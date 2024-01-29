Headlines for Monday, January 29, 2024

Chiefs Beat Ravens, Head to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. The Chiefs scored on their opening drive with a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce and never trailed in the game. With that duo advancing to each of the four Super Bowls in this stretch, Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he appreciates their leadership of this squad. "You’ve got to bring it every week. To be in this position, that tells you a little bit of something about the mental makeup of this football team," he said. The Chiefs won in their sixth straight AFC championship - and on the road for the first time. The Chiefs defense forced three turnovers against the Ravens, which proved to be crucial. The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58 on February 11th in Las Vegas. (Read more on the Chiefs victory and Super Bowl prospects further below.)

Kansas Bill Would Prohibit DEI Questions for University Job Applicants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are hoping to keep public universities from requiring job candidates to affirm support for diversity, equity and inclusion. A House committee will hear testimony this week on a bill to prohibit DEI statements on university job applications. Conservative lawmakers have attacked such initiatives as “woke” or left-wing ideology. Jon Rolph is chair of the Kansas Board of Regents. He says state universities don’t require DEI pledges from current or prospective faculty members. “We have no practices that hold one race down to elevate another race. We really look for the best candidates," he said.

Legislators approved a measure last year that would bar universities from requiring DEI statements. Some conservatives call them “loyalty oaths” and say the practice amounts to left-wing ideology. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed the provision, but lawmakers are trying again this session. Kansas Board of Regents chairman Jon Rolph faced questions about diversity during a recent Senate committee hearing. He said Kansas colleges don’t require DEI pledges. “I don’t think our mission is to create diversity. Our campuses are becoming more diverse, and we’re really trying to make sure we’re responsive to that.” A House committee will hear testimony Wednesday on a bill to prohibit DEI statements from students or faculty members.

CDC: Research Says COVID Vaccines Can Reduce Blood Clots

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Research published by the CDC suggests COVID vaccines can reduce the risk of blood clots in certain groups. Kansas doctors say it’s another reason residents should stay up-to-date on their vaccines. The data found that, contrary to claims by vaccine skeptics, bivalent COVID vaccines reduced the risk of developing blood clots for older adults and people with renal disease. Dr. Dana Hawkinson is medical director of infection prevention at the University of Kansas Health System. “What it showed is that those people that received a bivalent booster compared with those who just received the original vaccines did have a 50% decreased risk of blood clots.” He said it’s further evidence Kansans should continue to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus. COVID hospitalizations are trending down in Kansas after a spike around the winter holidays, but the virus remains in circulation.

Missing Kansas Man Found Dead in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A missing Kansas man has been found dead. On Saturday afternoon, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that authorities were looking for 84-year-old Donald Willford. KSNW TV reports that the man was last seen Saturday morning when he was leaving his home in Pomona. Willford was later found dead. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

Giant Dairy Plant Closes in Southwest Kansas

HUGOTON, Kan. (KNS) - A giant dairy plant in southwest Kansas has closed, leaving 150 people without a job. And the effects could spread to surrounding areas and industries. One of the biggest employers in Stevens County, Kansas Dairy Ingredients, opened 10 years ago, and announced a $45 million expansion two years ago. But now the plant has closed, despite the dairy industry growing and expanding further into Kansas. Jeremy Hill, economic and business researcher at Wichita State University, says the risk of statewide economic impact is low, but the effects will be felt in the region. “These households have less money to spend retail, health care, all those services, and they're going to cut back spending and is going to have this trickle effect over there," he said. According to Hill, the immediate impact will be felt in farming, trucking, and ranching in the region. Kansas Dairy Ingredients has not said why it closed.

Dying Thief Who Stole 'Wizard of Oz' Ruby Slippers from Minnesota Museum Will Likely Avoid Prison

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in "The Wizard of Oz" because he wanted to pull off "one last score" is expected to stay out of prison after he's sentenced Monday. Prosecutors say 76-year-old Terry Jon Martin stole the slippers in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor's hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He gave into temptation after an old mob associate told him the shoes had to be adorned with real jewels to justify their $1 million insured value, his attorney revealed in a memo to the federal court ahead of his sentencing at U.S. District Court in Duluth. The FBI recovered the shoes in 2018 when someone else tried to claim a reward. Martin wasn't charged with stealing them until last year.

He pleaded guilty in October to theft of a major artwork, admitting to using a hammer to smash the glass of the museum door and display case to take the slippers. But his motivation remained mostly a mystery until defense attorney Dane DeKrey revealed it this month. Martin, who lives near Grand Rapids, said at the October hearing that he hoped to remove what he thought were real rubies from the shoes and sell them. But a person who deals in stolen goods, known as a fence, informed him the rubies were glass, Martin said. So, he got rid of the slippers.

DeKrey wrote in his memo that Martin's unidentified former mob associate persuaded him to steal the slippers as "one last score," even though Martin had seemed to have "finally put his demons to rest" after finishing his last prison term nearly 10 years ago. "At first, Terry declined the invitation to participate in the heist. But old habits die hard, and the thought of a 'final score' kept him up at night," DeKrey wrote. "After much contemplation, Terry had a criminal relapse and decided to participate in the theft."

Both sides are recommending that Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz sentence Martin to time served because he is housebound in hospice care and is expected to die within six months. He requires constant oxygen therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and was in a wheelchair when he pleaded guilty. Federal sentencing guidelines would normally recommend a sentence of about 4 1/2 years to 6 years, though someone with Martin's criminal history could get an even longer term. But his health "is simply too fragile," prosecutors wrote in a court filing. Another prosecution filing said both sides agreed he should be ordered to pay $23,500 in restitution to the museum, even though he apparently does not have the money.

According to DeKrey, Martin had no idea about the cultural significance of the ruby slippers and had never seen "The Wizard of Oz." Instead, DeKrey said, the "old Terry" with a lifelong history involving burglary and receiving stolen property beat out the "new Terry" who had become "a contributing member of society" after his 1996 release from prison. After the fence told Martin the rubies were fake, DeKrey wrote, he gave the slippers to his old mob associate and told him he never wanted to see them again. The attorney said Martin never heard from the man again. Martin has refused to identify anyone else who was involved in the theft, and nobody else has ever been charged in the case.

The FBI never disclosed exactly how it tracked down the slippers. The bureau said a man approached the insurer in 2017 and claimed he could help recover them but demanded more than the $200,000 reward being offered. The slippers were recovered during an FBI sting in Minneapolis the next year. Federal prosecutors have put the slippers' market value at about $3.5 million.

In the classic 1939 musical, Garland's character, Dorothy, had to click the heels of her ruby slippers three times and repeat, "There's no place like home," to return to Kansas from Oz. She wore several pairs during filming, but only four authentic pairs are known to remain.

Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw had loaned one pair to the museum before Martin stole them. The other three are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian Museum of American History and a private collector. According to John Kelsh, founding director of the Judy Garland Museum, the slippers were returned to the collector and are being held for safekeeping by an auction house that plans to sell them after a promotional tour. He said he doubts they will ever come back to Grand Rapids.

Garland was born Frances Gumm in 1922. She lived in Grand Rapids, about 200 miles north of Minneapolis, until she was 4, when her family moved to Los Angeles. She died in 1969. The Judy Garland Museum, located in the house where she lived, says it has the world's largest collection of Garland and Wizard of Oz memorabilia.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Headed Back to Super Bowl After Chiefs Shut Down Ravens 17-10

BALTIMORE (AP) — The first quarter was vintage Patrick Mahomes, picking apart the Baltimore defense with quick passes, with Travis Kelce on the other end of several of them. Then the Kansas City defense — now elite after some shaky seasons in the past — took over. Finally, when Mahomes needed one more completion to send the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl, he went deep to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, whose struggles this season were emblematic of the team's maligned receiving group. Complete for 32 yards. Ballgame. "The Chiefs are still the Chiefs," Kelce said emphatically.

After all the moments this season when they looked disjointed and vulnerable, the Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Mahomes and Kelce were at their magnificent best in the first half, and Kansas City's defense delivered another masterpiece against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, leading the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game Sunday.

Kelce caught 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, and now the big question at next month's Super Bowl in Las Vegas is whether his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be able to make it there in the middle of her tour. The pop star was on hand again Sunday, and it was a milestone day for the 34-year-old Kelce, who surpassed Jerry Rice's career record for postseason receptions.

Kansas City (14-6) will face San Francisco on February 11, and a victory would make the Chiefs the first team to win it all in back-to-back seasons since the New England Patriots 19 years ago.

Swift's presence has turned the Chiefs into even more of a glamour team than they already were, but it's been more of a blue-collar performance on the field this season. Aside from Kelce, Mahomes' playmakers haven't been as threatening as in years past. Only once this season has Kansas City scored more than 31 points, and a home loss on Christmas to the Las Vegas Raiders — on the same day Baltimore made a statement with a win at San Francisco — seemed to indicate that the Chiefs' days atop the AFC were numbered.

Not so fast.

Playing on the road in the playoffs for the first time with Mahomes, the Chiefs beat Buffalo and Baltimore in back-to-back weeks to win the conference. "I've never doubted, no," coach Andy Reid said. "That's not how we roll."

The Chiefs led 17-7 at halftime, and Justin Tucker's 43-yard field goal with 2:34 to play was the only scoring of the second half. Baltimore kicked deep after that, and on third-and-9, Mahomes connected with Valdes-Scantling, who held on and knew exactly what that catch meant. "We're going to the Super Bowl," he said. "That was it. I knew we needed one first down to get us to the goal, and they trusted me to go get one."

Mahomes went 30 of 39 for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson could win his second MVP after leading Baltimore to the league's best record and point differential during the regular season, but the Ravens allowed touchdowns on the first two Kansas City possessions and appeared a bit panicky at times after that. Baltimore (14-5) made undisciplined mistakes all game, while Kansas City looked the part of the team making its sixth straight appearance in the conference title game.

With the Ravens down by 10 in the third quarter, rookie Zay Flowers caught a 54-yard pass to the Kansas City 10 — then was flagged for taunting after the play. Moments later, he fumbled near the goal line and the Ravens ended up with no points. That was one of several frustrating moments for Baltimore fans, whose city was hosting an AFC championship game for the first time since January 1971, when the Colts beat the Oakland Raiders.

Jackson went 20 of 37 for 272 yards and a touchdown, but Baltimore never really exploited its perceived advantage on the ground. Jackson raced under one of his own tipped passes in the first half for a 13-yard reception, but he also turned the ball over twice, including a forced pass into heavy coverage that was picked off in the end zone with 6:45 left in the game.

Once it was clear defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had the upper hand against the Baltimore offense, Mahomes was happy to manage the game and avoid doing anything too risky. "Spags, it seems like when the games get bigger, when the challenges get higher, he performs even better," Mahomes said.

Jackson fell to 2-4 as a starter in the postseason despite having been the top seed in the AFC twice. He made a few sensational individual plays, but the Ravens had trouble moving the ball otherwise. "That guy was the main guy I was playing for, honestly," Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said. "So much stuff he gets that he doesn't deserve.

This was his opportunity to be able to write some of that stuff off and move on to the next thing. That's why it hurts, because you want to see people like that, teammates that you love and care about, get what they're supposed to get." Mahomes, meanwhile, completed his first 11 pass attempts, and although the Ravens largely shut Kansas City down after that, the damage was done on a rainy day in Baltimore.

There was some chippy behavior before the game, which included Ravens defensive back Arthur Maulet and a group of Kansas City players having to be separated. Then the Chiefs forced a three-and-out on the game's first drive and went 86 yards for the opening touchdown. Kelce caught a 13-yard pass from Mahomes over the middle on fourth-and-2. Then the star tight end beat All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

Jackson answered in his own spectacular way. He broke free for a 21-yard run when Baltimore went for it on fourth-and-1 from its 34. Then the star quarterback ducked out of a near-sack by Leo Chenal, retreated a bit farther back and threw a 30-yard scoring strike to Flowers, who celebrated with teammates by doing the "swag surf" dance that Swift and Chiefs fans did at a recent game.

Kansas City was unbothered. Mahomes drove his team 75 yards in 9:02 — with the help of an acrobatic diving catch by Kelce on one third-down toss — and Isiah Pacheco capped the 16-play march with a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Chiefs actually missed chances to extend their lead. A sack by Charles Omenihu forced a fumble by Jackson that gave Kansas City the ball at the Baltimore 33. But Kelce was marked just short on a third-down catch, and Pacheco was stopped on the ensuing fourth down at the 13.

After a couple of personal fouls on Baltimore helped Kansas City cross midfield late in the half, the Chiefs were flagged for back-to-back holding calls, the second of which wiped out a 33-yard screen pass to Rashee Rice that would have been a touchdown. A 9-yard pass to Kelce put Kansas City in position for Harrison Butker's 52-yard field goal that made it 17-7.

FAMILY AFFAIR

The Harbaugh brothers came up short in their attempt to sweep the college and pro championships after Jim Harbaugh coached Michigan to a national title. Jim, who then left the Wolverines to become coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, was at the game Sunday. John Harbaugh said he was still proud of Baltimore's season. "I feel like it was a team that had a lot of challenges. I don't think it was a team that was too highly touted coming into the season by the pundits and the prognosticators and all that, and I think they proved a lot of people wrong, all year," he said. "The quarterback made a statement all year."

INJURIES

Omenihu left with a knee injury, and star defensive tackle Chris Jones was shaken up in the fourth quarter for the Chiefs.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: The Chiefs have not played the 49ers this season. This will be a rematch of the Super Bowl four years ago, which Kansas City won 31-20.

