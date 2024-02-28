Headlines for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Kansas House and Senate Advance Civil Asset Forfeiture Reform Bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — The Kansas House and Senate have moved closer to tightening rules on police taking cash and property from people accused of a crime. Both chambers passed separate bills that would make those kinds of seizures harder. Both bills include denying civil asset forfeiture in cases of lower level crimes like simple possession of drugs. They also would force the return of seized property faster. Supporters say the bills are a compromise between law enforcement agencies and groups advocating for reform. Democratic Representative Dan Osman says the bill was not perfect, but it risks losing support from either side if further changes are made. “There were many changes that lots of people on both sides could have made to swing it one way or the other," he said. The bills received broad bipartisan support from lawmakers. The chambers will need to hammer out differences between the bills.

==========

Wildfires Roll Across Kansas, Burning Homes

WESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — Several wildfires erupted across Kansas on Monday, destroying homes and injuring people. One wildfire ignited south of Lakin in Kearny County, burning down a farmhouse. KSNW TV reports that one person was injured while trying to prevent the flames from spreading. Fire crews from Stanton and Grant counties, as well as Garden City, helped put out that fire.

Meanwhile, east of Liberal in Seward County, another fire broke out - damaging several buildings, including garages and outbuildings. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and dehydration but were later released. Fire crews from Stevens, Haskell and Mead counties were called into action to help extinguish the blaze east of Liberal.

Other grass fires popped up Tuesday in parts of south-central Kansas. (Read more.)

==========

Topeka Cracks Down on Homeless Camps

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The City of Topeka is cracking down on homeless encampments north of the Kansas River. Tuesday morning, city trucks and several pieces of heavy equipment were busy tearing down camps along the riverfront, between the Kansas Avenue and Topeka Boulevard bridges. KSNT reports that the crackdown is a result of a new camping ordinance passed last year. The local law places restrictions on where people can camp within city limits.

==========

Kansas Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Student

UNIONTOWN, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas teacher has been accused of having sex with a student. Bourbon County authorities have arrested 24-year-old Uniontown teacher Breanna Janise Hampton on charges of unlawful sexual relations. USD 235 school officials say the alleged acts did not take place at school. KSNF TV reports that Hampton was arrested Sunday and placed on administrative leave.

==========

"Stand Your Ground” Defense May Be Used in KC Parade Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court documents say the man accused of firing the first shots at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally told authorities he felt threatened, while a second man said he pulled the trigger because someone was shooting at him. Experts say that even though the shooting left one bystander dead and roughly two dozen injured, 23-year-old Lyndell Mays and 18-year-old Dominic Miller might have good cases for self-defense through the state’s “stand your ground” law. While earlier laws allowed people to use force to protect themselves in their homes, stand your ground provides even broader self-defense rights regardless of the location.

==========

Contract-for-Deed Bill Passes Kansas House

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Contracts-for-deed offer a pathway to buy a home that avoids traditional lenders. A bill regulating them passed the Kansas House of Representatives last week and now moves to the Kansas Senate. Contracts for deed are deals where a home-buyer makes monthly payments directly to a seller, with the understanding that they will buy the home in full at the end of a payment plan. The set-up offers a low barrier home-ownership option for people with bad credit. But it can also make buyers vulnerable. The bill requires contract-for-deed sellers, in most cases, to have title to the home. It also gives buyers in default a period of time to pay back what they owe before losing the home. The bill passed the House overwhelmingly, with only one legislator voting against it.

==========

Feds Seek to Revoke Home Detention for Former KCK Detective

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR) — Federal prosecutors want a judge to revoke the home detention of a former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective accused of violating the civil rights of several women. Roger Golubski was arrested by the FBI in September 2022. He’s accused of the sexual assault of several women and using the power of his badge to cover it up. A magistrate allowed home detention and electronic monitoring for Golubski, citing his poor health, including diabetes. But on January 29th, prosecutors say Golubski went to Culver’s, a fast-food restaurant, which he’s not allowed to do. A citizen saw him, videotaped it and sent it to prosecutors. Now, U.S. Attorney Kate Brubacher wants a federal judge to revoke Golubski’s home detention, saying he has violated the court’s trust.

==========

Kansas Marijuana Arrests Have Not Increased Following Legalization of Weed in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Beacon) — Missouri legalized marijuana more than a year ago. Even with easily available weed next door, cannabis arrests in Kansas appear to be on the decline. A quick stop at any Missouri dispensary and you’ll see your fair share of Kansas license plates. But those folks don’t tend to get arrested when they return to Kansas. The Kansas City Beacon reports that Overland Park, Pittsburg and Leavenworth police departments all saw a drop in drug arrests and citations from 2022 to 2023. Kansas City, Kansas, police saw an increase in arrests, but that was due to one busy month. Arrests didn’t jump for a variety of reasons. Some agencies, for instance, just aren’t interested. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says even if someone was arrested, she wouldn't prosecute. “I think our law enforcement partners have pretty much accepted that.” Weed is still illegal in Kansas and state lawmakers seem unlikely to change that this year.

==========

Medicaid Expansion Would Cover More Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas is one of only 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid. Doing so would result in an estimated 152,000 more low-income Kansans enrolling in the health care program. That's according to new estimates from the Kansas Health Institute. KHI president Carrie Bruffett says that includes more than 45,000 children who would be newly eligible or whose parents would be more likely to enroll them. "Other state experience has shown that children's coverage and percentage of those who are eligible who do enroll does go up when states have expanded their Medicaid programs," she said. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is pushing an expansion proposal with a work requirement that she says would be revenue-neutral. The work requirement has exceptions for caregivers, students, veterans, and other groups.

According to KHI, Medicaid expansion would grow the state’s Medicaid rolls by an estimated 106,000 adults and 45,000 kids. KHI analyst Sheena Smith says the majority of those adults work, but still can’t afford to pay for health insurance. “Over half, almost 60%, worked at least 20 hours a week," she said. Polls show a majority of Kansans support expansion. But it’s unlikely Kansas will expand Medicaid this year due to fierce opposition by Republican leaders in the Legislature, who say it’s too expensive. (Read more.)

==========

KPR Community Spotlight in February Falls on MART

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — This month's KPR Community Spotlight falls on the Manhattan Area Resettlement Team, or MART.

==========

States Promise to Help Disabled Kids. Why Do Some Families Wait a Decade or More?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The parents of hundreds of thousands of U.S. children with physical or intellectual disabilities are waiting for state-covered services designed to foster independence and job skills for adulthood. While parents struggle to find services for toddlers, they also must think years ahead while their families are under stress. Kansas is an example, with some of disabled residents on a waiting list for 10 years. Legislators are looking at proposals to increase funding for services such as day programs, employment assistance or home care to help people like Marvin Miller of Wichita and his youngest daughter, Lilly. She has Down syndrome and has been waiting for services for a decade.

When Lilly Miller was in elementary school, teachers told her parents they needed to immediately sign up their youngest daughter, who has Down syndrome, for a wait list so the state would pay for a day program when she grew up. The teachers predicted a six-year wait.

The Millers have been waiting 10 years. Lilly is now 21 and has aged out of special education programs in the public schools in their hometown of Wichita, Kansas. Her parents, also teachers, have hired a home caregiver. A day program, where she would learn new job skills or flex existing ones while socializing, would cost between $1,500 and $2,000 a month, Marvin Miller said.

Across the U.S., hundreds of thousands of children, adolescents and young adults with physical or intellectual disabilities are waiting for state-covered services. In Kansas, legislative committees planned Wednesday to consider proposals for higher funding. But even with more funds, it could take years to eliminate the state's waiting lists.

The services, which include day programs, employment assistance, and home care, are designed to foster independence and build work skills. Without them, Marvin Miller said, his youngest daughter isn't getting enough social interaction. "We've actually seen her regress.”

“Someday, I won’t be around anymore, and that’s a parent’s greatest fear," Miller said during an interview. “I want her to be at the place where, if something should happen in 15 years when I’m gone, she will still have a community of supports and friends and all the things that we take for granted when we work in jobs and and have neighbors.”

Parents across the U.S. have been stalled getting services for toddlers who are delayed developmentally. But many parents of children with intellectual or physical disabilities also must think years into the future.

At least 692,000 people with physical or intellectual disabilities are waiting for services in at least 40 states, according to a November 2023 survey by KFF, a health policy research group. Federal law doesn’t require states to provide home and community based services, and what they cover varies.

Kansas expects to spend $776 million under its current budget on such services for the disabled. That funding would have to jump by roughly 54% to about $1.2 billion annually to eliminate waiting lists.

But Kansas also has seen its budget surpluses balloon since mid-2020 and they're now projected to approach $4.5 billion by the end of June. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Legislature both advocate big tax cuts, although they haven't been able to agree on the details.

Neil Romano, a National Council on Disability member, said it's “simply responsible” to help families so parents can be more productive in their jobs or attend to more family needs — even take weekend breaks. “You’re not just providing help for that family and that child," he said. “You’re providing help for the community.”

Kansas has separate in-home and community services programs for physically and developmentally disabled residents, together serving about 15,000 people. As of mid-February, the two waiting lists totaled about 7,500 people. That figure has grown 37% over the past five years, even with increases in funding.

Outside Topeka, Rick and Anna Elskamp's oldest daughter Sheridan is now 23, and the family recently received word in December that she was off the waiting list for intellectually disabled Kansas residents — after 10 years. A month later, after more administrative hoops, they said, they were still paying for day services themselves.

They said navigating the state's social services system has been time-consuming and, Rick Elskamp said, "All their acronyms and abbreviations are a whole new language.”

The budget committee in the Republican-controlled Kansas Senate was set Wednesday to consider a proposal from the Democratic governor for an additional $23 million to shrink the state's waiting lists by a total of 500 people.

When Kelly outlined her proposal earlier this month — weeks after presenting a proposed $25.6 billion budget without it — Republicans in the GOP-controlled House already had been working on a plan twice as large. That plan was on the House budget committee's agenda Wednesday.

But disability rights advocates want lawmakers to be even more aggressive, particularly in attacking the more persistent and larger waiting list for people with intellectual disabilities. They'd like to spend roughly $85 million more in the next budget, reduce both lists by a total of 1,600 people and eliminate both lists in five years.

Instead of shrinking the waiting list for people with intellectual disabilities by 250 or 500, their plan would reduce it by 1,100 people. "Very typically, 300 to 400 people can be added to the waiting list in any one year," said Rocky Nichols, executive director of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, a former legislator. “So 500 slots may not reduce the waiting list much at all.”

Oklahoma struggled for years to provide services to residents with intellectual disabilities and had 5,100 people on a waiting list, with some families waiting up to 13 years. With state revenue collections at record highs in 2022, lawmakers increased provider rates by 25% — and poured extra money into covering more people. It hopes to provide services to everyone who was on that list as of this spring.

Kansas lawmakers approved an additional $283 million over the past five years on home and community-based services — but more than 90% of it went to increasing rates paid to providers and of the rest, only $3 million went to shrinking the waiting lists, according to legislative researchers.

Officials said the state needed first to build up its network of providers and make sure they could attract enough workers. “It is very difficult to solve the waiting list problem without also addressing the workforce problem,” said Alice Burns, associated director of KFF's program on the medically uninsured and state Medicaid programs.

But Nichols and other advocates said Kansas has seen its waiting lists grow because it hasn't at the same time committed funds specifically to covering more individuals. Burns agreed that states have to do that as well.

The funding issues in Kansas aren't likely to be resolved for at least another month. Parents like Miller, Padding and the Elskamps are juggling their advocacy with their jobs and caring for their children.

Sheridan Elskamp's parents said they don't leave her at home alone because cognitively, she's 6 or 7 years old. When she was in high school, they arranged their work schedules so one of them was home when she was out of school and Anna Elskamp took a demotion at her credit union job so that her schedule was flexible.

Marvin Miller considers his family fortunate, although he and his wife haven't been able to save for retirement and he drives a 1999 truck. Besides teaching, he's an ordained Assemblies of God minister, filling in at rural churches or for churches that are between permanent pastors. “As a society, I think we owe it to take care of...” he said, searching for the right words, “our most vulnerable members, and to help them become successful.”

==========

BYU Brings an End to No. 7 KU's 19-Game Home Winning Streak, 76-68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson scored 18 points apiece as BYU rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat seventh-ranked Kansas 76-68, ending the Jayhawks’ 19-game home winning streak in their first matchup as Big 12 foes. Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks, who were just 3 of 15 from 3-point range and 19 for 31 at the foul line. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 12 points, KJ Adams Jr. scored 11 and Johnny Furphy finished with 10 for Kansas. BYU won despite heavy foul trouble in part by going 13 of 34 from behind the 3-point arc. It was the Cougars' first game at Allen Fieldhouse since 1971.

BYU coach Mark Pope had just been given a technical foul late in the game, and the volume was quickly ramping up inside Allen Fieldhouse, where so many opponents over the years have wilted down the stretch against mighty Kansas.

Pope walked back to his huddle and realized something special about his players. “They were the ones composed,” he said. “They were like, ‘Hey, we’re OK. Let's keep working.' And they did.”

Led by 18 points apiece from unflappable Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson, the Cougars wiped away a 12-point deficit and then held on for a 76-68 victory Tuesday night, ending the seventh-ranked Jayhawks' 19-game home winning streak. “All of us are lifelong college basketball fans,” Pope said, “and this arena, this team, this coach, these players — you know, it's an all-time mecca. I think that's what makes this special. We talk about faith in our program, and certainly it is an important part of our university, and watching our guys' faith in each other tonight and faith in the process was special to watch.”

The Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) trailed 58-57 with 4:50 to go when Hall made two free throws for their first lead. A few minutes later, Noah Waterman hit a 3 to give BYU a 66-63 lead. And when Hunter Dickinson answered with a 3 for Kansas, Robinson hit two free throws and Hall made another 3 to send the Cougars to a win in their first trip to the Phog since 1971. "They play hard and they challenged us on every front," Hall said, "but we responded and executed our game plan."

Dickinson had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6), who were just 3 of 15 from 3-point range and 19 for 31 at the foul line. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 12 points, KJ Adams Jr. scored 11 and Johnny Furphy finished with 10.

BYU won despite heavy foul trouble in part by going 13 of 34 from behind the 3-point arc.

“We played pitifully tonight, but when I say we played pitifully, I don't want to take something away from BYU,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “BYU was better than us. After we go up 12, the second half — they controlled it. We hoped to score. They actually ran offense to score. So, give them credit. They caused us to look bad.”

Already playing without Kevin McCullar Jr., who missed his fifth game with a bruised knee, the Jayhawks experienced another scare when Nick Timberlake landed hard after going up for a rebound early in the game. The thud echoed through the fieldhouse, and Timberlake spent a couple of minutes in the locker room before eventually returning to the game.

Foul trouble hit BYU in the second half, when Hall picked up his fourth with 17:39 to go and Trevin Knell got his fourth — after a double-technical with Dickinson — just minutes later. But the Jayhawks were unable to take advantage at the offensive end, and that allowed the Cougars to stay within striking distance.

That's when Pope got called for his technical foul and the entire complexion of the game changed.

The poised Cougars suddenly began to rain 3-pointers, erasing a 56-50 deficit and taking their first lead at 59-58 on two free throws by Hall with 4:50 to play. Hall added two 3s of his own over the next few minutes, including one from the top of the key that gave the Big 12 newcomers a 71-66 lead with 1:31 remaining.

The Cougars were able to hold on the rest of the way for another signature win in their first season in the league. “I've never seen an atmosphere quite like this,” Pope said afterward. “We're just really grateful we had an opportunity to come compete here. This is one of the meccas and we're just really fortunate to come away with a win.”

UP NEXT

Kansas visits No. 15 Baylor on Saturday.

==========

AP Sources: Chiefs Release Wide Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to Save Salary Cap Space

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to a person familiar with the decision. The move gives the the Super Bowl champions $12 million in much-needed salary cap space. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year, $30 million deal two years ago but struggled to live up to the contract. He had some memorable moments in the playoffs but had only 42 catches for 687 yards and two scores in 2022 and 21 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown this past season.

The AP source spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the move, which would save $12 million that they could use to shore up their offense or help keep defensive stars Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed next season.

The Chiefs gave Valdes-Scantling a three-year, $30 million deal two years ago in the hopes that Patrick Mahomes could turn the former Packers wide receiver into a viable deep threat. But while Valdes-Scantling had memorable moments in Kansas City, including a TD catch in the Super Bowl, he was plagued by dropped passes and never put up the numbers the Chiefs expected of him. He had 42 catches for 687 yards and two scores in 2022 and only 21 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown this past season.

The release of Valdes-Scantling was widely expected given his overall lack of production and the other needs faced by the Chiefs as they retool their roster and begin pursuit of an NFL-record third consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs' defense, which largely shut down the 49ers in the Super Bowl, has several important pieces hitting free agency, headlined by Jones and Sneed. General manager Brett Veach said at the NFL scouting combine the team could use the franchise tag on one — Sneed is the more likely candidate — but that the Chiefs would try to secure long-term deals with both of them.

The deadline to use the franchise tag is Tuesday. If the Chiefs use it on Jones or Sneed but cannot work out a long-term deal with them, there is also the possibility that Kansas City would trade them for draft compensation. “You’d like to be able to tag all the guys and pay all the guys, and it’s tough, because the more you win the more you have to pay players,” Veach said Tuesday. "And obviously, when you have this amount of success, you’re paying players a lot of money.”

Among the Chiefs' other free agents on the defense, safety Mike Edwards became an important player alongside Justin Reid after a season-ending injury to Bryan Cook; Drue Tranquill became a regular at linebacker after signing a one-year deal to come over from the AFC West-rival Chargers this past season; Willie Gay Jr. has proven to be their most athletic and versatile linebacker; and defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi and Mike Danna played important roles.

The Chiefs also have positions to address on offense.

Left tackle Donovan Edwards will be a free agent along with Nick Allegretti, who started in the Super Bowl in place of injured left guard Joe Thuney. Backup running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon, wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Richie James, tight end Blake Bell and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert also are free agents.

Longtime long snapper James Winchester and punter Tommy Townsend also will be free agents, though the Chiefs already appear to have moved on from Townsend after signing Matt Araiza to a contract late last week.

Araiza was dropped from a lawsuit in December that had been filed by a woman who alleged she was raped by San Diego State football players in 2021. Veach said the Chiefs went through “a long process” before they were comfortable signing him. “When that came through, there was pretty much a green light in that it was an opportunity for him. Probably should have been in the league sooner than he was,” Veach said. “As far as the information and our process, there was no holdup there.”

Chiefs mulling whether to use franchise tag on Chris Jones or L’Jarius Sneed as deadline nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are weighing whether to use the franchise tag on All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones or star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, though general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday he is hopeful both will be back next season. Jones would be due about $32 million, or a 20% bump from his 2023 salary cap number, and that could be prohibitive for a team expected to bump up against the cap. The franchise number for Sneed would be a more palatable $19.8 million. The deadline to use the franchise tag is March 5.

==========

