KPR's Classics Live presents 88 Squared

Published May 11, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
photo by KPR's Chuck Smith
Jeffrey and Karen Savage, pianists

This Kansas City piano duo, Karen and Jeffrey Savage, fell in love with the Rachmaninoff suite for two pianos. They include it here in this Ruel Joyce Recital that KPR recorded at Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center for the Performing Arts.

