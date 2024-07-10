© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Roger Golubski, disgraced KCKPD detective, set for December trial after decades of alleged abuse

KCUR | By Peggy Lowe,
Madeline Fox
Published July 10, 2024 at 3:47 PM CDT
A man wearing glasses and a brown suit and tie sits in a courtroom giving testimony.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski gives testimony during an Oct. 24, 2022 hearing in Wyandotte County Court.

More than two years after his arrest, the former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective finally has a trial date. Golubski is accused of using his law enforcement status to kidnap and rape vulnerable Black women.

A federal judge in Topeka set a court date for disgraced former Kansas City, Kansas police detective Roger Golubski on Wednesday, nearly two years after he was arrested by the FBI and charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and other charges.

The trial will begin Dec. 2, 2024, and will run on an unusual Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule to work around Golubski's dialysis appointments.

Golubski was allowed out on home detention and electronic monitoring in September 2022 because of his poor health — the judge cited diabetes and heart problems in her decision, and he was hospitalized last year.

The government’s case against Golubski says he violated the civil rights of two women, who are identified by their initials, S.K. and O.W. Prosecutors named seven other women in an attempt to establish Golubski’s pattern of serial sexual assault of Black women from 1975 through 2010, when he was a KCKPD officer.

Golubski denies the allegations, but the seven will be allowed to testify against him.

Roger Golubski, a retired Kansas City, Kansas Police Department detective, was arrested in September by the FBI on charges that he kidnapped and raped two women. Federal prosecutors have accused him of a pattern of abuse. Photo by Carlos Moreno.
News
Who is Roger Golubski? Exposing a 'chameleon' who built a career on abusing Black women
Peggy Lowe

Opening arguments will come on December 6, and the trial is expected to run through January 15. The court will call at least 100 potential jurors, and those called will have to fill out a special questionnaire.

Golubski's victims say the detective ruled the north end of Kansas City, Kansas for decades, placing innocent Black men in prison and assaulting vulnerable Black women. He was protected by the department’s brass because they were profiting from corruption, too, former police officials say.

Golubski's history and allegations of corruption throughout the KCKPD are the subject of the KCUR investigative podcast Overlooked.

Golubski’s alleged behavior came to light during the 2017 exoneration of Lamonte McIntyre, who says he was framed by Golubski and a former Wyandotte County prosecutor for a 1994 double homicide he didn’t commit.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, settled a civil suit with McIntyre and his mother for $12.5 million in June 2022.
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is the assistant news director for KCUR. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
