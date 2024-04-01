Headlines for Monday, April 1, 2024

Two Kansas Women Missing in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating the suspicious disappearance of two women from southwest Kansas. The two women from Hugoton disappeared in the panhandle of Oklahoma. KSNW TV reports that the women were traveling to Eva, Oklahoma, to pick up children but they never made it. The women's vehicle was late found abandoned near a highway south of Elkhart, Kansas. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the search for 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley has been expanded.

==========

KBI Arrests Former Allen County Sheriff's Deputy

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - The KBI has arrested a former Kansas sheriff's deputy for child sex crimes. Last Friday night, KBI agents arrested 24-year-old Michael Tennyson, of Iola. He's is accused of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The KBI says a 15-year-old runaway from Hays was located in his home. Tennyson was a newly hired sheriff's deputy in Allen County but was fired when the allegations against him became known.

==========

Third Employee of Weekly Kansas Newspaper Files Suit over Police Raid that Sparked a Firestorm

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An office manager at a weekly newspaper in Kansas is the latest employee to sue over a police raid last year that sparked a firestorm. Cheri Bentz alleges in the suit filed Friday in federal court that she was unlawfully detained and interrogated, and had her cellphone seized. The raid put the town of about 1,900 residents at the center of a national debate over press freedom. Legal experts said it likely violated state or federal law.

Two other employees, reporter Phyllis Zorn and former reporter Deb Gruver, sued previously over the August 11 raid of the Marion County Record’s newsroom. Police also searched the home of Publisher Eric Meyer that day, seizing equipment and personal cellphones.

Then-Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, who is among the defendants in the suit, said he was investigating whether the newspaper committed identity theft or other crimes in accessing a local restaurant owner’s state driving record. Cody later resigned following the release of body camera video of the raid showing an officer searching the desk of a reporter investigating the chief’s past. Cody did not immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The raid put Marion, a town of about 1,900 residents about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, at the center of a national debate over press freedom. Meyer’s 98-year-old-mother, who lived with him, died the day after the raid, and he attributes her death to stress caused by it.

Bentz alleges in the suit that she was preparing to run the payroll when Cody and other officers entered the building with a search warrant that “unconstitutionally targeted the Record and its staff” over their newsgathering.

In the months leading up to the raid, the paper had been trying to find out more about why Cody left the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. It meant a big pay cut: The Kansas City police paid him nearly $116,000 a year, while the Marion job paid $60,000 annually.

The suit said Bentz was shocked, asking “Here? What kind of search warrant?” The suit described the raid as “unprecedented” and "retaliatory." At one point, she explained to Cody that she was the office manager and not directly involved in reporting. “Honestly," she said in response to one question, "I have no idea because what they do — I have no idea." The suit also said the paper had “drawn the ire” of the town's then-mayor, who is another defendant. “Bentz was caught in the crossfire of this retaliation and was harmed by it,” the suit said, noting she reduced her workload because of the “significant emotional toll of the raid.”

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Race to Solve Big Fiscal Issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas lawmakers are approaching a deadline to pass pending legislation or let it die. The Republican-controlled Legislature is heading into its annual spring break and most bills that don't pass Friday will simply fade away when politicians return for a short wrap-up session. GOP leaders still hope to cut taxes, though some in the party are backing off a proposal to create a single personal income tax rate. The state currently has three. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly opposes the so-called flat tax proposal. Lawmakers also are contending with spending issues affecting immigration, services for the disabled and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. All of this is coming to a head as lawmakers approach their annual "Drop Dead Day," a deadline to either pass legislation or let it fade away. Lawmakers are supposed to finish a proposed $25 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Here is a look at some of the major issues up for consideration this week:

GOP WAVERING ON 'FLAT TAX'

The Legislature is having its second go at enacting income, sales and property tax cuts this year after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a GOP package in January because it included a single-rate, or "flat," income tax, which she said favored the "super rich." With help from several GOP defectors, Democrats narrowly stopped the governor's veto from being overridden in the House. State tax collections have fallen short in recent months, but Kansas is still on track to end June 2025 with more than $4 billion in surplus funds. Legislators are poised to approve tax cuts worth $500 million to $600 million annually, while a plan Kelly outlined in January would be worth about $300 million a year. The House and Senate both want to exempt retirees' Social Security benefits from income taxes, decrease the property taxes levied by the state for public schools and adjust standard personal income tax deductions. The key difference is in proposed income tax rates. A Senate plan would set a single rate of 5.7% — the top rate now — and decrease it over five years to 5.45%. In the House, GOP leaders concluded a single-rate plan is unlikely to overcome another Kelly veto. Instead, they want to eliminate the lowest income tax bracket and set the top rate at 5.65%. Kelly hasn't said publicly whether she would accept a plan with two rates. While Senate Republicans appear to have a two-thirds majority for their plan, the House approved its version this week 123-0. The final tax plan will be drafted by three Senate and three House negotiators.

IMMIGRATION AND DIVERSITY

Immigration and diversity issues are both part of this year's budget negotiations in Kansas. Republican senators have added a provision to their spending plan that would support Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's battle with the Biden administration over border security. The measure sets aside $15.7 million for a proposed border mission before July and directs Kelly to deploy Kansas National Guard resources to help Texas. Asked about that provision last month, Kelly said the state constitution makes her the guard's commander-in-chief, "And I make those decisions." Another provision in the Senate budget proposal would withhold $35.7 million from state universities until top administrators go before Kelly and legislative leaders and renounce certain diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The lawmakers want schools to declare they won't require prospective students or job applicants to commit to DEI principles or require them to discuss their experiences with DEI programs. Last year, Kelly vetoed two anti-DEI budget provisions. One would have prevented state universities from using DEI principles in hiring. The other would have barred the state board that licenses mental health professionals from requiring or incentivizing them to undergo training in diversity or anti-racism theories.

SERVICES FOR THE DISABLED

Some Kansas families are waiting 10 years to get in-home or community services for their children with physical or intellectual-developmental disabilities. Lawmakers are weighing solutions. While 15,000 disabled Kansans have access to services such as day programs, employment assistance or home care, more than 7,600 are on waiting lists. A total of 23 people died in 2022 and 2023 while waiting for services, according to the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. Kelly now proposes spending $23 million to provide services for 250 physically disabled people and 250 with intellectual-developmental disabilities who are now on waiting lists. The House proposal would double that. Some House Democrats have pushed unsuccessfully to spend enough to service an additional 1,000 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Yet some Republicans question whether service providers can handle such an increased workload. "It is disingenuous to tell them they're going to get help when we can't even find the workers to provide the services that they need," House Health Committee Chairperson Brenda Landwehr, a Wichita Republican, said during a recent meeting. But advocates for the disabled have questioned whether another 500 slots for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities will even shrink their waiting list, given that hundreds more individuals were added to it in each of the last two years. Rocky Nichols, executive director of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, argues providers will build the capacity if the state commits more money.

==========

Legislative Funding for New Homeless Shelters in Kansas Dramatically Cut

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - A recent amendment to a Kansas Senate bill funding homeless shelters slashed available dollars in half. Sedgwick County and the city of Wichita need $20 million dollars for a new shelter. They asked the Legislature to make $40 million available to Kansas municipalities to pay for new homeless shelters across the state. But a recent amendment to the bill cut that to $20 million. The amendment also requires municipalities across the state to prohibit public camping - no matter whether they receive grant dollars or not. Republican Senator Carolyn McGinn, of Sedgwick County, voted against the amendment: "When you start talking about telling cities and counties what to do on their ordinances and resolutions, I become very uncomfortable."

The first version of the bill made $40 million dollars available to Kansas municipalities. But the Senate Ways and Means committee cut that amount in half - to $20 million. The amendment also requires all municipalities to ban public camping, whether they receive grant dollars or not. Republican Senator J.R. Claeys introduced the amendment. "It is not compassionate in any way to force people to live in tents. So, through this, we're taking a more compassionate approach which is having people who are in that situation go to the shelters (and) receive services," he said. The bill also prohibits the money from being used at the former Riverside Hospital, a site that the city of Wichita has considering for a new shelter.

==========

Kansas Senate Advances Bill to Prevent Communities from Enacting Bans on Single-Use Plastic Bags, Straws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Just weeks after Lawrence enacted a ban on single-use plastic bags, the Kansas Senate is advancing a measure that would effectively outlaw such bans. The measure would prohibit local governments from regulating the sale of plastic products, like grocery bags and straws. Lawrence became the first city in Kansas to pass a ban on single-use plastic bags last year. It took effect in March. Proponents of plastic bans say they protect the environment and are within a local government’s rights. But critics, like Republican state Senator Mike Thompson, say they put affected businesses at a competitive disadvantage. “It is increasing costs. And it will make them avoid municipalities that may impose these additional, burdensome costs on them," he said. A similar bill passed in 2023 but was ultimately vetoed by the governor.

(-Additional Reporting-)

Kansas Senate Approves Bill to Nullify Lawrence's Ban on Plastic Bags

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Republican lawmakers in Topeka are trying to cancel a ban on plastic, single-use bags in the city of Lawrence. State lawmakers have been working to prohibit cities like Lawrence from banning or regulating the use of bags, straws, cups, bottles and other single-use containers. The Kansas Reflector reports that a bill to do that passed the House last year and this week, the Kansas Senate voted to send the legislation to the governor’s desk.

Lawrence implemented a plastic bag ban March 1 due to environmental concerns. The city allows exemptions for other plastic products, such as produce bags and garment bags. Lawrence’s ban added urgency to Republican-driven efforts to prevent similar bans from taking effect. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is likely to veto the GOP-supported legislation, just like she did last year. Republican lawmakers likely won’t have enough votes to override the expected veto.

==========

==========

KSU Study: Over Half of KS Farms Dealing with Labor Shortage

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - As the number of Kansas farms continues to decline, the need for labor in the agriculture industry has strained farmers and rural towns. And a solution doesn’t seem likely. A Kansas State University study shows more than half of Kansas farms are experiencing a labor shortage. That’s occurring as farmers are aging in Kansas and the cost of machinery has gone up. The cost of labor also has increased. For that reason, harvesters from Kansas have tried to lobby to reduce the minimum wage for the migrant workers they rely on in rural areas. It’s currently $18 per hour and is set by the U.S. Department of Labor. Jennifer Ifft, agriculture economist for K-State, says these jobs are meant to be temporary, but a lot of need in rural areas is permanent. “They might hire somebody to harvest grain or haul grain, but dairies aren’t supposed to use it for their milkers and that's what they really need.” The study, by Kansas State University and the Kansas Department of Agriculture, found that addressing farm labor shortages could boost the state's economy to the sum of $11.7 billion.

==========

Barton College Claims First National Championship in Basketball

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KPR) - Barton County Community College in Great Bend is celebrating its first ever national championship in men's basketball. The Cougars defeated Triton College Saturday at the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson to capture the National Junior College basketball title. Barton has 60 national championships - mostly in Track and Field events - but this is the school'sfirst national championship in basketball. The Cougars only lost one game all year long and finished the season at 35-1.

==========

