Headlines for Wednesday, February 14, 2024

KBI Arrests Burlington Wrestling Coach for Alleged Child Sex Crimes

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has arrested a wrestling coach for allegedly committing child sex crimes. Tuesday night, KBI agents arrested 31-year-old Michael Vander Linden, of Burlington. He's facing eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Vander Linden is employed as a teacher and wrestling coach at Burlington High School. The KBI has been investigating the case since June of 2022 after a former student reported a sexual relationship with the coach that took place in 2012 and 2013, when she was a sophomore and Vander Linden was a student teacher. That investigation led to a second former student coming forward with similar allegations, saying she was just 15-years-old when she and Vander Linden had sex. After his arrest, Vander Linden was booked into the Coffey County Jail.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Tougher Penalties for Killing Police and Arson K9s

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas legislators are moving to impose tougher prison sentences for harming or killing police dogs, and the measure has bipartisan support. The Kansas House is expected to take a final vote today (WED) on a bill that would allow judges to sentence first-time offenders to five years in prison for killing a K9 or a police horse. The penalty also comes with a $10,000 fine. Killing the dogs is already a felony in Kansas.

The measure is a response to the death of a police dog named Bane, an 8-year-old K9 used by the Sedgwick County sheriff's department. Authorities say a suspect in a domestic violence case took refuge in a storm drain and strangled Bane when a deputy sent the dog in to flush out the suspect.

The bill is sponsored by two prominent Republicans, House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Rep. Stephen Owens, chair of the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee. But it also has the backing of Rep. John Carmichael, the committee's top Democrat.

The federal government and some states already allow longer prison sentences than Kansas.

Former KCK Detective Returns to Federal Court in Civil Rights Violation Case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR) – Former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski will be back in federal court in Topeka today (WED). He’s accused of violating the civil rights of several Black women by sexually assaulting them for years. KCUR reports that Golubski wants the judge to bar the testimony of seven women from the upcoming trial, claiming that the accusers are just trying to get money from a civil suit. Prosecutors are trying to prove Golubski had a pattern of serial sexual assault and used his badge and authority to coerce women.

Kansas Legislature Considers Bill to Eliminate Sugary Items from SNAP Benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at preventing people from buying sugary foods with SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. The Kansas News Service reports that while SNAP is federally funded, the program is operated at the state level. A bill introduced in Kansas would ask the federal government to let the state ban people from buying candy or soft drinks with SNAP benefits. Proponents say food assistance shouldn’t be used on sugary items that can be unhealthy. Critics say education, not restriction, is key to helping people make healthier choices. So far, the federal government has rejected attempts by other states to implement similar restrictions.

Kansas City Royals Release Plans for New Ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The Kansas City Royals plan to build a new ballpark in the Crossroads arts district of downtown Kansas City. The $2 billion project will sit next to Interstate 670 near T-Mobile Center. KCUR reports that the project will take over the lot where the former Kansas City Star printing building resides. The team said the area is ideal because it’s close to existing entertainment districts, like Power and Light. Earl Santee, who works on sports stadiums for the planning firm designing the stadium, said “...the beauty of the Crossroads sites is that we can park all 9,000 people that we need to park, all 9,000 cars, with existing lots. We're not building new parking for this 9,000.” The team said it will invest one billion dollars in private funds. Jackson County, Missouri, voters will decide in April whether to renew an existing sales tax to help fund stadium construction.

Johnson County Schools Push Back on Attorney General's Policies for Transgender Students

UNDATED (Johnson County Post) – Two of Johnson County’s biggest public school districts are pushing back against pressure from Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach over policies for transgender students. The Johnson County Post reports that in December, Kobach’s office sent letters to a handful of school districts statewide, saying they needed to alter or rescind policies he said violate parental rights. The policies in question, among other things, allow teachers and staff to use students' preferred pronouns at school. Kobach said in a press release last week that some of those districts…including Olathe and Shawnee Mission…had “dug in their heels.” Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michelle Hubbard issued a forceful rebuttal. She said Kobach’s assertions were based on “misinformation” and “incorrect assumptions.” Kobach has so far not threatened legal action against the districts. His office did not respond to the Johnson County Post's requests for comment.

Kansas Legislature Considers Expansion of Access to STI Treatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering expanding access to treatment for sexually-transmitted infections. Doctors say it would help combat STI rates that have nearly doubled in the last decade. The Kansas News Service reports that the legislation would allow the sexual partner of someone diagnosed with an STI to get prescription treatment without visiting a doctor. 46 states already allow that. Wichita doctor Patrick Allen says up to 30% of patients he treats are reinfected because their partners don’t get treated. He says his patients are often women who say their male partners refuse to go to the doctor. “Young healthy men often don’t have their own primary care provider, often they don’t have insurance… The man is likely to be asymptomatic and so they may not understand their need for treatment,” he added. The bill’s lone opponent said it would promote promiscuity. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts submitted neutral testimony suggesting the bill be revised to verify partners receive medication counseling.

Fireworks Year-Round in Kansas? Lawmakers Are Considering It

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansans lawmakers have advanced a plan that would let residents buy fireworks all year long. Current state law only allows retailers to sell fireworks between June 27th and July 5th. The idea behind the bill is to get rid of that state rule and leave it all up to local governments. Cities and counties could still restrict the sale and use of fireworks to specific dates. In 2023, the state brought in about $2.7 million in sales tax from fireworks stands. The House Commerce Committee recommended the bill be passed. It now awaits action in the full House.

Arrest Made in Theft of Jackie Robinson Statue

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita police say they have charged a 45-year-old man in connection with the theft of the Jackie Robinson statue from McAdams Park. KMUW reports that Ricky Alderete, who had already been in police custody in connection with a different crime, was charged Monday with several crimes including felony theft. Authorities say they continue to search for more suspects in last month’s incident. The statue was part of the League 42 youth baseball complex. It was found destroyed several days after the theft. Police say the incident was not a hate-motivated crime. They say the thieves planned to sell the statue as scrap metal. League 42 says it intends to erect a new statue. (Read more.)

45-Year-Old Man Arrested in Jackie Robinson Statue Theft: Police Say Crime Was Not Motivated by Race

UNDATED (AP) – A 45-year-old man was arrested in the theft of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that was cut off at the ankles and found days later smoldering in a trash can in a city park in Kansas, police announced Tuesday. Ricky Alderete was taken into custody earlier this month in a kidnapping case and charged Monday with four counts stemming from the theft and a 2022 case, records show. Wichita police Lt. Aaron Moses said there was no evidence it was a "hate-motivated crime” but rather the intent was to sell the metal for scrap. Wichita police Chief Joe Sullivan said it was “only the first arrest” and that there were more to come. He did not specify how police determined Alderete was a suspect in the theft.

"When you try to take something from this community, it won’t tolerate it,” he said, adding that he was eager to share more details about the investigation after more suspects are in custody.

Messages left with numbers believed to belong to his family members were not immediately returned. His attorney in the public defender’s office didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Thieves cut the bronze statue from its base last month at a park in Wichita, Kansas. Only the statue’s feet were left at McAdams Park, where about 600 children play in a youth baseball league called League 42. It is named after Robinson’ s uniform number with the Brooklyn Dodgers, with whom he broke the major leagues’ color barrier in 1947.

Fire crews found burned remnants of the statue five days later while responding to a trash can fire at another park about 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) away. A truck believed to be used in the theft previously was found abandoned, and police said the theft of the statue was captured on surveillance video.

Alderete, who is jailed on $150,000 bond, faces charges of felony theft and aggravated criminal damage to property in the statue case. He also was charged Monday with identity theft and making false information in an October 2022 incident involving a pawn ticket, the complaint said.

Police provided no details about the case that led to his arrest. But online court records also show he also is charged with kidnapping and aggravated burglary. The criminal complaint said that he entered a Wichita home on Feb. 1 with the intent to kidnap someone as part of an effort to interfere with law enforcement.

Alderete also has a criminal record that includes burglary and theft, state correction department records show.

Asked how many others might face charges, Moses said three people were seen on the surveillance video. He also noted that the statue was taken to a location where others were present. He said he could offer no further details because it was an active investigation.

Donations poured in after the theft, approaching $300,000, said Bob Lutz, executive director of the Little League nonprofit that commissioned the sculpture. “The power of Jackie Robinson is extremely strong in 2024 and that’s testament to what he stood for,” Lutz said.

Lutz, whose friend, the artist John Parsons, made the statue before his death, said the mold is still viable and anticipated that a replacement can be erected within a matter of months. He estimated it would cost around $50,000 to replace the statue itself, leaving extra money that could be used to enhance some of its programming and facilities. “It’s going to be put to good use,” he said. In April, for instance, the group opened the Leslie Rudd Learning Center, which includes an indoor baseball facility and a learning lab.

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues before joining the Brooklyn Dodgers, paving the way for generations of Black American ballplayers. He’s considered not only a sports legend but also a civil rights icon. Robinson died in 1972.

Siemens Energy Chooses North Carolina over Hutchinson, Kansas to Build First U.S. Plant for Large Power Transformers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Siemens Energy Inc. plans to create about 560 new jobs in North Carolina by 2028 while choosing Charlotte for its first U.S. plant to manufacture large power transformers designed to help modernize the electric grid, officials announced Tuesday. The German company already has more than 1,250 workers in Charlotte and hundreds more in locations such as Raleigh, Selma and Forsyth County, according to Governor Roy Cooper's office and a document provided by the state Commerce Department. Siemens Energy was choosing between Charlotte and a site in Hutchinson, Kansas to make the investment.

5-Year Agricultural Census Shows Consolidation, Aging Farmers

UNDATED (HPM) – Farmers in the U.S. are getting older according to new numbers from the national Census of Agriculture, which was released Tuesday. At the same time, the number of farms is decreasing. Harvest Public Media reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture conducts a census of farmers every five years. This new one shows an aging farmer population and continued consolidation of farms. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says this census should be a wake up call. “It need not be that every five years we report fewer farms and less farmland. It doesn't have to be,” he explained. The Secretary called on policymakers in his department and in Congress to find new ways to support small farms.

Super Bowl Was the Most-Watched Program Ever in the U.S.

UNDATED (AP) - The longest Super Bowl game ever will also go down as the most-watched program in U.S. television history. According to Nielsen, Kansas City’s overtime victory over San Francisco averaged 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms.

Annual Pancake Race Tradition Between Olney, England and Liberal, Kansas Continues

OLNEY, England (AP) — Women in matching checkered aprons, headscarves and a rainbow of running shoes limbered up Tuesday as they prepared for the centuries-old pancake race in this English country town. They rolled their shoulders in unison, raised up on their toes and did squats before stepping to the starting line — frying pans in hand. At the word “Go” they sprinted through the streets, trying not to drop their pancakes as they roughly traced the path taken by a harried housewife in 1445, who legend has it heard the church bells signaling the Shrove Tuesday service and raced off with her skillet.

The tradition has been repeated over the centuries — not only in Olney but across England and even in the United States, where the Kansas town of Liberal copied the idea and has been trying to outrun their friendly British rivals for 75 years.

This year the U.S. leg won, with Pamela Bolivar, a 19-year-old college student and nursing assistant, crossing the line in a time of 63.03 seconds. It was one of the closest races ever.

The race is held on Shrove Tuesday, the day before the start of Lent, the Christian period of repentance and sacrifice before Easter. Celebrated as Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday in other parts of the world, the name Shrove Tuesday derives from the English word meaning to seek forgiveness or be granted absolution.

If a secret recipe behind winning the race exists, it probably would call for a pinch of skill, a dash of athleticism and an extra scoop of whimsy. The competition falls somewhere between the Great British Bake Off and zany local pursuits such as the rough-and-tumble cheese wheel chase down Cooper’s Hill.

Runners must flip the pancake at the start and finish.

The 415-yard sprint itself may be a form of penance ahead of Lent. “It’s a horrible distance,” said Kaisa Larkas, 44, a mother of four who legged it past Eloise Kramer to capture the Olney title. “You just have to go flat out and then hope that you’re not gonna fall over. But it’s good fun.”

Two Kansas sisters who competed in Liberal since they were children traveled to Olney this year to see where it all began. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time,” said Amy Thompson, who painted her nails with British and American flags and, of course, pancakes. “We like those festival odd things and we decided to quit talking about it. It’s the 75th anniversary and...this would be the perfect time to come.”

Olney is a town in Buckinghamshire, and is about 60 miles northwest of London. Liberal is in southwest Kansas, just north of the Oklahoma state line and about 200 miles west of Wichita.

