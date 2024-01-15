Closures and Cancellations for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2024

Oskaloosa School District, USD 341 closed; basketball tournament is postponed until Wednesday, January 17th.

Shawnee Heights School District, USD 450

Topeka School District, USD 501

COMMUNITY CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2024 & COMMUNITY INFORMATION

A boil-water advisory continues for the City of Topeka, Shawnee County Rural Water District 1C, and the Metro Topeka Airport Authority. Workers have completed repairs at the Water Treatment Plant and are working to begin distributing fresh water through the system. It is believed at this time that the situation was a result of the recent extreme cold temperatures. The city will alert customers when the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has lifted the advisory.

A boil-water advisory is in effect for the city of Belvue in Pottawatomie County.

A boil-water advisory is in effect for the city of Muscotah in Atchison County.

Cottonwood, Inc.: day services cancelled and offices closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024

