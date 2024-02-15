Headlines for Thursday, February 15, 2024

Things to Know About the Shooting at the KC Chiefs' Super Bowl Celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/kpr) — Gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration, leaving one woman dead and more than 20 people injured, including nine children. The shooting happened at the end of Wednesday's celebration outside the city’s historic Union Station. Fans had lined the parade route and some even climbed trees and street poles or stood on rooftops to watch as players passed by on double-decker buses. Radio station KKFI said via Facebook that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed. Police Chief Stacey Graves says three people had been detained and firearms were recovered. She says police were still piecing together what happened. She didn't release details about those who were detained or a possible motive.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended with his wife and mother and ran for safety when shots were fired, said the shooting happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers in the building and nearby.

Here’s what we know:

THE VICTIMS

Radio station KKFI said via Facebook that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed. Lopez-Galvan, whose DJ name was “Lisa G,” was an extrovert and devoted mother of two from a prominent Latino family in the area, said Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez, two childhood friends who worked with her at a staffing company. Izurieta said Lopez-Galvan attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a die-hard Kansas City sports fan who also was shot. Lopez-Galvan also played at weddings, quinceañeras and an American Legion bar and grill, mixing Tejano, Mexican and Spanish music with R&B and hip hop. Izurieta and Ramirez said Lopez-Galvan’s family is active in the Latino community and her father founded the city’s first mariachi group, Mariachi Mexico, in the 1980s.

Officials at one hospital said of eight gunshot victims they received on Wednesday, two were still in critical condition on Thursday morning and five had been discharged. Of the four people the hospital was treating who had been injured in the chaos after the shooting, three had been discharged.

An official at a second hospital said Thursday that one gunshot victim there remains in critical condition and four people injured in the aftermath of the shooting were treated and released. At a children’s hospital, an official said Wednesday they were treating 12 patients from the celebration, including 11 children between 6 and 15, many with gunshot wounds. All were expected to recover.

THE INVESTIGATION

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people had been detained, and firearms were recovered. She said police were still piecing together what happened and did not release details about those who were detained or a possible motive.The FBI and police were asking anyone who had video of the events to submit it to a tip line. It’s not clear how the shooting unfolded, how many people fired guns and whether there was more than one crime scene.Graves said at a news conference Wednesday that she heard that fans may have been involved in tackling a suspect but couldn’t immediately confirm that. A video showed two people chase and tackle a person, holding them down until two police officers arrived.

CITY’S HISTORY

Kansas City has struggled with gun violence, and in 2020 it was among nine cities targeted by the U.S. Justice Department in an effort to crack down on violent crime. In 2023, the city matched its record with 182 homicides, most of which involved guns.Mayor Quinton Lucas has joined with mayors across the country in calling for new laws to reduce gun violence, including mandating universal background checks.

VIOLENCE AT SPORTS CELEBRATIONS

The gun violence at Wednesday’s parade is the latest at a sports celebration in the U.S. to be marred by gun violence, following a shooting that wounded several people last year in Denver after the Nuggets’ NBA championship, and gunfire last year at a parking lot near the Texas Rangers’ World Series championship parade.

KC Police Try to Decipher Who Was Behind Mass Shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl Celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/KPR) — Authorities in Kansas City are trying to decipher who was behind a mass shooting that unfolded amid throngs of people at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration. Wednesday's violence claimed one woman's life and injured 21 people. The injured include nine children. The woman killed, a mother of two, has been identified as a local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan. She was the host of “Taste of Tejano” on KKFI Radio. Lopez-Galvan, whose DJ name was “Lisa G,” was from a prominent Latino family in the area, said Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez, two childhood friends who worked with her at a staffing company. Izurieta said Lopez-Galvan attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a die-hard Kansas City sports fan who also was shot.

Police said three people were detained and firearms were recovered. But further details on the shooting or a possible motive have not been released. Investigators are calling for witnesses and victims to call a dedicated hotline.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday evening that investigators were still piecing together what happened and did not release details about those who were detained or a possible motive. “I’m angry at what happened. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Graves said. The shooting outside Union Station occurred despite the presence of more than 800 police officers who were in the building and nearby, including on top of nearby structures, said Mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended with his wife and mother and ran for safety when the shots rang out. “Parades, rallies, schools, movies. It seems like almost nothing is safe,” Lucas said of the mass shootings continuing to plague the nation.

It's unclear exactly how many people attended the Chief's Super Bowl parade but estimates range as high as one million. When the Kansas City Royals won the World Series in 2015, an estimated 800,000 people had flocked to that victory parade, shattering expectations in a city with a population of about 470,000 and a metropolitan area of about 2 million.

Legislation Would Require Patients to List Reasons for Getting an Abortion in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas abortion patients would be required to list and rank their reasons for getting an abortion if proposed legislation becomes law. The Kansas News Service reports that abortion providers already must report certain demographic data to the state, but Mackenzie Haddix with the anti-abortion group Kansans for Life says the bill would help lawmakers craft future policies. “In order to truly address the needs of women in Kansas, we need to know the reasons why women are pursuing abortion so we can offer solutions to help them,” she explained. Abortion rights groups say the bill would force patients to answer invasive and unnecessary questions. They say it could also re-traumatize survivors of sexual assault.

Four-Day School Weeks On the Rise in Kansas; Some Test Scores Drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – More Kansas schools are switching to four-day school weeks, and their students score lower on some tests. The Kansas News Service reports that new research shows that Kansas students at four-day-a-week schools performed slightly worse than their peers on state assessment tests. They also averaged a point lower on the ACT. Seventy-seven Kansas schools use a four-day week – a 75% increase from a decade ago. Most are in remote parts of the state. State Board of Education member Cathy Hopkins says schools switch to four-day weeks to cut costs and recruit teachers. “Some of them feel like it saved their districts, that they’ve been able to stay, have a school longer. So I think that’s a huge piece when you’re talking very rural Kansas,” she explained. Four-day schedules are on the rise across the region. More than 10% of Missouri public school students attend class only four days a week.

Kansas Senators Reject Proposal to Cut Public Broadcasting Funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas senators have rejected a proposal to cut funding for public broadcasters in the state. The Kansas News Service reports that both Democrats and Republicans on the Kansas Senate’s budget committee voted against a proposed $50,000 cut to funding for public broadcasters. The 10% cut was proposed by Republican Senator Caryn Tyson in response to a documentary on Kansas public television that she called overly political. Committee members who voted against the cut say public radio and tv provide valuable information to people across the state. Republican Senator Carolyn McGinn says she plans to pursue an additional $200,000 for public broadcasters at a later date.

Kansas Legislature Considers Statehouse Memorial for Father Emil Kapaun

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering establishing a memorial for Father Emil Kapaun at the Statehouse. The Kansas News Service reports that Kapaun was a Catholic priest from Kansas who served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army. He was captured during the Korean War after refusing to leave wounded soldiers behind. Kapaun provided comfort and spiritual guidance to other prisoners of war for seven months before dying in captivity. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013 and is under consideration for sainthood by the Catholic Church. The statue at the Kansas Capitol would be funded through gifts and donations, not public dollars.

Trial Set for May in Lawsuit over Wichita Police Department Anti-Gang Tactics

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A trial is scheduled for May 7th in a lawsuit against the City of Wichita for the police department’s use of a gang list. The lawsuit alleges the use of the list targets residents of color. It also says that people are added to the list without being notified. The ACLU of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed were granted class action status to represent the more than 5,000 people on the gang list. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

