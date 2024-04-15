Headlines for Monday, April 15, 2024

Missing Southwest Kansas Women Found Dead in Oklahoma, Four People Arrested

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - A child custody dispute may have led to the murder of two women from southwest Kansas. Authorities say the bodies of two women missing from Hugoton were discoverd Sunday in the Oklahoma panhandle. The women - 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley - had been missing for two weeks. They were traveling to Eva, Oklahoma, to pick up Butler's children when they disappeared. On Saturday, the grandmother of the children was arrested, along with her boyfriend and two other people. All four are being held on charges of first degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.

==========

Douglas County Commission Approves Giant Solar Energy Project

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Over the weekend, the Douglas County Commission gave unanimous approval for an 11-hundred acre solar project to be built north of Lawrence and west of the city's airport. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Sky Energy Center is an industrial-scale solar energy project that, when built, will be capable of supplying electricity to about 30,000 homes a year. A group of people who own land near the project site have protested against the solar farm. Many opponents spoke out against the project at a 10-hour meeting on Saturday. But in the end, commissioners approved a conditional use permit for the solar project.

==========

Kansas GOP Lawmakers Will Try To Override Governor's Veto Banning Gender-Affirming Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Republican lawmakers in Kansas wanted to prevent doctors from giving puberty blockers to children. They also wanted to ban sex change surgery for minors. They sent such a bill to the governor but she vetoed it. Now, lawmakers say they’re prepared to override that veto. The bill would ban Kansas teens with gender dysphoria from receiving hormone therapy and some other treatments, which advocates say can be life-saving. But supporters of the ban have called the treatments experimental, and say minors sometimes regret getting them. Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, says she vetoed the ban because it tramples parental rights. House Speaker Dan Hawkins says Republicans stand ready to override her veto in a few weeks. It’s not clear yet if they’ll have the votes to do that when they return to the Statehouse later this month.

==========

2019 Flooding Set Stage for Current Fire Risk

UNDATED (KNS) - Recent wildfires at Tuttle Creek are connected to the heavy rains that set records in the spring of 2019. In 2019, the Tuttle Creek dam held back massive amounts of water - to protect people downstream on the Kansas River. As the reservoir valley filled with all that water, it killed thousands of trees there that ended up inundated. It’s very hard to deal with so many dead trees. Years later, the Kansas Forest Service says all those trees are still there, long dried out. And this month, they caught fire. Thousands of acres burned in Riley, Pottawatomie, and Marshall counties. Many more dead trees remain standing, meaning they could fuel future wildfires.

==========

Kansas Governor Vetoes Bills Supported by Anti-Abortion Groups

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed two Kansas bills backed by anti-abortion groups. Republicans may try to override her vetoes in a few weeks. One of the bills would require abortion providers to ask women why they’re seeking an abortion and report their answers to state officials. Supporters say the data could be used to help reduce abortion rates. But Kelly said the questions are invasive and unnecessary. She also vetoed a bill that would make it a felony to coerce someone to get an abortion. Kelly said threats of violence are already illegal and called the bill’s language overly broad. Anti-abortion advocates say her vetoes are “heartless” and are asking lawmakers to override them. Republicans are expected to attempt to do that when they return to the Statehouse in a few weeks.

==========

Online Age Verification Bill Set to Become Law Without Kansas Governor's Signature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – People in Kansas will have to verify their age before accessing adult content online under a bill set to become law. The Kansas News Service reports that supporters say the new law will prevent minors from accessing websites that host sexual content. Those sites would have to verify their users are at least 18, most likely through a government ID, or other personal information. Critics, however, say the measure is a violation of internet privacy. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly allowed the bill to become law without her signature. She says it’s well intended but could open up the state to potential lawsuits, which has happened in other states.

==========

Fort Hays State University Creates Telehealth Certification Program for Mental Health Services

UNDATED (KNS) – Fort Hays State University has developed a telehealth certification program to create more access to mental health services in rural parts of Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that it trains providers on using online appointments instead of in-person meetings. There’s a shortage of mental health services in much of rural Kansas and facilities are using telehealth to address the needs of farmers and rural communities. Lisa Southern, executive director for Compass Behavioral Health in Garden City, says the time it takes to access in-person services is a barrier for many people in rural areas. She says that sometimes rural residents think “...I gotta carve out a lot of time. And to come to a therapy appointment.," but the reality is that "...no, you don't, you can see us (through) telehealth from your farm.” Western Kansas counties were graded with the highest need for health care workers by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and providers are often stretched thin, sometimes covering up to 13 counties.

==========

EPA to Implement Drinking Water Standards Addressing PFAS Chemical Contamination

UNDATED (HPM) – Only two states in the Midwest regulate toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water. But now, PFAS chemicals will be federally regulated, following an announcement from the Biden administration. Harvest Public Media reports that the Environmental Protection Agency is implementing the first-ever drinking water standards on six PFAS chemicals. The chemicals join a list of nearly a hundred contaminants - including lead and copper - that must be screened for by all public water systems in the country. Sandy Wynn-Stelt, a Michigan resident whose drinking water was contaminated by a shoemaker, says she felt like the government had failed her when she lost her husband to liver cancer...a disease associated with PFAS exposure. "This has been a long journey, not just in our state where we have made incredible progress, but for our country. This is really a day of celebration," she added. Roughly ten percent of public utilities in the US will need to make changes to meet the new standards, according to an EPA estimate.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.