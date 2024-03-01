Headlines for Friday, March 1, 2024

Court Employee, Police Officer Shot and Killed in Independence, Missouri

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A court employee and a police officer were fatally shot Thursday after the court worker tried to serve an eviction notice at a home in Independence, Missouri. Authorities say a second police officer was critically injured, but is expected to survive. A male suspect, who sustained minor injuries, was taken into custody. It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Helicopter video from KMBC-TV showed emergency vehicles converged around an isolated house in the middle of a field. The media was cordoned off in an area about 1 mile from the crime scene. The area includes a mixture of woods, farmland and scattered houses. Independence is a suburb of Kansas City, with about 122,000 residents.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Ban on Gender-Affirming Health Care for Trans Children

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Transgender young people in Kansas would no longer be able to access gender-affirming health care if proposed legislation becomes law. The Kansas News Service reports, lawmakers heard testimony on the issue Thursday. Two bills would ban prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and some surgeries for Kansans under 18. Major medical groups support gender-affirming care for minors with gender dysphoria. D.C. Hiegert, with the ACLU of Kansas, said banning such care for children would be unconstitutional and put trans children at greater risk of suicide. “We know it will cause serious harm. And I do not mean that in an abstract sense. People will die. Families will suffer,” Higert said. A group of proponents said the bills would protect Kansas children from pursuing a gender transition they may later regret. Jamie Reed, a former gender center worker who helped Missouri enact a similar ban, said “...it is neither liberal nor progressive to medically transition a child. It is not kind. It is not compassionate. It is not evidence-based and it is not safe.”

Lawmakers failed to pass similar legislation last year. They enacted other laws restricting participation in sports and blocking trans people from changing their gender status on state-issued ID cards.

==========

Judge Allows Former KCK Detective to Remain on Home Confinement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – A federal magistrate on Thursday allowed former Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Roger Golubski to remain on home detention. KCUR reports that prosecutors wanted Golubski placed back in lock-up because he went to a fast food place in January, which is a violation of the conditions of his release pending trial. Magistrate Rachel Schwartz said Golubski’s trip to Culver’s was wrong, but it was a single violation. She did amend Golubski’s pre-trial release conditions to specifically say he can’t make stops like that - he can only leave the house for medical appointments or visits to his lawyer. Golubski faces federal charges of sexual assault and kidnapping, along with helping protect a drug dealer’s sex trafficking operation. No trial date is set.

==========

Blood Center Seeks Donations to Shore Up Supply After KC Mass Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City is seeking donations to replenish local blood supply after the recent mass shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The Kansas News Service reports the nonprofit says it provided hundreds of units of blood to hospitals after the shooting that left one dead and more than 20 injured. A blood drive was held Thursday at the Kansas Statehouse, where Governor Laura Kelly and many state lawmakers donated. Guy Niederhauser with the Community Blood Center says more donors are always needed. “Sixty percent of the general population is eligible to donate blood, and only three percent actually do so,” he explained. The Community Blood Center provides 90 percent of the blood used by hospitals in the Kansas City region. Those interested in donating blood can find more information at savealifenow.org.

==========

More Kansas Districts Embrace Four-Day School Weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — More Kansas school districts are moving to a four-day school week. Approximately 29 districts across the state have implemented a four-day week this year. The Kansas Reflector reports that most of the districts moving to the shorter school week are in rural areas. First proposed as a way to save money, the four-day week has also been utilized for teacher recruitment. Typically, students at four-day schools spend more minutes per day in class, but less time overall in class each week.

==========

National League of Cities Anniversary Tour Kicks off in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – A national lobbying group is celebrating its 100th anniversary Thursday in Lawrence. The Kansas News Service reports that the National League of Cities was founded at the University of Kansas in 1924. The group focuses on uniting cities and towns on common issues and lobbying the federal government to address them. David Sander is president of the NLC and mayor of Rancho Cordova in California. He says issues like local infrastructure have remained top priorities since the group’s founding, adding that “...these sorts of questions, you know, obviously have spanned a century. I suspect they’ve probably spanned a longer period than that.” The event in Lawrence is the first stop on a national tour of at least 100 cities and towns. It features panelists talking about the group’s history and its current lobbying goals.

==========

Environmental Group Voices Concerns over USDA Conservation Program

UNDATED (HPM) – An environmental group is accusing a US Department of Agriculture conservation program of adding unproven farming practices to a list of those eligible for compensation. Harvest Public Media reports that the USDA’s EQIP program pays farmers to use practices that promote conservation and curb climate change. But Environmental Working Group ag economist Anne Schechinger says many practices deemed eligible for Inflation Reduction Act funding are unproven. “USDA says that they have literature showing that these practices have climate benefits. But they don’t actually have any quantifiable data showing that these practices reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” she explained. In response, a USDA spokesman says they use a rigorous evaluation process to select their “climate smart” farming practices.

==========

Kansas Town Celebrates International Pancake Day Race, 75 Years in the Making

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — For 75 years, a race in the southwest Kansas town of Liberal has challenged women to run a quarter mile while holding a frying pan with a pancake in it. The Shrove Tuesday tradition may seem like an oddity, but members of the community say it offers real benefits. For 75 years, women in Liberal have been running the pancake race against women in the city of Olney, England. The women of Olney have been running the race themselves since 1445. (Read more.)

==========

KC Chiefs Superfan Pleads Guilty to Bank Robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” has pleaded guilty to a string of robberies and attempted robberies of financial institutions in multiple states. Xaviar Michael Babudar pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, to money laundering, transporting stolen property across state lines and bank robbery. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10. Federal prosecutors say Babudar admitted to a string of robberies or attempted robberies of banks and credit unions dating to 2022. Much of the stolen money was laundered through casinos and online gambling. Babudar's lawyer says his client is humble and repentant.

==========

The First Stadium Built for a National Women's Soccer League Club Is Ready to Open in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One by one the women walked onto the field for the first time, shortly before they departed for a warm-weather camp in Florida, and gazed at the stands towering above them on three sides and the scoreboard looming over them on the fourth.

For the first time, they felt as if they were home.

That's because for the first time in the history of the National Women's Soccer League — and just maybe, professional soccer worldwide — the Kansas City Current had a home every bit as good as men's teams just for themselves. Built at a cost of nearly $120 million on the banks of the Missouri River, with the downtown skyline just to the south, CPKC Stadium represents one of the few facilities in the world that has been constructed expressly for the use of female athletes. “I'm very happy for Kansas City," Brazilian star and KC Current forward Debhina would say, “but also for women's soccer.”

The 11,000-seat stadium, almost entirely privately financed, will be christened March 16, when the Current play the Portland Thorns in a game televised by ABC, providing a national showcase for just how far the club and the sport have come.

Start with the game itself, which a century ago in England imposed a ban on women playing pro matches in stadiums used by men. The sport had gone on hiatus during World War I with so many men fighting abroad, and games involving women grew so popular in their stead that 50,000 or more would turn out to watch at places such as Goodison Park.

The sport's governing body, the Football Association, felt threatened by the success and decided the game was “quite unsuitable for females,” and for more than five decades effectively banned women from playing in any FA-affiliated grounds.

The ban eventually was lifted, but it took decades more for the women's game to begin gaining traction around the world. And in the U.S., numerous leagues formed and folded over the years before the NWSL finally found its lasting foothold.

Still, most of the 14 teams in the league rent stadiums, or if they are owned by a Major League Soccer club, play in venues built for the men. The predecessor to the Current, known as FC Kansas City before it folded in 2017, played at various times at a high school football stadium, a college soccer stadium and the training field of MLS club Sporting KC.

When the club reformed as the Current in 2021, it began playing in a minor league ballpark before moving a few blocks over to Children's Mercy Park, one of the jewels of MLS but a stadium that nevertheless belonged wholly to someone else.

But the vision of the Current's ownership group, led by Chris and Angie Long and including investors such as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, was to build facilities of their own. They began with an $18 million, purpose-built practice facility, then turned their attention to the stadium, where they could control standards, scheduling and, most importantly, revenue. “It raises the bar,” Chris Long said told The Associated Press. “People are going to want to be there. They are going to want to be in Kansas City. And I think that's going to cause a ripple-effect globally, putting forward elite facilities for women athletes.”

With women's sports on the rise, the timing hardly could be better.

The most recent season of the WNBA, whose basketball teams generally rent out facilities, is coming off its highest television viewership in more than two decades. The first season of the Professional Women's Hockey League is underway. And viewership of college sports, highlighted by Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark's pursuit of scoring history, also has been on the rise.

Nor could the timing be better in Kansas City, where a golden age of sports is underway.

The Royals, who won the World Series in 2015, are planning to build a new downtown stadium by 2028 as part of a $2 billion-plus public-private partnership. The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl titles, will try to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat this coming season, and are aiming for an $800 million renovation of their own at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sporting KC remains a popular draw, as do several minor league teams in the area, while the NCAA wrestling championships and Big 12 basketball tournaments will soon take place at the nearby T-Mobile Center. “From the beginning,” Angie Long explained, “we wanted to be a tier-one sports team in our city. We have asked to be treated like the Chiefs and the Royals and Sporting KC, and our expectation of ourselves is that's what we can mean to our city.”

Angie Long remembers being asked to attend an FC Kansas City game a decade ago, long before her ownership of its successor. "I was like, ‘Where’s the game?' It was at the high school,” she recalled. “The whole premise of that's what women's sports is, we want to break that mold. If you treat women's sports with this level of growth and investments, what can it be?”

Season tickets have been sold out for months, and the demand for single-game seats is strong enough that some fans already are wondering when the stadium will expand. It was designed so that seats can be added in the future.

Yet the construction of CPKC Stadium — naming rights were sold to the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway — has not been without detractors. Some are concerned about property values and traffic congestion, others a lack of parking; the club recently said spots would cost $50 per match, and many fans took to social media to express their outrage.

The club hopes many take advantage of ride-share options and public transportation to alleviate the parking concerns.

In the meantime, the countdown is on for the opening of one of the few stadiums in the world built for a women's team in any sport, and for showcasing what that could mean for professional teams elsewhere going forward. "It definitely brings energy,” former U.S. national team-turned-Current coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “When we trained in the stadium before going to Florida, the training was energetic and enthusiastic and intense, and we talked about: Can you imagine doing all of this with 11,000 people in the stands? It's exciting, and I hope we can use it to our advantage.”

==========

