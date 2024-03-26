Headlines for Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Avian Flu Found in Cattle in Kansas, Texas and New Mexico

(UNDATED (KNS) – Cattle at two commercial dairy farms in Kansas have tested positive for avian flu. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Department of Agriculture says the risk to the public remains low because initial testing suggests mammals cannot spread the virus to other mammals. The release says KDA is not concerned about the safety of commercial milk or milk consumers because the pasteurization process kills bacteria and viruses. State officials say people should avoid unpasteurized milk, and dairy farmers should keep a close watch on their herds for symptoms. Symptoms of bird flu for cattle include lower milk production, changes in stool and loss of appetite. It’s the first time the virus has been documented in commercial dairy farms in Kansas. Cattle in Texas and New Mexico have also tested positive.

Dairy Cattle in Kansas and Texas Test Positive for Bird Flu

UNDATED (AP) – Milk from dairy cows in Kansas and Texas has tested positive for bird flu, U.S. officials said Monday. The illness has been reported in older dairy cows in those states and in New Mexico. The symptoms included decreased lactation and low appetite. It comes a week after officials in Minnesota announced that goats on a farm where there had been an outbreak of bird flu among poultry were diagnosed with the virus. It's believed to be the first time bird flu — also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza — was found in U.S. livestock.

The commercial milk supply is safe, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dairies are required to only allow milk from healthy animals to enter the food supply, and milk from the sick animals is being diverted or destroyed. Pasteurization also kills viruses and other bacteria, and the process is required for milk sold through interstate commerce, they said. “At this stage, there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply or that this circumstance poses a risk to consumer health,” the USDA said in a statement.

Experts say livestock will recover on their own. That's different than bird flu outbreaks in poultry, which necessitate killing flocks to get rid of the virus. Since 2022, outbreaks in have led to the loss of about 80 million birds in U.S. commercial flocks.

Based on findings from Texas, officials think the cows got the virus from infected wild birds, the USDA said. So far, the virus appears to be infecting about 10% of lactating dairy cows in the affected herds, said Michael Payne, a food animal veterinarian and and biosecurity expert with the University of California-Davis Western Institute for Food Safety and Security. “This doesn’t look anything like the high-path influenza in bird flocks,” he said. The federal government also said that testing did not detect any changes to the virus that would make it spread more easily to people.

Bird flu was detected in unpasteurized, clinical samples of milk from sick cattle collected from two dairy farms in Kansas and one in Texas. The virus was also found in a nose and throat swab from another dairy in Texas. Symptoms including decreased lactation and low appetite. Officials also reported a detection in New Mexico.

Officials called it a rapidly evolving situation. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also involved, along with officials in the three states. Another dairy-heavy state, Iowa, said it is monitoring the situation.

Dairy industry officials said that producers have begun enhanced biosecurity efforts on U.S. farms, including limiting the amount of traffic into and out of properties and restricting visits to employees and essential personnel.

Bird flu previously has been reported in 48 different animal species, Payne noted, adding: “It was probably only a matter of time before avian influenza made its way to ruminants.”

Kansas House Approves Measure to Stop Universities from Requiring DEI Statements

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas House has approved a measure that would bar universities from requiring D-E-I statements. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill aims to prevent Kansas colleges from basing a student’s admission or an employee’s hiring or promotion on any pledge about diversity, equity or inclusion. Republicans call the statements “loyalty oaths” and say the practice amounts to left-wing ideology. Democratic Rep. Kirk Haskins opposed the measure. He says DEI efforts are common in private industry, and the House bill infringes on academic freedom. “The DEI pledge that we’re debating here would not be required if we trusted our professors,” Haskins added. The bill now goes to the Kansas Senate. That chamber recently approved a budget package that would withhold money from public universities unless they eliminate mandatory DEI training.

Wacky Weather Hits Western Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Just when Kansans were ready to put away their winter coats and gloves, a late winter storm barrelled through western Kansas this week and moved eastward. Snowfall in western and central Kansas ranged from several inches to a light dusting. Kelly Sugden, a meteorologist in Dodge City, says this type of snowstorm is actually pretty common for the month of March. “March is definitely a variable, we can easily see snowfall for us," he said. Monday marked 67 years since a blizzard brought more than 18 inches of snow to southwest Kansas.

I-70 was closed for a period of time between western Kansas and eastern Colorado Monday, where the Highway Patrol responded to numerous crashes. Meanwhile, The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado struck the Garden City area on Sunday before dumping snow on the area Monday. No injuries were reported. Many schools in central and western Kansas delayed opening Tuesday or canceled classes altogether due to the winter-like weather.

Will Raising Legislative Pay Encourage More Kansans to Run for Office? We'll Soon Find Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers are set to receive a major pay raise in 2025, bringing their salary to nearly $60,000 a year. Some lawmakers say the pay raise is the key to recruiting more young and working class people to the Legislature. Currently, rank-and-file Kansas legislators make about $30,000 per year. That includes both a salary and a per diem, which covers daily expenses. Starting next year, that will nearly double to $58,000 – at the suggestion of an independent commission on lawmaker pay. Legislators created the panel to study their pay and make a recommendation, partly to make it look less like they were giving themselves a raise.

Proponents of the raise, like Republican Rep. Tory Marie Blew, say the current pay often prevents average, working-aged people from running for the Legislature, especially younger people and those with a more modest income. “Paying somebody not even $100 a day, you’re not going to have a true citizen legislature because only those independently wealthy can do it,” Blew said. Blew is one of the youngest members of the Kansas House. Now in her seventh year as a lawmaker, she was elected at just 23 years old. To help make ends meet, she works another 20-hour job from Friday to Sunday in her hometown of Great Bend. (Read more.)

County Health Rankings Show Parts of Kansas Struggling

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas counties overall are healthier than the national average according to new research, but certain parts of the state still struggle. The Kansas News Service reports that the 2024 County Health Ratings and Roadmaps study compiles data on various health factors. Wyatt Beckman is a senior analyst with the Kansas Health Institute. Beckman says government and health officials, as well as the public, can use the data to learn about local health challenges. “It can also be a resource for them to understand some areas for improvement that they would like to start conversations around,” he explained. Beckman said while Kansas ranked high overall, every county has room for improvement. Some counties in rural southwest and southeast Kansas, as well as urban counties like Wyandotte or Sedgwick, scored lower than the state average. To see where your county ranks, visit KHI.org.

Missing Overland Park Man’s Body Found in Lawrence Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — The body of a missing Overland Park man has been discovered in a Lawrence park. KCTV reports that a hiker walking at Clinton Overlook Park Sunday evening called police after discovering what he thought was a body. Authorities later identified the body as that of 53-year-old David Kyle Kempker, of Overland Park. The man had been reported missing. Deputies had been searching Clinton State Park for Kempker since finding his vehicle there on March 20.

Window & Door Manufacturer Selects KCK for $76 Million Facility, 600 New Jobs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Ingram's) — A Midwest manufacturer of windows and doors has selected Kansas City, Kansas, to build a new $76 million factory. Governor Laura Kelly announced last week that Minnesota-based Marvin will construct a 400,000-square-foot facility that will eventually create 600 new jobs in KCK. According to business magazine Ingram's, the company expects to open the plant in 2025.

Willow Domestic Violence Center Featured in the KPR Community Spotlight for March

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — This month's KPR Community Spotlight is on the Willow Domestic Violence Center. Willow serves survivors of domestic violence in Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties and all of its services are provided free of charge. Christy Imel, director of external affairs for Willow, says survivors of domestic violence often find ways to hide their abuse from friends, family and colleagues. "I've had a number of people come up to me and say: 'Is domestic violence really an issue in our community?' And the answer is: Yes, absolutely it's an issue," she said. Willow operates more than one shelter for survivors and provides a 24-hour hotline for people who need help: (785) 843-3333. Learn more about Willow and the many services it provides.

Willow is holding its Bijoux fundraiser on Thursday, April 4 at the Cider Gallery in Lawrence.

Welcome to the 1980s! Pop Sensation Tiffany Performs for Free at Topeka's West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (TK Business Magazine) — 1980s pop star Tiffany is coming to Topeka's West Ridge Mall to perform a free concert. The concert, presented by Evergy, is being held for the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Annual Meeting. TK Business Magazine reports that the event will be held inside West Ridge Mall’s food court on April 4, as part of a 1980s-themed celebration. The public is invited to enjoy Tiffany's performance for free from the mall’s second-floor interior walkway. The public will also be able to get to see a 1980s DeLorean, modeled after the car that appears in the popular 1980s movie “Back to the Future.”

Select Sonic Locations to Offer Blackout-Themed Drink and Give Away Solar Eclipse Glasses

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — April 8th marks the day for a total solar eclipse in the U.S. While the state of Kansas won't be in the path of totality this time around, parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri will be - and countless people are expected to flock to the area when the event takes place. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a partial solar eclipse will be seen from Topeka beginning at 12:36 pm and ending at 3:09 pm.

To help customers safety watch that astronomical phenomenon, select Sonic Drive-Ins in Topeka will give away special solar eclipse viewing glasses. One pair of glasses will be handed out with each purchase of the limited-edition Blackout Slush Float that Sonic will offer for sale now through May 5, while supplies last. Officials with Sonic say the all-black slush represents the temporary darkness from the solar eclipse.

According to NASA, the April 8th solar eclipse will be the first one in the U.S. since 2017 and the last one in the country until 2044.

$50,000 Powerball Prize Won at Discount Smokes and Liquor Store in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A lucky lottery ticket holder in Kansas City has claimed a nice cash prize. A Quick Pick Powerball ticket sold earlier this month at a Kansas City liquor store turned out to be worth $50,000. WDAF TV reports that a person in Clay County, Missouri, bought the winning ticket, which was purchased at Discount Smokes and Liquor (on northeast Highway 69) on March 11.

KU Women Fall to Southern Cal at NCAA Women's Tourney

LOS ANGELES (KPR) - In the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, the Kansas Jayhawks lost against USC, 73-55, Monday night in Los Angeles. The Jayhawks never led in the game, but cut the Trojans lead to one in the third quarter. USC then bounced back and pulled away. KU freshman S’Mya Nichols...from Shawnee Mission West High School…was KU’s leading scorer with 22 points. She exceeded Coach Brandon Schneider’s expectations this season. "What we learned was that her poise and composure, and her ability to lead even veteran players, was far beyond her years of experience," he said. KU finished the season with a record of 20-13, the third straight season the Jayhawk women have compiled at least 20 wins.

Top-Seeded USC Slips Past Kansas 73-55 for Trip to NCAA Women's Sweet 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and top-seeded Southern California beat Kansas 73-55 to reach the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament. McKenzie Forbes hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Trojans. They will face fifth-seeded Baylor in the Portland Region 3 in Oregon. Kansas was led by freshman S'Mya Nichols with 22 points. The Jayhawks fell to 0-6 all-time when facing a No. 1 seed in the tournament. Taiyanna Jackson added 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Jayhawks. USC last went this deep when it reached the Elite Eight in 1994, 10 years after the school won the second of its back-to-back national championships.

The Jayhawks outscored USC 22-20 in the third, scoring nine in a row to close to 47-46. After Kansas got within one in the third, the Trojans took over with a 17-2 run that carried over into the fourth. Watkins had nine points and Kayla Padilla hit a 3-pointer that extended USC's lead to 64-48.

Kansas rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime against Michigan in the first round but was completely taken out of it in the fourth by the Trojans. The Trojans forced 12 Kansas turnovers that led to 16 points for them in the first half, which ended with USC ahead 33-24. The Jayhawks made just one 3-pointer in the half. They started the game shooting 3 of 14 from the floor. "The difference in the game was points off turnovers," KU coach Brandon Schneider said. "Uncharacteristically, we turned the ball over quite a bit in the first 15 minutes of the game."

