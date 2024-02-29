Headlines for Thursday, February 29, 2024

Kansas Republicans Question University DEI Spending

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Universities in Kansas spent $9 million in state funding on diversity-related activities last school year. But not all colleges define diversity the same way. The Kansas News Service reports that Republican state representative Steven Howe requested an audit of colleges’ DEI spending. Howe chairs the House Higher Education Committee and has opposed diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Audit supervisor Heidi Zimmerman says auditors looked at services aimed at students who may not have the same opportunities to succeed. “Talk to 100 people and ask them what DEI is, you’ll probably get 100 different responses. Based on what the universities told us and what they reported to us in terms of their services, it is very broad, and it is very much in the eye of the beholder,” she said. A Kansas Senate committee wants to withhold $36 million from state universities unless they can show they don’t participate in certain DEI practices.

==========

Topeka Police Say Railroad Burglary Caused $550,000 in Damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — Topeka police say the burglary of a railroad has resulted in the loss of more than a half-million dollars. Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning in connection with the crime. WIBW TV reports that the incident occurred on the city's north side, in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road. Officers say they noticed a vehicle near the Union Pacific railroad tracks and determined one of the rail cars had open doors. A man, identified as 41-year-old Matthew G. Allender, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail. He's facing charges of felony theft, criminal damage to property and trespassing.

==========

Report: Twice an Many Abortions Performed in Kansas Each Month Since End of Roe v. Wade

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — New data finds nearly twice as many monthly abortions are happening in Kansas now than before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Kansas News Service reports that around 1,700 abortions happen each month in Kansas… up from around 900 in 2022. That’s according to the Society of Family Planning. Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas have banned the procedure in most cases since the Roe decision, causing more people to travel to Kansas for abortions. Meanwhile, the national monthly average has remained fairly steady. Kansas clinics have expanded their capacity, but say they still don’t have enough appointments to treat everyone who calls seeking an abortion.

==========

Kansas Town Celebrates International Pancake Day Race, 75 Years in the Making

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — For 75 years, a race in the southwest Kansas town of Liberal has challenged women to run a quarter mile while holding a frying pan with a pancake in it. The Shrove Tuesday tradition may seem like an oddity, but members of the community say it offers real benefits. For 75 years, women in Liberal have been running the pancake race against women in the city of Olney, England. The women of Olney have been running the race themselves since 1445. (Read more.)

==========

KC Chiefs Superfan Pleads Guilty to Bank Robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” has pleaded guilty to a string of robberies and attempted robberies of financial institutions in multiple states. Xaviar Michael Babudar pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, to money laundering, transporting stolen property across state lines and bank robbery. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10. Federal prosecutors say Babudar admitted to a string of robberies or attempted robberies of banks and credit unions dating to 2022. Much of the stolen money was laundered through casinos and online gambling. Babudar's lawyer says his client is humble and repentant.

==========

Chiefs Unveil $800 Million Renovation Plan for Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are planning an $800 million renovation to Arrowhead Stadium, the third-oldest stadium in the NFL, that would begin after the team plays host to games for the 2026 World Cup and take about four years to complete.

The project is contingent on the extension of a tax of three-eighth of a cent by voters in Jackson County, Missouri, on April 2. That money has been used for upkeep at Truman Sports Complex of Arrowhead and neighboring Kauffman Stadium, which the Royals intend to leave for a new downtown ballpark before the current lease expires after the 2030 season. “We would not be willing to sign a lease for another 25 years without the financing to properly renovate and reimagine the stadium,” acknowledged Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, whose family would contribute $300 million toward the overall project. “So the financing puzzle is very important to us to make sure we have enough funds to do everything we've outlined.”

The scope of the renovation project, which was revealed Wednesday during a news conference at Arrowhead, would touch every aspect of the 52-year-old building, from the seating bowl to luxury amenities to the tailgating scene.

There would be a new parking deck built to help provide players, VIPs and other special guests with a better access point. New pedestrian bridges would help fans get from parking lots to the stadium. There would be new ribbon boards, the video boards at each end would triple and quadruple in size and the existing suites around the stadium would be renovated.

The two biggest changes to the stadium itself would come above it and below it.

For the first time since the stadium was built in 1972, the Chiefs are planning to build a 360-degree upper concourse, which would allow fans to more easily flow around the stadium. It would also create more food stations, restrooms and merchandise areas, and that would alleviate congestion elsewhere in the stadium.

In the end zones, the Chiefs are planning to excavate under the existing structure to create club spaces similar to those found at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Raiders play and the Chiefs recently won their third Super Bowl in the past five years. “You sit on the field level of Allegiant Stadium and see that amazing end zone suite they have, and you say: ‘Wow. Too bad we can’t do that,'” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. “We found a way to do that, and not only bring you the best of the newest buildings in the NFL, but put it inside the iconic Arrowhead Stadium.”

Another big change would come outside the stadium, where the Chiefs envision a tailgating plaza built on the site of Kauffman Stadium. The covered area would provide a gathering space on game day but also could be used year-round for events.

The original plan for the Truman Sports Complex called for a rolling roof that could cover Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums, but the structure was never built. The Chiefs revisited the idea of a roof over Arrowhead roughly two decades ago, when it underwent its last major renovation, but the public was skeptical of the project and the idea ultimately was scrapped.

Even though a roof conceivably could help Kansas City play host to the Super Bowl, Hunt said Wednesday it was never seriously considered for this round of renovations — and in fact, the team prefers to play outdoors in the elements. “We certainly feel like it's a competitive advantage for us,” he said.

The Chiefs also considered a mixed-use development around Arrowhead, where there are few restaurants, hotels and entertainment options. But studies found that such an investment would not provide a positive financial return. “This is not a location that is not worthy of developing,” Donovan said, “as harsh as that sounds.”

So, the scope of the project was narrowed to Arrowhead itself. Hunt said the goal is to maintain its history and mystique while providing fans with the amenities found in more modern stadiums across the NFL. “What my dad loved best about the stadium was the connection the team had with our fanbase,” Hunt said of his father, Lamar Hunt, who founded the team in 1959 in Dallas. “He loved this building for what it means to the fans, and we still believe it is one of the best stadiums in the National Football League and a bucket-list destination for fans across the NFL.”

==========

KU Football Coach Now One of the Highest Paid in Big 12; New Contract Worth $40 Million+

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold signed an amended contract Wednesday that increased his overall compensation to more than $40 million through the 2029 season while giving him a sizeable pool of money for hiring assistants and support staff. The contract does not extend his previous deal, but it does feature a substantial bump in salary from the $5 million Leipold made last season, when he led the long-suffering Jayhawks to a 9-4 record and a victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Leipold is 17-21 over three seasons at Kansas. His back-to-back bowl berths have been its first since the 2007 and '08 seasons. “Since Lance and his staff arrived in Lawrence, our program has seen exponential growth in every facet both on and off the field," Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement. "Every aspect of our program is on an unprecedented positive trajectory, and we are eager to continue this prodigious build with Lance.” Goff and Leipold planned to discuss the amended contract at a news conference Thursday.

The contract includes a pool of $6 million for assistant coaches that increases by $200,000 per year, and a $2.9 million pool for other football staff that increases by $100,000 annually. That additional money could help Leipold in the future retain coaches such as offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who left for the same job at Penn State. “We are incredibly proud of what our football program has accomplished over the first three seasons in Lawrence," Leipold said, “and look forward to the continued challenge of bringing a consistent winner and championship home.”

Leipold inherited a program whose last winning season came in 2008, before Mark Mangino was fired and the school churned through four coaches. The Jayhawks were winless under Les Miles the season before Leipold's arrival, and his relatively late hiring — he took over after spring football — forced him to piece together a competitive team in a matter of months.

The Jayhawks wound up winning two games his first season, but with a full recruiting cycle and offseason, that total bumped to six wins and a trip to the Liberty Bowl in 2022. Then came last season, when the Jayhawks spent time in the AP Top 25, upset No. 6 Oklahoma and wound up beating UNLV for their first bowl win in 15 years.

Leipold was linked to several openings this past offseason, including Washington, but ultimately decided to stay at Kansas, where Goff and the rest of the school administration have begun to invest heavily in the Jayhawks' football program.

After this past season, the school razed Memorial Stadium and began construction on a new stadium that will serve as the centerpiece of a nearly $450 million multipurpose district on the edge of campus. The school also upgraded its locker room, weight room and training spaces in the nearby Anderson Family Football Complex.

The Jayhawks could compete for the Big 12 championship next season, when perennial heavyweights Texas and Oklahoma are gone for the Southeastern Conference and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah arrive to take their place.

Their top quarterback, Jalon Daniels, is expected to be back after missing most of last season with a back injury, along with star running back Devin Neal and wide receivers Lawrence Arnold and Luke Grimm. Their defense got a big boost when first-team All-Big 12 cornerback Cobee Bryant announced he would return alongside veteran defensive back Mello Dotson.

The Jayhawks open the season August 29 against Lindenwood. Due to the stadium construction, that will be the first of two games they will play at Children's Mercy Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City. Their four Big 12 home games will be played across the state line at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

==========

Black Student Union at JCCC Hosts Business Expo

UNDATED (KCUR) – A gathering at Johnson County Community College marked Black History Month Wednesday by highlighting more than 20 Black-owned businesses from across the metro. KCUR reports that the school’s Black Student Union hosted the third annual business expo. JCCC Freshman Tavian Cruse, who is biracial, says it's inspiring to see his college support area entrepreneurs who look like him, saying “the community was able to have Black business owners and I wanted to celebrate with them and just see what's out there." Businesses represented at the event work in industries including beauty and cosmetics, media and fashion.

==========

KPR Community Spotlight in February Falls on MART

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — This month's KPR Community Spotlight falls on the Manhattan Area Resettlement Team, or MART. Learn more about MART here.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.