Headlines for Friday, May 31, 2024

Kansas Lawmakers Could Address Additional Issues Outside of Tax Relief in Special Session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) — Kansas lawmakers will reconvene on June 18th for a special session in Topeka on tax relief, but they could also take up other issues. After a months-long battle with Democratic Governor Laura Kelly to reduce income and property taxes, some lawmakers are frustrated that Kelly’s vetoes have sent them into overtime. But June’s special session could also give other failed bills a second chance. Legislators could revive a plan to attract the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals across the state line, using tax incentives called STAR Bonds. Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins is not ruling out that possibility, but he says fiscal concerns will be top priority. “This special session is for taxes… it's absolutely not for all the wants that everybody has,” he added. Hawkins hopes the special session might only last one day. Hear what the governor says about tax cuts and Medicaid expansion.)

State of Kansas Partners with KU to Study Access to Maternal and Child Health Services

UNDATED (KNS) — Researchers are asking Kansans about their experiences accessing maternal and child health services. The Kansas News Service reports that they’re inviting residents to share feedback in Wichita on Friday, and in other cities next month. The listening tour is a joint project by the state health department and the University of Kansas. The feedback will help officials decide which programs to fund using a federal grant for improving maternal and child health. It currently supports programs that promote breastfeeding and safe sleep habits, and a review board that studies pregnancy-related deaths. Researchers say past sessions have shown many Kansans struggle to access prenatal care, healthy food and child care.

Kansas DCF to Launch Program Getting Food to Kids During Summer Break

UNDATED (KNS) — Low-income Kansas families will soon receive help paying for groceries for their children during the summer break. The Kansas News Service reports that the state Department for Children and Families is launching a new program offering $120 per child who receives food assistance or foster care benefits during the school year. The money can be used with other welfare benefits, like food stamps. Carla Whiteside-Hicks of the Department for Children and Families says the funding is meant to help during the three months when children are not in school receiving regular meals. “These dollars just allow parents to continue providing nutritious food for their children when they're not at school,” she explained. The funding can be used to buy foods like fresh vegetables and meat. Eligible families will receive the money by the end of July.

Federal Program Provides Free Meals for Kids Through Summertime

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Some schools and other sites across Kansas will offer free meals for kids this summer. The free meals are part of an annual program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For kids who rely on free meals at school, summer can be a hungry time. But again this summer, hundreds of sites across Kansas are serving free meals to anyone 18 or younger. Adrea Katzenmeier with the Wichita school district says the summer food program ensures that children won’t go hungry. Many sites serve breakfast and lunch. “That’s what we’re about, we’re about feeding kids. Some kids don’t have food at home, and this gives them the opportunity to have free food.” The meals are free for any child, and there’s no qualifying paperwork. To find a site in your area, call 866-3-HUNGRY, or text “food” to 3-0-4-3-0-4.

Another Lawsuit Filed in Connection with Marion County Newspaper Raid

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Another lawsuit has been filed in connection with a raid by law enforcement in Marion, Kansas last summer. KMUW reports that former vice mayor Ruth Herbel has named several past and current city officials in her federal suit. She also is suing former police Chief Gideon Cody. Herbel’s home was searched along with the Marion County Record newspaper in August. Cody said at the time that police were investigating possible identity theft. A warrant for the search was later ruled invalid, and Cody resigned in October. Herbel and her husband are seeking damages in excess of $75 thousand dollars.

Free Fishing in Kansas This Weekend

UNDATED (KNS) — People can fish for free in Kansas this weekend. The Kansas News Service reports that a fishing license won’t be required during the annual event. Traditionally, the first weekend in June has been designated as Free Fishing weekend in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says other fishing regulations like the length and number of fish you can catch each day are still in place. But a license isn’t required on June 1st and 2nd. After that, the cost of a license varies from just over $100 for a five-year resident license to a one-day license for $6. Non-residents pay more. People who are interested in fishing this weekend or getting a license can visit ksoutdoors.com for more information.

Haskell Regents Oppose Development Near Wetlands, Seek Return of Hundreds of Acres to School Property

UNDATED (KNS) — The Haskell Indian Nations University regents are opposing development near the wetlands south of Lawrence. The Kansas News Service reports that the Haskell National Board of Regents fears damage to the wetland habitat. It also wants a ground-penetrating radar study to search for the remains of Native American children who died while fleeing forced boarding and cultural assimilation in the 1800s. Brittany Hall, president of the regents, said “...that was the time where children were taken away from their homes. They were stolen. They were not given a choice.” In addition, the Haskell regents are asking Baker University to return hundreds of acres of wetlands to the university. The federal government gave Baker University hundreds of acres of Haskell land for free in the 1960s. Baker declined to comment on the idea of returning the land.

Baker University trustees voted against selling part of the Baker Wetlands. But developers are still pursuing a separate 177 acre commercial and housing project that abuts the Baker Wetlands. The Army Corps of Engineers is considering a permit application.

Saturday's Heritage Parade in Kansas City Kicks-Off Juneteenth Celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - The seventh annual Heritage Parade begins Saturday at 18th and Vine in Kansas City and kicks off a month filled with Juneteenth celebrations. JuneteenthKC organizers call this year's theme “The Resistance,'' to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people. Special performers include the Zulu Connection Stilt Dancers from New Orleans. Expect to see marching bands and other festival mainstays. The Heritage Parade begins at noon Saturday, closing roads in and around 18th and Vine.

GOP States: Federal Rule on Title IX Is a Ruse to Require Trans Sports Participation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A new federal regulation protecting the rights of transgender students has prompted lawsuits from Republican states that say it would require them to allow transgender athletes to compete on school teams. But advocates say the lawsuits are premature since the rules unveiled last month for enforcing Title IX don't specifically address transgender athletes. The argument is the latest focus by Republicans on an issue they've rallied around during an election year. The new rules take effect in August and spell out that Title IX bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Biden administration has put on hold a plan to prohibit across-the-board bans on transgender athletes on school teams during an election year in which Republicans are rallying around restrictions on trans youths. But GOP state leaders are making sure voters know the issue is still on the table.

At least two dozen Republican-controlled states have sued over a different federal regulation being implemented to protect the rights of transgender students that they argue would require governments to allow transgender girls to play on girls teams.

The rule they are challenging doesn't specifically mention transgender athletes. It spells out that Title IX, the landmark 1972 law originally passed to address women's rights at schools and colleges receiving federal money, also bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Republicans now are trying to keep the focus on sports, appealing to parents' and athletes' sensitivities over fairness in competition. They have student athletes signing on as plaintiffs and appearing alongside attorneys general at news conferences announcing the lawsuits.

The states argue the new rule would open the door to forcing schools to allow transgender athletes to compete on teams aligning with their gender identity, even if the rule doesn’t say so specifically. They may have a point.

The new regulation “gives a pretty good sense that says, ‘You can’t have a rule that says if you’re transgender, you can’t participate,’” said Harper Seldin, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which has represented trans athletes in unrelated cases.

He said that while he hopes separate sports-related regulations will back that up, that's not yet clear.

Advocates for transgender athletes say the GOP officials' claims are more rooted in politics than reality and are aimed more at undercutting litigation against state restrictions on transgender athletes. “It is puzzling that these folks are talking about challenging a rule that does not do what they say is the thing they’re objecting to,” said Cathryn Oakley, senior director of legal policy for the Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ+ advocacy group. “It’s pretty hard to see how they can expect to be taken seriously when they don’t see to know what the content of the rule they’re challenging is.”

And many transgender youths and their families say restrictions unfairly paint trans athletes as a risk. Erik Cole-Johnson, a New Hampshire father who spoke against a proposed ban, said being able to compete in cross-country running and Nordic skiing has allowed his daughter to flourish. “My daughter’s not a boogeyman; my daughter’s not a threat,” Cole-Johnson told a state Senate panel in April as it heard the bill, now on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk. “Transgender girls are not a threat.”

New Hampshire is not among the states challenging the rule. The GOP challenges have been filed in several federal circuit courts in hopes that one will halt the new rule before it takes effect in August. Several states, including Arkansas and Oklahoma, have also said they don't plan to comply.

The White House originally planned to include a new policy forbidding schools from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes, but that was put on hold in what was widely seen as a political move to avert controversy before the fall election. The Education Department said it has received more than 150,000 public comments on the athletics policy but didn't give a timeline for release of the rule.

A lawsuit filed by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said the lack of guidance on athletics in the rule that instead is taking effect is a “red herring,” given the department’s default position that Title IX doesn’t allow discrimination based on sex.

Many states challenging the rule have also enacted laws placing restrictions on transgender athletes, as well as on the restrooms and changing rooms they can use or pronouns they can be addressed by at school, policies that could also be voided by the regulations. “I don’t want any girl to lose her right to a fair playing field or her right to use a safe place to change,” said Amelia Ford, a high school basketball player from Brookland, Arkansas, who is a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Missouri challenging the enacted rule.

In the discussion over trans people competing in sports in line with their gender identity, each side points to limited research that backs their viewpoints about whether trans women and girls have an edge over cisgender women and girls.

By some accounts, given the relatively small population of transgender people — a bit over 1% of all people ages 13-24 nationwide, according to estimates by UCLA Law's Williams Institute — and the even lower number of those who compete, disputes over fairness in school sports don't appear to be widespread. Many lawmakers who have pushed for athletic bans haven't cited examples in their own states, instead pointing to a handful of high-profile cases elsewhere, such as swimmer Lia Thomas.

When Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order refusing to comply with the latest Title IX regulations, she was joined by former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who was among more than a dozen college athletes who sued the NCAA for allowing Thomas to compete at the national championships in 2022.

The lawsuits also come as GOP states try to get the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on their restrictions on transgender athletes. West Virginia is appealing a ruling that allowed a transgender athlete to compete on her middle school teams. The ruling last month from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the ban violated the student's rights under Title IX. “Many of these cases are premature and certainly just trying to undercut the basic notion that trans students are protected under Title IX and attempting to continue the exclusions that we have seen in states across the country with respect to athletics,” said Paul Castillo, an attorney with Lambda Legal.

K-State Faces Louisiana Tech in NCAA Baseball Tourney

UNDATED (KPR) — The K-State baseball team plays its first NCAA tournament game tonight (FRI) in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Wildcats open against Louisiana Tech at 7 pm. K-state has an overall record of 32-24 and is a No. 3 seed in the regional baseball tournament.

Wildcats coach Pete Hughes says he places a lot of importance on the regional opener. "It’s critical to win Game One in these things. You’ve got to stay out of the losing bracket. When you’re a 3-seed, you’re going to play a really good opponent," he said.

K-State is making its first tournament appearance since 2013 and the first under Hughes, who’s in his sixth year. If the Wildcats win this regional, they’ll advance to a best-of-three series against the winner of the Charlottesville, Virginia, regional next weekend.

KC Chiefs Lineman Isaiah Buggs Faces Animal Cruelty Charges in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has turned himself in to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Buggs was later released on $600 bond for two counts of cruelty to dogs in the second degree. The Tuscaloosa Police Department found two dogs that were “seriously malnourished” and “emaciated” March 28 on the back porch of a house that Buggs had rented, according to court documents. Court filings reported that a neighbor said a pitbull and a Rotweiller mix had been left there for at least 10 days and had no access to food or water.

The pitbull was eventually euthanized. Witnesses said Buggs had moved out of the house on or about March 19. A Chiefs spokesman said the team was aware of the situation, but declined to comment.

Buggs' agent, Trey Robinson, issued a statement this week saying that the player “vehemently denies” the allegations and that the dogs didn't belong to him. “Under no circumstances does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” Robinson said, declining to answer further questions.

Robinson said Buggs didn't know they were still on the property and is the target of a “subversive campaign” to shut down a hookah lounge he owns.

The 27-year-old Buggs is a former Alabama player who spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two with the Detroit Lions. He joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in January as a practice squad player and received a futures contract in February.

