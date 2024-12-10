Headlines for Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Health Officials: Bird Flu Detected in Baldwin City

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (LJW) - Bird flu has been detected in Douglas County. Officials with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health say avian influenza has been detected in a noncommercial backyard flock in Baldwin City. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the affected flock has been euthanized to prevent the spread of the illness. State health officials and the Kansas Department of Agriculture are monitoring the situation. They say the risk of bird flu to the general public remains low.

Wildlife Experts Say Seasonal Bird Migration Leading to Expansion of Avian Influenza

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas wildlife rescue groups say seasonal bird migration is leading to increased spread of avian influenza in the state. The Kansas News Service reports that these groups, and state wildlife officials, are now sharing tips to help keep people and pets safe. In the past few days, the Northeast Kansas animal rehab group Operation Wildlife has fielded over 100 calls from locals reporting sick or injured birds. But executive director Diane Johnson says many likely suffer from bird flu...which has some telltale symptoms. “Oh, they act like they're drunk. They have discharge out of their nares. Their eyes are swollen. Sometimes they have respiratory issues where they're wheezing,” Johnson explained. She recommends Kansans leave sick birds alone. Bird flu is fatal, fast-acting and highly contagious to other birds. If people find dead birds, they can prevent transmission to pets and other wildlife by carefully throwing them away. Use latex gloves and disinfect clothing afterward.

KC Area School Briefly Put on Lockdown Due to Gun on Campus

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County school was briefly placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after a student allegedly brought a weapon into the building. KCTV reports that Shawnee Mission South High School was placed on lockdown after a male student brought a gun and showed it to his friends. Other students immediately reported the incident to an assistant principal who deployed two school resource officers. Those officers made contact with the armed student and called Overland Park police. No one was hurt and the student was arrested.

Kansas Board of Education Says It Will Stay Out of Policy Discussions on In-School Cellphone Use

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas education leaders reaffirmed Tuesday that they will stay out of any policy discussions about cellphones in schools. The Kansas News Service reports that a task force created by the Kansas State Board of Education spent four months studying issues around cellphones and other personal devices in schools. Its final report urged schools to ban cellphones at all grade levels. State board members voted to accept the report, but they stopped short of endorsing the group’s recommendations. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson says local districts should decide whether and how to limit cellphones, adding that “...those guidelines would go to districts, then, to assist them if they choose to do anything, or whatever they might choose to do.” Several Kansas districts, including Wichita, Lawrence and Olathe, have banned cellphones in classrooms.

Lawrence Bans Cellphone in School During Class Time

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Next year, high school students in Lawrence will have to hang up their cellphones, at least during class time. The Lawrence school board has unanimously approved a new policy that will make high school classrooms phone-free during instructional time. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the new policy will begin in January. School officials say the goal of the new policy is all about lifting up teaching and learning in the classroom. Elementary school students in Lawrence are not allowed to use cellphones at school. Middle school students can't use them during class but principals have discretion about allowing their use during lunch.

KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner Says City Finances Improving

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner said the city is “back on track” with its finances, a year after he raised the possibility of needing to dissolve the Unified Government. KCUR reports that Garner said last year Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, were headed for bankruptcy. But in his annual address, Garner said the government avoided that financial cliff by limiting the use of debt and reserves to balance its budget. The government also cut $12 million from city services, mostly to public safety, after deciding to freeze property taxes. "Although our financials still remain fragile, we are definitely in a better position than we were last year," Garner said. He added that the Wyandotte County Commission is looking at expanding economic development incentives.

Charges Dropped Against One Juvenile Connected with Murder of Beloved Kansas City Restaurateur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) – Jackson County, Missouri Family Court has dropped all charges against one of two teens arrested in August in the shooting death of Shaun Brady, a popular Brookside restaurant owner. The Kansas City Star reports Tuesday that the charges against one of the juveniles, noted in court documents only as "L.M.," had been dropped. L.M. had been charged with second-degree murder, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and armed criminal action. A second teen, a 15-year-old identified as "K.H.," is similarly charged. A December hearing is set to determine whether he will be tried as an adult.

It is up to Jackson County Family Court and not the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to either file charge or drop charges against juveniles. Police on Tuesday referred questions to the Jackson County Family Court regarding what evidence they had to secure L.M.’s arrest and why the charges were dropped.

Brady’s shooting happened on August 28, amid a rash of thefts and break-ins in Kansas City. He was the co-owner of the Brady & Fox Restaurant and Lounge, and a well-known member of Kansas City’s Irish heritage community.

State Leaders Hope to Improve Health Outcomes for Rural Kansans

UNDATED (KNS) – State leaders are brainstorming ways to improve health outcomes for rural Kansans. The Kansas News Service reports that a recent Kansas Health Institute conference addressed the subject. Alva Ferdinand, a health policy expert at Texas A&M University who focuses on rural health, was a panelist at the conference. She says to make rural Kansans healthier, local health care workers and leaders need to speak up for what their community needs.

“We really do have a voice and should use it to the full extent possible and that includes being involved with our elected officials,” she said. Ferdinand adds that residents also should advocate for their communities because federal health rulings sometimes don’t work for rural areas.

Casino Workers Hope to Ban Smoking at State-Owned Facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Some casino workers in Kansas say their health is at risk due to secondhand smoke. The Kansas News Service reports that casinos are among the last public places where people can smoke indoors in Kansas. For casino employees like security guard Joe Hafley, that means constant exposure to secondhand smoke. “I never know when somebody’s going to be smoking and I’ll be– Like, I walk by them and not know it, breathe it in. That’s the worst part of it,” Hafley says. He added that he frequently gets upper respiratory infections, sometimes up to three a year. Secondhand smoke can also lead to more serious, long-term illnesses like heart disease and cancer. Casino operators say they use ventilation systems to help filter smoke. They’ll likely oppose the ban. The ban wouldn’t affect casinos owned by tribes.

Survey: Half of Kansans Say They Haven’t Heard of the Ogallala Aquifer

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - The Ogallala Aquifer is a critical source of water in western Kansas, and it’s running dry. But despite playing a major role in the daily lives of Kansans, a recent survey revealed half of Kansans say they have never heard of the Ogallala. The Kansas News Service reports that all residents in the state should care about the Ogallala, even if they don’t live directly above it.

Wichita Middle Schoolers Plant Tallgrass Prairie

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Students in Wichita have planted 3 acres of tallgrass prairie at Coleman Middle School. The tallgrass replaces lawn and weeds. Prairie helps bees and butterflies, absorbs stormwater and cuts down on fuel needed for mowing. But this project also benefits the kids at Coleman - a magnet middle school with an environmental focus. “Spending time outdoors is incredibly important for your overall health and wellbeing," said Jennifer Monaghan, an instructional coach at the school. "And to be able to connect the lessons of their core subjects to the environment is something that helps them be more interested in learning in general.” Coleman students also help garden, raise chickens and manage a rainwater collection system for the garden.

Monaghan says the school's mission includes teaching kids to care about water conservation, wildlife and more. “Not only in their hearts care for it, but also to take care of it. And we think that, by actually having a piece of property planted in tallgrass prairie, they’ll be able to touch it and see it. They’ll have been a part of planting it.” Coleman students planted 43 native species. They’re also learning about pollinators and other animals - and how healthy landscapes absorb rain and help recharge the aquifer under Wichita.

Chances of a White Christmas Not Good in Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT / KPR) - Hoping for a "White Christmas" this year? Well... there's always hope. But according to forecasters and statistical data, the chances for a "White Christmas" in eastern Kansas this year are not good. KSNT consulted historical data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Almanac to see how often parts of Kansas have received snowfall on December 25th over the past decade. For the purpose of this research, a "White Christmas" means at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. According to the report, the percentage probability for Lawrence having a "White Christmas" is... 11%. Things are twice as good in Manhattan, which has a 22% chance. Topeka has an 18% chance of snow on December 25th. The good news? The weather in Kansas will still be perfect for Santa and his flying reindeer. Whew!

KU Researchers Urge Caution on Symbiotic Fungi Trade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - A billion-dollar industry sells farmers on symbiotic fungi to achieve eco-friendly harvests. But researchers at the University of Kansas are raising red flags. Some fungi help crops thrive without fertilizer and even help them fend off insects. Products that sell these fungi are increasingly popular. But the University of Kansas reviewed 250 trials done by soil scientists around the world and found a pattern of serious problems. Products that don’t work, for example, or that contain parasites that attack plants. KU scientists are calling for industry regulation to improve product quality. And because there could be a risk of invasive species, since the products are often shipped internationally. (Read more about the KU research.)

Ford County Alleges ExxonMobil, Chevron Misled Public About Plastic Recycling

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) - Ford County is joining an effort to call out big oil companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron for misleading the public about the viability of recycling plastics. The southwest Kansas county is seeking $5 million after a published report revealed large plastic companies knew recycling plastic was not viable, but promoted it anyway. Ford County is asking for relief to help clean up the large amounts of plastics in their landfills. The county joined the effort to hold companies accountable for the harm caused to towns and cities due to plastics. A report by the Center for Climate Integrity found that only a small percentage of plastics is actually recyclable. In its lawsuit, Ford County says plastics companies knew recycling would not work, but promoted plastics anyway through the 1980s and ‘90s. A trade group formerly called the American Plastics Council touted the benefits of plastics in advertising.

KPR's Mini Winter Fund Drive Raises $60,000, Including $30,000 from Listeners

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - KPR listeners contributed more than $30,000 last Thursday and Friday during the station's mini winter campaign. The money pledged by listeners will be matched by the Harrison Family Fund of the Douglas County Community Foundation. With the help of those matching funds, KPR raised a little more than $60,000 to help support news, classical music, jazz and other station programming. Anyone who meant to make a year-end contribution to KPR but didn't find the time can still do so by clicking here.

Formerly Top Ranked KU Men Fall to #10 in AP BB Poll

UNDATED (KPR) - The Kansas Jayhawks have fallen from #1 to #10 in the latest AP men's college basketball poll. Since last Wednesday, the Jayhawks have dropped two road games to un-ranked teams, falling to both Creighton and Missouri.

