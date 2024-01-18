Headlines for Thursday, January 18, 2024

Shooting at KC's Crown Center Injures Six People

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Six people have been shot and wounded at Crown Center in Kansas City. A gunfight broke out in the food court Wednesday evening, shutting down the shopping mall and drawing a large police response. The Kansas City Star reports that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Police detained multiple people at the scene but it remains unclear whether any of them were arrested.

Kansas GOP Leaders Propose Tax Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Republican leaders in Topeka are proposing a compromise on taxes that includes many of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s suggestions but also a modified version of a flat tax. The Kansas News Service reports that the GOP plan includes getting rid of taxes on social security income, cutting state property taxes and eliminating the food sales tax this year rather than in 2025. All of those measures are supported by the governor, but the plan also includes a modified version of a single-rate income tax, often called a flat tax. That's something Kelly opposes. Kansans would pay 5.25 percent on income over $6,000. A spokesperson for the governor’s office says the new GOP proposal disproportionately benefits the wealthy.

Bill Would Require Kansas Schools to Have Defibrillators on Campus

UNDATED (KNS) – A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature would require schools to plan for cardiac emergencies and have defibrillators on campus. the Kansas News Service reports that testimony about the bill took place Wednesday at the Statehouse. Amanda Herman’s daughter Reagan was playing in a high school basketball tournament in Topeka last summer when she went into sudden cardiac arrest. Bystanders saved her life using an automated external defibrillator, or AED. Now Herman is advocating for a bill that would require schools to have defibrillators on hand. “They should be right outside gymnasiums or sports facilities. They have to be right there and accessible,” she said. The Kansas measure is modeled after laws in about two dozen other states. School officials say they support the idea but would need more funding for AEDs, which cost more than $1,000 each.

Cybersecurity Incident Disrupts IT Services at Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — A cybersecurity incident disrupted part of the computer systems at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The incident interrupted the university's VPN, K-State Today emails and videos on Canvas or Mediasite. School officials say they were able to confirm that these disruptions were the result of a recent cybersecurity incident. As a result, affected systems were taken offline and will remain offline as an investigation continues. K-State will use third-party IT forensic experts during the investigation. Updates will be posted at k-state.edu/update.

(–Additional reporting–)

Cybersecurity Incident Shuts Down Some Network Systems at K-State

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas State University officials say a cybersecurity incident has shut down several network systems on campus. The Kansas News Service reports that the incident has disrupted K-State’s private network, as well as emails and video platforms that let students access lectures and other materials. University officials say impacted systems were taken offline and will remain down while the investigation continues. It will also affect shared drives and printers, and university listservs. Officials say they’re working with information technology forensic experts to determine the source of the problem. They urge students and faculty to follow cybersecurity best practices and report any suspicious activity.

Topeka's Water Woes Linger

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Much of Topeka and parts of Shawnee County remain under a boil water advisory. And according to the Topeka Capital-Journal, residents will need to flush about 60 million of gallons of water through the system before the advisory can be lifted. City leaders say water customers should turn on all indoor faucets in their home or business for 10 to 15 minutes to flush water through their own local systems. Officials say 60 million gallons of water must be boiled or discarded in the wake of potential contamination in the city's water supply. The boil water advisory was issued Sunday and remains in effect. Meanwhile, state health officials have lifted boil-water advisories for the cities of Winchester, Belvue, and Muscotah.

(-Related-)

KDHE Announces End to Boil-Water Advisories for Winchester, Belvue, and Muscotah

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced that the boil-water advisories for the cities of Winchester, Belvue, and Muscotah have been lifted. No matter which municipality or utility declares a boil-water order, it must be lifted by the KDHE. You can read the details surrounding the rescinding of these individual orders at the KDHE website, or click the following links:



Audio Reader's BIG Audio Sale Opens at Lawrence Public Library

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Audio-Reader, the radio reading service for the blind and vision impaired at the University of Kansas, is holding a massive audio sale this week at the Lawrence Public Library. Organizer Beth McKenzie says the sale features vinyl records, CDs and brand-name audio equipment from high-end manufacturers like Marantz, Pioneer and Martin-Logan. "And so this is a sale that you won't want to miss if you're interested in vintage audio, vinyl and music you can put your hands on," she said. McKenzie says the gently used audio equipment has all been tested by professionals. "We will have all kinds of vintage and gently-used audio equipment, as well as a wide variety of vinyl records. And the library will have thousands of CDs." McKenzie says high-end audio receivers from Marantz and Pioneer as well as speakers from Martin-Logan will be sold for far less than market value. The big sale takes place Friday (6:30-8:30pm) and Saturday (12-6pm) at the Lawrence Public Library. More details available on the Audio Reader website.

Kansas Bill Would Include Drug Overdoses in Good Samaritan Law Protections

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A bipartisan group of Kansas lawmakers has introduced a bill to include drug overdoses in its Good Samaritan law. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would protect most people from prosecution if they call 9-1-1 to get medical attention for someone they’re with who’s experiencing an overdose. Advocates say it will allow people to feel more comfortable calling for help without fear of prosecution for being in possession of a substance. Thomas Simmons of the Kansas Recovery Network in Reno County says that if the bill is passed, it can help save lives. “My take on this is how many people are dying that don't have to be because we are threatening the people that are trying to save them,” he explained. The lawmakers have already received support from law enforcement groups, which removes a major hurdle in getting the bill passed.

Kansas Bill Would Limit Ways for Kansans to Request Mail-In Ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas voters would have fewer ways to apply for mail-in ballots under a bill being considered by state lawmakers. Under current state law, voters can apply for mail-in ballots through sources like advocacy groups and the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. But the Kansas Senate will soon discuss a bill that would allow only county election officials to send out applications - and only at the request of a voter. Some Republicans have criticized mail-in ballots, claiming they are more susceptible to fraud. Millions of unsolicited ballots were mailed to voters during the 2020 election, during the pandemic. Kansas election officials have defended the legitimacy of voting by mail.

Kansas Bill Targets Hair Discrimination

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas residents who wear hairstyles linked to their ancestry may soon have more protection in the workplace. A bill would amend the Kansas Act Against Discrimination to forbid workplace prejudice based on a person’s ancestral hairstyle. It would bar discrimination based on hair texture or protective styles such as locs, braids or twists. Stacey Knoell, executive director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, urged lawmakers to pass the bill. Knoell says the bill will tell people of color they are welcome and protected in Kansas. "What my hair looks like has no bearing on whether or not I can do my job," she said. "It’s purely a cosmetic decision.” Similar efforts have not passed the statehouse but some local communities, like Lawrence and Wichita, have created protections.

Douglas County's Plan to End Homelessness Could Cost $100 Million

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Douglas County's plan to "virtually eliminate" homelessness by 2028 would cost as much as $100 million. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that much of that money would go toward building and operating permanent affordable housing units. City leaders in Lawrence and county officials are holding a joint session Wednesday at city hall to consider the plan.

TCU Women Cancel K-State Game Because of Shortage of Available Players

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 says TCU's next two women's basketball games have been canceled because the team does not have enough available players. The Horned Frogs were scheduled to play No. 7 Kansas State Wednesday night and at No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday. The conference did not disclose the reason for TCU's player shortage. Under conference rules, a school unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist. As a result, Iowa State and Kansas State each will be credited with a win in the league standings and TCU will pick up two losses.

