Headlines for Wednesday, April 10,2024

Kelly Silent on Whether She Will Sign Tax Cut Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Major tax cuts are headed to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s desk, although she's not saying whether she will sign the bill. The Kansas News Service reports that the three-year, $1.6 billion tax cutting package passed with bipartisan support after the House and Senate struggled for weeks to reach a deal. It would condense the state’s three income tax brackets into just two. Those making up to $23,000 would be taxed at 5.15%. Income beyond that would be taxed at 5.55%. Republican Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson urged his colleagues to support the bill, saying “...this plan is a compromise. It’s fair, and it’s time.” Kelly supports some parts of the bill, like state property tax relief. But it’s unclear if she will accept the income tax changes. She has up to 30 days to sign or veto the bill.

Kansas Legislature Passes Income Tax Overhaul

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCStar) - The Kansas Legislature passed an overhaul of the state’s income tax early Saturday, condensing the three current tax brackets into two, but it’s unclear whether Gov. Laura Kelly will sign the measure. The Kansas City Star reports that the proposal would tax income at rates of 5.55% in the top bracket and 5.15% in the bottom bracket. For individuals, $23,000 a year in taxable income marks the dividing line between the two rates; $46,000 for married couples filing jointly.

The Senate passed the bill 24-9 just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The House followed, sending the legislation to Kelly in a 119-0 vote at about 2:30 a.m.. The measure was the last bill the Legislature approved before beginning its spring break. Lawmakers will return to Topeka on April 25.

The bill’s passage came a day after a tax compromise supported by the Senate ran into opposition in the House. The compromise, which maintained the three-bracket tax system, had Kelly’s approval. But Kelly may be hesitant to sign the new deal. The Democratic governor didn’t immediately comment on the legislation, but her chief of staff, Will Lawrence, shared with reporters concerns about the size of the package.

The measure is expected to cost roughly $635 million in revenue in the first year, and roughly $460 million each year after. During tax negotiations, Kelly has generally wanted to limit annual costs to about $425 million.

The proposal also eliminates taxes on Social Security income, lowers the statewide mill levy for schools from 20 mills to 19.5 mills and accelerates the elimination of the state sales tax on food to July 1, six months ahead of current law.

==========

Kansas Legislators Pass Measure to Change How School Districts Count Students for State Funding Allocation

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers have voted to change the way school districts count students for state funding. The Kansas News Service reports that state senators overwhelmingly approved the plan. It lets districts count students based on the current year’s enrollment or an average from the past two years. Growing districts pushed for current-year enrollment so they could get state funding for new students. Districts with declining enrollment could use a two-year-average for only the coming school year. Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner says the compromise makes sense because funding should follow the students. “So when you have a loss of enrollment, you will have a reduction in funding, because the students aren’t in the seats,” she explained. If the new plan is approved by the state House and the governor, it would cost the state an extra $4.6 million next year in funding to declining districts.

==========

Proposal in Kansas Legislature Seeks Transparency in Civil Asset Forfeiture

TOPEKA (KSNT) - A bill calling for greater transparency in civil asset forfeiture has received unanimous support in both chambers of the Kansas Legislature. KSNT TV reportsthat Senate Bill 458 would remove certain offenses that sometimes end in forfeiture, direct the court to determine whether forfeiture is unconstitutionally excessive, and amend several other parts of the Kansas Asset Seizure and Forfeiture Act. Last year the Americans for Prosperity Foundation-Kansas released a report on civil asset forfeiture. The report found Kansas law enforcement seized more than $25 million in money and property but the group alleges that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) grossly underrepresented the total amount of cash and property forfeited in its annual reports. In 2022, the KBI reported a total of $3,447,219 in forfeited property.

==========

Prosecutors Drop Rape Case Against Ex-KU Basketball Player Arterio Morris, Citing Insufficient Evidence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors dropped a felony rape case against former University of Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris on Tuesday, citing insufficient evidence while filing a motion in Douglas County District Court to seek its dismissal without prejudice.

Morris was charged last August and dismissed from the Jayhawks’ program after an incident report came to light detailing an alleged rape that occurred at McCarthy Hall, which houses the men’s basketball team along with other residents. The criminal complaint alleged that a sexual assault involving an 18-year-old victim occurred on Aug. 26.

Morris was not named in the incident report, but he was subsequently suspended from the team and then dismissed.

Morris had transferred to Kansas despite facing a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas, where he spent his freshman season playing for the Longhorns. According to Frisco, Texas police, Morris was arrested after officers were called to his ex-girlfriend’s house, where she told police that he had grabbed her arm, pulled her off a bed and hurt her neck.

Morris entered a no-contest plea to a Class C charge in that case and was ordered to pay a $362 fine.

Morris was a top-20 recruit out of Kimball High School in Dallas. He signed with the Longhorns and appeared in 38 games, helping Texas beat Kansas in the Big 12 title game and advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament two years ago.

==========

Missouri Executes Convicted Murderer Despite Pleas for Clemency

Bonne Terre, Mo. (KCStar) - The state of Missouri carried out the execution of Brian Dorsey on Tuesday night. The 52-year-old Dorsey had been convicted in a double murder in 2006. Dorsey was administered a lethal dose of pentobarbital and was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. The executions was conducted at the Missouri Department of Corrections facility in Bonne Terre, about an hour south of St. Louis. The Kansas City Star reports that Dorsey was found guilty in the 2006 killing of his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben Bonnie in central Missouri. In his final statement, Dorsey apologized to the Bonnies’ family members.

An hour before his execution, members of Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty occupied the corner of 39th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City speaking out against the execution. Similar protests took place across the state in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Columbia and Bonne Terre.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson denied Dorsey clemency on Monday. Over 150 people who signed onto the clemency application supported granting Dorsey life without parole, including more than 70 corrections employees, five jurors, three Republican state representatives and a former Missouri Supreme Court judge who in 2009 upheld Dorsey’s death sentence. Parson said in a statement that “the pain Dorsey brought to others can never be rectified, but carrying out Dorsey’s sentence according to Missouri law and the Court’s order delivered justice and provided closure.”

Eleven men remain on death row in Missouri. They include David Hosier, whose execution is scheduled for June, and Marcellus “Khaliifah” Williams, whose innocence claims are being litigated.

==========

Suspects Shoot at Police During Chase on Interstate 35

Gardner, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people have been arrested in Johnson County after a traffic stop and a car chase with one of the suspects shooting at police. Just before 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for speeding on Interstate 35. The deputy suspected drug use or possession and questioned the suspects. KSNT TV reports that the driver sped off and deputies chased the car north on I-35 into southwest Johnson County. Authorities say the suspects in the car twice fired a gun at pursuing officers. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the Gardner Road exit. Both suspects fled on foot into a wooded area. Police used drones and K9s to find the suspects. They were arrested without incident, the vehicle was searched and deputies found a quantity of drugs and a handgun. The incident shut down I-35 near the Gardner Road exit for several hours.

==========

Oklahoma Judge Orders Kansas City Chiefs Superfan 'ChiefsAholic' to Pay $10.8 Million to Bank Teller

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge ordered a Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” who admitted to a series of bank robberies to pay $10.8 million to a bank teller he threatened and assaulted with a gun.

A judge in Tulsa handed down the order last week against Xaviar Michael Bubudar, 29, who was known for attending Chiefs games dressed as a wolf in the NFL team's gear. Former bank teller Payton Garcia alleged Bubudar used a gun to assault her during a robbery of a Bixby, Oklahoma, credit union in December 2022, court records show.

The judge ordered Bubudar to pay Garcia $3.6 million for her injuries and loss of income, and $7.2 million in punitive damages. A message left Tuesday with Bubudar's attorney was not immediately returned.

Garcia's attorney, Frank Frasier, acknowledged that it would be difficult to collect the money for his client, but said the judgment sends an important message.

“I think the judge feels that way,” Frasier told The Associated Press. “She did not come right out and say it during the hearing, but I argued that nobody should be able to profit from this, be it notoriety, clicks, views or likes.”

Frasier said if Bubudar ever sold his story, wrote a book or was somehow able to profit from his story, his client would be able to collect some of the judgment against him.

Bubudar pleaded guilty in February to a string of robberies of banks and credit unions in multiple states. He remains imprisoned until his formal sentencing, which is set for July 10 in Kansas City.

Federal prosecutors said Babudar admitted to the robberies and attempted robberies in 2022 and 2023 and to laundering the stolen money through casinos and online gambling.

As part of the plea agreement, Babudar must pay at least $532,675 in restitution. He also must forfeit property — including an autographed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that was recovered by the FBI.

Before his arrest, Babudar was a well-known figure on social media for his rabid support of the Chiefs and attended several games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs’ clothing.

==========

NAIA Announces Ban on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports Competitions

UNDATED (KPR) – The NAIA released a revised policy statement Monday that bans transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. The policy kicks in with next season’s athletic calendar that starts on August 1st. Jim Carr is the executive director of the NAIA office based in Kansas City. He explained why the membership has voted to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, telling reporters that "...we determined that essentially there’s a reason that there’s a male category and a female category in all those and it’s because there’s a male advantage in speed, strength or endurance. Or in many cases all of those. This does apply to all of our sports." The only exception would be dance and cheer competition, which is already coed. The NAIA membership is made up of 250 schools and about 83,000 student athletes.

==========

Wichita High School Students Stage Walkout to Protest Anti-Transgender Legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – About 200 Wichita high school students walked out of class Tuesday to protest anti-transgender legislation in Kansas. A bill headed to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s desk would ban gender-affirming medical care for anyone under 21. The Kansas News Service reports that students at Wichita East High School gathered on the front lawn of the school to wave flags and voice their opposition to the ban. Seventeen-year-old Miles Wilson, a transgender boy, says he was suicidal as a preteen. But the possibility of surgery and hormone therapy gave him hope. “I hope I can someday experience the comfort in my body that so many take for granted. I hope that someday existing won’t feel as painful as it does now,” he said. Supporters of the bill say surgeries are permanent, and they worry children could regret their decision.

==========

Wichita Approves "Gang List" Lawsuit Settlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Wichita City Council approved a settlement Tuesday for a federal lawsuit involving the use of its gang list. The Kansas News Service reports that according to the suit, people were put on the list without notice or without criminal charges being filed. It says the list also targeted people of color. People on the list are subject to heightened surveillance and face higher bail bond costs. They also received stricter probation and parole terms. Kunyu Ching with the ACLU of Kansas says that more than half of the names on the list could be removed as a result of the settlement. “I think this settlement and changes that it's going to bring to the policy...is a step toward restoring that community trust,” Ching added. The department will create an appeals process for people who think they were wrongfully placed on the list. The federal court is expected to approve the settlement in the coming months.

==========

Woman Dies Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Harper County

ATTICA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a woman has died following an officer-involved shooting in Harper County in southern central Kansas. KAKE-TV reports that agents responded Tuesday morning to a shooting involving the Attica Police Department that happened along U.S. 160 just west of the town, according to the KBI. The KBI also said no law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident. The Kansas Department of Transportation said at around 9 a.m. that U.S. 160 had been closed around the west side of Attica. The Harper County Sheriff's Office requested the KBI's assistance at around 7:15 a.m. The KBI said it would release more information when it becomes available.

=========

Topeka Plans Launch of Designated Outdoor Drinking Areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is set to launch two common consumption areas where people will be allowed to drink outside bars and restaurants. WIBW TV reports that these regulated “social drinking zones” will have established boundaries where patrons can drink outside a licensed bar or restaurant. In December, the city approved two designated Common Consumption areas. One in downtown Topeka and another the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District. People are not allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages into the designated areas but they will be allowed to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages from licensed, participating establishments within the boundaries of the so-called CCAs. The boundaries will be marked with signs and pavement markings. The designated CCAs will go into effect on April 15.

=========

KU Team Places 2nd in National Debate Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — A University of Kansas debate team took second place in the nation at the 78th National Debate Tournament, held from April 4 to 9 at Emory University in Atlanta. Team members Graham Revare, a junior from Shawnee, and William Soper, a senior from Bucyrus, advanced to the championship debate. The University of Michigan took first place honors.

The KU team of John Marshall, a sophomore from Lawrence, and Jiyoon Park, a sophomore from Topeka, took fifth place at the tournament as they reached the Elite Eight, but the two KU teams met each other in the quarterfinals.

It was the 20th Final Four appearance for KU Debate and the eighth time KU has advanced to the championship debate. KU has won the National Debate Tournament six times. KU has advanced to the Final Four in six of the last eight seasons.

==========

Mountain Goat Stuck Under Kansas City Bridge Survives Rocky Rescue

UNDATED (AP) – An escaped mountain goat that somehow got stuck under a Kansas City bridge has survived a rocky rescue effort and now may be reunited with the owners who suspect he was stolen from their farm two months ago.

“It’s the story that captured the hearts of Kansas City,” said Tori Fugate, of the KC Pet Project, a nonprofit that handles animal control for the city and operates shelters. “Forget a solar eclipse. We were on goat watch.”

After Monday's eclipse, people spotted the animal, believed to be a missing goat named Chug, hopping around on the pillars that support the bridge, high above the ground below.

Hoping to guide it to safety, a driver managed to get a rope around the goat's neck, but that only added to the danger, said Fugate. When firefighters tried to rappel over the side of the bridge to capture the goat, he spooked and tried to jump to the next platform. But his hooves slipped and the rope caught, causing the goat to hang from his neck, not moving.

Firefighters managed to undo a snag in the rope, creating slack in the line. The goat then fell as much as 15 feet to the ground, landing in a spot where crews had added padding in an attempt to soften the impact, Fugate said.

A waiting veterinarian sedated the goat and crews carried him in a sling to the top of a rocky hill, where firefighters gave him oxygen. Then he perked up and was taken for X-rays, Fugate said.

“He miraculously has no broken bones,” Fugate said. The goat had been clambering along bridge supports that are as much as 80 feet above the ground, a fall he wouldn't have survived, she said.

She said this was just the latest part of the goat's adventure. He entered the shelter as a stray on March 13, was dubbed Jeffrey and was adopted later that month. But he immediately jumped the fence at his new home, she said.

“Thanks to his media fame, yesterday (editorial note: Monday) we had somebody reach out and they said that he is very similar to their goat that went missing back in February,” she said.

The family lives two hours away and plans to came to come to the shelter Wednesday to confirm he is their stolen goat, named Chug. If he is, they plan to bring him home with them, and the goat's adoptive owners say that is OK with them.

“He seems to be very particular about his living situation,” Fugate said.

==========

KU Researchers Launch Study on Lack of Black Sperm Donors

UNDATED (KNS) – There’s a nationwide shortage of Black sperm donors. Researchers at the University of Kansas are trying to figure out why. The Kansas News Service reports that Courtney Marsh is leading the research team for this project, which KU says is one of the first to study attitudes toward sperm donation in the Black community. Marsh, who also is an OB-GYN, says she was inspired by her patients who were having trouble finding a Black sperm donor.

“I had at least three couples who came to me and were delaying their treatment because they could not find sperm. And I, you know, I thought, ‘Well gosh, I can help with this,’” she explained.

Marsh says about 3% of the total sperm population in the nation’s top sperm banks is from Black donors. She and her research team are hosting focus groups in Wichita, Kansas City and Topeka through July. They’ll use what they learn to come up with solutions to the shortage.

==========

Innovative Soccer Facility Opens at Kansas State School for the Blind

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) – Officials at the Kansas State School for the Blind cut the ribbon on a new and innovative sports facility in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon. The soccer field was specifically built for the visually impaired. A $32,000 grant from the Victory Project, a Sporting Kansas City philanthropic foundation, made it possible. Molly Quinn,the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes CEO, says the professional men’s and women’s soccer leagues recognize the need for such a facility, saying that "...our purpose for USA Blind Soccer and part of our mission is to be able to figure out how do we make this happen with MLS and NWSL." The Kansas City, Kansas facility is the first of its kind in the Midwest and is expected to host camps and coaching clinics in the future. For more on Blind Soccer, click here for an in-depth examination of the sport and this new facility.

==========

