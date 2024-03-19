Headlines for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

It's Presidential Preference Primary Day in Kansas. Polls Are Open Until 7 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/TCJ) — It's Presidential Preference Primary Day in Kansas. Polls will remain open until 7 pm. It will be the first time Kansans vote for their preferred presidential candidate in decades after primarily using a caucus system to select candidates. While advance voting has been underway, Tuesday marks the last chance people have to cast a ballot. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already received enough delegates to secure their respective party nominations, but the Topeka Capital-Journal reports several other candidates will appear alongside them on the ballot.

Tuesday's election is limited to just the presidential race. Primaries for local races will be held August 6 and the general election will be held November 5. Visit voteks.gov to find your polling place.

==========

A Group of Kansas Pharmacists Take on the Prescription Drug Industry

PAOLA, Kan. (KNS) — A group of four Kansas pharmacists is trying to revolutionize the multi-billion dollar prescription drug industry that they say is taking advantage of clients and locally-owned pharmacies. The group hopes to make positive changes in the industry. The four pharmacy owners formed their own pharmacy benefit manager to take on the huge companies that currently influence how much people pay for medications. After years of frustration with mega companies, the group of Kansas pharmacists is now working to change the pharmacy benefit manager trade from the inside out, by creating their own, different kind of pharmacy benefit manager called Oread Rx.

Nate Rockers, owner of Rockers Pharmacy in Paola, Kansas, said the current pharmacy benefit manager situation is dire. “The industry has morphed away from what we think is the right practice, in an industry that is rife with opportunities for abuse,” Rockers said. The Kansas company formed in late 2018 is aimed at disrupting a multi-billion dollar industry where major companies decide how much people pay for drugs in their insurance plans, and critics say the pharmacy benefit managers are making big profits in the process while lacking transparency. (Read more.)

==========

Positive Signs Reported in 2023 Ogallala Aquifer Survey

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — After a wetter than normal year in western Kansas, geologists find the Ogallala aquifer declined significantly less in 2023 than in previous years. The Kansas News Service reports that results from the study of 1,400 wells across western Kansas indicate a step in the right direction for the aquifer that provides drinking water for people and crops alike. After years of substantial decline– almost two feet in 2022 and one foot in 2021– the aquifer averaged only two inches of decline last year. But Brownie Wilson of the Kansas Geological Survey says relying on heavy precipitation alone hasn’t been enough to stop the decline. “People are cutting back their usage intentionally to save that water and to try to mediate those declines a little bit,” he explained. Areas in northwest Kansas that have established water management plans actually saw an increase in water levels compared with districts without similar plans.

==========

Wildfires Remain a Threat Across Midwest

UNDATED (HPM) — This year, wildfires have already charred thousands of acres across the Great Plains. Harvest Public Media reports that dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures have created ideal settings for wildfires. Those fires have already caused evacuations in parts of Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas, where the Smokehouse Creek Fire began on February 26 and became the largest wildfire in Texas history. Ben Bohall, a Nebraska Forest Service public information officer, says his state used to have a bad wildfire season about once every five years, but since 2022, the season is longer and more intense. “So, you know, we're not really having fire seasons anymore. We're just having fire years," he said. Bohall says about 90% of the state’s wildfires are caused by humans. For instance, Nebraska’s recent 70,000 acre-fire sparked when a mower hit a rock.

==========

Prosecutors Charge KC Man with Multiple Kidnapping and Rape Crimes Dating Back to 2012

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Prosecutors in Kansas City have charged a man they say has been involved with sexually assaulting multiple women during the last 11 years. On Monday, 65-year-old Warren Carter was charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and other crimes. Prosecutors say the Kansas City man offered women rides or forced them into his vehicle with threats.KCTV reportsthat Carter is charged with sex crimes that date back to 2012. He was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center Sunday.

==========

Lawrence Hit-and-Run Critically Injures 74-Year-Old Woman, Kills Her Dog

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — The Lawrence Police Department wants the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Monday morning. Police say a 74-year-old woman was walking her dog (at 23rd and Barker) Monday morning when she was hit by a car. The car never stopped. KCTV reports that the woman was hospitalized with critical injuries and her dog died as a result of the hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle is a grey Dodge sedan with front-end damage, specifically on the passenger side. Anyone with information on the car or its driver is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department.

==========

Kansas Car Dealer Indicted for Rolling Back Odometers

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) — A Kansas car dealer has been indicted for allegedly rolling back the odometers on used cars. It's the latest case of odometer fraud in the U.S. - a crime that federal authorities say costs American car buyers more than $1 billion a year. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Adam Newbrey, of Derby, was indicted Monday. He's charged with 27 counts of criminal misconduct.

Newbrey operated three used car dealerships in Wichita: iDeal Motors, Midwest Wholesale and Prestige Motors. He's accused of tampering with odometers, ID theft, mail fraud and other crimes. Newbrey allegedly purchased used vehicles in Kansas and Oklahoma and altered the odometers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that more than 450,000 vehicles are sold each year with false odometer readings.

==========

Crime Numbers Fall at University of Kansas Campus in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Reported crimes were down last year at the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence. According to statistics released by the KU Police Department, officers took reports of 514 criminal offenses in 2023. That's a 1.2% decrease from 2022. When looking at the 10-year average, the number of crimes reported on campus in 2023 is nearly 14% below the average number of crimes. Property crimes, such as theft and criminal damage to property, continue to make up the greatest number of offenses reported on campus.

KU Police Chief Nelson Mosley credits the decrease in reported crimes to more proactive patrols despite lower staffing levels and working with university partners to address their specific needs. “Campus safety is a community effort,” Mosley said. Locations adjacent to, but not part of, the Lawrence campus — such as apartments and sorority and fraternity houses — are served by the Lawrence Police Department and are not part of the KU crime statistics. (Read more.)

==========

KU Study: Removing Barriers to Medicaid Coverage After Imprisonment May Not Prevent Recidivism

UNDATED (KNS) — A study from the University of Kansasshows removing barriers to Medicaid coverage for formerly incarcerated people might not be enough to stop them from re-offending. The Kansas News Service reports that David Slusky, KU professor and co-author of the study, says they examined a program in South Carolina that paused Medicaid services for incarcerated people instead of terminating them, making it easier to re-enroll after release. Slusky says the study found the program did not prevent people from re-offending, but that’s not always the case: “The broad research shows that these Medicaid suspend programs do reduce recidivism because they get people back onto Medicaid faster.” Slusky says expanding Medicaid, something Kansas and South Carolina have not done, might have a bigger effect. In Kansas, Medicaid is terminated when people are incarcerated, which Slusky says can cause a lapse in health care.

==========

Medicaid Expansion in Kansas Is About to Get Its First Public Hearings in Four Years

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — The Kansas Legislature is gearing up for the first public committee hearings on Medicaid expansion in four years. Wednesday is the day when both the House and Senate will have hearings. They will be the first since 2020, when the Legislature scuttled a bipartisan plan by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Jim Denning, who at the time was the Senate majority leader.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Medicaid expansion is Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's top legislative priority. "I'm urging the Legislature to get the proposal to the floor for debate on the bill as soon as possible so that we don't waste any more time," Kelly said. "Because when it comes to Medicaid expansion, time is money, literally."

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee is scheduled to have a joint meeting with the Senate Ways and Means Committee at 10:30 am Wednesday for an information hearing on Medicaid expansion. The House Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled to have a hearing on House Bill 2556 at 1 pm Wednesday.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court Overturns Part of Wichita "Noisy Conduct" Ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that Wichita’s noisy conduct ordinance is unconstitutional. The Kansas News Service reports that the case stems from a 2020 protest led by Gabrielle Griffie over the death of George Floyd. Griffie was arrested after police watched social media videos from the protest. The city cited its ordinance that criminalizes noisy behavior that can reasonably arouse alarm, anger or resentment towards others. The court ruled that the ordinance was overbroad because it could prohibit some activities protected by the First Amendment. The city says it will review its ordinance to comply with the court's opinion.

==========

Kansas Finalizes Bradford Pear Tree Restrictions; Missouri May Do Same

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas has finalized restrictions on ornamental pear trees. And Missouri lawmakers are considering a similar ban on such trees and other invasive species. Starting in 2027, Kansas tree farms and nurseries won’t be able to distribute and sell invasive Callery pears - also known as Bradford pears. More than 300 people wrote to the Kansas Department of Agriculture on the topic, with more than 90% in favor of restrictions. Last week, the Missouri Senate held a hearing on banning Callery pears and four other invasive plants. This would include Japanese honeysuckle, which is taking over woodlands and sericea lespedeza, a brush that Kansas already restricts and that costs ranchers money by invading pastures.

==========

With Ailing Jayhawks and Injured Eagles, Health Could Help Decide 2024 NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bill Self was downright curious to see what Kansas would look like in the Big 12 Tournament when injuries to Hunter Dickinson and fellow All-American candidate Kevin McCullar Jr. ruled them out for the games in Kansas City. Turned out to be game — singular — because the undersized, depth-challenged Jayhawks were blown out by 20 by Cincinnati before they could even unpack their bags. And as curious as Self might have been last week, the game underscored just how little he wants to put a team on the floor without Dickinson and McCullar for the NCAA Tournament this week. “Gosh dang it, if we can get whole we can play with anybody. We’ve proven that,” said Self, whose team is seeded fourth in the Midwest Region and stuck with a tough opening game against No. 13 seed Samford on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Problem is the Jayhawks have not been healthy in a while. While the shoulder injury that sidelined Dickinson occurred just over a week ago in a 30-point loss to Houston, the knee injury that benched McCullar has been lingering for weeks.

The 7-foot Dickinson did some non-contact work over the weekend, and Self expected to put in a full practice Monday and be ready for the NCAA tourney. He also was optimistic — though far from certain — that McCullar would be able to play. “The entire game plan on (McCullar) was hopefully on Monday he can be good to go and if he’s not good to go, then he won’t be, and then we’ll hope on Tuesday. But I don’t know as much about Kevin as I do Hunt,” Self said. “When we get Hunter back, I think he automatically gives you confidence. He’s different that way, and he’ll give us more this time of year than ever.”

The Jayhawks aren't the only team fretting their health, though. Whether it's top-seeded teams such as Purdue and Houston or bubble teams such as Colorado and Northwestern, many of their NCAA tourney hopes could rest with the training room.

NO. 1 SEED SITUATIONS

Houston lost Terrance Arceneaux to a torn Achilles tendon in December, Ramon Walker Jr. to a torn meniscus in February and Joseph Tugler to a broken bone in his foot a week later. So, the Cougars' front line already was thin even before J'Wan Roberts hurt his right leg in their Big 12 semifinal win over Texas Tech. Roberts started the title game against Iowa State but did not play in the second half, when the Cougars were clobbered 69-41 on Saturday night.

Purdue, which like Houston earned a No. 1 seed, will be closely monitoring the calf of All-Big Ten guard Braden Smith. He hurt it in a conference quarterfinal win over Michigan State but did not appear too bothered by it in a semifinal loss to Wisconsin.

BIG 12 BUMMING

Texas Tech, seeded sixth in the South, has been without 7-foot center Warren Washington for a month because of a foot injury, while Darrion Williams hurt his ankle in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tourney against BYU. Williams tried warming before the semifinals but did not play in the lopsided loss to Houston. Meanwhile, BYU forward Aly Khalifa hurt his ankle in the second half of its loss to the Red Raiders. The Cougars, seeded sixth in the East, already had been without Mark Adams Jr. and Dawson Baker for most of the season because of injuries.

==========

