Headlines for Monday, March 18, 2024

Kansas Presidential Preference Primary Election Held Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Tuesday is Presidential Preference Primary Day in Kansas. Polls will open at 7 am. It will be the first time Kansans vote for their preferred presidential candidate in decades after primarily using a caucus system to select candidates. Voters started casting ballots through early voting methods since February 28. Tuesday marks the last chance people have to cast a ballot. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already gotten enough delegates to secure their respective party nominations, but the Topeka Capital-Journal reports several other candidates will appear alongside them on the ballot. For Democrats, those candidates include Jason Palmer, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. Appearing opposite Trump is Ryan Binkley, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. The race is limited to just the presidential race. Primaries for local races will be held August 6 before the general election on November 5. For both of those races, early voting will be available for more than two weeks prior to the election date.

Kansas Legislature Revisits Republican Flat Tax Rate Proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Republicans are trying to pass a new flat tax bill after failing to override the governor’s veto of a similar plan. The new bill would establish a single income tax rate of 5.7%, which would drop to 5.45% over five years. Kansas currently has three income tax brackets. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly says she won’t sign a flat tax bill because she believes it would mostly benefit the wealthy. But Republicans say the new bill includes measures that benefit all Kansans, like state property tax relief. Republican Senator Caryn Tyson says provisions in the bill, like an increase to the standard deduction, address the governor's concern. “No one can say that we were helping the rich in this legislation. This is helping the low and medium income families," she said. The bill seems to have a veto-proof majority in the Senate. The Kansas House will now consider the flat tax proposal.

Kansas Budget Proposal Includes Funds for Border Security

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A state budget proposal advancing through the Kansas Legislature would spend nearly $16 million on security at the Texas-Mexico border. The $25 billion budget plan advanced by Kansas senators includes a measure to send Kansas National Guard troops to the Texas border with Mexico. This is the second time Kansas Republicans have suggested sending troops to Texas. They say the massive influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has created a humanitarian and national security crisis. Democrats, however, say border security is up to the federal government, not the state. Governor Laura Kelly seems unlikely to support the effort. The proposed spending plan also includes state employee pay raises and funds for World Cup events in Kansas City.

Bill to Ban Foreign Powers from Buying Kansas Land Advances

TOPEKA (KSNT) - The Kansas Land and Military Installation Protection Act has advanced to the house floor for debate. The bill seeks to prevent ‘countries of concern’ - China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela - from buying Kansas land within 150 miles of military bases. KSNT reports that supporters believe the bill is an important step in addressing threats posed by adversarial nations. Opponents say they support the desire to protect the country, but believe the measure, as written now, will have unintended consequences for immigrants.

KCK Police Investigate After Body Found Near Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) - Kansas City, Kansas police detectives are investigating after a body was was discovered near the Kansas River over the weekend. WDAF TV reports that late Saturday morning, someone fishing near the 12th Street Bridge over the Kansas River called 911 to report the discovery. KCK officers responded and confirmed the body of a deceased man. No further details have been released.

Kansas Finalizes Bradford Pear Tree Restrictions; Missouri May Do Same

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas has finalized restrictions on ornamental pear trees. And Missouri lawmakers are considering a similar ban on such trees and other invasive species. Starting in 2027, Kansas tree farms and nurseries won’t be able to distribute and sell invasive Callery pears - also known as Bradford pears. More than 300 people wrote to the Kansas Department of Agriculture on the topic, with more than 90% in favor of restrictions. Last week, the Missouri Senate held a hearing on banning Callery pears and four other invasive plants. This would include Japanese honeysuckle, which is taking over woodlands and sericea lespedeza, a brush that Kansas already restricts and that costs ranchers money by invading pastures.

Medicaid Expansion in Kansas Is About to Get Its First Public Hearings in Four Years

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - The Kansas Legislature is gearing up for the first public committee hearings on Medicaid expansion in four years. Wednesday is the day when both the House and Senate will have hearings. They will be the first since 2020, when the Legislature scuttled a bipartisan plan by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Jim Denning, who at the time was the Senate majority leader.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Medicaid expansion is Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's top legislative priority. "I'm urging the Legislature to get the proposal to the floor for debate on the bill as soon as possible so that we don't waste any more time," Kelly said. "Because when it comes to Medicaid expansion, time is money, literally."

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee is scheduled to have a joint meeting with the Senate Ways and Means Committee at 10:30 am Wednesday for an information hearing on Medicaid expansion. The House Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled to have a hearing on House Bill 2556 at 1 pm Wednesday.

Positive Signs Reported in 2023 Ogallala Aquifer Survey

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – After a wetter than normal year in western Kansas, geologists find the Ogallala aquifer declined significantly less in 2023 than in previous years. The Kansas News Service reports that results from the study of 1,400 wells across western Kansas indicate a step in the right direction for the aquifer that provides drinking water for people and crops alike. After years of substantial decline– almost two feet in 2022 and one foot in 2021– the aquifer averaged only two inches of decline last year. But Brownie Wilson of the Kansas Geological Survey says relying on heavy precipitation alone hasn’t been enough to stop the decline. “People are cutting back their usage intentionally to save that water and to try to mediate those declines a little bit,” he explained. Areas in northwest Kansas that have established water management plans actually saw an increase in water levels compared with districts without similar plans.

Kansas Supreme Court Overturns Part of Wichita "Noisy Conduct" Ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that Wichita’s noisy conduct ordinance is unconstitutional. The Kansas News Service reports that the case stems from a 2020 protest led by Gabrielle Griffie over the death of George Floyd. Griffie was arrested after police watched social media videos from the protest. The city cited its ordinance that criminalizes noisy behavior that can reasonably arouse alarm, anger or resentment towards others. The court ruled that the ordinance was overbroad because it could prohibit some activities protected by the First Amendment. The city says it will review its ordinance to comply with the court's opinion.

KU Draws #4 Seed in NCAA Tourney, Set to Play Samford Thursday

UNDATED (KPR/AP) - The Kansas Jayhawks will head to Salt Lake City for the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. After losing their first game in last week’s Big 12 tournament, the Jayhawks are a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will open against Samford of Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday night at 8:55. Despite recent struggles, KU coach Bill Self is confident about the Jayhawks chances. "I think we can make a run. I think we can still play great basketball," he said. This will be the first time KU has ever played Samford. The Jayhawks are one of eight teams from the Big 12 in the tournament. This marks KU's 51st all-time appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks enter the tournament with a 22-10 overall record, including a 10-8 record in the Big 12.

The Kansas State men were left out of the NCAA tournament. Instead, the Wildcats will play in the NIT, or National Invitation Tournament. K-State opens in Iowa City Tuesday night against Iowa. In the regular season, the Wildcats picked up wins over Iowa State, KU, Baylor, BYU and Villanova, but the NCAA selection committee did not select K-State for the tourney. Last year, the Wildcats made it to the NCAA's Elite 8.

K-State Women Selected as #4 Seed in Women's NCAA Tournament; KU Is a #8 Seed

UNDATED (KPR) - Both women's teams from the Big 12, the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, are among the 68 teams in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The K-State Wildcats, as a No. 4 seed, are hosting the first and second rounds on campus in Manhattan. They’ll open against the University of Portland. NCAA Selection Committee chair Lisa Peterson says K-State, despite losing against Texas in the Big 12 tournament, got the committee’s attention. "They probably challenged Texas the most in that Big 12 tournament and Texas obviously has been playing great as of late," she said. The KU women, with a 19-12 record, will travel to Los Angeles as a No. 8 seed and will open against the University of Michigan Saturday afternoon (1 pm).

