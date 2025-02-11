© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weather-Related Closures and Cancellations for Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Kansas Public Radio
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:51 PM CST
a graphic of a stylized city skyline in blues and gold, with dots representing snowflakes, with the words "Weather-Related Closures" in gray lettering beneath the skyline on a field of white
Emily DeMarchi
/
Kansas Public Radio

K-12 School Cancellations, Closures, Delays:

  • Leavenworth USD453 public schools and parochial schools closed Wednesday

University Cancellations, Closures, Delays:

  • The University of Kansas will close its Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth campuses Wednesday, February 12, due to winter weather. Weather-essential employees are required to report to campus. Employees designated to work remotely (including hybrid) are to work remotely. For more information, visit the KU inclement weather page.

Government Cancellations, Closures, and Delays:

  • Governor Laura Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. 
  • Kansas Judicial Center - closed Wednesday.
    Court personnel will work remotely, but offices in the Kansas Judicial Center will be closed to in-person service.

Community Cancellations, Closures, and Delays:

  • LMH Health clinics will delay opening until 10 am on Wednesday, February 12. Exceptions include Lawrence OB-GYN Specialists, Radiology, Treatment and Procedure Center, Surgery, Lawrence Surgery Center, Pain/Endoscopy and all other outpatient services—these areas will maintain normal hours of operation.

If you'd like KPR to display your organization's closures or weather information, contact KPR News Director J. Schafer.
Local News