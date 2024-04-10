Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice faces 8 criminal charges after Dallas hit-and-run crash

Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on eight criminal charges in relation to a multivehicle hit-and-run in Dallas March 30, the Dallas Police Department announced Wednesday.

The charges include one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. He was not in police custody as of Wednesday evening.

Rice's attorney Royce West said at a press conference last week the 23-year-old acknowledged he was driving the Lamborghini that, along with a Corvette, sped down North Central Expressway. Rice lost control and the Lamborghini hit the median, police said, causing the Corvette and four other cars to crash.

West did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday evening.

Police said 21-year-old Theodore Knox, who is also not in custody, drove the Corvette. Knox faces the same charges, according to DPD.

WFAA first identified Knox as a player for the SMU football team. Messages left with SMU athletic department officials were not immediately returned, and an SMU spokesperson directed requests for comment to DPD.

Knox is listed as a junior cornerback on SMU’s online football roster for the 2024 season. He played in 11 games last season.

The passengers in the two vehicles won't be charged.

Four people had minor injuries, according to police — two of whom were hospitalized.

West told reporters last week Rice will do "everything in his power" to help the other drivers and passengers involved in the crash.

Additional reporting from Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle. This story was originally published by KERA, the NPR member station in Dallas.