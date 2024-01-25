Headlines for Thursday, January 25, 2024

When Will All the Fog Lift Across Eastern Kansas?

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Here in eastern Kansas, we have clouds in the sky and on the ground. And another Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Bill Gargan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Topeka, says the dense fog should stay in the area at least through Saturday morning. Widespread dense fog has enveloped the KPR listening area for the past week. Get the latest weather here.

Hundreds Rally at the Kansas Statehouse in Annual March for Life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Hundreds of pro-life Kansans rallied at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka for the annual March for Life Wednesday. Activists urged lawmakers to direct more state money to anti-abortion counseling centers and to enact other policies they say would support women with unplanned pregnancies. Jeanne Gawdun, with the group Kansans for Life, say this year’s election is critical for the movement. “Right now, we are so blessed to have a supermajority of pro-life legislators in both chambers," she said. "And we will need that with two more years of Governor Kelly.” Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed several anti-abortion laws last year but Republican legislators overrode her. Abortions in Kansas have increased sharply since 2022 when many nearby states banned the procedure.

Pro-life activists are calling on lawmakers to enact policies that help women carry pregnancies to term, like requiring child support during pregnancy. "The focus of the pro-life legislative agenda is on these life affirming proposals that protect the safety of pregnant women, highlight the humanity of the preborn child, and provide aid for women who choose life for their babies," she said. Rally-goers decried an increase in abortions in Kansas since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Kansas Lawmaker Wants New Rules for School, Library Book Bans

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Banning books from a school or public library would be more difficult under a law being proposed by one Kansas lawmaker. Democratic Senator Cindy Holscher, of Overland Park, introduced a bill that would require anyone protesting a book to read it in full and give a detailed list of reasons why they think it should be removed. It says people filing complaints must live in the community served by the library. And the bill would require 5% of residents in a school district to sign a petition before a book ban could be requested. Holscher says outside actors have unfairly attacked certain books. “Parents have been voicing frustration that they want business to kind of return to normal vs. all of these side shows of people coming in from other areas, challenging books.”

Holscher says libraries serve all types of families and readers. "If my child brings home a book that I don’t want them to read, it’s up to me to say, ‘OK, I don’t want you reading that book.’ But I shouldn’t have the power to take it away from everybody," she said. A majority of books removed from Kansas libraries deal with issues like sexuality, gender or race. Holscher's bill has been referred to committee, but so far no hearing is scheduled.

Advocates in Kansas Still Pushing for Medical Marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another push is underway in Kansas to approve the use of medical marijuana. Kansas is one of the few states where marijuana remains illegal. KWCH TV reports that a bill introduced last year went nowhere but remains in play this session. Cheryl Kumberg, president of the Kansas Cannabis Coalition, says the FDA now reports there is medicinal value to the drug, and she's hoping to educate more lawmakers about the benefits. Governor Laura Kelly supports the legalization of medical marijuana. So far, the Republican leadership in the Legislature has opposed it.

Letters Pour into Kansas Ag Department to Support Ban on Pear Trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - More than 350 people have written to the Kansas Department of Agriculture about restricting invasive pear trees - with more than 90% in favor of a ban. Kansas officials want to ban the sale of Callery trees starting in 2027. The trees are commonly called Bradford pear trees. Carol Baldwin is a rangeland management specialist with Kansas State University Research and Extension. She supports a ban to protect ranches and prairies. “If you look across the state line into Oklahoma, you can see the absolute devastating damage that these trees have done to the native rangelands," she said. The trees are spreading wild in at least 50 Kansas counties. And ranchers have a hard time stopping these trees from eating up grassland because prescribed burns usually don't kill them.

Kansas Man Dies in Medical Helicopter Crash near Oklahoma City

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Family and friend are mourning the death of a Kansas man killed in a medical flight helicopter crash. Flight nurse Adam Tebben, of Wichita, was killed over the weekend when the helicopter he was riding in went down near Weatherford, Oklahoma, west of Oklahoma City. KSNW TV reports that Tebben was a travel nurse on assignment in Oklahoma. Tebben graduated from Chase County High School and Baker University in Baldwin City. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what went wrong on the flight.

Tax Credit Available to KS Businesses to Offset Child Care Costs

UNDATED (KC Beacon) - Kansas businesses can apply for a state tax credit to help offset the costs of child care for their employees. The Kansas City Beacon reports that over a year after the credit passed, businesses are not using it. The tax break goes unused for a few reasons. Some businesses would still struggle to offset child care even if they got money back. But the credit is also just overlooked. A business can get money back by building and operating a child care center or just contracting with a licensed provider. Paula Neth is the President and CEO of the Family Conservancy, a group that’s working with an online toolkit to spread awareness about kickback. “We’re hoping that this toolkit really demystifies that for our employers across the state of Kansas," she said. Businesses don’t need to build their own child care centers to cash in. Businesses can get thousands back by offering other day care subsidies to workers.

Businesses can learn more by going to RaisingWyCo.org.

Developers Plan $150 Million Margaritaville Hotel in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) - Developers are planning to build a $150 million Margaritaville Hotel in Kansas City, Kansas. The Sunflower Development Group announced Tuesday that the hotel is scheduled to open in the spring of 2025. The hotel will include swimming pools, retail businesses, bars and restaurants. KSHB TV reports construction is already underway on the 229-room hotel, which will be located on the grounds of the former Schlitterbahn Waterpark at the northeast corner of I-10 and I-435.

Iconic Steam Engine Could Become New Symbol for State of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas already has an official state flower, tree, animal, insect and reptile. Now, state lawmakers are considering whether to add an official state train, in this case, a 100-year-old historic locomotive, to the list of official state symbols. A bill introduced in the Kansas House this month (HB 2501) seeks to designate the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe train #3415 as the official state locomotive. KSNT reports that the bill has been referred to a committee. The locomotive in question was built in 1919 and currently sits at the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad yard, where it was moved to in 1996. It was previously located in the city park in Abilene for about 40 years.

Kansas Day is Monday, January 29th, when Kansas will turn 163 years old.

AFC Title Game Means a Reunion for John Harbaugh and Andy Reid, Who Coached Together in Philadelphia

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh once defeated his own brother in a Super Bowl, so going up against someone he used to work with may not be all that emotional. Still, there's plenty of respect between the Baltimore coach and his counterpart this weekend: Kansas City's Andy Reid. “Obviously, it’s a big deal in terms of the relationship,” Harbaugh said this week. “It goes back a long, long, long way. Utmost respect for Andy, utmost appreciation for what he’s accomplished as a coach. We were together for 10 years, the first 10 years there in Philly. We were in a lot of championship games, and a lot of playoff games."

They'll face each other as head coaches for the first time in a playoff game when the Ravens host the Chiefs on Sunday. That's somewhat remarkable given how successful they've been. This is Harbaugh's fourth AFC championship game with Baltimore and Reid's sixth in a row with Kansas City.

Reid leads their head-to-head series 5-2 since he and Harbaugh went their separate ways during the former's tenure at the helm of the Philadelphia Eagles. “John does a phenomenal job. He knows the whole game,” Reid said. "He was a great special teams coach, a great secondary coach and he’s been a great head coach. Very proud of him and all he’s done and accomplished.”

Lately, Reid's Chiefs have been the team to beat in the AFC. Their streak of six straight conference title games has been accompanied by two Super Bowl wins, one of which came last year. Reid also reached four NFC title games in a row in Philadelphia with Harbaugh on his staff. Aside from Harbaugh, Reid's coaching tree includes another Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson, as well as Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills, whom Kansas City defeated last weekend.

“You think about all the great coaches that were on that staff that Andy assembled and mentored and taught us all so much,” Harbaugh said. “We were a close group of guys, a staff that loved each other. I see a lot of that on this (Ravens) staff, too.”

