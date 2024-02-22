Headlines for Thursday, February 22, 2024

One Man Charged in Chiefs Parade Shooting Makes Initial Appearance in Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the men charged in a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration shooting that killed one person and injured two dozen others made a first appearance in court. Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, told a judge on Wednesday that he understood the charges against him in the Feb. 14 shooting outside Kansas City’s historic Union Station. Mays recently came off probation for pulling out a gun during a dispute over a basketball game. A statement from Belton police said Mays displayed a handgun during the basketball game dispute at a community center, causing people to run for safety out of the gym. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in February 2022.

==========

Kansas House Passes Bill to Shorten Early In-Person Voting Period

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Lawmakers in the Kansas House voted Wednesday to shorten the duration of early in-person voting. The Kansas News Service reports that under current state law, early voting is held until noon the Monday before an election. The bill that passed the House would cease early voting one day sooner, on Sunday. Some county election officials say they struggle to staff early voting the Monday before Election Day. But critics say the change could confuse or disenfranchise voters. The bill requires counties to host early voting the Saturday before an election to make up for lost voting time on Monday. If the bill becomes law, it will take effect at the start of 2025.

==========

Special Education Funding Debate Continues at Kansas Legislature

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Public education advocates in Kansas are pushing for more funding for special education. But some lawmakers say the money is already there. The Kansas News Service reports that legislators are considering a bill that would change the way school funding levels are calculated to show more money going to special-ed. Dave Trabert of the conservative Kansas Policy Institute holds the opinion that schools already get enough special-education funding. “All I’m recommending is that the Legislature get credit for all of the SPED funding that they provide,” he said. Opponents say the proposal is an accounting trick that shortchanges schools. A group created by lawmakers to study special education has urged the Legislature to increase funding by $350 million over four years.

==========

Kansas Testing New System for Managing Foster Care Cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Beacon) – Kansas courts are testing a new method of handling foster care cases. This Family Treatment Court has helped more families get back together. The Kansas City Beacon reports that the new court model will have families check in with a judge more often and give caseworkers lower caseloads. The hope is that more communication will mean better outcomes. The court will focus on families with substance use issues or mental health needs. Andrew Brown is the deputy secretary for the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services. He says this court will help state agencies approach more families to provide treatment. “There’s going to be continuity, that the patient is going to be showing up for treatment, they’re not going to have missed appointments and things like that.” The pilot program launches in three rural county courts this September.

==========

Folk Alliance Conference Comes to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - Over the next few days, parts of downtown Kansas City will be filled with the sounds of banjos, guitars and mandolins. The Kansas City based Folk Alliance International is hosting its annual conference at Crown Center. Thousands of musicians and bands are expected to attend. The focus of the 36th annual Folk Conference is to “present, promote and preserve” folk music. That term has expanded over the years to include many diverse sub-genres including blues, bluegrass, Americana, Celtic, zydeco and numerous global music styles. More than 2,000 public and private performances are on the schedule. Organizer Jennifer Roe says the conference offers unique networking opportunities. “Whether it's finding a new agent, or manager, or just collaborating with other artists and, of course, finding folks to put them on a stage," she said.

The conference features panel discussions and a keynote address by Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary. Most of the conference is only for industry professionals but this year, a limited number of tickets are available for the general public. The conference runs through Sunday at Crown Center. Find more information at folk.org.

==========

Koch Industries Fertilizer Plant Deal Raises Monopoly Concerns

UNDATED (HPM) – Koch Industries announced late last year a 3.6 billion dollar deal to buy a fertilizer plant in Iowa. Harvest Public Media reports that some agricultural leaders worry that could create a monopoly. The purchase of the Iowa Fertilizer Company is still awaiting federal review before the deal closes. A spokesperson for the USDA says when dominant middlemen control so much of the fertilizer supply chain, producers and consumers “bear the brunt.” Jason Sporrer is a sales manager for a CO-OP that serves western Iowa. He says when the Iowa Fertilizer Company opened in 2017, it brought more competition to the marketplace, but that in his opinion, “...some of that now is going by the wayside.” Democrats in the Iowa statehouse also have questions about the acquisition. They want federal and state regulators to investigate the impact consolidation would have on prices and the 260 employees of the facility.

==========

Former Kansas City Royal Eric Hosmer Retires from Baseball Following a 13-Year Career and a World Series Title

UNDATED (AP) – Eric Hosmer announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday following a 13-year career that included winning four Gold Gloves and helping lead Kansas City to victory in the 2015 World Series. Hosmer, 34, was released by the Chicago Cubs on May 25 after hitting .234 with two home runs in 31 games. The first baseman decided not to pursue any other playing opportunities. “You have to be 110% committed and doing what is necessary both physically and mentally to play at the major league level and I reached a point where I wasn’t there anymore,” Hosmer said. “I’m very satisfied with my career. I feel like I accomplished a lot, was around a lot of great people and have a lot of good stories to tell.”

Kansas City selected Hosmer third overall in the 2008 amateur draft and he made his major league debut three years later. He spent seven seasons with the Royals before signing an eight-year, $144 million contract with San Diego before the 2018 season. Hosmer was named the MVP in his lone All-Star Game appearance in 2016.

==========

