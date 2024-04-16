Headlines for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Stormy Weather, Tornadoes Invade Eastern Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — It's been a stormy morning across eastern Kansas. A confirmed tornado touched down in Greenwood County just before 5 am. The tornado was spotted on the ground by law enforcement officers. Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels said the tornado touched down south of Eureka and caused damage to an old barn. No other property damage has been reported at this time.

A number of tornado warnings were issued across eastern Kansas Tuesday morning, including warnings for Douglas, Shawnee and Osage counties but all were later cancelled or allowed to expire before any confirmed tornadoes touched down.

Get the latest information from the National Weather Service in Topeka.

==========

Kansas Board of Education Restores Accreditation to KCK Public School District

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas education leaders have restored full accreditation to the public school district in Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas State Board of Education voted last year to put the KCK district on conditional accreditation because of concerns over student test scores and a lower-than-average graduation rate. In 2020, the district’s graduation rate fell below 69%, compared to the state average of 89%. After a review of the district’s improvement plan, the state board voted last week to grant full accreditation. Kansas City Kansas is the largest school district in Wyandotte County. On May 7, voters will decide on a $420 million bond issue to build and renovate schools.

========

Kansas Governor Signs New Foster Care Option into Law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas teens in foster care will now have the option to choose relatives or close friends as their custodial parents. The Kansas News Service reports that Governor Laura Kelly signed the new permanent-home option into state law on Monday. The new law allows Kansas teens in foster care to choose one or multiple adults to serve as their custodian. Older foster children can be adopted or placed with foster parents. But many children end up bouncing around homes and aging out of care without being adopted. The governor called the new law “transformational” for Kansas children. State officials believe Kansas is the first state to legalize the new option.

==========

Kansas Primary Care Providers May Be Eligible for More Loan Forgiveness

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Primary care providers working in areas like rural Kansas may be eligible for an extra $25,000 in student loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently bumped federal loan forgiveness from $50,000 up to a total $75,000 for health care providers who commit to working for two years in underserved areas. Chessa Quenzer works in recruiting for the Community Care Network of Kansas, a nonprofit that runs health clinics across the state. She says the increase is necessary because tuition for medical school has increased dramatically. “And if you think about it, $75,000 for two years of service, that’s just much more enticing than $50,000 to live in a rural area," she said. Quenzer says an additional $5,000 in loan forgiveness is available to fluent Spanish speakers.

Alice Weingartner, the chief strategy officer for the Community Care Network of Kansas, a nonprofit that runs health clinics across the state, says any bit of financial relief helps retain providers in rural areas. “If we can help to support those providers financially, to be able to do that, then we can ensure quality providers who are dedicated to serving in those communities where they live," she said. Nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, OB-GYNs and other providers are eligible for loan forgiveness if they commit to working two full-time years in an underserved area. The deadline to apply is May 9.

==========

Judge Orders Kansas Highway Patrol to Pay $2.3 Million in "Two-Step" Case

UNDATED (KNS) — A federal judge has ordered the Kansas Highway Patrol to pay more than $2.3 million in attorney fees to plaintiffs in the “Kansas Two-Step” case. The Kansas News Service reports that the financial judgment comes after the court ruled the agency’s policy for detaining out-of-state drivers was unconstitutional. The “Kansas two-step” is a maneuver where troopers turn routine traffic stops into drug searches. The highway patrol argued the drivers and troopers were having voluntary conversations. But siding with the plaintiffs, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, the judge ruled the searches lacked reasonable suspicion and targeted out-of-state drivers coming from states with legal marijuana. The judge ordered a permanent injunction against the practice. The highway patrol is appealing the injunction.

==========

Printing Press in Southwest Kansas Keeps Local Newspapers Humming

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — More than half of the counties in Kansas have either just one newspaper or none at all, but a southwest Kansas printing press is helping keep local news alive in small towns across four states. As newspapers around the country close or consolidate, a printing press in Liberal, Kansas, is a lifeline for local media in the region. Print media is struggling in many areas, but it survives in 15 towns thanks to a printing press still churning out newspapers in Liberal. The light blue machine takes up most of a warehouse, about the size of a school bus, with newspapers flying through different pulleys as ink is applied. At medium speed, it can spit out 500 papers per minute.

Danny Morua, the pressman for almost 20 years, makes a small adjustment, and within seconds is pushing a new roll of paper that weighs 700 pounds back onto the mechanism. What used to be a community staple is now almost obsolete. But here in Liberal, Morua and his small crew are printing weekly papers for small towns across four states. It’s helping keep those other community papers alive and slowing the growth of news deserts where people can’t find local news. “I love turning something that comes out looking basic and adding so much color to it, and knowing that I printed that,” Morua said. (Read more.)

The U.S. has lost more than 2,800 newspapers since 2005, many of them in rural areas. Now, some journalists are redoubling their efforts to provide local news and trying new models in a difficult industry. See this related story: Newspapers in rural areas are folding, leaving vast news deserts. But there are bright spots.

==========

Lansing Prison Inmate Dies

LANSING, Kan. – An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility has died. Prison officials say 44-year-old Robert Edwin Blanchette died Monday. He was found unresponsive in his cell. His cause of death will be determined by an independent autopsy. Blanchette was serving a life sentence for convictions of first-degree murder and kidnapping in Reno County. Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, the death is reviewed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

==========

Members of Anti-Government Group ‘God’s Misfits’ Held in Killings of Kansas Women

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Kansas women who vanished as they tried to pick up children for a birthday party two weeks ago were killed over a custody dispute involving a group of anti-government Oklahomans calling themselves “God’s Misfits,” authorities said Monday. Their vehicle was found March 30 along a rural Oklahoma highway with ample evidence of a bloody confrontation, setting off a multi-agency effort to secure the children’s safety while searching for the women and avoiding more violence.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, of Hugoton, Kansas, had arranged with the grandmother of Butler’s two children to meet at a highway intersection on the morning of March 30 and pick up the 6- and 8-year-old. “This case did not end the way we had hoped. It’s certainly been a tragedy for everyone involved,” Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Director Aungela Spurlock said.

The four people arrested Saturday on charges of kidnapping and first-degree murder are the grandmother, Tifany Adams, 54; her boyfriend Tad Cullum, 43; Cora Twombly, 44; and her husband Cole Twombly, 50. All meet regularly with several others in a group they call “God’s Misfits,” their arrest affidavits said. Relatives of Tad Cullum and the Twomblys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment. Tifany Adams’ stepmother, Elise Adams, said she had no information on the case.

Butler’s family found the vehicle just a few miles from the meet-up spot after the women missed the party in Kansas. It was a gruesome scene. “Blood was found on the roadway and the edge of the roadway. Butler’s glasses were also found in the roadway south of the vehicle, near a broken hammer. A pistol magazine was found inside Kelley’s purse at the scene, but no pistol was found,” the affidavits said.

Investigators gathered evidence that the killings were planned, with Adams buying pre-paid “burner” cellphones to communicate and five stun guns at a nearby store. Her internet searches included asking about pain levels using the weapons, the affidavits said.

A teenage witness told authorities that Cora Twombly said that at one point, “the plan was to throw an anvil through Butler’s windshield while driving, making it look like an accident because anvils regularly fall off of work vehicles.”

The affidavits said Butler and Adams were in a “problematic custody battle.” Adams’s son was in a rehabilitation facility hours away in Oklahoma City, and Butler was allowed only supervised visits each Saturday. Kelley, the wife of a pastor in Hugoton, was Butler’s court-authorized choice to supervise visitations.

The Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals had directed a trial judge in 2022 to give the children’s parents shared custody. The ruling described them as “very young and immature parents” who accused each other of “inappropriate behavior and choices,” but said “the children are nurtured and comforted by Mother” and ”happy and excited to be with Father.”

Butler's request for more time with her children and unsupervised visitation was likely to be granted at a hearing in April, Butler’s attorney told investigators. On March 23, with a court date looming, Adams bought the stun guns. On March 29, Cullum used heavy equipment to dig a hole in a pasture he rented, not far from the meet-up site, the affidavits said.

Authorities wouldn’t say at Monday’s news conference where the bodies were found, but the affidavits said some of the “burner phones” stopped transmitting that morning in the vicinity of the pasture, where “a hole had been dug and filled back in and then covered with hay.”

It wasn’t entirely clear where the children were during the search. Adams told investigators that she had left them in the care of another couple on March 29 and 30; the affidavits said that couple regularly hosted the “God’s Misfits” meetings.

Authorities said the affidavits weren’t unsealed until after the children’s safety was assured. “We were successful. No shots were fired and the children were kept out of harm’s way," said District Attorney George Leach III.

The four people charged are being held without bond in the Texas County Jail pending court appearances Wednesday, said Texas County Court Clerk Renee Ellis. Court records don’t indicate whether any have an attorney speak on their behalf. “I don’t know a thing about her business,” Elise Adams said when asked about Tifany Adams. “All I can tell you about her is she was a wonderful step-daughter to me.”

OSBI spokesman Hunter McKee said, "This case is tragic. You have two people who are dead and four people who committed an absolutely brutal crime.”

==========

KU Marks 70th Anniversary of Brown v Board Ruling with Two-Day Conference

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas is marking the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education case with a two-day conference this week (April 18th and 19th). The KU School of Education and Human Sciences is partnering with the Brown v. Board National Historic site in Topeka for "Brown v. Board at 70: Looking Back and Striving Forward." Dr. Jim Williams, the superintendent of the Brown v. Board National Historic Park, recently spoke to KPR's Kaye McIntyre about the lessons learned from Brown, 70 years later.

Learn more about "Brown v. Board at 70" by visiting soehs.ku.edu.

==========

"Stories for All" Festival Comes to Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Storytellers of all kinds - writers, artists and filmmakers - will gather in Lawrence this week. The "Stories for All" festival highlights the work of DIGITAL storytellers. Dr. Giselle Anatol is the director of KU's Hall Center for the Humanities, a lead sponsor of the festival. She tells KPR's Kaye McIntyre that more that 40 partners are involved in Stories for All, which takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday (April 18th, 19th, and 20th).

Learn more at StoriesForAll.org.

==========

2019 Flooding in Kansas Set Stage for Current Fire Risk

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) — Recent wildfires at Tuttle Creek are connected to the heavy rains that set records in the spring of 2019. In 2019, the Tuttle Creek dam held back massive amounts of water - to protect people downstream on the Kansas River. As the reservoir valley filled with all that water, it killed thousands of trees there that ended up inundated. It’s very hard to deal with so many dead trees. Years later, the Kansas Forest Service says all those trees are still there, long dried out. And this month, they caught fire. Thousands of acres burned in Riley, Pottawatomie, and Marshall counties. Many more dead trees remain standing, meaning they could fuel future wildfires.

==========

The Chiefs' Rashee Rice, Facing Charges from Texas Car Crash, Will Participate in Offseason Work

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is facing charges that include aggravated assault as a result of a sports car crash in Texas, would participate in the team's voluntary offseason program beginning this week.

Dallas police allege that Rice, the Chiefs' top wide receiver last season, and a friend, Theodore Knox, were driving at high speed in the far left lane of a freeway when they lost control. The Lamborghini that Rice has admitted to driving hit the center median, causing a chain reaction that involved six vehicles and resulted in injures to multiple people.

Rice turned himself in last Thursday after police issued warrants for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. He was released on bond. Rice is being represented by Texas state Sen. Royce West, who said in an emailed statement the wide receiver “acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident,” and that he would continue to cooperate with police. "I’m leaving that like we’ve done most of these: just for the law enforcement part of it to take place,” Reid said during a Zoom meeting with local reporters Monday. “We will go from there with that. So you can hold your (questions). I have had an opportunity to talk to Rashee. I’m not going to obviously get into that, but that part has been gone through.”

In recent years, the Chiefs have adopted virtual meetings during the early part of their offseason program because they have played into February for the Super Bowl. There is no on-field work allowed during the first two weeks. After that, teams are allowed to do in-person, on-field work, and Reid would not say whether Rice would participate. “We’ll just see how it goes there,” Reid said. “I want to keep gathering the information from the law enforcement people. We’ll just see where everything goes from there. Let the process take place.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also said Monday on Zoom that he has worked with Rice throughout the offseason. “I’m sure we’ll continue that work as the legal process plays out,” he said.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills and played college football at nearby SMU, where Knox was still playing until he was suspended following the crash. Knox is facing the same charges as Rice.

The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round of last year's draft, and he quickly emerged as their top wide receiver, especially as others struggled with dropped passes and mental mistakes. He finished second on the team to Travis Kelce with 79 receptions for 938 yards while leading the Chiefs with seven touchdown receptions.

Rice may have been even better in the playoffs. He had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown, including six catches for 39 yards against San Francisco in the Super Bowl, helping the Chiefs win their third Lombardi Trophy in five years.

==========

