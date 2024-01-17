Headlines for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Douglas County's Plan to End Homelessness Could Cost $100 Million

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Douglas County's plan to "virtually eliminate" homelessness by 2028 would cost as much as $100 million. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that much of that money would go toward building and operating permanent affordable housing units. City leaders in Lawrence and county officials are holding a joint session Wednesday at city hall to consider the plan.

Arctic Air Temps Ease Up Wednesday, But More Cold on the Way

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - The Arctic air mass that broke daily records in several Kansas communities is beginning to ease. But there’s another cold front is on the way. Meteorologists say Kansans can expect a brief and minor reprieve Wednesday from the bitter temperatures and dangerously cold wind of the past several days. Daytime highs in the 30s are predicted across much of Kansas. But Andy Kleinsasser, with the National Weather Service in Wichita, says another, smaller spell of cold air is on track to start blowing through Thursday. “Thursday evening, Thursday night, that’s when another shot of arctic air blast south across Mid America here," he said. Wind chills could reach well below zero. Kleinsasser expects that cold air to hang around through Saturday, with Sunday daytime highs likely inching back above freezing in many parts of the state.

Chelsea Picha, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, says residents should brace themselves for another extreme cold spell. “Not as prolonged as what we just had, but (we) still could see wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero to start off Friday and Saturday mornings," she said. "And then once we get into next week, we'll see a pattern shift with temperatures returning to more seasonal values.”

Bitter Cold Sent 15 People to Hospitals During Chiefs Playoff Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - Temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium got so cold last weekend that some football fans had to be hospitalized. The Kansas City Fire Department says crews responded to 69 calls at GEHA Field during the Chiefs/Dolphins game Saturday.KSHB TV reports that the effects of the cold weather also sent 15 people to area hospitals. Officials say some people suffered from hypothermia and others were treated for frostbite. It was the coldest game on record at Arrowhead and the fourth coldest game in NFL history. The official temperature when the game began was -4 with a wind chill factor of 27 degrees below zero. More than 71,000 attended the game.

KC Pet Owners Cites for Leaving Pets Outside in Brutal Cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some pet owners in Kansas City have been cited for leaving their pets outside in the bitter cold. KCTV reports that animal service officers have been working around the clock to save animals in freezing conditions. Several pet owners have been cited for neglect. In one case, authorities found a dog with a wounded leg that couldn't stop shivering. The KC Pet Project also treated a cat for exposure. A local shelter says both of those animals are now doing much better.

Cybersecurity incident disrupts IT services at Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — A cybersecurity incident disrupted part of the computer systems at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The incident interrupted the university's VPN, K-State Today emails and videos on Canvas or Mediasite. School officials say they were able to confirm that these disruptions were the result of a recent cybersecurity incident. As a result, affected systems were taken offline and will remain offline as an investigation continues. K-Satte will use third-party IT forensic experts during the investigation. Updates will be posted at k-state.edu/update.

Top Official Says Kansas Courts Need at Least $2.6 Million to Recover from Cyberattack

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas court system needs at least $2.6 million in additional funds to recover from an October cyberattack that prevented the electronic filing of documents and blocked online access to records for weeks, the state's top judicial official told legislators Tuesday. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert included the figure in a written statement ahead of her testimony before a joint meeting of the Kansas House and Senate Judiciary committees. The Republican-controlled Legislature must approve the funding, and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly also must sign off.

Luckert's written statement said the courts needed the money not only to cover the costs of bringing multiple computer systems back online but to pay vendors, improve cybersecurity and hire three additional cybersecurity officials. She also said the price tag could rise. “This amount does not include several things: recovery costs we will incur but cannot yet estimate; notification costs that will be expended to notify individuals if their personal identifiable information has been compromised; and any services, like credit-monitoring, that the branch may decide to provide for the victims,” Luckert's statement said.

The attack occurred October 12. Judicial branch officials have blamed a ransomware group based in Russia, saying it stole data and threatened to post it on a dark website if its demands were not met.

Judicial branch officials have not spelled out the attackers' demands. However, they confirmed earlier this month that no ransom was paid after responding to an Associated Press request for invoices since October 12, which showed as much.

Luckert said little about the costs of the cyberattack during Tuesday's joint committee meeting and did not mention the $2.6 million figure. She and other judicial branch officials also met with the House committee in private for about 15 minutes to discuss more sensitive security issues. “The forensic investigation is ongoing,” she said during her public testimony to both committees. Luckert said courts' costs include buying a new firewall as well as software and hardware. She said the court included the three new cybersecurity jobs in its proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 but now wants to be able to hire them in April, May or June.

State Rep. Stephen Owens, a Republican from rural central Kansas who serves on both the House judiciary and budget committees, said the courts are asking for “an awful lot of money” because of the cyberattack. “That being said, I also think that we have to prioritize cybersecurity,” he said after Tuesday's meeting. “We have to prioritize safeguarding of the information that we store on behalf of Kansans.”

Separately, Kelly is seeking $1.5 million to staff an around-the-clock, 12-person cybersecurity operations center, hire an official to oversee the state's strategy for protecting data and hire someone to create a statewide data privacy program.

Bill Would Include Drug Overdoses in Good Samaritan Law Protections

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A bipartisan group of Kansas lawmakers has introduced a bill to include drug overdoses in its Good Samaritan law. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would protect most people from prosecution if they call 9-1-1 to get medical attention for someone they’re with who’s experiencing an overdose. Advocates say it will allow people to feel more comfortable calling for help without fear of prosecution for being in possession of a substance. Thomas Simmons of the Kansas Recovery Network in Reno County says that if the bill is passed, it can help save lives. “My take on this is how many people are dying that don't have to be because we are threatening the people that are trying to save them,” he explained. The lawmakers have already received support from law enforcement groups, which removes a major hurdle in getting the bill passed.

Kansas Bill Would Limit Ways for Kansans to Request Mail-In Ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas voters would have fewer ways to apply for mail-in ballots under a bill being considered by state lawmakers. Under current state law, voters can apply for mail-in ballots through sources like advocacy groups and the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. But the Kansas Senate will soon discuss a bill that would allow only county election officials to send out applications - and only at the request of a voter. Some Republicans have criticized mail-in ballots, claiming they are more susceptible to fraud. Millions of unsolicited ballots were mailed to voters during the 2020 election, during the pandemic. Kansas election officials have defended the legitimacy of voting by mail.

Kansas Bill Targets Hair Discrimination

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas residents who wear hairstyles linked to their ancestry may soon have more protection in the workplace. A bill would amend the Kansas Act Against Discrimination to forbid workplace prejudice based on a person’s ancestral hairstyle. It would bar discrimination based on hair texture or protective styles such as locs, braids or twists. Stacey Knoell, executive director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, urged lawmakers to pass the bill. Knoell says the bill will tell people of color they are welcome and protected in Kansas. "What my hair looks like has no bearing on whether or not I can do my job," she said. "It’s purely a cosmetic decision.” Similar efforts have not passed the statehouse but some local communities, like Lawrence and Wichita, have created protections.

Authorities: Kansas Man Accidentally Kills Wife While Deer Hunting

OSWEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say a man accidentally shot and killed his wife while deer hunting in southeast Kansas. KAKE TV reports the accidental shooting happened Saturday in the Grand Osage Wildlife Area near Oswego. According to the Labette County Sheriff's Office, the man laid his rifle in the back seat of their pickup truck and attempted to unload the weapon. When he switched off the safety mechanism, the gun fired - striking his wife. The woman, identified as Christina Hall, died at an area hospital.

ACLU Raises Concerns About KCK Public Safety Program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – A new public safety program that gives police direct access to private security cameras … is raising concerns for a Kansas civil rights group. KCUR reports that the ConnectKCK program lets residents and businesses in Kansas City, Kansas, register security cameras and doorbells so KCK police can request footage. It includes the option to give police direct access to the video feed in case of nearby emergencies. But Micah Kubic, who leads the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, has major privacy concerns. “There are lots of examples of surveillance technology being used … in ways that really undermine the rights of individual people,” Kubic said. The ACLU of Northern California sued San Francisco in 2020, after police there used a network of private cameras without permission to surveil protestors.

Students in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska Riding "Greener" School Buses

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - Hundreds of students in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska will soon ride greener buses to school, instead of traditional diesel buses. The Environmental Protection Agency is granting $33 million to schools and bus operators in Kansas City, Missouri, Topeka and other places. The new buses will reduce or eliminate tailpipe emissions. That means they will be electric buses or buses that run on propane or compressed natural gas. First Student, a national company, says this helps toward its phaseout of 30,000 diesel school buses by 2035. The EPA says diesel is linked to health problems, so cleaner vehicles will benefit bus drivers and students. Topeka's USD 501 is among the districts where students will soon be riding more environmentally-friendly school buses.

