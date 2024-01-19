Headlines for Friday, January 19, 2024

GOP Tax Plan for Kansas Advances, Heads to Democratic Governor for Expected Veto

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Most Kansans would pay state income taxes at the same rate under a bill passed Thursday by state lawmakers. The bill is now headed to the governor for a potential veto. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill includes several tax reforms that both Republicans and Democrats agree on, like eliminating taxes on social security income. But the two parties differ on income tax. Republicans want a flat tax rate of 5.25 percent on annual income over roughly $6,000 … which they say is fair and would boost the economy. “If this single-rate tax concept is OK for sales and property tax, why is it not also OK for income tax?” asked Republican state Representative Adam Smith. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, however, opposes a flat tax. She says it primarily benefits the wealthy.

Kansas Republican Legislators Pass Tax Cut Package; Governor Expected to Veto Measure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas on Thursday passed a broad package of tax cuts promoted as widespread relief that the Democratic governor is likely to veto because she says it favors the wealthy and threatens the state’s budget in the future. The opposing viewpoints kept the two sides locked in a political impasse as the window for meaningful tax cuts narrows.

The GOP super-majority Legislature approved a plan to cut income, sales and property taxes by a total of nearly $1.6 billion over the next three years. But Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to veto the bill because it would move Kansas to a single personal income tax rate of 5.25% to replace three rates that now top out at 5.7%.

The measure cleared the Legislature on an 81-37 vote in the House after the Senate approved it Wednesday, 25-11. While Republicans appeared to have the two-thirds majority in the House to override a veto, the defections of two Republicans and a conservative independent in the Senate appear to leave them at least a vote short there. A similar dispute thwarted big tax cuts last year, when a dozen other states cut taxes, according to the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation.

Kelly has been public about her strong opposition to the “flat tax" proposal, viewing it as a boon to the state's “super wealthy.” Also, her office released a projection Thursday showing that the GOP plan would cause a budget shortfall in 2029. Democratic state Rep. Henry Helgerson of Wichita argued during Thursday's debate that lawmakers cannot enact the Republicans' tax cuts without committing to budget cuts first. “Right now, I don't see it,” he said.

The figures released by Kelly's office didn't show what assumptions it used for growth in spending or revenues over time, and Republicans dismissed them. Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said he agrees that the state faces future budget problems if Kelly wants to “spend like a drunken sailor.”

“However, if the state engages in basic fiscal responsibility, there will continue to be ample money available to deliver ongoing and meaningful tax reductions to Kansans,” Masterson said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Republicans also defended their package as fair because it contains provisions that will exempt roughly 310,000 additional Kansas residents from income taxes, on top of the 40,000 or so poorest ones. The plan included provisions that would exempt the first $20,300 of a married couple’s income from state taxes — more if they have children, with the amounts rising with inflation after 2025.

Republican leaders married the income tax proposals to a proposal from Kelly to eliminate the state’s 2% sales tax on groceries starting April 1 and proposals she embraced to exempt all of retirees’ Social Security income from taxes and to lower homeowners’ property taxes. “It's a great package,” Republican state Sen. Caryn Tyson, the Senate tax committee's chair, said before Wednesday's vote in her chamber. “It's got a little something for everybody.”

The impasse last year over taxes had Kansas projecting that it will have nearly $4.5 billion in surplus cash at the end of June, equal to 17% of the state’s current $25 billion budget.

Yet Kansas also is debating tax cuts at a time when the nationwide tax-cutting trend could be slowing as a revenue surge fueled by federal spending and inflation recedes.

State tax collections are in line with last year's but about 1.1% below projections. Monthly collections have fallen short of expectations each of the past three months; that happened only five times in the previous six years.

“This is a time when state revenues and surpluses, we're seeing, are starting to flatten across the country,” said Neva Butkus, a state policy analyst for the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. Butkus also said that, even with its provisions aimed at helping poor families, the GOP package would widen the gap between the poorest, who already pay a higher percentage of their incomes in taxes, and the wealthiest.

Figures from the Kansas Department of Revenue show that with the proposed single-rate tax, a little more than half of the raw dollar savings would go to the 3.8% of filers from Kansas earning more than $250,000 a year. That group pays 41% of the personal income taxes collected from Kansas residents.

The smallest cuts, both in terms of raw dollars and the average percentage, would go to Kansas residents earning between $50,000 and $75,000 a year. “Not only does it help the wealthy, it does nothing for the middle class,” said state Rep. Tom Sawyer, another Wichita Democrat.

But many Republicans argued that a simpler income tax system is fairer and said Kansas needs to become more competitive with other states. The Tax Foundation said in a 2022 report that Kansas residents pay more of their incomes in taxes than residents of most surrounding states.

In 2022, Iowa moved to a flat tax, initially set at 4.4% but scheduled to drop eventually to 3.9%. Now, GOP Governor Kim Reynolds is pushing to cut the rate to $3.65% for this year.

Masterson said retaining an income tax with multiple rates would keep Kansas “behind the eight ball” economically. “It's not the future,” he said.

Kansas Teen Found Dead in Ditch with Vehicle Stuck in Snow

LA CROSSE, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Kansas teenager was found dead in a central Kansas ditch earlier this week. Foul play is not suspected in the death of 18-year-old Zachary Thiel of La Crosse. The KBI says Thiel's vehicle was found stuck in the snow Wednesday, about a half-mile from his body. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Proposed Kansas Bill Would Address Guardianship Issues

UNDATED (KNS) – People with disabilities who do not want a guardianship could have a new legal option under a bill being debated by a Kansas House committee. The Kansas News Service reports that the supported decision-making agreements would allow individuals with special needs to select advisors to help them with things like health care and financial decisions. However, they would keep the right to make the decision themselves. Critics of the bill say the same support can be established by giving someone power of attorney. But Colin Olenick of the Self Advocate Coalition of Kansas says his father has power of attorney over him. And his father could make decisions for him without his consent – something a supported decision-making agreement would prohibit. “It would allow a person to support me, but give me the final say in what I do with my life,” Olenick observed. Several states have enacted supported decision making agreement laws in recent years. The Kansas bill would need committee approval to advance to the House for consideration.

Missouri Official Vetoes Stadium Tax for KC Chiefs and Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County, Missouri Executive Frank White vetoed an ordinance Thursday that would have put a 3/8th-cent sales tax renewal on the April ballot to fund sports stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.

“This proposed sales tax would generate over $2 billion from our residents, yet there is no clear understanding or assurance regarding the teams’ commitments and contributions to the county,” White said in a news release, the Kansas City Star reported. “It’s not a good deal for taxpayers and I cannot support an agreement that is not in their best interest.”

Shortly after the veto announcement, four county legislators said they sided with White. In order to override White's veto, the County Legislature — which has nine members — would need six votes. They are approaching a Jan. 23 deadline to put the stadium tax decision in front of voters this spring.

The Royals and Chiefs released a joint statement after White's veto that said, “We respect the County Executive’s veto authority. We will continue working with the legislators to ensure that this ordinance is on the ballot on April 2 so that Jackson County voters have the opportunity to decide on the extension of the current 3/8th-cent sales tax.”

The Royals are seeking to use the sales tax to help fund building a new downtown ballpark, though they have not yet announced their location. The Chiefs have consistently stated their intentions to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

The current stadium leases at the Truman Sports Complex expire in 2031. Although some legislators pointed out Thursday that April isn’t the only ballot in 2024 or in the years ahead of that expiration date, both teams have targeted April for the measure. They are said to have support from the current governor’s office, which has pushed their urgency.

On January 8, county legislators voted 8-1 to approve ballot language for the new 3/8th-cent sales tax to replace the current one that expires in September 2031. White wasn’t in favor of that at the time and wanted more time to get additional concessions from the teams for the county in the deal.

Audio Reader's BIG Audio Sale Opens at Lawrence Public Library

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Audio-Reader, the radio reading service for the blind and vision impaired at the University of Kansas, is holding a massive audio sale Friday and Saturday at the Lawrence Public Library. Organizer Beth McKenzie says the sale features vinyl records, thousands of CDs and brand-name audio equipment. "This is a sale that you won't want to miss if you're interested in vintage audio, vinyl and music you can put your hands on," she said. McKenzie says the gently used audio equipment has all been checked out by professionals. "We will have all kinds of vintage and gently-used audio equipment, as well as a wide variety of vinyl records." McKenzie says audio receivers from Marantz and Pioneer - as well as speakers from Martin-Logan - will be sold for far less than market value. The big sale takes place Friday (6:30-8:30pm) and Saturday (12-6pm) at the Lawrence library. More details available on the Audio Reader website.

Bill Would Require Kansas Schools to Have Defibrillators on Campus

UNDATED (KNS) – A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature would require schools to plan for cardiac emergencies and have defibrillators on campus. the Kansas News Service reports that testimony about the bill took place Wednesday at the Statehouse. Amanda Herman’s daughter Reagan was playing in a high school basketball tournament in Topeka last summer when she went into sudden cardiac arrest. Bystanders saved her life using an automated external defibrillator, or AED. Now Herman is advocating for a bill that would require schools to have defibrillators on hand. “They should be right outside gymnasiums or sports facilities. They have to be right there and accessible,” she said. The Kansas measure is modeled after laws in about two dozen other states. School officials say they support the idea but would need more funding for AEDs, which cost more than $1,000 each.

Missouri Man Linked to Catalytic Converter Thefts Sentenced

UNDATED (KCUR) – The Missouri man that law enforcement calls the Kingpin of catalytic converter thefts in the Kansas City metro was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison. KCUR Radio reports that the government says 58-year-old James Spick made 11-million dollars between 2018 and 2021 selling catalytic converters, many of them stolen. Spick was ordered to forfeit four-point-four million dollars in ill-gotten gains – in addition to serving five years. Spick owns J&J Recycling on Truman Road in Independence where, the government says, he paid up to 20-thousand dollars a day in cash for stolen catalytic converters. Spick then sold those converters to two out-of-state companies, PMG of Texas and Two Guys recycling out of Louisiana. The government says Spick made seven-million dollars from those two companies alone, the vast majority in cash.

Shooting at KC's Crown Center Injures Six People

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Six people were shot and wounded this week at Crown Center in Kansas City. A gunfight broke out in the food court Wednesday evening, shutting down the shopping mall and drawing a large police response. The Kansas City Star reports that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Chiefs Face Bills in Buffalo Sunday Night in NFL Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs Sunday evening at 5:30. The Chiefs have ended the Bills’ season in three of the last four years. This year’s Chiefs-Bills matchup will be in Buffalo, where temperatures will hover in the 20s. It’s becoming a storied playoff fixture, like the games between New England and Indianapolis, or Dallas and the 49ers. Despite the history, Patrick Mahomes is only focused on one thing. "For us, it’s about just advancing. Try to find a way to survive and advance. And get to the next round. Whatever that takes this weekend we’re going to try to do and try to go out there and win a football game," he said. The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to the AFC Championship and will play either Houston or Baltimore.

