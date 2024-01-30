Headlines for Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Amelia Earhart's Missing Plane - Found!?

UNDATED (NPR) - Ocean explorers believe they have discovered the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's airplane, which disappeared 87 years ago over the Pacific Ocean. Amelia Earhart, who grew up in Atchison, Kansas, became the world's most famous female pilot, setting a number of aviation records. She and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were trying to fly around the world in 1937 when their Lockheed-Martin airplane disappeared, launching the biggest search and rescue effort the world had ever seen. The discovery has not yet been confirmed, but the team that found the plane wreckage seems confident it has located the famous pilot's missing aircraft.

==========

Push Underway to Legalize Medical Marijuana in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - Another push is underway in the Kansas Legislature to legalize medical marijuana. The renewed effort comes as many neighboring states have legalized pot for medical and/or recreation use. Surrounding states, like Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma, all have some form of legalized pot. And, according to a 2023 poll conducted by Fort Hays State University, most Kansas residents seem to favor the idea. (Read more.)

==========

KU Study Shows Program Treating PTSD, Depression, Holds Promise

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) – A pilot study by the University of Kansas finds that Warriors’ Ascent, a program for veterans and first responders, shows promise in treating issues like post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. The Kansas News Service reports that when longtime Kansas resident Matt Hastings retired from the U.S. army in 2016, he says he felt like he lost his purpose. In 2022 when Hastings says he was at his lowest point, he heard about Warriors’ Ascent. The 5-day retreat combines multiple treatment methods for issues that many veterans struggle with, like PTSD, depression and substance abuse. Hastings says bringing people with similar experiences together is powerful. “We all thought we were the only ones thinkin’ the way we were thinking. And found out that every single one of us was thinkin’ exactly the same," he added. The KU study found about 3% of participants drop out of the program, compared with the 36% veteran dropout rate in other PTSD treatments.

==========

Dying Thief Who Stole 'Wizard of Oz' Ruby Slippers from Minnesota Museum Avoids Prison

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” because he wanted to pull off “one last score” was given no prison time at his sentencing hearing Monday.

Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole the slippers adorned with sequins and glass beads in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He gave into temptation after an old associate with connections to the mob told him the shoes had to be adorned with real jewels to justify their $1 million insured value, his attorney revealed in a memo to the federal court ahead of his sentencing in Duluth.

Martin showed little emotion as the judge handed down the sentence and was physically unable to fully rise from his chair as the judge adjourned the hearing. He declined to address the court. But defense attorney Dane DeKrey said the resolution of the case should bring a measure of closure to the government, the museum, the slippers' owner and to Martin himself.

The government was able to hold one person accountable, DeKrey said, while the museum and the collector who owns the slippers got to find out what happened. And Martin was able to close this chapter in the final months of his life instead of taking his secret to his grave. “They will never be made whole in this case,” the attorney said of the victims. “But they're more whole than they had been in the last 18 years.”

The FBI recovered the shoes in 2018 when someone else tried to claim a reward. Martin wasn’t charged with stealing them until last year. Prosecutor Matthew Greenley said in court Monday that investigators used phone records to zero in on Martin, and used his wife's immigration status as leverage to search Martin's home and get him to confess.

He pleaded guilty in October to theft of a major artwork, admitting to using a hammer to smash the glass of the museum door and display case to take the slippers. But his motivation remained mostly a mystery until DeKrey revealed it in a court filing this month.

Martin, who lives near Grand Rapids, said at the October hearing that he hoped to remove what he thought were real rubies from the shoes and sell them. But a person who deals in stolen goods, known as a fence, informed him the rubies weren't real, Martin said. So he got rid of the slippers.

DeKrey wrote in his memo that Martin's unidentified former associate persuaded him to steal the slippers as “one last score,” even though Martin had seemed to have "finally put his demons to rest” after finishing his last prison term nearly 10 years earlier. “At first, Terry declined the invitation to participate in the heist. But old habits die hard, and the thought of a ‘final score’ kept him up at night,” DeKrey wrote. “After much contemplation, Terry had a criminal relapse and decided to participate in the theft.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz accepted the recommendation of both sides that he sentence Martin to time served because he is housebound in hospice care and is expected to die within the next few months. He requires constant oxygen therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and had to be brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair. The loud hum of his oxygen machine echoed through the courtroom.

Schiltz told Martin he probably would have sentenced him to 10 years in prison if it was still 2005. The judge also accepted the recommendation from both sides that Martin should pay $23,500 in restitution to the museum and ordered him to pay $300 a month. “I certainly do not want to minimize the seriousness of Mr. Martin's crime,” the judge said. “Mr. Martin intended to steal and destroy an irreplaceable part of American culture.”

According to DeKrey's memo, Martin had no idea about the cultural significance of the ruby slippers and had never seen “The Wizard of Oz.” Instead, DeKrey said, the “old Terry” with a lifelong history involving burglary and receiving stolen property beat out the “new Terry” who had become “a contributing member of society” after his 1996 release from prison.

After the fence told Martin the rubies were fake, DeKrey wrote, he gave the slippers to his old associate and told him he never wanted to see them again. The attorney said Martin never heard from the man again. Martin has refused to identify anyone else who was involved in the theft, and nobody else has ever been charged in the case.

The FBI never disclosed exactly how it tracked down the slippers. The bureau said a man approached the insurer in 2017 and claimed he could help recover them but demanded more than the $200,000 reward being offered. The slippers were recovered during an FBI sting in Minneapolis the next year.

Federal prosecutors have put the slippers' market value at about $3.5 million.

In the classic 1939 musical, Garland’s character, Dorothy, had to click the heels of her ruby slippers three times and repeat, “There’s no place like home,” to return to Kansas from Oz. She wore several pairs during filming, but only four authentic pairs are known to remain.

Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw had loaned one pair to the museum before Martin stole them. The other three are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian Museum of American History and a private collector.

According to John Kelsh, founding director of the Judy Garland Museum, the slippers were returned to Shaw and are being held for safekeeping by an auction house that plans to sell them after a promotional tour. He told reporters he doubts they will ever come back to Grand Rapids.

Garland was born Frances Gumm in 1922. She lived in Grand Rapids, about 200 miles north of Minneapolis, until she was 4, when her family moved to Los Angeles. She died in 1969.

The Judy Garland Museum, located in the house where she lived, says it has the world’s largest collection of Garland and “Wizard of Oz” memorabilia. The museum's executive director, Janie Heitz, said in court that the theft cost it “a significant amount of credibility” and made it harder to borrow other objects connected with Garland and the movie, as well as hurting attendance.

==========

K-State Women Rise to No. 2 in AP Poll as South Carolina Keeps Grip on No. 1

UNDATED (AP) – South Carolina remains the clear No. 1 team in the country and No. 2 Kansas State matched its best ranking ever after a chaotic week that saw nearly half of the AP Top 25 lose at least one game. Five of last week's top 10 teams lost. Overall, a dozen ranked teams had at least one defeat. Kansas State has its highest ranking since 2002. Iowa is back up to third as Caitlin Clark nears the all-time scoring record in women's basketball. Stanford and North Carolina State round out the top five.

==========

KPR Community Spotlight Shines on Foster Village Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Foster Village Lawrence is in the KPR Community Spotlight this month. Jenny Lichte says her non-profit organization helps bridge the gap between foster families and those who want to help them by meeting practical needs. "The most common thing we do is provide welcome packs for families when children first come into placement in the homes. And each welcome pack - for sure - will have a water bottle, a stuffed animal, a blanket, a book and then it depends on the children's ages... usually a hygiene kit," she said. Foster Village Lawrence is a non-profit aimed at helping foster families and foster children in Douglas and surrounding counties. (Read more.)

==========

Chiefs Return Home, Begin Super Bowl Preparations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The Kansas City Chiefs are back home after their AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. KCUR reports that the team will now begin to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. It will be a rematch of number 54, when the Chiefs won their first NFL title in 50 years. But this year, the Chiefs have a much-improved defense. Coach Andy Reid says it’s one of the best units he’s coached in his career. "The guys have been doing a great job. They’re doing a great job with their eyes right now. That’ll be real important in a couple weeks here when we play the 49ers," he added. The defense will face Forty-niners quarterback Brock Purdy, who can run the ball when he’s out of passing options. The Chiefs resume practice on Thursday before leaving this weekend for Las Vegas. The Super Bowl is February 11th.

==========

Chiefs' Reid: Toney's Injury 'Not Made up by Any Means' After WR Accuses Team of Lying

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid denied providing inaccurate injury information on Kadarius Toney on Monday after the wide receiver went on an expletive-laden social media rant in which he appeared to accuse the team of lying about his health. Toney was ruled out of Sunday’s AFC championship game in Baltimore because of a hip issue and for personal reasons following the birth of his daughter. But in a post on Instagram Live, the 25-year-old Toney insisted that “I’m not hurt.” Teams and coaches can be fined by the NFL for issuing inaccurate or misleading injury reports. The Chiefs return to practice Thursday to begin preparing for the Super Bowl against San Francisco on February 11 in Las Vegas.

==========

Las Vegas Super Bowl Tickets Fetching Record Prices on the Secondary Market

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tickets on at least one secondary-market site were the most expensive in Super Bowl history on Monday, underscoring the anticipation of the game's Las Vegas debut between the defending champion and what likely is the most popular team in the West. Oh, and the great possibility Taylor Swift will be on hand when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The average purchase price on TickPick was $9,815 on Monday morning. That's nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year's game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, although current prices could decline. It's also more than the previous high of $7,046 for the 2021 game in Tampa, Florida, between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. The stadium was at 33% capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions, increasing the demand for each ticket.

TickPick's highest non-COVID Super Bowl was in 2020 at Miami Gardens, Florida, when the Chiefs and Niners met for the first time in the championship game. That average price was $6,370. The cheapest ticket on TickPick for this year's game was $8,188 on Monday, more than the $5,997 low price at this point last year. “Location has always impacted demand for a Super Bowl, but Vegas takes things to a whole other level,” TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg said in a statement to The Associated Press. "It’s already the entertainment capital of the world, and could very well become the sports capital of the world after the Super Bowl. “With both teams having made at least one Super Bowl appearance in the past five years, we would typically expect there to be slight fatigue from fans, in turn causing prices to dip. Instead, we’re seeing demand hit record highs and a big driver being that fans want to experience their team winning a Super Bowl in Vegas.”

StubHub was experiencing similar demand with an average price of tickets sold at $9,300 on Monday, though that trails the Super Bowl two years ago. The average at the same time was $9,797 for the game in Inglewood, California, when the hometown Los Angeles Rams were preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals.

The lowest-priced ticket on StubHub for this year's game was $6,500. Sales on that website are 90% greater than last year at this time and 147% greater than the 2020 meeting between Kansas City and San Francisco. The convenient location for 49ers fans is helping drive demand, with California residents accounting for 26% of tickets sold on StubHub. That's more than the combined tickets sold to those who live in Nevada (8%) and Kansas or Missouri (7%). “As predicted, the first Super Bowl in Vegas is seeing strong numbers — sales are nearly double this time last year and early demand has far surpassed the last time Kansas City and San Francisco met in Miami,” StubHub spokesman Adam Budelli said in a statement.

==========

