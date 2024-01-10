Headlines for Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Evergy: Power Restored to More than 90% of Customers

UPDATE: Evergy reports that fewer than 1,300 customer remain without power, as of 10:20am.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Evergy, the state's largest electric utility, said early Wednesday morning that it had about 4,500 customers without power due to this week's winter storm. At one point, as many as 160,000 Evergy customers were affected by power outages. Evergy says power was restored to 85% of them within 12 hours... and 90% within 24. Crews are still working to restore power to all customers.

(-Related-)

Another Round of Snow, Bitter Temps Coming to Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Another round of snow is headed toward eastern Kansas Thursday night and Friday. Less snowfall is expected Thursday night and Friday, but temperatures will drop to dangerous levels. Matt Wolters, with the National Weather Service, says less snowfall is expected but it will be brutally cold. "Our forecast right now has temperatures hanging out in the single digits for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, if you can believe that. We don't even get into the teens. And then wind chills on top of that could be dangerous with, uhh... negative 20 to negative 30 and... we're flirting with frostbite conditions," he said. Wolters also says it's a good idea to have a professional check your furnace to make sure it's in good working order. "Now is the time to think about making preparations for a prolonged period of cold weather. Check in on those who might be vulnerable to, to the cold and make sure they can stay warm," he said. Snow is likely Thursday night into Friday. Another round of snow is possible Sunday and Sunday night.

For the latest weather conditions, check with the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

Police Investigate Death of Woman and Dog in Lawrence Park; Foul Play Not Suspected

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Lawrence police are investigating the death of a woman and a dog found dead in a park Tuesday. Detectives do not suspect foul play was involved. Police were called around early Tuesday afternoon to Sandra Shaw Park in north-central Lawrence where officers found the 31-year-old woman and a dog deceased in a tent near a pond. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that officers detected a strong odor of propane near the tent. The coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Kansas Bill Would Criminalize Encouragement of Suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A Kansas bill would make it illegal to encourage someone to take their own life. The mother of a Wichita man is spearheading efforts to get the bill passed into law. Jill Janes’ son Max was 21 when he died by suicide last year. She says he received texts from people encouraging him to take his own life, even though they knew he was struggling with depression. She talked to Representative Nick Hoheisel, a Wichita Republican, to draft the new bill. “We’re hoping that this law will reroute behaviors. You’ve got someone that is tempted to hide behind their screen and push someone towards action like this - that they might go, ‘They could trace this back to me. I don’t want to be involved in this.’” Janes says she’d also like to see resources put into increased access to mental health services.

Hoheisel says this is the first step of several needed to address the state’s high suicide rates. “I think we do a poor job here in the state of Kansas on suicide prevention. Our suicide rates, especially among our youth, are very alarming. But this legislation is the first cog of the overall discussion that we will continue to have," he said.

The nonprofit Mental Health America ranks Kansas among the worst states in the country on mental illness and access to treatment.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 9-8-8.

Kansas Educators Seek Law Change for At-Risk Student Spending

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas education leaders want to change a law that dictates how they can spend money earmarked for academically struggling students. A report last year showed that many Kansas schools are misusing millions of dollars set aside for students at risk of failing academically. The law requires programs to be delivered specifically to those students, and that they be backed by five years of research. Deputy Education Commissioner Ben Proctor says some schools gear at-risk programs toward whole classrooms. And he urged state school board members to push for updates. “Ultimately make recommendations to the Legislature on statutory changes based on how students are benefiting from programs that may not meet the current law.” Kansas sends about $400 million a year in at-risk aid to school districts.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Tax Proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly unveiled a new tax proposal Monday on the first day of the 2024 legislative session. The Kansas News Service reports that Kelly’s plan includes eliminating the food sales tax by April instead of next year and increasing the residential exemption on state property taxes. While the plan has support from a few Republican lawmakers, GOP leaders are expected to instead pursue a single-rate tax plan. Kelly opposes that idea, referencing budget shortfalls after tax cuts during the administration of former governor Sam Brownback. “I refuse to take us back to the days of four-day school weeks, crumbling roads and bridges, and crippling debt,” Kelly said. Kelly’s plan would also increase the standard deduction on state income taxes and eliminate income taxes on social security.

Task Force Wants $350 Million for Kansas Special Ed Funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A group created to study special education in Kansas is urging lawmakers to increase funding by nearly $350 million over four years. The task force split 6-4 on the recommendation. It echoes Governor Laura Kelly’s plan to bring Kansas into compliance with state law on special-ed funding. Four Republican lawmakers oppose the move, citing problems with the overall funding formula. Rep. Kristey Williams says schools get more money for special education than their budgets reflect. “There is money attributable to special-education students, and we are not counting any of it. We are not counting the local option budget, and that’s just one," she said. The task force recommended further study on how districts provide special-ed services. The group also wants the state to reimburse schools for special-ed costs more quickly.

Overland Park Venue Defaults on STAR Bonds Payments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - The Prairiefire entertainment venue in Overland Park has defaulted on its payments related to a state economic development program. Prairiefire was built with $65 million in Kansas Sales Tax Revenue Bonds … or STAR bonds … issued in 2012. The program lets cities issue bonds for development and pay them off later with diverted sales tax revenue. But a report from the Kansas City Star says the venue has failed to generate enough revenue to pay off its first $15 million in debt. Some lawmakers have criticized the program after certain developments have failed to meet expectations. To date, Prairiefire has reportedly only paid $130,000 on its bonds.

Jackson County Puts Stadium Sales Tax on April Ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - Voters in Jackson County, Missouri, will decide in April whether to renew a stadium sales tax that, if approved, would keep the Chiefs and the Royals in the Show-Me State. This week, the county legislature approved putting the question on the ballot in an eight to one vote. If it passes, the three-eighths cent sales tax would be renewed for another 40 years. The tax revenue would be split evenly between the Chiefs and the Royals, who would both commit not to move to Kansas.

New KU Study Reveals Plant Diversity Improves Soil Health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - A study at the University of Kansas shows that diverse plant species produce higher yields and better soil health. Kansas is known for its vast fields of singular grain crops. But a new study on prairie plants shows that having diverse crops slows the spread of pathogens that can lead to crop failure. Agronomy scientists have believed this for years, and now they say the research provides concrete evidence that more innovation in industrial farming is needed. James Bever, an author of the study, says the results show that monoculture planting could leave current and future crops vulnerable: “What's unique about our study is how strong the evidence that we found and how fast it happens that we get these pathogens building up very quickly.” Bever says focusing on diverse species could save farms money on pesticides and tillage.

