legal Aid for Military Veterans

UNDATED (KNS) – The University of Kansas has received a $1.6 million federal grant to provide legal assistance to military veterans. The Kansas News Service reports that the program will help veterans with matters like disability benefits claims. The grant will be used to launch a new veterans clinic at the University of Kansas law school. The clinic will staff legal professionals and KU law students. Stephen Mazza, with the KU School of Law, says the clinic can also provide veterans with legal services that are outside of their military status. “If they happen to be experiencing landlord-tenant issues, we can assist them with those,” he explained. Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran helped secure the funding for the program. Mazza says he aims to launch the clinic in 2025.

Federal Official Urges Wichita to Establish Interagency Housing Council

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – A federal official working on homelessness initiatives encouraged Wichita officials to set up a statewide interagency council on housing. Tamara Wright is the senior regional advisor with the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which brings together federal agencies to reduce homelessness nationwide. KMUW reports that Wright spoke Wednesday at Wichita's housing conference. She also met with Mayor Lily Wu, Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty and state representatives earlier this week, where they discussed the potential for a statewide housing task force. "I offered my assistance to do that if they were interested in building an infrastructure for coordinating that response. And this would really help with youth homelessness and with people that are exiting institutions, making sure they're not exiting to a homeless situation," Wright said. She says states like Arizona have their own councils, which bring together local and state governments and nonprofits.

