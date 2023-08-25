91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Classics Live 181: The Lyric Arts Trio of Kansas City
Published August 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT
Pianist Dan Velicer, clarinetist Elena Lence Talley, and soprano Sarah Tannehill Anderson with a Ruel Joyce recital of Shakespeare and Emily Dickinson set to music. Plus Bryan J Nelson's ode to Kansas, called Windswept Glory.