Weather-Related Closures and Cancellations for Wednesday, February 12, 2025

K-12 School Cancellations, Closures, Delays:



Leavenworth USD453 public schools and parochial schools closed Wednesday

University Cancellations, Closures, Delays:



The University of Kansas will close its Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth campuses Wednesday, February 12, due to winter weather. Weather-essential employees are required to report to campus. Employees designated to work remotely (including hybrid) are to work remotely. For more information, visit the KU inclement weather page.

Government Cancellations, Closures, and Delays:



Governor Laura Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Kansas Judicial Center - closed Wednesday.

Court personnel will work remotely, but offices in the Kansas Judicial Center will be closed to in-person service.

Community Cancellations, Closures, and Delays:



LMH Health clinics will delay opening until 10 am on Wednesday, February 12. Exceptions include Lawrence OB-GYN Specialists, Radiology, Treatment and Procedure Center, Surgery, Lawrence Surgery Center, Pain/Endoscopy and all other outpatient services—these areas will maintain normal hours of operation.

If you'd like KPR to display your organization's closures or weather information, contact KPR News Director J. Schafer.