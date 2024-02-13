Headlines for Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Fireworks Year-Round in Kansas? Lawmakers Are Considering It

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansans lawmakers have advanced a plan that would let residents buy fireworks all year long. Current state law only allows retailers to sell fireworks between June 27th and July 5th. The idea behind the bill is to get rid of that state rule and leave it all up to local governments. Cities and counties could still restrict the sale and use of fireworks to specific dates. In 2023, the state brought in about $2.7 million in sales tax from fireworks stands. The House Commerce Committee recommended the bill be passed. It now awaits action in the full House.

Kansas House Committee Okays Bill Concerning Rural Hospital Designation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A Kansas House committee has passed a bill that would expand eligibility requirements for rural emergency hospital designations. Currently, to be eligible for rural emergency hospital designation, hospitals must have been in business since at least December 2020. The legislation would expand that date to January 2015. Tara Mays, a vice president for the Kansas Hospital Association, says rather than compete with one another, facilities designated as rural emergency hospitals would help support existing in-patient hospitals: “It is very important for all of them to have access points to care and in particular, the rural emergency hospital is designed to be a stabilization center.” For the Kansas bill to go into effect, federal legislation introduced by Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran also must pass.

Tara Mays, a vice president with the Kansas Hospital Association, says one hospital in Kansas is currently designated a rural emergency hospital, and another is working toward that designation. “We believe the extension of this designation could be helpful as more of our hospitals in Kansas explore this option and as DC considers eligibility options in the future," she said. If the bill is passed, Mays says five other Kansas hospitals would be eligible for designation as a rural emergency hospital.

Train Derails in South-Central Kansas

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A train derailed in south-central Kansas early Monday morning. Barber County Emergency Management officials say the train derailed east of Hazelton around 5:30 am. As many as 17 train cars were involved in the derailment. KSNW TV reports that no one was injured and no hazardous materials were involved. Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway operates the line. BNSF officials say personnel have been working to clear the tracks. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Wichita District Proposes Closing Six Schools Due to Declining Enrollment, Budget Woes

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Wichita school district leaders have proposed closing six schools at the end of this academic year. The plan calls for closing two middle schools - Hadley and Jardine. It also would close four elementary schools - Clark, Cleveland, Park and Payne. The district faces declining enrollment and a $42 million budget shortfall, and leaders say closing buildings is the only way to prevent job cuts. Wichita Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld says he considered a building’s age and condition when compiling the list. But that wasn’t all. “Those were factors, but we vetted literally dozens of schools to find the right fit that would save us the money we needed to save and be least disruptive to the system," he said.

The Wichita school district also has more than $1 billion dollars in needed repairs and maintenance. The closures would affect about 2,200 students and more than 300 employees. Teachers would be offered other positions across the district. School board members will vote on the plan to close the six schools at their next meeting March 4th.

Kansas City Chiefs Consider Prospect of a "Three-Peat"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs are already thinking about something that has never been accomplished in NFL history: three straight championships or a “three-peat.” With Bill Belicheck and Pete Carroll no longer holding NFL head coaching positions, Chiefs coach Andy Reid is now the oldest current head coach in the NFL. He says he hasn’t been talking about retirement. "I get asked (that question)," he said. "I really haven’t thought why or what or anything else, but people keep asking me." Reid says he recently learned that an NFL "three-peat" has never happened. And he says that’s inspiring him to lay out the plan for another championship next season.

KC Chiefs Victory Parade to Cost Around $1 Million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade is free to anyone who attends on Wednesday… but it’s far from free for Kansas City itself. The city plans to spend close to a million dollars for the celebration, and Jackson County, Missouri, is chipping in $75,000. Kansas City Manager Brian Platt said the Chiefs are contributing as well. “It's a little over a million on their side and they've got some partners that they're helping, they're helping fundraise as well," he said. Platt said the funds cover equipment, police overtime and other personnel costs. The total cost of this year’s parade and rally have yet to be determined.

What About Taylor Swift?

The Chiefs may technically be the star of Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory parade, but many fans are also hoping for an appearance by pop star Taylor Swift. The singer attended the Super Bowl on Sunday, but it’s unclear if she’ll join the team’s convoy or take part in the rally at Union Station. City Manager Brian Platt thinks that Swift will draw even more people downtown regardless. He said the city already reached out to Swift’s team about security concerns if she decides to attend. “That's gonna be a whole second level of security issues that we have to deal with (but) we are more than ready. We have no concerns with our safety protocols," he said. The city says at least 600 Kansas City Police officers and more than 250 personnel from outside law enforcement agencies will work Wednesday's event.

Chiefs Fans Hope for Taylor Swift Appearance at Victory Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City will be turning red on Valentine's Day as the Chiefs celebrate their come-from-behind overtime Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers with a parade. School cancellation announcements began just minutes after Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs became the first team since the New England Patriots with Tom Brady two decades ago to successfully defend their title. Parades are becoming commonplace in Kansas City with the Chiefs winning their third Super Bowl in five seasons. But this time, people are wondering if pop superstar Taylor Swift will attend with her boyfriend, Kelce. Swift has a concert in Australia on Friday.

Chiefs Get White House Invitation to Celebrate Super Bowl Win. Could Taylor Swift Tag Along?

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says it's looking forward to hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs again. And it isn't ruling out the idea of having the team's most famous fan, Taylor Swift, tag along this time. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked at Monday's briefing with reporters if the pop star could tag along when the team visits to mark its second Super Bowl title in as many seasons. She said that would be up to the Chiefs. She added that she wasn't clear on whether the players would be able to bring guests. Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

