Headlines for Monday, January 22, 2024

Icy Roads and Slick Conditions Persist Across Eastern Kansas Through Tuesday Morning

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Monday. The National Weather Service in Topeka reports that a mixture of rain and freezing rain can be expected across eastern Kansas Monday and Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Several schools and universities have either cancelled classes or delayed opening.Click here to see more.

KC Couple Accused of Cashing Dead Man's Retirement Benefits for Six Years

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — An Overland Park couple is charged with fraudulently collecting more than $215,000 in retirement benefits on behalf of a dead relative while they concealed his body inside their home for six years. Authorities say Mike Carroll's pacemaker showed that he died in 2016 at the age of 81, but Overland Park police didn't discover his body until 2022 after his son-in-law, Kirk Ritter, called police to report his death. Prosecutors accuse Mike Carroll's daughter - Lynn Ritter and Lynn's husband Kirk Ritter - with keeping Mike Carroll's body in a mummified state on a bed in the home he owned. Investigators say Lynn and Kirk Ritter continued depositing Carroll's retirement funds and spending money out of his bank account. The couple is due in federal court February 2 where they face several charges.

Independent Candidates in Kansas Could Face More Challenges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Independent candidates would have a harder time running for statewide office under a bill being considered by Kansas lawmakers. The bill would require independent candidates to collect 25,000 signatures to get on the ballot. That's five times the current requirement. It would also prevent independent candidates from paying to get on the ballot in lieu of signatures. The bill, filed by a Republican, is likely in response to Kansas Senator Dennis Pyle’s independent campaign for governor in 2022. Some Republicans say Pyle helped Democratic Governor Laura Kelly win. But he ultimately received fewer votes than the difference between Kelly and GOP candidate Derek Schmidt.

Montgomery County Refinery to Use Soybean Oil to Produce Jet Fuel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — A Canadian company intends to build a refinery in southeast Kansas that uses soybean oil to produce renewable jet fuel. Azure Sustainable Fuels hopes to churn out soybean-powered airplane fuel by 2027. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that the county commission offered incentives for the project including 10 years without property taxes. The paper says Azure’s $900 million project would bring 150 long-term jobs. The county has a new $375 million soybean crushing plant that will start operating this year. Azure would build its refinery next to that plant to source oil for jet fuel.

KC Chiefs Beat Bills in Buffalo, Head to AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Championship game for the sixth straight year after a 27-24 win at Buffalo Sunday night. The Chiefs defense rose to the occasion again, preventing the Bills from coming up with any play longer than 20 yards. Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce. It was the first true road game Mahomes has played in the playoffs. "I love playing at Arrowhead," he said. "I love being at Arrowhead in front of that crowd, but when you’re on the road it’s you vs. them. It’s you versus everybody in the stadium. You have to come together as a team and the guys do that." The Chiefs will now travel to Baltimore for the right to play in Super Bowl 58. The Ravens are hosting as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game following a 27-24 divisional round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. Isiah Pacheco scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run 40 seconds into the fourth quarter in a game the teams traded leads five times. The Chiefs clinched the win by running out the clock after Buffalo's Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right with 1:43 remaining. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs move on to face the conference's top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

No matter the setting — Arrowhead Stadium or Orchard Park — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs keep finding ways to beat Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game with a 27-24 win over the Bills on Sunday night. The Chiefs move on to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the conference's top-seeded Ravens, who beat Houston 34-10 on Saturday.

Kansas City is 0-1 in the playoffs against the Ravens, following a 30-7 loss in the 2010 wild-card round. Baltimore defeated Kansas City 36-35 in their most recent regular-season matchup in Week 2 of the 2021 season. "There's no weakness there," Mahomes said of the Ravens. "It's going to take our best effort. Defense, offense, special teams, they do it all. It's always a great challenge and that stadium's going to be rocking, so we're excited for the challenge." Mahomes passed his first test by winning his first true road playoff game — not including Super Bowl neutral sites — and improving his postseason record to 13-3. "First of all, this is a great environment, man," Mahomes said of Buffalo. "It really is. We did hear it all week, man, about playing a road game, and we're here to prove a point and show that we can play anywhere."

The Chiefs are accustomed to ending the Bills' season, having done it now in three of the past four playoffs, with the first two wins coming at home in the 2020 AFC championship game and the 2021 divisional round. "All-time classic again. Any time we play Sean's teams, it comes right down to the end," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, referring to Bills coach Sean McDermott.

The Chiefs scored on five of their first six possessions, not including a kneeldown at halftime, and went ahead for good on Isiah Pacheco's 4-yard touchdown run 40 seconds into the fourth quarter. Neither team led by more than seven points and they traded leads five times. The outcome was decided when Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed a potential game-tying field goal wide right from 44 yards, allowing the Chiefs to run out the remaining 1:47.

"Ultimately, completely on me," said Bass, who had a field goal blocked and missed from 27 yards in a playoff-opening 31-17 win over Pittsburgh last week. "I feel terrible. I love this team, man. It hurts. This one hurts bad."

Allen blamed himself for having Buffalo's final drive stall at the Chiefs 26 following two incompletions — the last a throwaway after he was flushed out of the pocket. "I wish he wouldn't have been put in that situation. You win as a team you lose as a team. One play doesn't define a game, doesn't define a season," Allen said. "Losing sucks. Losing to them, losing to anybody."

The Bills keep finding different ways to lose to the Chiefs. After being blown out 38-24 at Kansas City in the 2020 season AFC championship game, Buffalo came up short in a 42-36 overtime loss in the divisional round a year later.

The game has since been dubbed "13 Seconds" because that's how much time was left for Mahomes to march the Chiefs 44 yards on two plays to set up Harrison Butker's 49-yard field goal. Mahomes then clinched the win with a 9-yard touchdown pass to — who else? — Kelce.

The tight end didn't stick around to address reporters after this win, as he was perhaps busy rushing out to visit with girlfriend, pop music superstar Taylor Swift, and his brother Jason, who celebrated watching his two-TD outing from a suite. Travis Kelce celebrated his first touchdown catch — a 22-yarder — by making a heart gesture with his hands and directed toward Swift's suite at the opposite end of the field. And Jason Kelce celebrated the touchdown shirtless while holding a can of beer.

Mahomes was 17 of 23 for 215 yards, and the two TD passes to Kelce were the 15th and 16th times they've combined for scores in the playoffs. They have one more than Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the NFL record for most playoff TDs for a quarterback-receiver combination. "It speaks to Travis and his work, to be able to go out there and make plays in big games," Mahomes said. "Passing anything that has Brady and Gronk in it is special. Because those are two of the greatest players."

Allen went 26 of 39 for 186 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for two scores. His team-leading 72 yards rushing increased his career playoff total to 563, the second most among NFL quarterbacks in league history and trailing only Steve Young (594).

It was another disappointing finish for a Bills team that won its fourth consecutive AFC East title, and was on a six-game roll since a 20-17 win at Kansas City on Dec. 10. "Just lost in the playoffs to a team that's kicked us out," safety Jordan Poyer said. "It's tough. You work so hard throughout the season to fight and claw back, our backs against the wall, everybody doubting us midway through the season and we get here and just that close."

KSU Study Shows Kansas Farmers Could Lose Income from Extreme Heat

UNDATED (KNS) — A new study from Kansas State University finds that farmers in Kansas may lose up to 66% of their income from extreme heat. And that doesn’t bode well for the future because the study also suggests climate change will bring more droughts and days of extreme heat in the coming decades. K-State professor Jennifer Ifft worked on the study. Ifft they aimed to take advantage of the farm data Kansas has and quantify the financial impact excessive heat has on farms, adding that “...agriculture is about 14% of the Kansas economy. If you care about rural areas, broadly, I think this kind of shows that extreme heat, extreme weather is one of many challenges that the rural areas and agriculture are facing.” The study found that over the past four decades, a rise of 1 degree Celsius led to a drop in farm profits by 7%. But Ifft says crop insurance and conservation programs can help farmers.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers.


