© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPR's Big Band Christmas to Make the Season Bright

Kansas Public Radio
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:32 AM CDT
From the Liberty Hall balcony; below, the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.
Jake Jacobson
/
Kansas Public Radio
From the Liberty Hall balcony; below, the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

KPR's beloved holiday jazz concert, Big Band Christmas, returns on Saturday, December 14, to Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas. Join us as we celebrate the season and dance the night away with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

A moment captured between dancers, Big Band Christmas 2022.
Jake Jacobson
/
Kansas Public Radio
A moment captured between dancers, Big Band Christmas 2022.

This is our most popular event of the year and seats have been known to sell out, especially our tabled seating near the dance floor. Don't wait!

Early access to tickets on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. is a KPR member-exclusive perk: become a member today to receive your promo code by email.

BECOME A KPR MEMBER

General public access opens Oct. 5 at noon. Check back here for site access.

Need ADA or wheelchair accommodations? Please contact the Liberty Hall events team at libertyhallevents@gmail.com to purchase your tickets.

KPR's Big Band Christmas is made possible by Stephen H. Chronister DDS, Healing Smiles of Topeka.

Additional questions may be directed to Emily DeMarchi at emdemarchi@ku.edu.