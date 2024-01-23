Headlines for Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Dense Fog Advisory Remains in effect Until Noon, but More Fog on the Way Through Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for eastern Kansas, which remains in effect through noon. But forecasters say eastern Kansas will have foggy days and nights through Thursday morning. Get the latest from the NWS office in Topeka.

Adverse weather in some parts of northeast Kansas has prompted some school districts and universities to cancel or delay classes Tuesday. Click here to see more.

==========

Kansas Foster Care Sees Key Improvements, But Still Lags Behind Many States

TOPEKA, Kan.. (KNS) – The Kansas foster care system has seen some improvements in recent years but it still lags behind most of the U.S. in some key areas. The Kansas News Service reports that the rate of kids who enter foster care each year in Kansas is at its lowest in 18 years, but it’s still nearly twice the national rate. The Kansas Department of Children and Families largely credits the improvement to additional funding for prevention services. Those help families with things like mental health and parenting skills. The department says it’s seeking grant funding to further expand those services. It also hopes to reduce how much time children spend in foster care before adoption. Right now, that averages out to nearly three-and-a-half years.

==========

Another Discrimination Lawsuit Filed Against BPU in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) - The Board of Public Utilities in Kansas City, Kansas, is facing another lawsuit alleging racial discrimination. KCUR Radio reports this is the tenth such lawsuit against BPU in the past two years. Eric Lindsey has been a carpenter for BPU for the last 12 years. In his federal lawsuit, Lindsey alleges he’s experienced discrimination almost from the day he was hired. Lindsey alleges that his white colleagues would say “yes’em boss” when asked for help. He says BPU’s H-R department has ignored his complaints of abuse and harassment. This is the second discrimination lawsuit filed this month against BPU. In an email, BPU said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

==========

Kansas Ag Officials Confirm State's 15th Case of Deadly Bird Flu

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed the state's 15th case of avian influenza since December 1st. The Kansas Reflector reports that these 15 cases come amid a national outbreak that began in 2022 and has spread to all but three states. Kansas Ag Secretary Mike Beam says the outbreak in this state has been was concentrated at egg-laying facilities in McPherson and Rice counties and at gamebird facilities in Mitchell County. Officials say this round of bird flu appears to be transmitted primarily by wild birds interating with domestic flocks. In most cases, entire commercial and backyard flocks at an infected location must be euthanized. In testimony before state lawmakers, the ag secretary said a contributing factor in the spread of bird flu is the presence of backyard flocks in which birds are allowed to roam free and more easily come into contact with migratory birds.

==========

Non-Profit World Cup Group Seeks Funding from State of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The nonprofit preparing the Kansas City region to host World Cup matches in 2026 wants up to $32 million in Kansas state funding. The Kansas News Service reports that KC 2026 says the funding would support marketing, transit and security. Matches will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, but Kansas will host teams and visitors for practice and more. Katherine Holland, with KC 2026, says the money would help keep the World Cup from overwhelming Kansas communities.

“We can’t shut these communities down for 40 days. We need to make sure that we are providing support to continue with regular host city operations.,” she added. The nonprofit estimates the event will bring about $163 million to the Kansas economy. Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly included about two-thirds of the nonprofit’s request in her 2024 budget proposal. But GOP leadership seems skeptical about providing funds. The 2026 World Cup will be held across 16 cities in North America. It’s the first time World Cup matches will be played in the U.S. since 1994.

===============

Independent Candidates in Kansas Could Face More Challenges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Independent candidates would have a harder time running for statewide office under a bill being considered by Kansas lawmakers. The bill would require independent candidates to collect 25,000 signatures to get on the ballot. That's five times the current requirement. It would also prevent independent candidates from paying to get on the ballot in lieu of signatures. The bill, filed by a Republican, is likely in response to Kansas Senator Dennis Pyle’s independent campaign for governor in 2022. Some Republicans say Pyle helped Democratic Governor Laura Kelly win. But he ultimately received fewer votes than the difference between Kelly and GOP candidate Derek Schmidt.

===============

KU Obesity Study to Target Parents and Children in Rural Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) – Parents in rural Kansas who are struggling with their weight may be eligible for free online access to a health coach and more. That’s through a study at the University of Kansas Medical Center aimed at fighting obesity in elementary-school-aged children and their parents. KU professor and researcher Christie Befort has been studying this topic for years. She says she often sees parents who enroll their kids in weight-loss programs struggle with their own weight. She explained, “I just kind of saw in doing that how so many of them didn’t have the confidence for themselves, let alone like, being able to pass that on to their kid.” Befort says this study is taking a different approach to childhood obesity by counseling parents on weight loss first and later adding a family component. The program aims to enroll 240 parent-child pairs.

==========

Analysis Shows Lowest-Paid Kansas Workers Made Gains in Last 4 Years

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – A new analysis finds the lowest-paid workers in Kansas saw their wages increase faster in the last four years than the highest-paid workers. KMUW’ reports that an analysis by Stateline shows hospitality workers’ wages in Kansas rose 29% between 2019 and 2023. Meanwhile, the highest paid workers - which includes federal employees - saw wages rise just 17 percent. That’s a result of the state’s labor shortage, says Donna Ginther, a labor economist at the University of Kansas. She says many baby boomers retired when COVID hit, leaving openings in the workforce. "We have a lot of jobs, and they're not being filled…so the only way to attract workers to those jobs was to increase the wages," Ginther added. She also says that a labor shortage can limit the state’s economic growth, but it has also helped decrease wage inequality between the lowest- and highest- wage earners.

==========

KC Couple Accused of Cashing Dead Man's Retirement Benefits for Six Years

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — An Overland Park couple is charged with fraudulently collecting more than $215,000 in retirement benefits on behalf of a dead relative while they concealed his body inside their home for six years. Authorities say Mike Carroll's pacemaker showed that he died in 2016 at the age of 81, but Overland Park police didn't discover his body until 2022 after his son-in-law, Kirk Ritter, called police to report his death. Prosecutors accuse Mike Carroll's daughter - Lynn Ritter and Lynn's husband Kirk Ritter - with keeping Mike Carroll's body in a mummified state on a bed in the home he owned. Investigators say Lynn and Kirk Ritter continued depositing Carroll's retirement funds and spending money out of his bank account. The couple is due in federal court February 2 where they face several charges.

==========

County Legislators Override Executive, Ensuring Vote for Potential KC Stadium Funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Legislators in Jackson County, Missouri, voted Monday to override the veto of Jackson County Executive Frank White and place the renewal of a sales tax on the April ballot to help fund a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals. The tax of three-eighth of a cent, which is used under the current lease agreement for stadium upkeep at the Truman Sports Complex, also would help pay for future renovations to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

As recently as last week, it appeared there would not be enough votes to override the veto. But legislators Jalen Anderson and Sean Smith changed their minds after an outpouring of public pressure, and after continued negotiations with the teams, and the result was a 7-2 vote in favor of advancing the proposal to the April 2 ballot. “I am grateful that so many of my colleagues joined me in voting the overturn,” said Jackson County legislator DaRon McGee, who called White's decision to veto the proposal “tone deaf" by taking away the rights of voters to make their own decisions. White was a five-time All-Star for the Royals and is a member of their Hall of Fame.

“Thanks to overwhelming support from our citizens, including business, labor, nonprofit and other community organizations, we prevailed, and can now proceed to do the important work ahead,” McGee said. “There is much work to do so that the voters are fully informed before the April election. I join my colleagues in saying we are prepared to do that work.”

Legislators initially voted 8-1 to approve ballot language for the tax, but White said in vetoing it that “it’s not a good deal for taxpayers” because it did not provide enough assurance of the franchises’ commitment to the county.

The Royals and Chiefs released a joint statement after White’s veto that said they respected his authority but that “we will continue working with the legislators to ensure that this ordinance is on the ballot.” The teams also ramped up their social and traditional media campaigns for public support, and they had support of many commerce groups and labor unions. “We took an important step forward today,” the teams said in a statement Monday. “We thank Jackson County legislators for their attention and care in this matter. We look forward to continuing to work with them and enabling the voters to decide on extending the longstanding partnership between the county and our teams on April 2.”

The Royals had been weighing competing offers from Jackson County and Clay County, which sits just across the Missouri River, for locations for their new ballpark. They intended to make their decision in September but pushed it back indefinitely, and only in recent weeks have said they plan to build in Jackson County.

They still have not decided on a site, though. The initial plan was to build in an area known as the East Village, but they are also considering a location closer to the Power & Light District, where there are existing shops and restaurants.

==========

Montgomery County Refinery to Use Soybean Oil to Produce Jet Fuel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — A Canadian company intends to build a refinery in southeast Kansas that uses soybean oil to produce renewable jet fuel. Azure Sustainable Fuels hopes to churn out soybean-powered airplane fuel by 2027. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that the county commission offered incentives for the project including 10 years without property taxes. The paper says Azure’s $900 million project would bring 150 long-term jobs. The county has a new $375 million soybean crushing plant that will start operating this year. Azure would build its refinery next to that plant to source oil for jet fuel.

==========

Kansas State Women Jump to 4th in AP Top 25

UNDATED (AP) – Kansas State has its best ranking in 21 years after the Wildcats moved up to fourth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Wildcats, who climbed three spots, were last ranked this high in 2003. South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the poll, receiving all 35 votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks cruised to easy wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. There was some shifting in the top 10, with UCLA moving back up to No. 2 after beating Colorado on the road. The Buffaloes remained in the third spot. Iowa dropped to fifth after falling in overtime to Ohio State.

==========

UConn, Purdue Remain Atop Jumbled AP Top 25; KU Men Drop to No. 7

UNDATED (AP) – The AP Top 25 had another week of upheaval, with teams bouncing around like kernels in a popcorn maker. The same two teams remain at the top amid the poll turmoil. Reigning national champion Connecticut stayed No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving 44 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Purdue had 17 first-place votes. A loss by Kansas jumbled the rest of the top five. No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week. Kentucky moved up two spots to No. 6. The Kansas Jayhawks dropped four spots to No. 7 following a 91-85 loss to West Virginia that ended their six-game winning streak in the series.

==========

