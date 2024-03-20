Headlines for Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Trump, Biden Win Kansas Primary

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - President Biden and former President Trump have won the Kansas primary. Even before Tuesday's election, both candidates had secured the delegates needed to win their party's nomination.

Josh Sigler, a Democratic voter in Johnson County, says he cast his ballot for Biden, even though the primary race is over. “I just think it’s important to do our civic duty, first of all, and then the way the economy is going and abortion rights is big for me as well," he said. Moe Hamid, a Democratic voter in Johnson County, says he left his ballot blank because of Biden’s support of Israel in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. “He gave America a really bad reputation as the leader of the free world, as a moral leader in the world, Hamid said. Vera Bolinger, a lifelong Republican in Wichita, says she voted for Trump. “The country is in a disaster right now," she said. "And the border is wide open. I'm not against legal immigration. I'm against illegal immigration.”

Tuesday's election in Kansas was limited to just the presidential election. Primaries for local races will be held August 6. The general election will be held November 5.

==========

Google Announces $1 Billion Data Center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) – Google plans to build a $1 billion data center in Kansas City, Missouri. The news was announced today (WED). Google data centers help power digital services, like Google Cloud, search functions and maps for people and organizations worldwide. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas praised the news saying, "“Kansas City continues to be one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the country." More details are expected soon.

==========

KC Teen Faces New Felony Charge over the Shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl Celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is facing a new felony charge over the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration that killed one person and wounded almost two dozen others, local juvenile authorities said Tuesday. Authorities said the teenager was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon in shooting at a person. He was being held since the February 14 mass shooting on a lesser felony charge of resisting arrest. For an adult offender, the new charge would be punishable by between five and 15 years in prison. Authorities said that a Jackson County Family Court judge will hold a hearing to determine whether the teenager will be tried as an adult. A second 16-year-old also continues to be held on a lesser gun charge.

State authorities also have charged two men with second-degree murder and several weapons counts in connection with the shootings. Police said the shooting happened when one group of people confronted another for staring at them. In addition, three other Missouri men have been charged in the shooting aftermath with federal counts related to the illegal purchase of high-powered rifles and guns with extended magazines.

Unsealed federal court documents said 12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the rally, which drew an estimated 1 million people to downtown Kansas City.

==========

Roofing Manufacturer to Invest $300 Million and Build Facility in Newton

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, will invest more than $300 million in Newton by constructing a new shingle plant. Company officials say the facility will create more than 130 manufacturing jobs. Governor Laura Kelly announced the news today (WED).

The company says it will build a 275,000-square-foot facility beginning in June. Production at the plant is expected to begin in 2027, reaching full production capacity by mid-2029.

GAF has more than 4,800 employees and operates in 30 locations across the U.S. producing commercial and residential roofing and waterproofing products and services for customers across North America. The Kansas Logistics Parks in Newton will be the company’s first location in Kansas.

==========

Olathe School District Hourly Workers Seek to Form Union

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (JCP) – Hourly workers in one of the Kansas City metro’s largest suburban school districts are trying to unionize for higher pay and better benefits. The Johnson County Post reports that some hourly workers in Olathe Public Schools — including classroom aides, food service staff and custodians — have signed a petition seeking to form a union. Their demands include a $20 per hour minimum wage, full-time health insurance and retirement benefits. Olathe schools have roughly 1,800 hourly workers who could be eligible. The push comes as Olathe and other local districts continue to struggle with staff turnover which is due, in part, to relatively low pay. Superintendent Brent Yeager says that Olathe plans to hold a series of roundtable discussions soon to hear more from employees.

==========

Kansas Pharmacist Group Takes on the Prescription Drug Industry

PAOLA, Kan. (KNS) — A group of four Kansas pharmacists is trying to revolutionize the multi-billion dollar prescription drug industry that they say is taking advantage of clients and locally-owned pharmacies. The group hopes to make positive changes in the industry. The four pharmacy owners formed their own pharmacy benefit manager to take on the huge companies that currently influence how much people pay for medications. After years of frustration with mega companies, the group of Kansas pharmacists is now working to change the pharmacy benefit manager trade from the inside out, by creating their own, different kind of pharmacy benefit manager called Oread Rx.

Nate Rockers, owner of Rockers Pharmacy in Paola, Kansas, said the current pharmacy benefit manager situation is dire. “The industry has morphed away from what we think is the right practice, in an industry that is rife with opportunities for abuse,” Rockers said. The Kansas company formed in late 2018 is aimed at disrupting a multi-billion dollar industry where major companies decide how much people pay for drugs in their insurance plans, and critics say the pharmacy benefit managers are making big profits in the process while lacking transparency. (Read more.)

==========

JetBlue to End Service in Kansas City, Some Other Destinations

UNDATED (AP) – JetBlue Airways will end service at several cities and reduce flying out of Los Angeles in a move to retrench and focus on stronger markets after years of losing money. The changes will also help the airline cope with the grounding of some of its planes for inspections of their Pratt & Whitney engines, an executive told employees Tuesday.

Beginning June 13, JetBlue will pull out of Kansas City, Missouri; Bogota, Colombia; Quito, Ecuador; and Lima, Peru. “These markets are unprofitable and our aircraft time can be better utilized elsewhere,” Dave Jehn, the airline's vice president of network planning, said in a memo to employees.

Also in June, the New York-based airline will drop several destinations from Los Angeles including Seattle, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Miami. It will end flights between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Nashville; New Orleans and Salt Lake City, and service between New York and Detroit.

JetBlue has lost more than $2 billion since its last profitable year, 2019. The airline tried to grow through a partnership and a merger, but the Biden administration’s Justice Department sued to kill both deals.

Last May, a federal judge ordered JetBlue and American Airlines to dissolve a partnership they created in Boston and New York. In January another judge blocked JetBlue from buying Spirit, saying the proposed $3.8 billion deal violated antitrust law.

The airline has struggled to improve its operation. JetBlue ranked ninth out of the nation’s 10 largest airlines in both canceled flights and on-time arrivals last year, according to U.S. Transportation Department numbers.

==========

Prosecutors Charge KC Man with Multiple Kidnapping and Rape Crimes Dating Back to 2012

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Prosecutors in Kansas City have charged a man they say has been involved with sexually assaulting multiple women during the last 11 years. On Monday, 65-year-old Warren Carter was charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and other crimes. Prosecutors say the Kansas City man offered women rides or forced them into his vehicle with threats.KCTV reportsthat Carter is charged with sex crimes that date back to 2012. He was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center Sunday.

==========

Crime Numbers Fall at University of Kansas Campus in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Reported crimes were down last year at the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence. According to statistics released by the KU Police Department, officers took reports of 514 criminal offenses in 2023. That's a 1.2% decrease from 2022. When looking at the 10-year average, the number of crimes reported on campus in 2023 is nearly 14% below the average number of crimes. Property crimes, such as theft and criminal damage to property, continue to make up the greatest number of offenses reported on campus.

KU Police Chief Nelson Mosley credits the decrease in reported crimes to more proactive patrols despite lower staffing levels and working with university partners to address their specific needs. “Campus safety is a community effort,” Mosley said. Locations adjacent to, but not part of, the Lawrence campus — such as apartments and sorority and fraternity houses — are served by the Lawrence Police Department and are not part of the KU crime statistics. (Read more.)

==========

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $977 Million; Powerball Climbs to $687 Million

UNDATED (AP) - The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reached $977 million for this Friday night's drawing. No tickets matched all six winning numbers drawn last (TUE) night. Meanwhile... the Powerball Jackpot has grown to $687 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

==========

Iowa Slips Past K-State 91-82 in NIT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - At the National Invitation Tournament, the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the K-State Wildcats 91-82 Tuesday night.

==========

KU Guard Kevin McCullar, Jr. Will Miss NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of Kansas men's basketball team will be without star guard Kevin McCullar Jr. during the NCAA tournament, coach Bill Self said Tuesday. Self addressed the media in Salt Lake City, Utah, after the team arrived for its first round matchup against Samford. Self said McCullar is not healthy enough to play. McCullar has been out with a bone bruise to his left knee. His injury forced him to miss playing in the Big 12 Conference tournament, and Bill Self said McCullar hasn't been able to practice in six weeks.

==========

