Headlines for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Bone-chilling temperatures have forced numerous Kansas schools and universities to cancel classes Tuesday. School districts in Lawrence, Topeka and other communities are closed. Universities have also cancelled classes, including the University of Kansas, Kansas State, Emporia State, Washburn, Wichita State and Haskell Indian Nations University. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning and said wind chill values will drop as low as 27 below zero.

See the complete list of school closures for Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Bitter Cold Weather Sent 15 People to Hospitals Saturday During Chiefs Playoff Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium got so cold last weekend that some football fans had to be hospitalized. The Kansas City Fire Department says crews responded to 69 calls at GEHA Field during the Chiefs/Dolphins game Saturday. KSHB TV reports that the effects of the cold weather also sent 15 people to area hospitals. Officials say seven people suffered from hypothermia and three people were treated for frostbite. It was the coldest game on record at Arrowhead and the fourth coldest game in NFL history. The official temperature when the game began was -4 with a wind chill factor of 27 degrees below zero. More than 71,000 attended the game.

Kansas Governor Hopes to Reduce Child Care Red Tape

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Governor Laura Kelly wants to remove what she calls “red tape” that can make it difficult to open new child care centers. Kansas Public Radio reports that the state has a major shortage of daycare openings. As it stands, the governor says navigating the state’s child care services is too complicated and creates a hurdle for people wanting to open child care centers. “Right now, if a daycare center wants to set up shop, it must work with one state agency to get licensed, another to receive workforce support and a third to get funding,” Kelly said. In an effort to streamline the process, Kelly wants to consolidate all of those services under a new agency called the Office of Early Childhood. The governor also wants to put more than $56 million toward building new child care centers and helping existing ones stay open. (Read more.)

More than 1.500 Kansans Owed Back Wages

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – More than 1,500 Kansas workers are owed more than $1 million dollars in back wages recovered by the U.S. Department of Labor. KMUW reports that the department of labor can require companies that don’t follow certain labor laws to pay their workers back wages. But the agency says many workers don’t collect the money because they can’t be located. A recently-updated online portal allows workers to search their name and employer to determine whether they are owed any wages.

Trini Murguia of the Department of Labor recommends any worker in Kansas check the portal, but says some are more likely to be owed back wages. "Some of the industries where we commonly find wage violations include construction, agriculture, restaurants and the care worker industry," she advised.

The department doesn’t ask about workers’ documentation status. The portal, called Workers Owed Wages, is also in Spanish. It's available at dol.gov.

Students in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska Riding "Greener" School Buses

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - Hundreds of students in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska will soon ride greener buses to school, instead of traditional diesel buses. The Environmental Protection Agency is granting $33 million to schools and bus operators in Kansas City, Missouri, Topeka and other places. The new buses will reduce or eliminate tailpipe emissions. That means they will be electric buses or buses that run on propane or compressed natural gas. First Student, a national company, says this helps toward its phaseout of 30,000 diesel school buses by 2035. The EPA says diesel is linked to health problems, so cleaner vehicles will benefit bus drivers and students. Topeka's USD 501 is among the districts where students will soon be riding more environmentally-friendly school buses.

Boil Water Advisories Remain in Effect for Topeka, Muscotah and Belvue

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas health officials have issued a Boil Water Advisory - until further notice - for the city of Topeka. The advisory was issued Sunday morning after low chlorine levels were detected at the water treatment plant. Meanwhile, two other communities in northeast Kansas are also under boil water advisories: the city of Muscotah, in Atchison County, and the city of Belvue, in Pottawatomie County.

Grant to Aid Foster Kids with Job Training

UNDATED (KC Beacon) - A $460,000 grant will help 50 Kansas and Missouri foster kids get environmental job training. The federal money went to foster care agency Cornerstones of Care to give months of training so kids get important certifications. It’ll also help them clean up streams and study waterways so they get real world training. Theo Bunch is the director of Build Trybe, a Cornerstones program that got the money. He says foster care agencies need to focus on job placement. “To provide shelter and food and therapy is not enough," he said. "You have to help them transition into being successful adults and that means career training.” The program has existed for a few years, but the EPA grant will help it grow.

Chiefs Will Face Bills in Buffalo in AFC Divisional Round

UNDATED (KPR) - The Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17, Monday. That means the Kansas City Chiefs will have a rematch against the Bills when they meet Sunday night in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. It will be the first playoff game on the road that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play in. As a starter against the Bills, Mahomes has a 3-3 record. When the Chiefs faced the Bills at home, back on December 10th, Kansas City lost, 20-17, in an emotional contest. It’s best remembered for an offsides penalty by wide receiver Kadarius Toney that nullified what could’ve been a game-winning touchdown pass by the Chiefs.

K-State Climbs to No. 7 in AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll

UNDATED (AP / KPR) – The Kansas State women's basketball team is really good and getting better. The Wildcats have moved up to No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll. K--State shot up five spots to seventh, which is the Wildcats' best ranking since they were fifth in the preseason poll in 2003.

