Headlines for Monday, January 8, 2024

Winter Storm Moves in; Snowfall Amounts Will Vary from North to South

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for eastern Kansas and Kansas City. Meteorologist Matt Wolters, with the National Weather Service in Topeka, says a mixture of rain and snow is expected - but those snowfall amounts will vary widely, with more snow expected north of I-70 and lesser amounts to the south. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect until noon Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible for Douglas, Shawnee and surrounding counties.

Several school districts in northeast Kansas canceled classes Tuesday, including Jefferson County North (USD 339), Oskaloosa (USD 341) and Perry-Lecompton (USD 343).

Visit the National Weather Service online for the latest information.

2024 Kansas Legislative Session Begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - The 2024 legislative session starts today (MON) as lawmakers return to Topeka. The Democratic governor and the GOP-controlled Legislature have different priorities. Medicaid expansion remains a top goal for Governor Laura Kelly, as it has been since she took office in 2019. While it looks unlikely to pass, Kelly seems to be rallying public support for the issue ahead of November’s elections, when all 165 seats in the state Legislature will be up for election. Republican leaders are gearing up for another battle over tax reform, with the goal of implementing a single-rate income tax system. They’ll need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override an almost certain veto from the governor.

Task Force Wants $350 Million for Special Ed Funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A group created to study special education in Kansas is urging lawmakers to increase funding by nearly $350 million over four years. The task force split 6-4 on the recommendation. It echoes Governor Laura Kelly’s plan to bring Kansas into compliance with state law on special-ed funding. Four Republican lawmakers oppose the move, citing problems with the overall funding formula. Rep. Kristey Williams says schools get more money for special education than their budgets reflect. “There is money attributable to special-education students, and we are not counting any of it. We are not counting the local option budget, and that’s just one," she said. The task force recommended further study on how districts provide special-ed services. The group also wants the state to reimburse schools for special-ed costs more quickly.

KBI Investigates Fatal, Officer-Involved Shooting in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved fatal shooting in Leavenworth. Authorities say a 44-year-old man armed with a knife was shot and killed Saturday night. According to the KBI, a man called Leavenworth police just before 9 pm Saturday, requesting police officers so that he could report a crime. He also stated that he was armed. A short time later, officers arrived and found a man - armed with a knife - in the front yard of the residence (in the 400 block of North 5th). Police asked the man repeatedly to drop the knife, but the man charged toward an officer who then shot the man multiple times. Medical aid was provided but the man died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been publicly released.

New Giant Wind Farm in North-Central Kansas Designed to Limit Night Pollution

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A new, giant wind farm in north-central Kansas is designed to avoid night-time light pollution. High Banks has the most wind power capacity in Kansas. And it’s the state’s second wind farm designed to stay mostly dark at night. New technology allows red flashing lights to stay off except when airplanes fly nearby. A new law in Kansas means older wind farms will eventually have to seek federal permission to follow suit. The Belleville Telescope reports that High Banks started sending power last month from Republic and Washington counties near the Nebraska border to a substation in Leavenworth County for distribution. When winds cooperate, the new wind farm can produce as much electricity as about 240,000 households would use. Some residents opposed the farm with 233 turbines taller than the Statue of Liberty. But hundreds of landowners leased property to NextEra Energy Resources for the project.

New KU Study Reveals Plant Diversity Improves Soil Health

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - A study at the University of Kansas shows that diverse plant species produce higher yields and better soil health. Kansas is known for its vast fields of singular grain crops. But a new study on prairie plants shows that having diverse crops slows the spread of pathogens that can lead to crop failure. Agronomy scientists have believed this for years, and now they say the research provides concrete evidence that more innovation in industrial farming is needed. James Bever, an author of the study, says the results show that mono-culture planting could leave current and future crops vulnerable. “What's unique about our study is how strong the evidence that we found and how fast it happens that we get these pathogens building up very quickly," he said. Bever says focusing on diverse species could save farms money on pesticides and tillage.

Chiefs Will Play Dolphins After Beating Chargers 13-12

LOS ANGELES (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs will open the playoffs against the Miami Dolphins Saturday night (7 pm) after finishing the regular season on Sunday with a one point win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Placekicker Harrison Butker kicked a 41-yard field goal with 49 seconds left in the game to put the finishing touches on Kansas City’s 11-6 record this season. Defensive tackle Chris Jones earned a bonus of $1.25 million with his 10th sack of the season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce did not suit up for the game since the Chiefs were already locked in as a No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Mike Edwards' Scoop-and-Score, Harrison Butker's Field Goals Propel Chiefs Past Chargers 13-12

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mike Edwards returned a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown, Harrison Butker made a 41-yard field goal with 49 seconds remaining, and the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 13-12 while resting most of their starters. With the Chiefs locked into the AFC's No. 3 seed for the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were inactive. Kansas City will host Miami on Saturday night in the wild-card round. The Chargers closed the season with five straight losses, the last three after coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired on December 15.

Blaine Gabbert showed he's ready to step in for the Kansas City Chiefs should something happen to Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Gabbert had a pair of first-down scrambles late in the fourth quarter Sunday that led to Harrison Butker's 41-yard field goal with 49 seconds remaining, and the AFC West champion Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 13-12 while resting most of their starters. "It was invaluable for myself and for a lot of the young guys that were playing," said Gabbert, who completed 15 of 30 passes for 154 yards in his first start since 2018 with Tennessee. "We were playing against a starting defense and they were playing to win the game. Our defense played great all day. We had opportunity there to go in, and we executed when it mattered most."

With the Chiefs (11-6) locked into the AFC's No. 3 seed for the playoffs, Mahomes and Travis Kelce were inactive. Kelce finished with 984 receiving yards, ending the All-Pro tight end's bid for an eighth straight 1,000-yard season.

Chris Jones played and got a sack in the third quarter to reach 10 1/2 on the season and collect a $1.25 million bonus.

Kansas City will host Miami in a wild-card game on Saturday night. The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 21-14 on November 5 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The possibility that Gabbert might see action during the playoffs is not far-fetched, considering Mahomes has suffered injuries in the divisional round in two of the past three seasons. Chad Henne came in to preserve wins over Cleveland in the 2020 season and Jacksonville last year. "Blaine did a great job with the long runs," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "It gives those a young guys a lift not only to say that they got in but that they won the game."

The only touchdown of the game came with 4:56 remaining in the first quarter when Mike Edwards returned a fumble 97 yards.

The Chargers (5-12) closed the season with five straight losses, the last three after coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15. "We didn't get the wins like we wanted to, but as far as what we were trying to accomplish, coming off of a difficult loss in Las Vegas, the character of these guys, I really think they rallied together and really fought for three games, I really do," interim coach Giff Smith said.

Easton Stick, who started the last four games after Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending finger injury, was 28 of 47 passing for 258 yards and had 77 yards rushing on 13 carries. Donald Parham had five receptions for 83 yards.

Cameron Dicker kicked four field goals for the Chargers. Los Angeles ended the season without a touchdown in its last 10 quarters. "There are a lot of really great people in there. Ultimately, when you go through a season like this that's really tough — a lot of tough losses, it ended up nowhere near where we thought we would be at the start — that's the stuff that you realize is important, and you're thankful for," Stick said.

Kansas City's go-ahead drive followed Dicker's 20-yard field goal with 4:06 remaining that put the Chargers on top for the first time. It was Los Angeles' second drive of 18 plays. On third-and-7 at the KC 28-yard line, Gabbert had a 25-yard scramble up the middle to get the Chiefs into Chargers territory. After La'Mical Perine was held for no gain, Gabbert had a 14-yard run around right end to get into Butker's range at the two-minute warning. Four plays later, Butker's second field goal capped a nine-play, 51-yard drive and dealt the Chargers their seventh loss in a game decided by three points or fewer.

MOMENTUM SHIFT

The Chargers were on the 18th play of their opening possession when Stick was sacked by Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu at the Kansas City 5-yard line and fumbled. Edwards scooped the ball at the 3 and went 97 yards for the fourth touchdown of his five-year career. It was the longest scoop-and-score in the NFL this season and the third-longest in Chiefs history. According to Sportradar, it was the seventh time since 2000 a team had a drive of at least 18 plays and turned it over. It was the first of those on which a defensive touchdown was scored. "That was a long drive, I'm not going to lie. Charles made a heck of a play," Edwards said. "It was a big play for us and started us off early."

INJURIES

Chiefs: OL Wanya Morris left in the second quarter with a concussion. ... WR Justyn Ross suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter and did not return. ... WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf) were inactive.

Chiefs' Chris Jones Picks Up $1.25 Million Bonus with Sack Against Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chris Jones got what he needed, picking up a sack in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to collect a $1.25 million bonus. An exuberant Jones ran to the sideline and was swarmed by his teammates after dropping Easton Stick for an 11-yard loss. Jones came into the game with 9 1/2 sacks this season. He needed 10 for the bonus and finished with 10 1/2. Jones had clearly been going after his money, generating 12 pressures on 31 pass rush snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. "Man, the whole team knew the only reason I was playing was for a sack, OK. And 46 plays later," Jones said.

It was Jones' third time reaching double-digit sacks in eight seasons with the Chiefs (11-6). Coach Andy Reid agreed early in the week to give Jones the chance to chase the incentive. "I think he had eight hurries getting there, so he really played a good game but it took him a while to get the actual sack," Reid said. Jones admitted he had tested Reid's patience with the workload needed to finally take down Stick, having nearly been taken out before he got the sack. "I was only supposed to play for one quarter," Jones said. "One quarter turned to two quarters. Two quarters turned to 'Please, coach, let me get one more drive,' you know what I mean? So thankful to coach Reid."

The 29-year-old anchor of the Chiefs defensive front came into the game with plans for the money, intending to reward his fellow defensive linemen, position coaches and coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with luxury watches as gifts. After giving his own interview a soundtrack by playing the Empire of the Sun song "Walking on a Dream," Jones enthusiastically discussed what would soon be reality. "Yeah, the D block know that this was all for them," Jones said. "The only reason I played for them 'cause I want them to get a Rolex, and I get to buy myself a Rolex without spending my own money."

Spagnuolo was as invested as Jones' teammates in the pursuit, giving Jones play calls intended to get him to the quarterback. "I haven't had this many one-on-ones all year collectively, and we laughed about that, but I love Spags, man," Jones said, recalling his sideline conversation with his coordinator after the decisive play.

Whether Jones would get the half-sack needed to claim the bonus was one of the few storylines worth watching in a mostly unimportant game. The Chiefs had already locked up the AFC West and the No. 3 seed in the conference, allowing them to rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other key players.

Travis Kelce was inactive, ending the star tight end's chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season. And with Kelce not playing, there was no reason for his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, to make the trip to SoFi Stadum before attending the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. It was Kelce's decision not to play, according to Reid, who would have gladly made sure Kelce got the 16 yards he needed. "He didn't want to be selfish or come across as selfish," Reid said. "All the players wanted him to play. But he goes, 'You know what? I don't like the way it feels.' He's not into that. So he chose not to play. I completely understand it, but that's him. Most guys probably would have gone out and done it, but he said, 'I've got a lot of records. This one here, I'm not gonna do it this way.'"

That left everyone watching Jones and his pursuit of a seven-figure bonus. "It's just one of those things that we knew going into the game he needed point-five," receiver Mecole Hardman said. "So finally he get it, and it was like, 'Yes!'"

