Headlines for Thursday, April 18, 2024

Overnight Storms Knock Out Power to Thousands of Kansans

ST. MARYS (KSNT) — As of 8:30 am, about 3,500 customers of Evergy remained without power after powerful thunderstorms rolled across eastern Kansas overnight. KSNT reports that electricity was knocked out to the entire town of St. Marys and it could take a day or more to restore power to everyone. Crews from Evergy continue working to restore power to all affected customers. More showers and storms are expected across eastern Kansas Thursday.

Kansas Police Lieutenant Accused of Child Sex Crimes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a southeast Kansas police officer for child sex crimes. KBI agents took 55-year-old David Justice, of Baxter Springs, into custody Wednesday morning. Justice is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, indecent solicitation and promoting obscenity to a minor. Justice served as a Lieutenant with the Columbus Police Department but has been on unpaid administrative leave since February 2023, when allegations against him were first reported.

Young Boy Critically Injured in Kansas City Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — A boy under the age of 10 has been critically injured in a shooting in Kansas City. KMBC TV reports that the shooting happened last (WED) night around 33rd and Bales. Police believe the boy was caught in the crossfire. He was found lying on the sidewalk in the area where shots were fired. No suspects are in custody.

Kansas Woman Indicted for Making Threats Against U.S. Presidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Kansas woman has been indicted for making threats against President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton. A grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday against Lori Davis, of Park City, who allegedly threatened to kill both presidents. The Kansas Reflector reports that Davis is accused of posting a series of threats to social media and leaving threatening voice messages. Davis faces up to five years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines if convicted. The Secret Service is investigating the case.

Kansas Board of Regents Approves Policy Change on DEI Policies at Universities

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — The board that oversees public colleges in Kansas will no longer allow schools to require support for diversity, equity and inclusion. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Board of Regents has approved a policy change that bars universities from requiring DEI pledges from anyone seeking a job or promotion. The change comes after Kansas lawmakers approved a bill that would put the same policy into state law. Supporters say DEI statements amount to left-wing ideology. Regents chairman Jon Rolph says the state's universities already don’t require DEI pledges, and the policy change makes it official. “This shows that we were serious about that change in practice, and so communications I’ve had across the street have been in that spirit of why we’re looking at this today,” he said. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has until Friday to act on the bill, which she vetoed last year.

(–Additional reporting–)

Kansas Board of Regents Adopts Anti-DEI Policy After Pressure from GOP Legislators

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State universities in Kansas are banned from requiring prospective students, potential hires and staffers seeking promotion to disclose their views on diversity initiatives under a policy change approved Wednesday by the state's higher education board in response to pressure from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Kansas Board of Regents revised policy language that currently emphasizes “multiculturism and diversity” on campus by adding language barring universities from requiring statements “pledging allegiance to, support for or opposition to” diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in applications for admission, hiring or promotion — without setting any penalties for violations. Board members voiced no opposition during a meeting livestreamed from Fort Hays State University in western Kansas.

Regents Chairman Jon Rolph called the change “our good faith effort in trying to listen to the Legislature” and said discussions about it began last summer. “It’s not something central to our practices around wanting student success and trying to fulfill our promises to people when we invite them onto our campuses,” said Rolph, CEO of a Wichita-based company operating more than 150 restaurants.

The board's action came with Democratic Governor Laura Kelly facing similar pressure to sign the same policy into law. Lawmakers approved a bill with the same restrictions that also would allow a fine of up to $10,000 for a violation.

Separately, the next state budget approved by lawmakers includes provisions that withhold nearly $36 million from the state universities unless they publicly confirm that they don't have such requirements. Kelly has until Friday to act on the bill and until April 25 to act on the budget provisions. “I don’t think we ever would have had a state law if this was their policy at the outset,” Republican state Sen. J.R. Claeys, the author of the budget provisions, said ahead of Wednesday's board discussion.

Republicans in at least 20 states have sought to limit DEI initiatives, arguing that they are discriminatory and enforce a liberal political orthodoxy. Alabama and Utah enacted new anti-DEI laws this year, and a ban enacted in Texas last year has led to more than 100 job cuts on University of Texas campuses.

North Carolina's governing board for 17 universities, including the University of North Carolina's flagship Chapel Hill campus, could put the jobs of DEI staff on a path toward elimination through a similar policy change next month.

Claeys, who is also an adviser to GOP Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, another DEI critic, said a new regents policy is a positive step because it ensures that all of the universities are following the same guidelines. But, he added, “I wouldn’t expect them to enact any enforcement on themselves.”

Others say that such policies reflect “a gross misrepresentation” of the purpose behind DEI statements from applicants. The American Psychological Association defines diversity, equity and inclusion as a framework to guide “fair treatment and full participation of all people,” especially those in minority groups. “The intended purpose is to provide an opportunity for prospective employees to reflect on their experiences and how those experiences complement the mission and values of an institution to support a diverse campus community,” said Paulette Granberry Russell, president of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Educations, in an email statement.

It's unclear how widespread required DEI-related statements on applications are. GOP lawmakers have said they are responding to complaints and applications they’d seen online, but Rolph said Wednesday that the practice was mostly abandoned over the past year.

Granberry Russell said she was unaware of any university expecting students, job applicants or employees to actually “pledge allegiance to diversity.”

A legislative audit released in February said that just 1.6% of spending by Kansas’ six state universities — $45 million — went to DEI initiatives but noted that each university defined DEI differently. Besides initiatives traditionally seen as DEI, such as training and recruiting, resources included food pantries for poor students and services for military veterans and disabled students.

Kelly told reporters after a Tuesday event that she has not had time to review the anti-DEI bill. While the bill specifically mentions diversity, equity and inclusion, it also says universities cannot require a statement about “any political ideology or movement.”

Last year, Kelly used her power under the state constitution to veto individual budget provisions to scuttle anti-DEI provisions in the current budget, and GOP lawmakers did not have the two-thirds majorities necessary in both chambers to override her actions.

But Kelly also signed legislation last year that bars Kansas officials from using environmental, social and governance factors in investing public funds or deciding who receives government contracts. "Sometimes those bills, you know, they really don’t do much, and the universities can continue to function the way they need to function,” Kelly said Tuesday. “So, I need to figure out or look at how impactful that will be.”

Low-Income Kansans Wait to Learn If Internet Discount Bill Will Be Allowed to Expire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Thousands of Kansans could see their internet bill go up if Congress fails to extend a pandemic-era program by the end of April. The Kansas News Service reports that the program gives a discount of up to $30 per month on internet service to lower income households. More than 130,000 Kansas households are set to lose that discount when the program expires at the end of the month. Jade Piros de Carvalho leads the Kansas Office of Rural Broadband Development. She says people need affordable internet access to participate in the economy, especially in rural areas. “People can’t apply for a job without a broadband connection. They can’t work from home; they don’t have remote work opportunities,” she explained. Piros de Carvalho says there’s widespread support in Congress to renew the program but House leaders have not yet allowed a vote.

Kansas River Cleanup Part of Earth Day Activities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — A group called the Friends of the Kaw has been trying to keep the Kansas River clean for the past 10 years and this Saturday, the group will host yet another cleanup. The Lawrence Times reports that Dawn Buehler, the executive director of the Friends of the Kaw, says the cleanup will take place from 9 am to 1 pm Saturday at North Second Street and Locust Avenue in North Lawrence, as part of Earth Day activities. The Lawrence Earth Day Fair will be held after the Kansas River cleanup, from 1 to 4 pm Saturday afternoon at South Park.

Bond Denied for 4 Defendants in the Killing of 2 Southwest Kansas Women

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge ordered public defenders to represent four members of an anti-government group who appeared in court Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and killing two Kansas women. The judge also entered not-guilty pleas and denied bail for Tifany Adams, 54, and her boyfriend, Tad Cullum, 43, both of Keyes, Oklahoma, as well as Cole and Cora Twombly of Texhoma, Oklahoma.

Texas County Associate District Judge Clark Jett assigned the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System to represent all four defendants, OIDS Executive Director Tim Laughlin told The Associated Press. Laughlin declined to comment about any details of the case or the defendants, citing his agency's policy. “The reason we don’t comment is to protect our client’s privileges and our client’s interest throughout the trial process,” Laughlin said.

All four are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the killing of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley of Hugoton, Kansas, who disappeared on May 30 while driving to Oklahoma to pick up Butler's children and attend a birthday party.

During an interview with investigators, Adams, the children's grandmother, admitted she was responsible for the deaths of Butler and Kelley, according to a prosecutor's motion for the defendants to be held without bond. “Adams, Cullum, Cora and Cole have resources sufficient to organize and execute a complex murder,” OSBI Lt. Amie Gates wrote in an affidavit. “Therefore, they also have the resources to flee if given the opportunity.” Adams and Cullum also own numerous firearms, and Cullum had a rifle, ammunition, body armor and a “go-bag” prepared at his home, the affidavit says.

Authorities say Adams and Butler were in the middle of a bitter custody battle. Kelley, a pastor's wife, went along with Butler as a court-approved observer to supervise the visit. They never showed up for the party, setting off a two week search that ended with the two couples' arrests on Saturday and the discovery of the bodies on Sunday.

Arrest affidavits painted a gruesome picture of the scene where the women's car was found, not far from the rural highway intersection where Butler had arranged to pick up her son and daughter from Adams. Investigators found blood on the road and Butler’s glasses near a broken hammer.

According to a witness who spoke to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents, all four suspects were part of “an anti-government group that had a religious affiliation." The affidavits said they called themselves “God’s Misfits” and held regular meetings at the home of the Twomblys and another couple who Adams said watched the children the day the women disappeared.

Relatives of Tad Cullum and the Twomblys have not returned phone messages seeking comment. Tifany Adams’ stepmother, Elise Adams, said she had no information to share.

Former Kansas Prosecutor Surrenders Law License

UNDATED (KCUR) — A Kansas prosecutor accused of several ethical breaches has surrendered her law license and will be disbarred. KCUR reports that Terra Morehead has agreed to turn over her law license as part of an agreement with a Kansas disciplinary board. Court filings say she will soon be disbarred by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the 1990s, Morehead was the Wyandotte County prosecutor who helped former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski frame Lamonte McIntyre, an innocent man who spent 23 years in prison. While in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas, she was accused of threatening witnesses and concealing evidence. Morehead retired from the U.S. Attorney’s office last August.

KC Chiefs Tight-End Travis Kelce to Host 'Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?'

UNDATED (AP) — Travis Kelce is bulking up his resume off the football field. The Kansas City Chief tight-end has been named the host of "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" for Prime Video, the streaming service confirmed Tuesday. It's a twist on "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" Filming on the 20-episode season is already completed. On Kelce's show, an adult contestant will be given 11 5th grade-level questions to answer - and they can get assistance from a classroom of celebrities. The final question from a 6th grade-curriculum is worth $100,000. In a statement, Kelce said he is excited about the opportunity.

