Roger Golubski, disgraced KCKPD detective, set for December trial after decades of alleged abuse

A federal judge in Topeka set a court date for disgraced former Kansas City, Kansas police detective Roger Golubski on Wednesday, nearly two years after he was arrested by the FBI and charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and other charges.

The trial will begin Dec. 2, 2024, and will run on an unusual Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule to work around Golubski's dialysis appointments.

Golubski was allowed out on home detention and electronic monitoring in September 2022 because of his poor health — the judge cited diabetes and heart problems in her decision, and he was hospitalized last year.

The government’s case against Golubski says he violated the civil rights of two women, who are identified by their initials, S.K. and O.W. Prosecutors named seven other women in an attempt to establish Golubski’s pattern of serial sexual assault of Black women from 1975 through 2010, when he was a KCKPD officer.

Golubski denies the allegations, but the seven will be allowed to testify against him.

Opening arguments will come on December 6, and the trial is expected to run through January 15. The court will call at least 100 potential jurors, and those called will have to fill out a special questionnaire.

Golubski's victims say the detective ruled the north end of Kansas City, Kansas for decades, placing innocent Black men in prison and assaulting vulnerable Black women. He was protected by the department’s brass because they were profiting from corruption, too, former police officials say.

Golubski's history and allegations of corruption throughout the KCKPD are the subject of the KCUR investigative podcast Overlooked.

Golubski’s alleged behavior came to light during the 2017 exoneration of Lamonte McIntyre, who says he was framed by Golubski and a former Wyandotte County prosecutor for a 1994 double homicide he didn’t commit.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, settled a civil suit with McIntyre and his mother for $12.5 million in June 2022.