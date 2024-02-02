Headlines for Friday, February 2, 2024

Kansas Legislature Considering Bill to Address Misleading Use of Artificial Intelligence in Political Ads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A bill in the Kansas Statehouse would bar using artificial intelligence to create false political attack ads. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill prohibits using images, audio or video manipulated by AI to create a realistic but false depiction of a Kansas candidate or public official. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the plan out of fear that someone could use false, AI-generated media to influence the results of an election. The bill would not bar basic photo editing already used in campaign ads, like modifying images to make a person appear in a different setting. Any AI use must be disclosed within the ad.

Kansas Tax Collections Come in Short of Estimates for Fourth Consecutive Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas tax collections came in under estimates in January, marking the fourth month in a row that the state missed the target. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas brought in $928 million in tax revenue last month. That’s about 6.5 percent lower than state estimates. Sales and income taxes missing the forecast were the biggest drivers. The state has a revenue surplus built up in recent years but has fallen short of monthly estimates since October. Lawmakers want to pass tax cuts this session to return some of the state’s surplus to taxpayers. But with Kansas recently on a downward trend, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly says she will only approve tax cuts that are fiscally responsible.

LMH Health Posts Operating Loss of $5 Million+, Gives CEO a Raise

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The hospital that serves Lawrence, LMH Health, has posted an operating loss of more than $5 million. Despite that loss, the hospital's board of trustees gave the CEO a raise and additional bonus compensation. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that CEO Russ Johnson's new salary has been boosted to more than $572,000 a year. Board Chair Pat Miller defended the compendation, saying Johnson's new salary package puts him in the mid salary range for CEOs at similar sized hospitals. Last year, the board gave Johnson a five-year contract extention. One item that didn't come up at Wednesday's LMH board meeting was the search for a new Chief Financial Officer. The last CFO was fired after hospital staff members discovered he was a convicted felon. (Read more.)

Transgender Woman Sues State of Kansas Department of Corrections

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – A transgender woman who worked for the Kansas Department of Corrections says the state agency would not acknowledge her transition or stop coworkers and inmates from harassing her. The Kansas News Service reports that the woman has now filed a lawsuit. Shelly Lamb is a former counselor and supervisor for the Kansas Department of Corrections prison facility in Hutchinson. She says in addition to harassment, the state agency also retaliated by taking away her workload and moving her office. Madeline Johnson of Missouri Kansas Queer Law is Lamb’s attorney. Johnson says the agency would not let Lamb publicly transition in the workplace and that violates federal law. “Prohibiting her from wearing even professional women’s clothing or wearing any makeup or hair pieces to present female.” Kansas Department of Corrections officials declined to comment on the lawsuit. Lamb says she resigned from her position because of the hostile workplace. She wants the department to pay her for lost wages and benefits. (Read more.)

Jury Awards $158 Million to Family of Man Slain on Amtrak Train in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A federal jury has returned a $158 million verdict for the family of a passenger who was shot and killed on a Kansas City-bound Amtrak train two years ago. After an eight-day trial, the jury sided with the family of the 30-year-old man who was killed. The Kansas City Star reports that the award includes both compensatory and punitive damages. Attorneys for his family declined to comment and asked that the victim’s name be omitted because of safety concerns. The family alleged in its lawsuit that Amtrak failed to stop after the shooting, instead letting the victim bleed to death. The suspect in the shooting, Marquise L. Webb, of Kansas City, exited the train at the Lee’s Summit station. Authorities say Webb carjacked a vehicle and then drove to Kansas City as the Amtrak train departed.

The train continued on to its next destination in Independence, roughly 35 minutes away, before the gunshot victim was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel. About two weeks after the shooting, Webb was arrested in Kansas City after a standoff with police. Prosecutors initially charged the 23-year-old Webb with second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in September to the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

COVID Case Numbers Falling in Kansas Following Winter Spike

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) — COVID-19 case numbers in Kansas have been falling since they spiked late last year when temperatures turned colder. The University of Kansas Health System says it has just 23 patients with serious cases of COVID. Last year at this time, KU Health reported 51. Wastewater testing also shows decreased COVID levels right now, although still higher than last summer, according to the CDC. Kelly Rhodes Stark is the chief medical officer for the health system’s Olathe location. “I do think that we celebrate what has happened in the communities that we see," Stark said. "But that we also have to continue to educate particularly about vaccines and masking.” Sheryl Beard, chief medical officer at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita, says the virus is no longer impacting their staffing levels. “We have less than 10 hospitalizations of COVID patients and we have no real effect on our supplies and no differences in staffing," she said.

Two in Topeka Accused of Animal Cruelty, Abandonment After Dozens of Animals Found Dead or Malnourished

TOPEKA, Kan. (KC Star) — Two people in Topeka stand accused of animal cruelty and abandonment after authorities discovered 18 dead animals in their home. Another 73 dogs and cats had to be rescued because they were lacking food and water. The Kansas City Star reports that criminal charges are pending against 28-year-old Charles Solomon and 30-year-old Desiree Therrien. Both were booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

Testimony Continues into Public University Hiring Practices in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers have taken testimony on a bill that would prevent public universities from asking job candidates about diversity, equity and inclusion. Proponents of the legislation say it limits job candidates’ freedom of speech to ask whether they support a particular ideology. Opponents say colleges don’t ask about ideology, but rather someone’s commitment to working with diverse populations… at a time when campuses are becoming more diverse. Nathan Madden with the Health Forward Foundation said the bill could make it harder for colleges to hire the best candidates: “Most working adults in the U.S. agree that DEI is is a good thing. It's good to have these open conversations. With legislation like this, those conversations can be closed.” Lawmakers narrowly failed to pass a similar proposal last year after Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed it.

Representative Stephen Howe discussed a job posting from the University of Kansas that asks candidates to describe their experiences working with people from diverse backgrounds. Howe, a Republican who introduced the bill, opposes universities asking those types of questions. "(They) can limit academic freedom and can limit our intellectual diversity or diversity of thought on our campuses," he said. Opponents say asking candidates about diversity is important as college campuses become more diverse. A similar proposal narrowly failed last year after lawmakers could not override a veto from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

Kansas Lawmaker Wants to Change the Way Vacant U.S. Senate Seats Are Filled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas lawmakers are considering changing how the state fills vacancies in the U.S. Senate. Under current law, if one of the two Republican U.S. senators from Kansas were to step down, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly would choose their replacement until the next election. But a proposal in the Kansas legislature would require the state to host a special election whenever there’s a vacancy in the U.S. Senate. That’s currently law in 13 other states. Proponents say special elections are more democratic than appointments, while critics say the change could make it more difficult to fill vacancies in a timely fashion.

Republican state Senator Caryn Tyson wants Kansas to host a special election whenever there’s such a vacancy. “We are founded on a government of elected representatives," she said. "Therefore, we should improve this process to have those election cycles and allow the people to be the voice.” Senator Tyson initially proposed giving state political parties the authority to fill U.S. Senate vacancies in Kansas, but state officials expressed concerns that it could violate the U.S. Constitution.

Expansion of Kansas Good Samaritan Law Advanced by Kansas House Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A bill to include drug overdoses in the state's Good Samaritan law has passed unanimously out of a Kansas House committee. The bill would protect most people from prosecution if they call 911 to get medical attention for someone who’s experiencing an overdose. An amendment was also added to protect people on parole or probation who call. Advocates like Sapphire Garcia-Lies from Wichita say the bill can save lives. She says she lost her brother-in-law to an overdose two years ago. "Too many of our citizens in Kansas are dying of preventable causes, namely fentanyl addiction," she said "And we need to do something about this. The time to act is now. We’re running out of time.” Kansas is one of two states without the law. The bill now moves to the full House for consideration.

Sunflower Foundation, KU Center for Public Partnerships and Research to Launch Substance Abuse Assessment

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Kansans will soon be able to provide input on a new statewide needs assessment about substance use disorders. KMUW reports that the Sunflower Foundation and the University of Kansas Center for Public Partnerships and Research are preparing to launch their year-long assessment. Feedback will help guide the board that distributes the state’s opioid settlement funds.

Alyssa Nava is with The Sunflower Foundation. She says the groups will host in-person events and several webinars to gather feedback. “If right now we can start looking at the system differently. And maybe if investments are made in certain areas, 10 years from now, how different could it be in a positive way?" Nava explained.

The state board has already distributed about $10 million dollars in opioid settlement funds. Providers can go to unitedtotransform.com to learn more about the survey.

Editorial note: The Sunflower Foundation and the University of Kansas are both financial supporters of Kansas Public Radio.

Mother Charged in Death of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Fell from KC Apartment Building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Prosecutors in Kansas City have charged a mother in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son, after he fell 17 stories from an apartment building window. Corrinne O'Connor is charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with her son's death in November. Investigators say the mother's apartment was filthy - with feces, food debris and trash piled inside. In the area near the window where Grayson fell, investigators found a "copious" amount of chocolate on the sill and exterior ledge of the window. The chocolate was smeared with what appeared to be child imprints. Chocolate was also found on the exterior ledge of the window.

Detectives say Corrinne didn't report the fall to police. Instead, that information came from passersby. KSHB TV reports that neighbors contacted the Missouri Department of Social Services on Grayson’s behalf two years before his death, citing neglect and other problems. Corrinne O'Connor is due in court Monday.

Donations Continue to Pour in to Replace Destroyed Jackie Robinson Statue in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Donations to replace the Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park in Wichita continue to pour in. The statue was stolen last week from the League 42 baseball facility at the park. Fire crews found burned remnants of the statue this week while responding to a trash fire. An online fundraiser to replace the statue using the sculptor's original mold has surpassed $180,000 dollars. The league says it will use any remaining funds for the education programs it runs and for field improvements. More than 600 children play in the low-cost baseball league, which is named for the number Robinson wore.

Royals Foundation Sponsors Free Admission to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum During Black History Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Entry to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is free this month, courtesy of the Kansas City Royals. KCUR reports that the Royals’ charitable campaign celebrates Black History Month … and highlights the contributions Black players made to baseball. Kiona Sinks is a director at the museum. She says a visit can be another way to learn about civil rights, and race relations in America. “We pride ourselves in being a cultural institution … so we're a social justice museum, that's seen through the lens of baseball and the Negro Leagues were such a big part of that,” she added. Sinks says last year's free-entry February brought in more than 14,000 people.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


