Headlines for Thursday, April 4, 2024

Southwest Kansas Women Still Missing in Oklahoma

HUGOTON, Kan. (KPR) — Foul play is now suspected in the case of two southwest Kansas women who went missing in the Oklahoma panhandle. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, from Hugoton, were driving to pick up children in Oklahoma but never made it. Their abandoned vehicle was later found south of Elkhart, Kansas, in the panhandle of Oklahoma.

==========

Ag Equipment Company Investing $105 Million in Central Kansas Town

STERLING, Kan. (KPR ) — A new ag equipment manufacturing company will build a new North American headquarters and a production facility in the small, central Kansas town of Sterling. Governor Laura Kelly announced this week that KMW will invest $105 million and create 250 new jobs in the Rice County town. The company makes agricultural front loaders, backhoes and other attachments. KMW selected Sterling after a competition among several Midwestern states. The company, based in the Czech Republic, already operates two other plants in Kansas, one in Great Bend and another in Lyons.

==========

Tax Cut Deal Reached in Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Leaders from the Kansas House and Senate have reached a new deal on tax cuts after previous Republican plans failed. The Kansas News Service reports that the new plan would lower the highest Kansas income tax rate by 0.2% and make no cuts for lower tax brackets. Republican lawmakers had hoped to pass a flat tax this session but were unable to override a veto from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The new plan includes several other measures Kelly supports, like eliminating taxes on social security benefits and fully repealing the food sales tax by July instead of next year. Both chambers are expected to vote on the plan in the coming days.

==========

Report: Disparities Persist in Poverty and Wellness for Black Children in Kansas

UNDATED (KCUR) — Federal aid during the pandemic lifted millions of children out of poverty… but disparities still persist for Black children in Kansas. KCUR reports that the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s latest Race for Results report scores child well-being out of a thousand points based on benchmarks for education, early childhood and family resources. Black children in Kansas received just 381 points. Jessica Herrera Russell with Kansas Action for Children said a statewide child tax credit could help close gaps in wellness, explaining that "...doing something like this in Kansas would really give that monetary relief back to families, and help them be able to pay for the necessities that their kids need to really grow up healthy and thrive." Asian and Pacific Islander children ranked highest in the state with a score of 747.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Want Schools to Show Proof of Effectiveness of At-Risk Programs

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers want schools to prove whether programs for academically struggling students are really working. The Kansas News Service reports that lawmakers hammering out a school spending bill have agreed on a measure that would require schools to show how they use money set aside for at-risk students. Under a pilot program this year, 10 districts chosen by the State Board of Education would submit reports showing whether their programs improved test scores. The following year, all districts would file the reports. Republican state Senator Renee Erickson says the change improves accountability. “That’s the best safety net we can use to make sure that the continuation of that at-risk program is, that’s giving us positive results,” she added. A recent audit showed that Kansas schools aren’t following state law in how they spend $730 million set aside for at-risk students.

==========

Climate Change Documentary Screens Thursday in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — A new documentary called "Hot Times in the Heartland" will be screened at Liberty Hall in Lawrence Thursday night. One of the people featured is University of Kansas professor Ward Lyles, who says climate conversations are having an effect on his own students. "Students are coming to me despondent. There's climate grief, climate anxiety," he said. "This is a huge and growing field." The documentary begins at 7 pm Thursday at Liberty Hall in Lawrence. The screening is free and open to the public.

==========

GOP Lawmakers Use Budget to Pressure Kansas Governor on DEI and Immigration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are likely to approve a proposed state budget for Kansas with provisions aimed at forcing the state's Democratic governor to restrict diversity initiatives on college campuses and help Texas in its fight with the Biden administration over border security.

GOP negotiators for the state House and Senate have agreed to include those items in a single bill containing the bulk of the $25 billion in spending for Kansas' 2025 budget year, which begins July 1. Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature expect both chambers to vote this week on the final version of the bill. “It’s an opportunity to make a point,” state Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, said Wednesday. “The power of the purse — that’s all we have. That’s our main power.”

Both the Kansas House and Senate approved resolutions this year expressing their support for efforts by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to enforce a law there allowing his state to arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally. The Biden administration argues that only the federal government sets immigration policy.

But Republicans in the Kansas Senate then added an extra $15.7 million in the next state budget with directions to Gov. Laura Kelly that she provide Kansas National Guard resources to Texas.

Republican senators also included provisions to withhold a total of $35.7 million in funding from state universities unless their presidents appeared before Kelly and top legislative leaders and confirmed that they were not requiring prospective students, job applicants or staffers seeking promotion to provide statements endorsing diversity, equity or inclusion initiatives or discussing past experiences with it. The GOP budget negotiators agreed to retain those provisions unless a separate bill banning the practice becomes law.

The state constitution gives Kelly the power to veto individual budget provisions, and it's not clear that the immigration or anti-DEI ones have the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override a veto. But if Kelly were to veto the anti-DEI provisions, the $35.7 million would go with them. “It's kind of like blackmail,” said Democratic state Rep. Tom Sawyer, of Wichita.

Republicans in at least 20 states have sought to limit DEI initiatives, arguing that they are discriminatory and enforce a liberal political orthodoxy. Alabama and Utah enacted new anti-DEI laws this year.

The Kansas House last month approved a bill that would bar universities, community colleges or technical colleges from basing a student’s admission or an employee’s hiring or promotion on any statement or pledge about DEI or “any political ideology or movement." Republicans are hoping to have a vote on a new version in both chambers this week.

But the Kansas Board of Regents, which oversees the state's higher education system, already is responding to GOP lawmakers' concerns. The board expects to consider a proposed policy change in April that would ban requirements in admissions or employment for “statements pledging allegiance to, support for, or opposition to diversity, equity or inclusion.”

“I really don’t think it’s going to be an issue. I think they’re all going to change their policy,” said state Rep. Kyle Hoffman, a Republican from western Kansas and a House budget negotiator.

Republicans' interest in border security comes with former President Donald Trump ramping up anti-immigrant rhetoric as he campaigns for reelection, often spreading falsehoods about migration. Roughly two-thirds of Americans disapproved of President Joe Biden's handling of border security in an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in March.

GOP officials in many states also frame the issue as stopping the flow of the dangerous opioid fentanyl across the Mexico-U.S. border, though experts agree the key is reducing demand for it in the U.S. “We need to stop it,” said state Sen. J.R. Claeys, a central Kansas Republican and a budget negotiator. “Obviously, the Biden administration isn’t going to do that, so we’re going to have to do it ourselves.”

But state Rep. Susan Ruiz, a Kansas City-area Democrat, said problems at the border demonstrate the need for reforming national immigration laws and argued that Americans are more likely to smuggle fentanyl than immigrant families seeking a better life in the U.S. “They’re willing to blame every possible thing on immigration in on immigrants,” she said.

Some Republicans expect Kelly to veto the provision. Last month, she told reporters that the state constitution makes her the guard’s commander-in-chief and she decides how its resources are used.

But Claeys responded: “We also have other budgetary ways of making things happen, so we’ll continue to use those and the power of the purse.”

(–Related–)

Study Evaluates Possible Economic Impact of Passing Anti-DEI Bills in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The economies of Missouri and Kansas could be significantly affected if state lawmakers pass bills that attack diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, a recent study shows. KCUR reports that economic consulting firm The Perryman Group found Missouri could lose more than $2 billion and close to 24,000 jobs by 2030, while Kansas risks losing close to $900 million and more than 8,000 jobs. That’s because travelers and prospective businesses see these bills as discriminatory. Health Forward Foundation published the report in February. Vice President Eusebio Díaz says the proposals would diminish economic development for years. “Two sectors are significantly impacted … tourism and retail. But we see the impact across all sectors,” he explained. Kansas’s anti-DEI bills focus on education and employment. Missouri’s proposals outlaw state spending on DEI efforts.

==========

After KC Area Voters Reject Tax Measure, Chiefs & Royals Consider Options

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - After the decisive failure of a ballot measure that would have provided public funds for a downtown ballpark in Kansas City and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium, the Royals and Chiefs must decide what's next for the future of their facilities. The Royals wanted the tax extension to pass to help fund a $1 billion-plus stadium, which would serve as the centerpiece of a $2 billion ballpark district. The Chiefs wanted to use their share of tax money to help pay for $800 million in renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. Now, the two clubs are left to explore their options, which could include leaving Kansas City.

==========

Kansas Trooper Stops Driver Traveling 150 MPH in a 55 MPH Zone

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol said a driver was pulled over in Harvey County for driving nearly 100 miles over the speed limit. KSNW TV reportsthat the driver was stopped Monday on U.S. Highway 50 in Harvey County. According to the citation, the driver was clocked on radar, traveling 150 miles per hour. The posted speed limit is 55 for that section of Highway 50. The driver was also cited for operating without registration or with an expired registration. According to the citation, the driver is a resident of California. The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that in 2022, there were nearly 5,000 (4,890) speed-related crashes in the state.

==========

