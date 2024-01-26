Headlines for Friday, January 26, 2024

KBI: Two Arrested in Connection with Franklin County Homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Franklin County last year. Authorities say 42-year-old Nathan Boggs, of Ottawa, was killed in July of 2023 near Princeton, in rural Franklin County. The KBI says a man and a woman from Ottawa have now been arrested: 41-year-old Timothy S. Corn and 33-year-old Jessica Smith. Corn and Smith were arrested without incident and booked into the Franklin County Jail.

==========

Kansas Proposal Expands Custodial Options for Older Foster Children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas teenagers in foster care may benefit from a proposed alternative to finding a permanent home. A bill in the Kansas House would allow foster children over the age of 16 to enter into custodial arrangements with relatives and close friends. The bill would allow multiple adults to serve as a custodian and also would require the teen's consent to the arrangement. Older foster children currently can be placed with foster parents or put up for adoption. But many children end up bouncing around homes and aging out of care at 18 without being adopted. Advocate Nykia Gatson says she entered foster care when she was a teenager. But she never found a permanent home. “And my hope is that no other young person endures an abandonment, and they get connected to a family that they can call theirs.” Supporters of the bill say Kansas could be the first state to establish this arrangement. The bill needs committee approval to advance to the House for consideration.

==========

Kansas House Bill Would Reduce In-Person Early Voting Hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering reducing the amount of time voters have to vote early in person. Under current state law, early voting is held until noon the Monday before an election. But a bill in the Kansas House would end early voting by 7 pm the Sunday before Election Day. Clay Barker, with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, says some counties struggle to staff early voting the day before Election Day. “This can create a problem at counties where people are trying to vote at the same time the county election staff is trying to prepare for Election Day on Tuesday," he said. Some opponents of the bill say that if early voting is no longer held on Monday, county officials should be required to host early voting the weekend before an election.

==========

KC Royals Make Negro Leagues Museum Free in February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - For the third straight year, admission to the National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City will be free for the month of February. The Kansas City Royals are again picking up the tab for everyone's admission to the museum during Black History Month. The Kansas City Star reports that last year, the Royals paid $120,000 for more than 14,000 people to visit the museum.

==========

KPR Community Spotlight Shines on Foster Village Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Foster Village Lawrence is in the KPR Community Spotlight this month. Jenny Lichte says her non-profit organization helps bridge the gap between foster families and those who want to help them by meeting practical needs. "The most common thing we do is provide welcome packs for families when children first come into placement in the homes. And each welcome pack - for sure - will have a water bottle, a stuffed animal, a blanket, a book and then it depends on the children's ages... usually a hygiene kit," she said. Foster Village Lawrence is a non-profit aimed at helping foster families and foster children in Douglas and surrounding counties. (Read more.)

==========

Study: Urban Farms Have Larger Carbon Footprint

UNDATED (HPM) - Fruits and vegetables grown on urban farms and gardens have a carbon footprint that’s six times larger than conventionally-grown produce. That’s according to a new study from the University of Michigan. It’s the infrastructure increases urban farms’ carbon footprint. It takes a lot of carbon to build the raised beds, compost bins and sheds that a city garden needs. Meanwhile, conventional farms are massive economies of scale and efficiency. But Jason Hawes, a lead author on the study, says conventional produce loses to urban growers when it travels by air. "Asparagus is the one that we highlight as a case where things are flown in from, for example, Chile. That's a really big carbon investment that you could offset by using urban agriculture," he said. The study also suggests city farms preserve their infrastructure as long as possible and try to use recycled materials to build their raised beds and sheds.

The study contends that lettuce, potatoes, onions and other crops from urban farms have a much greater carbon footprint than produce from conventional farms. That's mostly because the infrastructure at urban farms - like raised beds and compost bins - have a shorter lifespan and aren’t as efficient as large-scale farms. But there are a couple of bright spots. For example, urban tomatoes beat out conventional tomatoes, which are often raised in carbon-intensive greenhouses. The study's lead author, Jason Hawes, says the research can help urban growers take steps to mitigate their carbon impacts. "Urban agriculture is not inherently going to sort of save the planet," he said. "But that doesn't mean that it couldn't be designed in such a way that it's good for the climate. It just takes conscious intentionality." Hawes adds that urban farms have other benefits. Studies have found they improve mental health, food security and social networks.

==========

Kansas Lawmaker Wants New Rules for School, Library Book Bans

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Banning books from a school or public library would be more difficult under a law being proposed by one Kansas lawmaker. Democratic Senator Cindy Holscher, of Overland Park, introduced a bill that would require anyone protesting a book to read it in full and give a detailed list of reasons why they think it should be removed. It says people filing complaints must live in the community served by the library. And the bill would require 5% of residents in a school district to sign a petition before a book ban could be requested. Holscher says outside actors have unfairly attacked certain books. “Parents have been voicing frustration that they want business to kind of return to normal vs. all of these side shows of people coming in from other areas, challenging books.”

Holscher says libraries serve all types of families and readers. "If my child brings home a book that I don’t want them to read, it’s up to me to say, ‘OK, I don’t want you reading that book.’ But I shouldn’t have the power to take it away from everybody," she said. A majority of books removed from Kansas libraries deal with issues like sexuality, gender or race. Holscher's bill has been referred to committee, but so far no hearing is scheduled.

==========

Advocates in Kansas Still Pushing for Medical Marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another push is underway in Kansas to approve the use of medical marijuana. Kansas is one of the few states where marijuana remains illegal. KWCH TV reports that a bill introduced last year went nowhere but remains in play this session. Cheryl Kumberg, president of the Kansas Cannabis Coalition, says the FDA now reports there is medicinal value to the drug, and she's hoping to educate more lawmakers about the benefits. Governor Laura Kelly supports the legalization of medical marijuana. So far, the Republican leadership in the Legislature has opposed it.

==========

Letters Pour into Kansas Ag Department to Support Ban on Pear Trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - More than 350 people have written to the Kansas Department of Agriculture about restricting invasive pear trees - with more than 90% in favor of a ban. Kansas officials want to ban the sale of Callery trees starting in 2027. The trees are commonly called Bradford pear trees. Carol Baldwin is a rangeland management specialist with Kansas State University Research and Extension. She supports a ban to protect ranches and prairies. “If you look across the state line into Oklahoma, you can see the absolute devastating damage that these trees have done to the native rangelands," she said. The trees are spreading wild in at least 50 Kansas counties. And ranchers have a hard time stopping these trees from eating up grassland because prescribed burns usually don't kill them.

==========

Iconic Steam Engine Could Become New Symbol for State of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas already has an official state flower, tree, animal, insect and reptile. Now, state lawmakers are considering whether to add an official state train, in this case, a 100-year-old historic locomotive, to the list of official state symbols. A bill introduced in the Kansas House this month (HB 2501) seeks to designate the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe train #3415 as the official state locomotive. KSNT reports that the bill has been referred to a committee. The locomotive in question was built in 1919 and currently sits at the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad yard, where it was moved to in 1996. It was previously located in the city park in Abilene for about 40 years.

Kansas Day is Monday, January 29th, when Kansas will turn 163 years old.

==========

Chiefs Battle Ravens in Baltimore Sunday Afternoon

UNDATED (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the AFC championship game for the sixth straight year. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are headed to Baltimore to play the Ravens. On the line Sunday afternoon: a spot in the Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 pm.



Mahomes vs. Jackson for First Time in the Playoffs

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one AFC quarterback whom Patrick Mahomes has never run into - in the postseason. That will change Sunday afternoon, when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Baltimore. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Ravens have the NFL’s best record this season. Kickoff is set for 2 pm Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. On the line: a trip to the Super Bowl.

==========

