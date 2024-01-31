Headlines for Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Kansas Attorney General Shows Support for Texas in Border Dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and a coalition of 26 attorneys general are showing their support for Texas in its border dispute with the federal government. Kobach's group sent a letter to the Biden Administration demanding that the president start enforcing existing immigration laws. WIBW TV reports that the group also wants President Biden to reinstate former President Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy and finish building the southern border wall started by Trump.

Kobach says Biden has allowed millions of illegal immigrants, dangerous drugs and human traffickers into the country ever since taking office, when he reversed Trump's immigration policies. Officials from 27 states have signed on to the letter. The State of Texas remains locked in a dispute with the federal government over securing the nation's southern border. Texas officials accuse the feds of failing to secure the border and say they will secure it themselves.

==========

Kansas Legislation Would Prohibit Bans on Single-Use Plastic Products

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering legislation that would prevent local governments from banning single-use plastic products, like bags and straws. The Kansas News Service reports that in 2023, Lawrence became the first city in Kansas to ban disposable plastic bags. That will take effect this March. Proponents of such bans say they help the environment and are within the rights of city and county governments. But critics say the bans create extra costs for consumers and put businesses at a disadvantage. The bill would also prevent local governments from implementing extra taxes or fees on single-use plastic products. A similar bill passed in 2022 but was ultimately vetoed by the governor.

==========

Push Underway to Legalize Medical Marijuana in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - Another push is underway in the Kansas Legislature to legalize medical marijuana. The renewed effort comes as many neighboring states have legalized pot for medical and/or recreation use. Surrounding states, like Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma, all have some form of legalized pot. And, according to a 2023 poll conducted by Fort Hays State University, most Kansas residents seem to favor the idea. (Read more.)

==========

Wichita Woman Suspected in Death of 14-Year-Old Son Is Wounded by Police After Standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have shot and wounded a Kansas woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her 14-year-old son, authorities said. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that the 43-year-old woman is expected to survive. She was shot early Monday after hours of negotiations. Officers went to an apartment Sunday night after the father of Claude Hodges called to request a welfare check because the teen had not shown up at a designated exchange spot and could not be reached, authorities said.

No one answered the door, police said. But when officers noticed a bullet hole in the apartment's exterior wall, they obtained a key and went inside. The woman was holding a handgun with a shotgun nearby, so officers quickly left, the KBI said in a news release. After several hours of negotiations, the woman exited the apartment. Initially she left her handgun on the ground. But the KBI said she picked it up around 1:40 am Monday and began to walk toward the officers while pointing it in their direction.

The KBI said two SWAT officers from the Wichita police department each fired one shot, striking the woman. She was rushed rushed to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and is expected to survive, the KBI said. Inside the apartment, officers found Hodges dead from a gunshot wound, police and the KBI said.

Police are still investigating the teen's shooting and had not yet submitted their findings to the prosecutor to make a charging decision. The KBI, meanwhile, is investigating the woman's shooting.

==========

Complaint Dismissed Against Johnson County DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR) - The Kansas office that investigates attorneys has dismissed a complaint against Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe over how he handled a 2018 police shooting. Sheila Albers, who filed the complaint, alleges Howe made false statements about the night a former Overland Park police officer shot her 17-year old-son, John, to death. Albers said she’ll continue working to ensure that doesn’t happen to other families. "This is not about John any longer," she said. "This is about getting a system to protect the community rather than a system protecting itself." The disciplinary office said it did not find the complaint meritless and issued Howe a letter of caution. However, the district attorney said in a statement that he was grateful the office dismissed the complaint. (Read more.)

==========

Missing Jackie Robinson Statue Found in Pieces

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – The Jackie Robinson statue stolen from League 42’s baseball facility in north Wichita has been destroyed. KMUW reports that Wichita police say they found the statue in pieces after a dumpster fire in Garvey Park in south Wichita. League 42 is a youth baseball league at McAdams Park that serves about 600 children in the city’s core neighborhoods. The league’s director Bob Lutz says that the statue is not salvageable. But they’re working to get a replacement. “We’re going to move forward here and not look back. Today is a day where we know what’s ahead of us, and we’re going to confront that head on, ” Lutz added. Police say they are continuing their investigation. No arrests have been made in the case. A GoFundMe link is available to help pay for a new statue. (Read more.)

(–Additional reporting–)

Burned Remnants of Prized Jackie Robinson Statue Found After Theft from Wichita Public Park

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KPR) – Fire crews found the burned remnants Tuesday of a prized bronze statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen last week from a public park in Wichita. The city's fire department received a call about a trash can on fire at Garvey Park in the southern part of the city and discovered what appeared to be pieces of the statue. At a news conference Tuesday, the statue was described as “not salvageable." The statue, which was cut at the figure's ankles, went missing Thursday morning. It honors the first player to break Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947. “If it turns out it was racially motivated, then obviously that is a deeper societal issue and it certainly would make this a much more concerning theft,” said Bob Lutz, Executive Director of League 42, the Little League nonprofit that commissioned the sculpture. “We’ll wait and see what this turns out to be.”

League 42 is named after Robinson’s Dodgers number. League 42 paid about $50,000 for the model, which was installed in 2021 in McAdams Park, where roughly 600 children play in the youth baseball league. It also offers educational programs. Jackie Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues before joining the Brooklyn Dodgers, paving the way for generations of Black American ballplayers. He’s considered not only a sports legend but also a civil rights icon. The theft was discovered shortly before Black History Month.

==========

Amelia Earhart's Missing Plane - Found!?

UNDATED (NPR/KPR) - Ocean explorers believe they have discovered the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's airplane, which disappeared 87 years ago over the Pacific Ocean. Amelia Earhart, who grew up in Atchison, Kansas, became the world's most famous female pilot, setting a number of aviation records. She and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were trying to fly around the world in 1937 when their Lockheed-Martin airplane disappeared, launching the biggest search and rescue effort the world had ever seen. The discovery has not yet been confirmed, but the team that found the plane wreckage seems confident it has located the famous pilot's missing aircraft. (Read more.)

Earhart's fame has endured for nearly a century. Toy maker Mattel even created an Amelia Earhart Barbie Doll.

==========

KU Study Shows Program Treating PTSD, Depression, Holds Promise

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) – A pilot study by the University of Kansas finds that Warriors’ Ascent, a program for veterans and first responders, shows promise in treating issues like post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. The Kansas News Service reports that when longtime Kansas resident Matt Hastings retired from the U.S. army in 2016, he says he felt like he lost his purpose. In 2022 when Hastings says he was at his lowest point, he heard about Warriors’ Ascent. The 5-day retreat combines multiple treatment methods for issues that many veterans struggle with, like PTSD, depression and substance abuse. Hastings says bringing people with similar experiences together is powerful. “We all thought we were the only ones thinkin’ the way we were thinking. And found out that every single one of us was thinkin’ exactly the same," he added. The KU study found about 3% of participants drop out of the program, compared with the 36% veteran dropout rate in other PTSD treatments.

==========

KPR Community Spotlight Shines on Foster Village Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Foster Village Lawrence is in the KPR Community Spotlight this month. Jenny Lichte says her non-profit organization helps bridge the gap between foster families and those who want to help them by meeting practical needs. "The most common thing we do is provide welcome packs for families when children first come into placement in the homes. And each welcome pack - for sure - will have a water bottle, a stuffed animal, a blanket, a book and then it depends on the children's ages... usually a hygiene kit," she said. Foster Village Lawrence is a non-profit aimed at helping foster families and foster children in Douglas and surrounding counties. (Read more.)

==========

KU Announces Venues for 2024 Home Football Games During Memorial Stadium Reconstruction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) – The University of Kansas Jayhawks football team will play their 2024 home games in the Kansas City area. The Jayhawks’ first two non-conference games will be at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas as Memorial Stadium in Lawrence is undergoing a major renovation. Those two games will be against Lindenwood University and UNLV. KU’s Big 12 home games will be at Arrowhead Stadium beginning in September, against TCU. There will also be one Arrowhead game in October and two in November. KU’s reconstructed Memorial Stadium is expected to be ready for the 2025 season.

(–Additional reporting–)

Kansas to Play Entire College Football Season on the Road Amid Stadium Construction

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will spend next college football season playing on the road. At least the Jayhawks' home games will be only a bit down the road. With their old stadium being razed, and a new stadium anchoring a massive development project expected to open for the 2025 season, the Jayhawks had to find an alternate location for their home games. They decided to split them with its nonconference games being played at Children's Mercy Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, and its four conference games being played across the state line at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Both of the stadiums are less than an hour drive from the Kansas campus in Lawrence.

The school initially thought it could play part of the season at Memorial Stadium while construction was ongoing. But that did not prove to be feasible, so Kansas moved all its home games in order to keep the progress on its new stadium on track. “While we are disappointed we can't play in Lawrence, ultimately, we want to create the best possible experience for all involved,” Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said. "This decision allows that construction to continue on a necessary timeline while also benefiting the overall budget of the project and the 2024 fan experience.”

The Jayhawks will play Lindenwood and UNLV at the soccer stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, but the much smaller capacity of about 18,500 means that the school will not sell individual tickets for those games. They will only be part of season-ticket packages.

Their Big 12 games scheduled for Arrowhead Stadium will be against TCU, Houston, Iowa State and Colorado.

“I'm confident our fans will be able to create a home field that our players will be energized to play in,” said Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who led the Jayhawks to a 9-4 record with a victory over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl this past season.

The new stadium is the centerpiece of a new campus gateway that will include multi-use spaces designed to generate revenue throughout the year. That includes a conference center, dining and retail space, office space and housing. “While we had hoped to play these games in Lawrence, the move to alternate venues is needed to ensure that our fans, student-athletes and all constituents have the best possible gameday experience and that we stay on schedule to complete construction for the 2025 season," Kansas chancellor Doug Girod said. "We recognize this move is not ideal for some members of the Lawrence community, and we hope they will understand this is a necessary one-year move to ensure the Gateway District can begin benefiting Lawrence as soon as possible in 2025.”

==========

Big 12 Reveals Football Schedule, the First Without Texas and Oklahoma

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has revealed its football schedule for the 2024 season, its first without Southeastern Conference-bound marquee programs Texas and Oklahoma. The slate incorporates new members Arizona, Arizona State and Utah and marks the return of Colorado to the now 16-team league. Each league team will continue to play nine conference games without being separated by divisions. Some will renew old rivalries lost during prior realignment and other pre-scheduled match-ups will be played as non-conference games.

Among the notable matchups, BYU will travel to Utah on Nov. 9 for the 101st meeting of the intense rivals. It will be the first time since 2010 that the schools will face off as conference foes.

Arizona will host Arizona State on Nov. 30 for the Territorial Cup in a rivalry that began in 1899. Baylor will visit Houston on Nov. 30 for the first time since they were both Southwest Conference members in 1995 and Kansas will visit Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 26.

Previously scheduled games between Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah will be played as nonconference games to fulfill those commitments.

The 29th season of Big 12 football will kick off conference play when UCF visits TCU on Sept. 14. Dates for several scheduled games have not been determined as yet, leaving them in play to be televised nationally on Thursday or Friday nights. Conference play will conclude Thanksgiving weekend with eight games slated.

==========

Las Vegas Super Bowl Tickets Fetching Record Prices on the Secondary Market

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tickets on at least one secondary-market site were the most expensive in Super Bowl history on Monday, underscoring the anticipation of the game's Las Vegas debut between the defending champion and what likely is the most popular team in the West. Oh, and the great possibility Taylor Swift will be on hand when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The average purchase price on TickPick was $9,815 on Monday morning. That's nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year's game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, although current prices could decline. It's also more than the previous high of $7,046 for the 2021 game in Tampa, Florida, between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. The stadium was at 33% capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions, increasing the demand for each ticket.

TickPick's highest non-COVID Super Bowl was in 2020 at Miami Gardens, Florida, when the Chiefs and Niners met for the first time in the championship game. That average price was $6,370. The cheapest ticket on TickPick for this year's game was $8,188 on Monday, more than the $5,997 low price at this point last year. “Location has always impacted demand for a Super Bowl, but Vegas takes things to a whole other level,” TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg said in a statement to The Associated Press. "It’s already the entertainment capital of the world, and could very well become the sports capital of the world after the Super Bowl. “With both teams having made at least one Super Bowl appearance in the past five years, we would typically expect there to be slight fatigue from fans, in turn causing prices to dip. Instead, we’re seeing demand hit record highs and a big driver being that fans want to experience their team winning a Super Bowl in Vegas.”

StubHub was experiencing similar demand with an average price of tickets sold at $9,300 on Monday, though that trails the Super Bowl two years ago. The average at the same time was $9,797 for the game in Inglewood, California, when the hometown Los Angeles Rams were preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals.

The lowest-priced ticket on StubHub for this year's game was $6,500. Sales on that website are 90% greater than last year at this time and 147% greater than the 2020 meeting between Kansas City and San Francisco. The convenient location for 49ers fans is helping drive demand, with California residents accounting for 26% of tickets sold on StubHub. That's more than the combined tickets sold to those who live in Nevada (8%) and Kansas or Missouri (7%). “As predicted, the first Super Bowl in Vegas is seeing strong numbers — sales are nearly double this time last year and early demand has far surpassed the last time Kansas City and San Francisco met in Miami,” StubHub spokesman Adam Budelli said in a statement.

==========

