Headlines for Friday, January 12, 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Arctic cold has invaded Kansas, Missouri and much of the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Friday. A Wind Chill Warning takes effect at 6 pm and will remain in effect until Tuesday morning. Wind chill values this weekend could drop to 30 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service says Kansans will want to bundle up for brutally cold weather this weekend. Meteorologist Bill Gargan says temperatures will drop deep into sub-zero territory. "If you have to go out I would cover all exposed skin, wear a hat that will cover your ears and face," he said. "But I would avoid going outside." Gargan says high winds, freezing temperatures and blowing snow could make driving difficult in some places. especially north of the Kansas City area.

Kansas Governor's Proposed Budget Includes Millions for Child Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas families would have more options for child care and early education under a plan from Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. She wants to include $56 million for the programs in the next state budget. Kelly’s budget director, Adam Proffitt, told lawmakers Thursday that nearly $30 million would go toward constructing new child care facilities. “There is a capacity shortfall in Kansas, and as we all know child care issues are work force issues," he said. "If parents can’t find child care for their kids, it’s going to be difficult to go to work.” About $15 million would go toward supporting existing child care providers, especially home-based ones. The governor's plan would give grants of around $4,000 to thousands of providers. The governor also wants to consolidate state programs for day cares in a new Office of Early Childhood. Kelly says child care is too costly in Kansas, leading many parents to exit the workforce to care for their children.

Kansas Governor Pushes Medicaid Expansion, Tax Cuts, Rural Issues in Annual Address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS/AP/LJW) - In her State of the State address Wednesday night, Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly proposed familiar legislative priorities with a focus on rural areas. Medicaid expansion and fully funded public schools have become signature priorities for the governor since she took office in 2019. But during her annual speech in front of lawmakers, she refocused those goals from the perspective of rural Kansas, which is predominantly represented by her Republican counterparts. She said expansion would benefit struggling rural hospitals. “Step up for rural Kansas. Step up," she said. "This must be a priority. When rural Kansas is strong, Kansas is strong.” Kelly also said she would veto any efforts to approve private school vouchers, which give tax cuts to parents for private education or homeschooling.

While Kelly renewed her call to expand Medicaid, the issue has been a non-starter in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Kelly noted that Medicaid expansion would help 150,000 Kansans access health care and would also help rural hospitals. Another of the governor's priorities is water policy, including finding a way to address declining water levels in the High Plains Aquifer, which is used to irrigate crops in western Kansas.

Kansas Judiciary Begins Bringing Court System Back Online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Supreme Court has begun bringing its statewide information system back online months after it was hacked by Russian cyber criminals. Chief Justice Marla Luckert says a review of the October hack has taken longer than expected. But the court’s online system should be fully restored in the next few weeks. Luckert says the court is still reviewing what information was stolen. Officials will notify Kansas residents if their information was compromised. “I express my deep sorrow that Kansans suffered because these criminals attacked our system of justice. But I thank my fellow Kansans for their support and their patience," she said. The court is also bolstering the system with technology upgrades and policy changes. The hackers had threatened to post the stolen information on the darkweb and demanded ransom. Luckert says the state refused to pay.

Attorneys and other Kansans who need to use the state’s online court system should have full access again in the next few weeks. Luckert told lawmakers that the hack was conducted by Russian cyber criminals and recovery took longer than expected. She says the court is bolstering its online systems with technology upgrades and policy changes to prepare for future hacking attempts. “We had to carefully fortify them because once hacked, the likelihood of another attack increases," she said. The court is still reviewing what information was stolen. Officials will notify Kansas residents if their information was compromised.

Kansas Legislators Propose Near-Total Abortion Ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers have introduced a near-total abortion ban that would allow citizens to sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion, but the proposal has little path forward. The proposal would prohibit abortions except to save the life of the mother. It would also let private citizens sue anyone who helps someone else get an abortion. The Republican-backed bill would likely violate the state’s constitutional protection for abortion rights, which voters affirmed in 2022. A similar group of lawmakers last year introduced a total abortion ban without exceptions to save the mother’s life. Meanwhile, the state’s leading anti-abortion lobbying group Kansans For Life released a more measured legislative agenda. The group is asking for more money for anti-abortion counseling centers and wants to require child support from conception.

Kansas for Life Announces Legislative Agenda

UNDATED (KNS) - The leading anti-abortion lobbying group in Kansas is asking lawmakers to make it more difficult to get an abortion, even though the state constitution prohibits an all-out ban. The group "Kansans For Life" has released its legislative agenda, which includes new ultrasound requirements and stricter data reporting rules for clinics that provide abortions. The group will also ask lawmakers to enact new tax credits that would send more state money to anti-abortion counseling centers.

Kansas Department of Agriculture to Seek Ban on Ornamental Pear Trees

UNDATED (KNS) – Conservationists will cheer if Kansas moves forward with a ban on selling invasive ornamental pear trees. The Kansas Department of Agriculture wants to ban Callery pear trees, which are also called Bradford pears and many other names. It will hold a hearing on the issue later this month. These trees are popular for their white flowers. But they’re escaping suburbia and invading prairies and woods, squeezing out native plants that support the food web. Under the proposed ban, homeowners wouldn’t be required to cut down existing trees. But some conservation groups and local governments give free native trees to people who cut down Callery pears on their property. (Read more.)

Ag Officials in Kansas, Elsewhere Seek Passage of U.S. Farm Bill

UNDATED (HPM) - Agricultural officials in Kansas and elsewhere want Congress to pass a farm bill as soon as possible. But that might be a tall order. The farm bill was supposed to be renewed last year. President Biden signed a one-year extension for the five-year legislation that expires in September. Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby members of the agricultural committee to tackle the bill in the next few months. “In this presidential election year, national politics is going to get in the way. And we really don't need this farm bill to be extended into the new administration," he said. The farm bill provides a safety net in the form of subsidies, crop insurance, trade, and conservation programs. Harvest Public Media reports that most of the funding, more than 80%, goes toward food programs.

Federal Grant to Help Kansas Foster Kids Get Environmental Job Certifications

UNDATED (The Kansas City Beacon) – A federal grant is helping Kansas foster kids get jobs in the environmental field. The Kansas City Beacon reports that the money was given to foster care agency Cornerstones of Care. The $450,000 grant helps foster kids get the months of training needed for job certifications. It also gives them real world experience, said Theo Bunch, director of Build Trybe, which is part of the group that is getting the money. “There might be a day where they got their waders on and they are, you know, knee deep in a creek, and they're doing water testing, and they're removing trash and debris.” Foster kids are more likely to be homeless, short on food and struggle with college. The Build Trybe program hopes to stabilize their futures. The EPA says the grant trains kids to get jobs cleaning up polluted Brownfield sites in Missouri.

Chiefs Face Dolphins at Arrowhead in Bitter Cold Temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Miami Dolphins are coming to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs Saturday night at 7. The game could be one of the NFL's coldest playoff games on record. Saturday night's temperatures could hit historic lows. At kickoff, the wind chill could be 29 degrees below zero. Going to the game? Bundle up!

AP Top 25's Highly Ranked Teams Look Vulnerable After Losses to Unranked Foes

UNDATED (AP) - It's been a rough week for the headliners in the AP Top 25. Four of the top five and half of the top 10 have lost on the road to unranked teams. No. 1 Purdue lost at Nebraska. No. 2 Houston lost at Iowa State. No. 3 Kansas lost to UCF. No. 5 Tennessee lost to Mississippi State. And No. 9 Oklahoma lost to TCU. Each came in the past two days. It's a reminder how much college basketball's natural order has changed in the era of older teams, the transfer portal and talent dispersed across the country.

Bill Self had just watched his third-ranked Kansas team squander a 16-point lead to lose on the road to an opponent picked to finish last in the Big 12 when he was asked how he will remember the game. "To be real candid with you," Self told reporters in his postgame news conference, "I hope I don't."

It's a sentiment that could apply to many of the headliners in the AP Top 25 after a bumpy few days.

Top-ranked Purdue and No. 2 Houston lost Tuesday. Fifth-ranked Tennessee and No. 9 Oklahoma joined the Jayhawks in losing Wednesday. Each loss came on the road to an unranked foe, offering an early end to the unbeaten watch for the Cougars and a reminder to everyone else that college basketball's natural order is very different in the era of older teams, the transfer portal and talent dispersed across the country.

If anything, it's following the lead of last year's chaotic season that included a record 54 teams cracking the Top 25 before the NCAA Tournament ended with no 1-seed even making a regional final and no team seeded higher than No. 4 reaching the Final Four.

Houston (14-1) fell at Iowa State in a low-scoring grind as the nation's last unbeaten team. That prompted NCAA director of media coordination and statistics David Worlock to note that this marked the fourth time in seven years that the sport lost all unbeatens before Jan. 12; there had been at least one as late as Jan. 13 in 40 of 41 seasons before that.

The problems popping up for the top-10 losing teams this week came in multiple areas.

It was a matter of composure for some, such as Self saying the Jayhawks (13-2) didn't show as much poise against UCF as in other games. The quintet of top-10 losers this week averaged 15.6 turnovers leading to 19.6 points for their opponents backed by home crowds, highlighted by TCU's 25 points against the Sooners (13-2). Kansas (18.1%) and Oklahoma (18.6%) rank in the 200s nationally in KenPom's measure of per-possesion turnover rate.

