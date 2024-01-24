Headlines for Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Kansas Lawmakers Probe Police Raid on Marion County Newspaper

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) - What happened last year when police raided a small town newspaper and the home of its publisher in central Kansas? That's what a bipartisan group of state lawmakers would like to know. Dozens of lawmakers are now asking the state’s attorney general to release more information about the investigation into the police raid on the Marion County Record in August. It's unclear whether the issue will get a hearing, but 35 Democrats and 10 Republicans in the Kansas House have introduced a resolution condemning the raid and directing Attorney General Kris Kobach to provide a report on whether anyone's civil rights were violated.

(Additional reporting...)

Kansas Lawmakers Want a Report on Last Year's Police Raid of a Marion County Newspaper

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Dozens of Kansas lawmakers launched an effort Tuesday to direct the state's attorney general to release information from an investigation into a police raid last year on a weekly newspaper, but it wasn't clear that their measure would get a hearing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Thirty-five Democrats and 10 Republicans in the Kansas House introduced a resolution condemning the Aug. 11 raid of the Marion County Record's offices, the home of its publisher and the home of a city council member in Marion in central Kansas. The resolution would direct Attorney General Kris Kobach to provide a report on whether the investigation found that people's civil rights were violated.

The raid put Marion, a town of about 1,900 residents about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, at the center of a national debate over press freedom. It also focused an intense spotlight on the police chief who led the raid because the paper had been looking into his past.

The 98-year-old mother of Publisher Eric Meyer died the day after the raid, something he attributed to the stress it caused, and within days the local prosecutor declared there wasn't enough evidence to support the raid. Legal experts said it likely violated state or federal law, and then-Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody resigned in early October. “This is something that happened in Kansas that garnered international attention and concern about the state of our free press in the world and very particularly here in Kansas,” said state Rep. Mary Lynn Poskin, a Kansas City-area Democrat and a leading sponsor of the resolution. “I felt it was really important for the Kansas House to send a strong message.”

The resolution is likely to go to the House Judiciary Committee. Chair Susan Humphries, a Wichita Republican, said she needs to review the measure, adding, “I can't say for sure that I'm going to have a hearing.”

Kobach, an elected Republican, said that if anyone is charged with a crime, information will come out during the legal proceedings. He said when no one is charged with a crime, "Then our system has a preference for not throwing everything on the table.”

Cody has said he was investigating whether the newspaper and city council member had illegally violated a local business owner's privacy or committed other crimes by obtaining her driving record, which included a past drunken driving offense. Meyer has said the newspaper only verified the information's authenticity, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Kobach oversees the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which took over the investigation into the newspaper and the city council member. Later, Kansas officials asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to look into the circumstances surrounding the raid.

Meyer said Tuesday that he'd like to have a formal statement from authorities that the newspaper or its staff is no longer under investigation. He said making information public would be “a first step,” but there are questions about why the raid was necessary and about how search warrants are issued in Kansas.

The lead sponsors of the resolution are Poskin and another Democrat, Rep. Boog Highberger, of Lawrence. Meyer said it could be “the kiss of death” for the measure. “You know, if a Democrat said the sun is going to rise in the east in the morning, the Republicans would deny it — and vice versa, I might add,” he said. Several legislators and staffers said the resolution drew criticism from some Republicans for explicitly linking the raid to the death of Meyer's mother, Joan Meyer, the paper's co-owner.

The resolution also declares that the raid undermined "the role of journalism in encouraging engaged, civic-minded, critical thinkers.”

Asked about the resolution, House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said in an emailed statement that it would go through “the normal committee process” — which gives a committee chair wide discretion in what measures to consider. “Freedom of speech and law and order are two very important considerations here,” Hawkins said.

==========

Developers Plan $150 Million Margaritaville Hotel in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) - Developers are planning to build a $150 million Margaritaville Hotel in Kansas City, Kansas. The Sunflower Development Group announced Tuesday that the hotel is scheduled to open in the spring of 2025. The hotel will include swimming pools, retail businesses, bars and restaurants. KSHB TV reports construction is already underway on the 229-room hotel, which will be located on the grounds of the former Schlitterbahn Waterpark at the northeast corner of I-10 and I-435.

==========

Lawrence High School Student Killed in Fatal Olathe Shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (LJW) - A fatal shooting in Olathe last Friday claimed the life of a Lawrence High School student. Police say 15-year-old Brianna Higgins, a sophomore at Lawrence High, died from gunshot wounds she suffered Friday night in Olathe. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that school district officials held a moment of silence for Higgins during this week's school board meeting. The shooting remains under investigation. A GoFndMe page has been set up for Higgins to assist the family with funeral expenses.

==========

Fire Erupts at Douglas Co. Judicial & Law Enforcement Center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Fire broke out Tuesday night at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center in Lawrence. The flames were contained by a built in sprinkler. No one was injured. Investigators believe the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical malfunction. The blaze erupted in a jury deliberation room in the basement of the building.

==========

Wichita School District to Shutter a Half-Dozen Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - The Wichita school district plans to close about a half-dozen of its 90-plus schools by the end of this academic year. Enrollment continues to decline, which means less state funding. And Wichita schools need more than $1 billion worth of repairs and maintenance. Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld says closing and consolidating schools is the only way to avoid massive job cuts. “This is something that happens," he said. "So, it’s part of the cycle, although it isn't easy. And if it’s my school, it feels completely different.” Districts across the country are facing closures tied to declining enrollment and the end of federal COVID relief funds. The Kansas City, Missouri, district will close or repurpose 10 schools as part of its consolidation plan. Wichita, the largest school district in Kansas, plans to close four to seven schools at the end of this academic year to make up for a $42 million budget shortfall. Superintendent Bielefeld says the district can’t afford to keep operating all of its 90-plus schools. (Read more.)

==========

Tax Credit Available to KS Businesses to Offset Child Care Costs

UNDATED (KC Beacon) - Kansas businesses can apply for a state tax credit to help offset the costs of child care for their employees. The Kansas City Beacon reports that over a year after the credit passed, businesses are not using it. The tax break goes unused for a few reasons. Some businesses would still struggle to offset child care even if they got money back. But the credit is also just overlooked. A business can get money back by building and operating a child care center or just contracting with a licensed provider. Paula Neth is the President and CEO of the Family Conservancy, a group that’s working with an online toolkit to spread awareness about kickback. “We’re hoping that this toolkit really demystifies that for our employers across the state of Kansas," she said. Businesses don’t need to build their own child care centers to cash in. Businesses can get thousands back by offering other day care subsidies to workers.

Businesses can learn more by going to RaisingWyCo.org.

==========

Eight Names Make the Kansas Presidential Preference Primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Kansas will hold its own presidential preference primary this year. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that eight names will appear on the ballot - four from each major party. The Kansas primary will be held March 19th. All candidates who appear on the ballot either paid a $5,000 filing fee or gathered 5,000 signatures from Kansas voters who are registered to the party they're competing in.

==========

Another Discrimination Lawsuit Filed Against BPU in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) - The Board of Public Utilities in Kansas City, Kansas, is facing another lawsuit alleging racial discrimination. KCUR Radio reports this is the tenth such lawsuit against BPU in the past two years. Eric Lindsey has been a carpenter for BPU for the last 12 years. In his federal lawsuit, Lindsey alleges he’s experienced discrimination almost from the day he was hired. Lindsey alleges that his white colleagues would say “yes’em boss” when asked for help. He says BPU’s H-R department has ignored his complaints of abuse and harassment. This is the second discrimination lawsuit filed this month against BPU. In an email, BPU said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

==========

Kansas Ag Officials Confirm State's 15th Case of Deadly Bird Flu

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed the state's 15th case of avian influenza since December 1st. The Kansas Reflector reports that these 15 cases come amid a national outbreak that began in 2022 and has spread to all but three states. Kansas Ag Secretary Mike Beam says the outbreak in this state has been concentrated at egg-laying facilities in McPherson and Rice counties and at gamebird facilities in Mitchell County. Officials say this round of bird flu appears to be transmitted primarily by wild birds interacting with domestic flocks. In most cases, entire commercial and backyard flocks at an infected location must be euthanized. In testimony before state lawmakers, the ag secretary said a contributing factor in the spread of bird flu is the presence of backyard flocks in which birds are allowed to roam free and more easily come into contact with migratory birds.

==========

Non-Profit World Cup Group Seeks Funding from State of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The nonprofit preparing the Kansas City region to host World Cup matches in 2026 wants up to $32 million in Kansas state funding. The Kansas News Service reports that KC 2026 says the funding would support marketing, transit and security. Matches will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, but Kansas will host teams and visitors for practice and more. Katherine Holland, with KC 2026, says the money would help keep the World Cup from overwhelming Kansas communities. “We can’t shut these communities down for 40 days. We need to make sure that we are providing support to continue with regular host city operations.,” she added.

The nonprofit estimates the event will bring about $163 million to the Kansas economy. Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly included about two-thirds of the nonprofit’s request in her 2024 budget proposal. But GOP leadership seems skeptical about providing funds. The 2026 World Cup will be held across 16 cities in North America. It’s the first time World Cup matches will be played in the U.S. since 1994.

===============

Kansas Foster Care Sees Key Improvements, But Still Lags Behind Many States

TOPEKA, Kan.. (KNS) – The Kansas foster care system has seen some improvements in recent years but it still lags behind most of the U.S. in some key areas. The Kansas News Service reports that the rate of kids who enter foster care each year in Kansas is at its lowest in 18 years, but it’s still nearly twice the national rate. The Kansas Department of Children and Families largely credits the improvement to additional funding for prevention services. Those help families with things like mental health and parenting skills. The department says it’s seeking grant funding to further expand those services. It also hopes to reduce how much time children spend in foster care before adoption. Right now, that averages out to nearly three-and-a-half years.

==========

Number of Unionized Workers in Kansas Has Dropped

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - More workers are part of a union in the U.S. than last year. But the share of unionized workers in Kansas has stagnated. Only about 10% of the U.S. workforce belonged to a union last year. In Kansas, the percentage of employees represented by unions dropped by one percent from 2022 to 2023. The drop is likely because 42,000 more people joined the workforce last year, many of whom likely are not unionized. Still, support for labor unions is at a decades-long high, with about 67% of people approving of unions. In the Kansas City area, the share of unionized workers was also flat, according to Current Population Survey microdata, which has a smaller sample size. (Read more.)

==========

Big 12 Faces Another Barrage of Big Games This Week

UNDATED (AP) - The Big 12 can make an argument as college basketball’s best conference the past few years, with two national champions in three years and multiple teams making the NCAA Tournament each season. This season has been no different. Even with TCU dropping out, the Big 12 led the way in this week’s AP Top 25 poll with seven ranked teams, led by No. 4 Houston and No. 7 Kansas. The slate of Big 12 games this week includes No. 4 Houston at No. 20 BYU, No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas and No. 20 Texas Tech at No. 11 Oklahoma.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines generally post by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

