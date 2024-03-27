Headlines for Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Kansas Legislators Pass a Bill to Require Providers to Ask Patients Why They Want Abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would require Kansas abortion providers to ask their patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and then report the answers to the state. The Senate approved the bill 27-13 after the House approved it earlier this month, sending the measure to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. She is a strong abortion rights supporter and is expected to veto the bill, but supporters appear to have exactly the two-thirds majorities in both chambers they would need to override a veto.

At least eight states require similar reporting, but none of them has had a statewide vote on abortion rights as Kansas did in August 2022. In the first state ballot question on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, voters decisively protected abortion rights under the state constitution.

Democrats are frustrated because Republicans and anti-abortion groups have pursued new rules for abortion providers despite the 2022 vote. But supporters of the reporting bill say it would give the state better data that would help legislators make policy decisions.

The bill would require providers to ask patients 11 questions about their reasons for terminating a pregnancy, including that they can’t afford another child, raising a child would hinder their education or careers, or a spouse or partner wanted her to have an abortion. A woman would not be required to answer, however.

The bill also would require providers to report each patient's age, marital status, race and education level, while using a “confidential code” for each patient so that they wouldn’t be identified to the state. The state would be barred for at least five years from identifying the abortion providers in the data it publishes.

==========

U.S. Supreme Court's Mifepristone Case Could Affect Kansas Medical Providers

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas abortion providers say a case before the U.S. Supreme Court could force doctors to adopt a less effective and more painful medication abortion regimen. The Kansas News Service reports that abortion opponents argue the FDA erred in approving the abortion pill mifepristone, a drug that is used in nearly 60% of Kansas abortions. Emily Wales with Planned Parenthood Great Plains says doctors can pivot to a different medication protocol, but it has drawbacks. “It’s still very safe, but it’s slightly less effective. And, more importantly, it puts patients through additional cramping, a different physical experience,” she said, adding that the medication availability changes could force more patients to seek follow-up care. That would come at a time when providers are already overwhelmed by demand for abortions from patients living in states with abortion bans. The court is expected to issue a decision this summer.

==========

Kansas Moves to Require Porn Sites to Verify Website Visitors' Ages

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is poised to require pornography websites to verify visitors are adults, a move that would follow Texas and a handful of other states despite concerns about privacy and how broadly the law could be applied.

The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature passed the proposal Tuesday, sending it to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The House voted for it 92-31 and the Senate approved it unanimously last month. Kelly hasn't announced her plans, but she typically signs bills with bipartisan backing, and supporters have enough votes to override a veto anyway.

At least eight states have enacted age-verification laws since 2022 — Texas, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Utah and Virginia, and lawmakers have introduced proposals in more than 20 other states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures and an analysis from The Associated Press of data from the Plural bill-tracking service.

Weeks ago, a federal appeals court upheld the Texas age-verification requirement as constitutional and a the Oklahoma House sent a similar measure to the state Senate.

Supporters argue that they're protecting children from widespread pornography online. Oklahoma Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, a sponsor of the legislation in his state, said pornography is dramatically more available now than when “there might be a sixth-grade boy who would find a Playboy magazine in a ditch somewhere.”

“What is commonplace in our society is for a child to be alone with their digital device in their bedroom,” said Hasenbeck, a Republican representing a rural southwest Oklahoma district.

In Kansas, some critics questioned whether the measure would violate free speech and press rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Last year, that issue was raised in a federal lawsuit over the Texas law from the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry.

A three-judge panel of the conservative, New Orleans-based Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Texas' age-verification requirement did not violate the First Amendment. The judges concluded that such a law can stand as long as a state has a rational basis for it and states have a legitimate interest in blocking minors' access to pornography.

The Kansas bill would make it a violation of state consumer protection laws for a website to fail to verify that a Kansas visitor is 18 if the website has material “harmful to minors.” The attorney general then could go to court seeking a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation. Parents also could sue for damages of at least $50,000.

Under an existing Kansas criminal law, material is harmful to minors if it involves “nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement or sadomasochistic abuse.”

But critics of the bill, mostly Democrats, argued that the law could be interpreted broadly enough that LGBTQ+ teenagers could not access information about sexual orientation or gender identity because the legal definition of sexual conduct includes acts of “homosexuality.” That means “being who we are” is defined as harmful to minors, said Rep. Brandon Woodard, who is gay and a Kansas City-area Democrat.

Woodard also said opponents don't understand "how technology works.” He said people could bypass an age-verification requirement by accessing pornography through the dark web or unregulated social media sites.

Other lawmakers questioned whether the state could prevent websites based outside Kansas from retaining people's personal information. “The information used to verify a person’s age could fall into the hands of entities who could use it for fraudulent purposes,” said southeastern Kansas Rep. Ken Collins, one of two Republicans to vote against the bill.

Yet even critics acknowledged parents and other constituents have a strong interest in keeping minors from seeing pornography. Another southeastern Kansas Republican, Rep. Chuck Smith, chided the House because it didn't approve the bill unanimously, as the Senate did. “Kids need to be protected," he said. "Everybody in here knows what pornography is — everybody.”

==========

Kansas Legislators Approve More Specialty License Plates

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers approved several new specialty license plates Tuesday, but at least one representative says the trend should stop. The Kansas News service reports that the bill headed to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk would create plates showcasing the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, Sporting KC and Kansas City Current teams. Other new designs honor zoos in Wichita and Topeka, and there’s a new “Support the Troops” license plate. Republican Rep. Tory Blew of Great Bend was one of 20 lawmakers who opposed the measure, saying the state has enough specialty license plates. “At this point, let your kid draw on your license plate, and we can move on with this. But every year we have these. So make it stop. I vote no,” she said. Kansas currently offers more than 50 specialty plates. They include designs for state universities, military veterans and groups such as Special Olympics and the Kansas Horse Council.

==========

Kansas State University Gets Millions in Federal Funding for Its Salina Campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Kansas State University will receive more than $30 million dollars in federal funding for its Salina campus. KMUW reports that the K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus says it will use the funding to expand the training of pilots, aeronautical engineers and aviation mechanics. Most of the money will go toward construction of the Aerospace Education Hub. It will include an advanced composites laboratory and a research center to study air mobility and the commercial space market. The school also received a grant to train pilots for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

==========

Will Raising Legislative Pay Encourage More Kansans to Run for Office? We'll Soon Find Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers are set to receive a major pay raise in 2025, bringing their salary to nearly $60,000 a year. Some lawmakers say the pay raise is the key to recruiting more young and working class people to the Legislature. Currently, rank-and-file Kansas legislators make about $30,000 per year. That includes both a salary and a per diem, which covers daily expenses. Starting next year, that will nearly double to $58,000 – at the suggestion of an independent commission on lawmaker pay. Legislators created the panel to study their pay and make a recommendation, partly to make it look less like they were giving themselves a raise.

Proponents of the raise, like Republican Rep. Tory Marie Blew, say the current pay often prevents average, working-aged people from running for the Legislature, especially younger people and those with a more modest income. “Paying somebody not even $100 a day, you’re not going to have a true citizen legislature because only those independently wealthy can do it,” Blew said. Blew is one of the youngest members of the Kansas House. Now in her seventh year as a lawmaker, she was elected at just 23 years old. To help make ends meet, she works another 20-hour job from Friday to Sunday in her hometown of Great Bend. (Read more.)

==========

Honey Production Increases in U.S. for First Time in Three Years

UNDATED (HPM) - Honeybees across the United States produced more honey last year than in previous years. According to the USDA, it's the first time production has risen in three years. That's good news for an industry facing headwinds. Rainy, cool weather in some areas after years of drought likely drove 2023’s increase in production. Those conditions help plants grow, giving bees the nectar they need to make honey. But Matt Lance, who manages about 350 honeybee colonies across Nebraska, points out that the latest boost is against a decades-long downward trend in honey production. He calls the latest numbers “small potatoes” in the grand scheme of things. "I would say, don’t look at the increase in honey yield as an industry thriving, it’s just a slight less headache than what it was before," he said. Lance says factors like parasites and viruses, cheap, foreign honey and loss of flower-rich lands are challenging beekeepers across the country.

While Kansas has many beekeepers, it is not one of the nation's top honey producers. North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas are among the top honey-producing states.

Patty Sundberg, a beekeeper who also leads the American Beekeeping Federation, wasn’t surprised by the increased honey production in 2023, which was a mild and wetter year, especially in top honey-producing states. Those are crucial weather conditions to help her bees turn out honey. "So, you can't have blooming flowers without moisture. If a plant is stressed - whether it's drought stressed, heat stressed, whatever - it won't produce nectar, which if there's no nectar, then they don't produce honey," she said. Despite the increase, Sundberg says honey production has been down over the last few decades. Honey bees and beekeepers are facing challenges like fewer flowering plants and higher expenses.

==========

Avian Flu Found in Cattle in Kansas, Texas and New Mexico

UNDATED (KNS) – Cattle at two commercial dairy farms in Kansas have tested positive for avian flu. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Department of Agriculture says the risk to the public remains low because initial testing suggests mammals cannot spread the virus to other mammals. The release says KDA is not concerned about the safety of commercial milk or milk consumers because the pasteurization process kills bacteria and viruses. State officials say people should avoid unpasteurized milk, and dairy farmers should keep a close watch on their herds for symptoms. Symptoms of bird flu for cattle include lower milk production, changes in stool and loss of appetite. It’s the first time the virus has been documented in commercial dairy farms in Kansas. Cattle in Texas and New Mexico have also tested positive.

==========

Willow Domestic Violence Center Featured in the KPR Community Spotlight for March

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — This month's KPR Community Spotlight is on the Willow Domestic Violence Center. Willow serves survivors of domestic violence in Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties and all of its services are provided free of charge. Christy Imel, director of external affairs for Willow, says survivors of domestic violence often find ways to hide their abuse from friends, family and colleagues. "I've had a number of people come up to me and say: 'Is domestic violence really an issue in our community?' And the answer is: Yes, absolutely it's an issue," she said. Willow operates more than one shelter for survivors and provides a 24-hour hotline for people who need help: (785) 843-3333. Learn more about Willow and the many services it provides.

Willow is holding its Bijoux fundraiser on Thursday, April 4 at the Cider Gallery in Lawrence.

==========

County Health Rankings Show Parts of Kansas Struggling

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas counties overall are healthier than the national average according to new research, but certain parts of the state still struggle. The Kansas News Service reports that the 2024 County Health Ratings and Roadmaps study compiles data on various health factors. Wyatt Beckman is a senior analyst with the Kansas Health Institute. Beckman says government and health officials, as well as the public, can use the data to learn about local health challenges. “It can also be a resource for them to understand some areas for improvement that they would like to start conversations around,” he explained. Beckman said while Kansas ranked high overall, every county has room for improvement. Some counties in rural southwest and southeast Kansas, as well as urban counties like Wyandotte or Sedgwick, scored lower than the state average. To see where your county ranks, visit KHI.org.

==========

Unclaimed $50,000 Lottery Prize Sold in KC Set to Expire Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - An unclaimed $50,000 Powerball prize sold in Kansas City area is set to expire soon unless someone comes forward with the winning ticket. According to the Missouri Lottery, that winning Powerball ticket was sold last September (September 30, 2023) at a QuikTrip (at NW 90th Street and Green Hills Road). WDAF TV reports that expiration date on that ticket is tomorrow (THUR), March 28. (The numbers drawn for that ticket were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and a red Powerball 22.)

The Missouri Lottery says any prize money that is unclaimed 180 days after the drawing date will go to benefit Missouri public education.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has climbed to $865 million. It's fifth largest prize in the history of the game.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


