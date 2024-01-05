Headlines for Friday, January 5, 2024

Snow Coming to Eastern Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Snowy weather is headed toward eastern Kansas. Chelsea Picha, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka, says they are tracking two different storm systems in Kansas over the next several days. Snow is expected Friday, but little - if any - accumulation is expected in the Lawrence, Topeka, and Manhattan areas. Picha says the better chances for snow on Friday will be in south-central Kansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Wilson and Woodson Counties in the KPR listening area until 6 p.m.

The next round of snow for northeast and east-central Kansas is expected Monday into Tuesday. Monday's forecast includes a 90% chance of snow or rain.

(Read more about expected snowfall in Kansas.)

==========

Business Lobbying Group Announces Priorities for Coming Legislative Session

TOPEKA, Kan.. (KNS) – Tax reform remains a top priority for the Kansas Chamber as lawmakers return to Topeka on Monday, January 8th, for the 2024 session. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Chamber will once again lobby for the passage of a single-rate tax of 5 percent for annual income above $15,000. Proponents say replacing the current multi-tiered tax rate would help taxpayers and the state can afford it. But critics have said the change would favor wealthier people and cost around $1.5 billion in revenue per year. The plan would need a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate to override a likely veto from the governor.

==========

Wastewater Indicates High Levels of COVID-19 Virus in Kansas, Other Midwestern States

UNDATED (Midwest Newsroom) – Kansas is among several Midwestern states where wastewater is showing elevated levels of COVID-19. The Midwest Newsroom reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describe virus levels as “very high,” which is an indicator that COVID-19 is spreading again. So far, there has not been a spike in hospital cases. The latest COVID-19 variant accounts for about half of the current COVID-19 cases in the country. The variant is highly infectious, but it does not make most people any sicker. Wastewater testing started in 2020, as an early warning system to alert public health officials about possible outbreaks. The CDC urges people to get tested if they think they may be infected.

==========

2024 Kansas Legislative Session Begins Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka next week for the start of the 2024 legislative session. The House and Senate are scheduled to gavel in at 2 pm Monday for what is expected to be a largely ceremonial first day.

(-Related-)

Kansas Governor Still Opposed to School Vouchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she will continue to oppose plans to shift state tax dollars to private schools. Republican lawmakers have said they will continue pushing school choice measures when they return to Topeka next week. They got close last year with a plan to let parents open state-sponsored education savings accounts to use at private or home schools. But the Democratic governor has vowed to keep her veto pen handy. Kelly says public schools are crucial to the state’s overall economy and its future. “That’s what Kansans want funded, and that’s what we will continue to do. And I will oppose vouchers, from now until eternity.” Supporters of school choice say Kansas families need alternatives to failing public schools. Opponents say voucher programs hand out tax dollars without much accountability.

One GOP proposal would let parents open state-sponsored education savings accounts to use at private or home schools. The Democratic governor says vouchers don’t make sense because more than half the counties in Kansas don’t have private schools. “It’s just not a good idea. And particularly in a state like Kansas - we are not private school rich. We really don’t, particularly as you get out into our more rural areas," she said. Supporters of school choice say it’s a way to give families more educational freedom. Critics claim there’s no evidence that voucher programs work or that students do better in private schools.

==========

Advocates Hope to Persuade Legislators to Use Part of State's Budget Surplus to Reduce Disability Services Waiting List

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – More than 7,000 Kansans with disabilities are on a waitlist to receive state financial support for in-home medical care. The Kansas News Service reports that advocates for Kansans with developmental and physical disabilities say the state has fallen behind on providing financial assistance for in-home services. The money covers services such as a nurse who could help someone using a wheelchair get out of bed. Sara Hart Weir of the Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities says the state has plenty of funds available in its budget to begin chipping away at the waitlist. “Now is the time, with where our state budget is, to invest in individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” she added. Disability rights advocacy groups estimate the state would need to increase funding by roughly $85 million to decrease the waitlist by 20% this year.

==========

Two Substitute Teachers File Lawsuit Against Lansing School District

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Two teachers are suing the Lansing school district in Kansas for alleged free-speech violations. The Kansas News Service reports that Vera Daniels and Celeste Hoins worked as substitute teachers in Lansing until last summer, when the school board fired them. The teachers say it’s because they spoke out against district policies, including book bans and a new Parents’ Bill of Rights. The teachers addressed the board several times during public forums over the past year. Arthur Benson is the teachers’ attorney. He says board members retaliated against them for voicing their opinions.

“They had both been outstanding teachers and in great demand as substitute teachers. Everyone loved them and prized their work,” he added.

Lansing school officials could not be reached for comment. The district has until late February to respond to the lawsuit.

(Read more on this story.)

==========

Entire Kickapoo Reservation Police Force Resigned in December

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) – Every member of the Kickapoo Tribe Police Department has either walked out or officially resigned. WIBW reports that all members of the police force resigned last month. Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told the Horton City Commission on December 18th that the entire department resigned on Monday, December 4, 2023. Cheatham told the commissioners that every single member of the police force walked out, with the exception of one who gave two weeks notice. She said that the tribal council had contacted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement Division to request technical assistance and a departmental assessment. When BIA assessors arrived at the station, the police force walked out. Cheatham said that the Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are covering patrols on the reservation, and that the Kickapoo Fire Department will also respond to calls.

==========

Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Could See More Days of Extreme Wildfire Risk in Next 100 Years

UNDATED (HPM) – A new study says climate change is increasing the risk of fire in Kansas and nearby states. Harvest Public Media reports that Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are projected to get 30 more days per year of extreme wildfire risk by the end of this century. The region has already seen more major wildfires in recent decades. In March 2017, a series of blazes burned more than 2 million acres in these states. Changes to the landscape are one reason. For example, junipers are invading prairies and making it harder to control fires. But the new analysis from the Desert Research Institute shows that climate change will exacerbate the problem.

(Read more about this issue.)

==========

Ex-Kansas State Quarterback Will Howard Announces He Is Transferring to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State on Thursday night, giving the Buckeyes a replacement for Kyle McCord after his own decision to transfer to Syracuse. Howard made the announcement on his social media channels.

Howard has one season of eligibility remaining after he went 12-5 as a starter for the Wildcats, leading them past TCU in the 2022 Big 12 title game and helping them reach the Pop-Tarts Bowl this past season. But with Kansas State expected to turn over its offense to five-star prospect Avery Johnson, who led the Wildcats to a victory in the bowl game, Howard announced he was entering the transfer portal and considered Miami and Southern California before settling on Ohio State. He also considered declaring for the NFL draft before deciding to spend a year with the Buckeyes.

Howard has prototypical NFL size at 6-foot-5, 240-plus pounds, and along with a strong arm the ability to run. He also gives Ohio State some experience, having started 27 games and thrown for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career.

The Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff following their regular-season loss to Michigan, landing them in the Cotton Bowl. McCord's decision to transfer forced them to start Devin Brown against Missouri, and he left in the second quarter with a sprained ankle, forcing Lincoln Kienholz to play the rest of the way in a 14-3 loss.

Johnson threw for 178 yards and two scores, ran for 71 yards and another TD and was voted the MVP of the Pop-Tarts Bowl for helping the Wildcats to a 28-19 victory over North Carolina State.

==========

Blaine Gabbert to Make First NFL Start Since 2018 as Playoff-Bound Chiefs Face Chargers

UNDATED (AP) – Sunday might be an opportunity to gauge how devoted Taylor Swift is as a football fan.

One of the few pressing questions going into the AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers is whether the megastar entertainer decides to take in the regular-season finale at SoFi Stadium, where she performed six sold-out shows on her Eras Tour in late July and early August.

If Swift shows up, she might see something resembling a preseason game — with boyfriend Travis Kelce on the sideline.

With the Chiefs (10-6) locked into the third seed for the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes won't get a chance until next season to see if he can get his ninth win in 11 starts against the Chargers. Blaine Gabbert will be making his first start since 2018, when he was with the Tennessee Titans.

This will be the 49th start for Gabbert, who has played for six teams in 12 seasons.

Gabbert said he doesn't expect many changes with him running the offense.

“We run coach (Andy) Reid’s offense, and ultimately, that’s what we’re going to run. Every quarterback is different, every quarterback does things differently, some things better than others et cetera, et cetera,” Gabbert said. "We’re just going to run our offense. Hopefully throw to the open guy, run the ball well and score some points.”

Along with Mahomes, the Chiefs could rest several other key players, and potentially cost them some significant milestones.

Kelce needs 16 receiving yards to extend his club record and the NFL record for a tight end with his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season. Wide receiver Rashee Rice needs 58 yards receiving to break Dwayne Bowe’s franchise rookie record. And defensive tackle Chris Jones needs a half-sack to trigger a $1.25 million bonus for reaching 10 on the season.

Reid will not be sitting all of his starters, and he knows there are some meaningful numbers at stake.

“It depends on what the milestone is. We’ll see how all that goes," Reid said.

The Chargers (5-11) have dropped four straight and seven of their last eight. They are locked into a top-eight draft pick while they search for a new coach and general manager. Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15.

In the midst of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, the Bolts would like to end on a winning note for interim coach Giff Smith.

“The motivation to get ready for this game is not an issue. You have seen these last two games, these guys have come out and played hard. We just have to find a way to get over the hump," Smith said. "As far as anything personal goes, that’s kind of irrelevant to me right now. I want to do right by these guys and the organization and go out there and beat Kansas City.”

STICKING WITH IT

Easton Stick is looking for his first win as a starting quarterback. The fifth-year player, who took over when Justin Herbert broke his right index finger during the second quarter against Denver on Dec. 10, was unable to get the Chargers into the end zone in last week's 16-9 loss to the Broncos. On the bright side, Stick hasn't committed a turnover the last two weeks.

Stick had three giveaways in his first start at Las Vegas on Dec. 14. He has completed 68% of his passes with three touchdowns and an interception.

“You do this because you want to play, you want to compete, and that’s what you miss when you’re not in there," Stick said. "It’s been a blast, every minute of it — the ups and downs. It’s been awesome. Like I said, I’m really grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to ending it the right way.”

THE OTHER BACKUP

Gabbert is a known quantity, but his backup for the game, Chris Oladokun, is hardly a household name. He played at South Florida and Samford before ending his college career at South Dakota State, and was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft. Oladokun was released in August, signed with Kansas City and has been on the Chiefs' practice squad ever since.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was voted the AFC special teams player of the week after going 6 for 6 on field goals to match a career best in last week’s 25-17 win over the Bengals. Butker scored 18 straight points, allowing Kansas City to rally from an early deficit and clinch its eighth consecutive division title.

DIVISION WOES

One of the priorities for the Chargers' new coach and GM should be improving the team's performance in the division. The Bolts are an AFC West-worst 23-42 since 2013, when Telesco was hired. The Chiefs are 50-15 against division opponents that span, which encompasses Reid's entire tenure.

Los Angeles has dropped four straight in AFC West games, is on an eight-game losing streak on the road and hasn't defeated the Chiefs on its home field since 2013. That includes games in San Diego, both of the Chargers’ venues in Los Angeles and a 2019 game in Mexico City where they were the home team.

===========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. You can also follow KPR News on Twitter.